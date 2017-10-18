walahi atletico ave sold thier match to qarabag,... imagine qarabag with 12odd, atletico 1.33odd and 8odd for draw.. corruption in football.. imagine them playing lyk lions against bacelona

Dutchey:

as heaven will have it, u will top then madrid or bayern or psg or barca or juve will finish 2nd...won't say more than that you should have known man u always have easy round of 16draws by now, UEFA is corrupt, united is too gun, we are not man city or arsenal you should have known man u always have easy round of 16draws by now, UEFA is corrupt, united is too gun, we are not man city or arsenal