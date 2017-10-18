Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 (8332 Views)

Kyase:

dont accept him o haha,why haha,why

AndrewFarms:



we are missing pogba and fellaini seriously

Bibidear:

haha,why because im a better choice.

because im a better choice.

Glory Glory United

Kyase:

we are missing pogba and fellaini seriously

like seriously......

like seriously......there goes another opportunity to score....

Kyase:

because im a better choice.

Referrence: andrewfarms and friendng

hmmmmm

watching in 10D

Kyase:

because im a better choice.

Referrence: andrewfarms and friendng lol lol

sincerely, without sentiment, I just finally agree as a manutd fan to the core that Lukaku is truly not the complete striker we need, no positioning, he cannot hold ball, just to tap goal into d net, Haba, he tire me tonight 2 Likes

Bibidear:



haha,why

•••ask am o

AndrewFarms:





like seriously......

for where. Abeg make dem sub rashford. But champions league today boring all round.

Lindelof sabi rough ehn

Bibidear:

not a lol issue o

AndrewFarms:





hmmmmm

watch well

Khutie:



•••ask am o u are my bae

u are my bae
manutd no gree score

goall





messi

hope ManUtd forum won't turn to a romance forum.....

fvck chelshit...... I hate Barça right now..... ManUtd Pls score just one nah......

•••Man.Utd wan pull Atletico Madrid on us

Kyase:

goall





messi don't let me ban you personally don't let me ban you personally





BEN 0-1 MUN Rashford quack goal

Neymar + Rashford

finally

AndrewFarms:



lol but messi score na

aieromon:

Rashford quack goal

lol

lol. draw united are at it again. lets wait and see

Finally

oya mod Pls update scores

What a funny goal

Bibidear:

u are my bae manutd no gree score •••We don score...

see our Mumu goal, thanks Rashford jaaare

AndrewFarms:

Feeling sorry for the keeper he was just foooling with the ball

Goal! It's been coming. Rashford has been trying to catch the keep unaware. Finally worked. So they replaced Edison with this 18 year old. 1 Like

