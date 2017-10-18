₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 8:55pm
Kyase:haha,why
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 8:55pm
AndrewFarms:we are missing pogba and fellaini seriously
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 8:57pm
Bibidear:because im a better choice.
Referrence: andrewfarms and friendng
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by sirfee(m): 9:00pm
Glory Glory United
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:01pm
Kyase:
like seriously......
there goes another opportunity to score....
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:02pm
Kyase:
hmmmmm
watching in 10D
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:03pm
Kyase:lol
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by mahkanjuh: 9:03pm
sincerely, without sentiment, I just finally agree as a manutd fan to the core that Lukaku is truly not the complete striker we need, no positioning, he cannot hold ball, just to tap goal into d net, Haba, he tire me tonight
2 Likes
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Khutie: 9:03pm
Bibidear:
•••ask am o
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:04pm
AndrewFarms:for where. Abeg make dem sub rashford. But champions league today boring all round.
Lindelof sabi rough ehn
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:04pm
Bibidear:not a lol issue o
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:05pm
AndrewFarms:watch well
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:05pm
Khutie:u are my bae
manutd no gree score
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:06pm
goall
messi
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:06pm
hope ManUtd forum won't turn to a romance forum.....
fvck chelshit...... I hate Barça right now..... ManUtd Pls score just one nah......
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Khutie: 9:07pm
•••Man.Utd wan pull Atletico Madrid on us
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:08pm
Kyase:don't let me ban you personally
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:09pm
Rashford quack goal
BEN 0-1 MUN
1 Like
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by sirfee(m): 9:09pm
Neymar + Rashford
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:09pm
finally
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:09pm
AndrewFarms:lol but messi score na
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:10pm
aieromon:lol
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Cuteamigo1(m): 9:10pm
lol. draw united are at it again. lets wait and see
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 9:10pm
Finally
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:10pm
oya mod Pls update scores
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:10pm
What a funny goal
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Khutie: 9:10pm
Bibidear:•••We don score...
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by mahkanjuh: 9:11pm
see our Mumu goal, thanks Rashford jaaare
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:11pm
AndrewFarms:Feeling sorry for the keeper he was just foooling with the ball
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by P0intBlank(m): 9:12pm
Goal! It's been coming. Rashford has been trying to catch the keep unaware. Finally worked. So they replaced Edison with this 18 year old.
1 Like
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by NGBlogger: 9:13pm
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL (0 - 1) On 18th October 2017 by Dutchey(m): 9:13pm
up mandivided
