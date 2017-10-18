₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,679 members, 3,860,896 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live (3442 Views)
Dortmund Vs Real Madrid 26 Sep 17 19:45 / Barcelona Sign Nelson Semedo For €30 Million From Benfica / Manchester United Vs Manchester City: EFL (1 - 0) On 26 Oct 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by osazsky(m): 6:26pm
hope morinho go park bus today o cos benfica na attacking team o. correct score benfica 1 man u 0
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by crisycent: 6:33pm
Atletico don sell their match. Imagine the rubbish they are playing.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by sam4(m): 6:33pm
Magnifico2000:Hi me on whatsapp boss
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:39pm
thunder will strike atletico Madrid oh
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 6:44pm
Manutd should just defeat this small team.......khutie,come here
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Lagbaja01(m): 7:00pm
over two point five goals.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Tollicin(m): 7:02pm
hooklover:imagine, they drew ooo , kai....
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Tollicin(m): 7:10pm
walahi atletico ave sold thier match to qarabag,... imagine qarabag with 12odd, atletico 1.33odd and 8odd for draw.. corruption in football.. imagine them playing lyk lions against bacelona
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 7:10pm
Ogun go kill atletico Madrid dem don't kill me ooooo, 60 k don go
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 7:11pm
Dutchey:you should have known man u always have easy round of 16draws by now, UEFA is corrupt, united is too gun, we are not man city or arsenal
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by policy12: 7:13pm
Abeg any link to watch it.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Tollicin(m): 7:19pm
Greenbullet:hw u take loose am, u stake 60k, or ur potential was 60k
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 7:24pm
Benfica 0 - 5 Manchester United
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 7:25pm
Sheun001:
E pain am!
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Diegoballer: 7:29pm
Useless Mourinho. Hope he will pack the bus again today
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:38pm
Reporting for duty
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 7:40pm
Lukaku to score 3 goals
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Omede2u2(f): 7:43pm
Lukaku 3 goals
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 7:45pm
Tollicin:last week game plus yesterday and atletico
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by NGBlogger: 7:45pm
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 7:51pm
Jessssussssssss!
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Tollicin(m): 7:53pm
psg go kill anderlcht today... 7min 1 goal
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by chiiraq802(m): 7:53pm
We don show.....man united dey win dis wan oooooo
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by kay29000(m): 7:55pm
Nice game so far.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 7:55pm
I wish they pair mancity and psg
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Myketuale(m): 7:57pm
man u 4 Ben 0. if u believe dis can hapun like.
1 Like
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 7:58pm
LesbianBoy:
the unfortunate bastards just burst my tickets
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 7:59pm
policy12:BT sports 2 on mobdro
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Tollicin(m): 8:01pm
Sheun001:sorry bro, dat match was a fixed match..
Barcelona Vs Levante (5 - 0) On Sat 3rd December 2011 / UCL: Arsenal Vs Olympiakos (3 - 1) On 3rd October 2012 / Whats Wayne Bridge's Problem?
Viewing this topic: spydken(m), vosquare, Favourednwa, efec(m), Gameguy900, Omobolajiatanda(m), igbeke, ANTONINEUTRON(m), roqrules04(m), MrDraey(m), SuperSuave(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), awesome4(f), AlexReports(m), dondazie(m), ERCROSS(m), Saheed69(m), Safiaa(f), harveybeaks(f), pabostt, AndrewFarms(m), TeetoEsq(m), Pritycrystal(f), westerngezy(m), numerouno01(m), Chili89, BulletThaDon, AZAJOBINSON(m), dometome, FriendNG, ToyinDipo(m), nlanded, Shafiiimran99, Therock5555(m), miguella20(f), Khutie, foladj(m), Bibidear(f), eddy4naija, Harkynkunle(m), stagger, LEXYCOM, Kyase(m), kissoflife and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17