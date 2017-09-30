Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Nigeria Will Be Worse If Buhari Wins 2nd Term - Cardinal Okogie (10286 Views)

PoliticsNGR learnt that Okogie also warned that the country will be worse than it currently is if Buhari should win again in the fast approaching 2019 elections. The cardinal's statements is coming shortly after former president, Olusegun Obasanjo also criticized the performance of the president.



Okogie, who spoke to Telegraph, said;



"As far as Cardinal Anthony Okogie is concerned, his first term is bad; I think it’s below the average mark.

So, this will not give him a better chance to stand for a second term. From what is on ground, I don’t think he will get anywhere.



The main thing that Nigerians want now is to see the dividends of democracy in action.They are telling us that we have pulled out of the recession. Go to the market, there’s nothing like that.There’s no sign of improvement. What is sold for N10 still sells for N10 or even at N12. Is that what you call improvement of the economy?



They promised to do everything but on getting into the saddle, they keep procrastinating. Look at the state of the nation today. It’s as if there is no government.



Look at the parliament, what are they doing in the House of Representatives? What are they doing in the Senate? What are the so-called big men doing? It’s very painful. We are going from bad to worse. Very soon, we’ll get to worst if there’s no change before December.



Everybody is taking the laws into their hands the way they like. Would you call this a nation? You can’t walk freely on the street. You are not sure of having a meal per day. You are not sure of seeing tomorrow.



People are not asleep. People are opening their eyes every day to see what these people are doing. And that is why they are struggling to have their man at the top. There are many other people lined up. And we’re talking about Buhari and Atiku.



Can they even win the primaries? These noisemakers are just making people to know that they are alive,"





Before you insult this man, upload the pictures of projects completed by Buhari in your state. Don't tell me that 2 years isn't enough for him b'cos APC told us to judge them after one year.





"The main thing that Nigerians want now is to see the dividends of democracy in action.They are telling us that we have pulled out of the recession. Go to the market, there’s nothing like that.There’s no sign of improvement. What is sold for N10 still sells for N10 or even at N12. Is that what you call improvement of the economy"?





Buhari is a failure from birth, always cutting corners before getting anything. The only man that joined the Army through back door, became Head of state through backdoor and finally became President through brainwashing his supporters. 217 Likes 27 Shares

Yes, of course we already know. We have realize our mistake

In fact we r counting down to 2019, our votes will definitely speak then.

Once bitten twice shy 81 Likes 4 Shares

BUHARI IS A CURSE ON NIGERIA. 77 Likes 7 Shares

Hmm

stephanie11:

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/30/nigeria-will-worse-buhari-wins-2nd-term-cardinal-okogie/

cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 see idiot at 74 paedophile and terrorist buhari see idiot at 74 paedophile and terrorist buhari 38 Likes 2 Shares

It's not Bubu's fault. You cannot give what you don't have! 39 Likes 1 Share

Sai baba and BMC will be in better position to tell us what this government has done so far. 13 Likes

.. Even in this current situation, the economy is not really smiling but there are some individuals who are still making it big. If the outplay of 2019 election return Buhari to the his current position, people will still make it.



Nigeria can get worse in the Media, but let Nigerians get better Financially and in other aspect of life. 2 Likes 2 Shares

The spirit and not the body must have revealed this to you Cardinal,my Ègbón Buhari Is another word for all round failure, before you quote me remember he is my Ègbón



*AburoBuhari* 17 Likes 2 Shares

G

Bishop dem go soon arrest u for hate speech o 17 Likes

Put yourself na ReallyPut yourself na

Where is Rev Fr Mbaka? please we need to hear your say on this one. Should vote Buhari again or not? 10 Likes

Mr cardinal,

Tell use give us prophecy that will show us a better candidate, or forever remain Mute. 3 Likes 1 Share

No oh! He will contest and win!

Shey na una dey support am b4? 1 Like 1 Share

Will his zombies listen? they are very determined to take Nigeria down, Buhari has failed before he is failing again and will continue to fail 21 Likes 1 Share

I can't wait for 2019. Instead of me to vote for this party, I would vote for Kaitlyn Jenner as an independent candidate 17 Likes

One of the most deadly causes of destruction of divine destinies is when a leader is failing, but he or she does not know it. Ignorance about your role is a death plot against people's successes. 6 Likes 1 Share





come 2019



another idiot will cook up a good lie

enter presidency and still Bleep up we will always be deceivedcome 2019another idiot will cook up a good lieenter presidency and still Bleep up 13 Likes 2 Shares

But him and his fellows pulled out of CAN to support Buhari In the last election. 2 Likes

K

Sai baba







Till 2023 2 Likes 1 Share

I am happy not all Nigerians are Mad. I'm happy some of us speaking out and standing up for the truth, and not keeping quiet while this insensitive and hypocritical sick old man governs us. God bless you my Bishop. 12 Likes

So true 4 Likes

stupid talk ....now who would even wish that he complete this first tenure

The only painful thing was they all pulled their necks out for him saying he will be the awaiting Messiah. Thank God everyone's eyes have cleared. Buhari come and be going o. Those who campaigned for your are saying you have failed! 4 Likes 1 Share

this man's leaking mouth is part of the problem. didnt they insist that GMB is d answer to all our problems. abeg make them free us joor 3 Likes

OKOGIE,



SHUT UP YOUR DIRTY MOUTH



LEAVE POLITICS FOR THE POLITICIANS

FACE YOUR CHURCH BUSINESS.



OUR PMB1523 IS NOT YOUR MATE. 1 Like

we know