A report by Daily Sun indicates that policemen attached to the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have uncovered a truck yard which he acquired from the proceeds of kidnapping. This is even as police detectives have arrested his secretary, one Ngozika Ezeokoye who went into hiding as soon as she learnt that police had nabbed her employer.



Evans had confessed to the police that he used the proceeds from kidnapping to establish several businesses including a haulage company that has not less than 10 trucks. He was said to have accessed the financial worth of some of his victims who patronised his haulage company.



He also told the police that four of the most recent trucks acquired were gotten from the N150million ransom paid by one of his victims. Now in police custody, Ngozika claims that she never knew that her boss was into kidnapping.



Her words: “I used to work with a bank till I retired because of the poor condition of work. I got a job with CMT motors in 2015. “Initially, our warehouse was in Apapa till they moved us to 235 Ago Palace way in Okota in 2016. My job was to take note of trucks that go to work, their destination and amount due for each trip. “The company has eleven trucks and all the vehicles original documents in my possession. The name of my boss is George Onwuamadike and every money is paid into Chinwuba multi trade limited. “I was paid N70,000 a month. I only knew about it on TV. I did not run away, I only travelled to visit my Uncle in the village when I received a call that I should bring the documents. I was planning to come to Lagos when the police arrested me.”



http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/evans-multi-million-truck-yard.html



You been planning to return since eh?



Please arrest and interrogate that woman. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Why is Buhari Harassing ndigbo? Is it 97 Vs 5%? 7 Likes 1 Share

Businessman kidnapper. This guy was greedy. You made a lot of money in kidnapping yet u couldn't leave that illicit trade. Well, everyday for thief, one day for the owner 20 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a huge joke







A country where crime/ criminals are celebrated so far the person is rich and ready too spend





This is the main reason people complain of Buhari's style of leadership because he hates criminalities







ONE NIGERIA 15 Likes 4 Shares

Too bad 2 Likes 1 Share

I wonder when this Evans' case will be done with. 2 Likes 1 Share

so evans season 2 is out 7 Likes 2 Shares

Welcome to Biafraland.



That is how they will rule themselves. 15 Likes 1 Share

Why did you people release Evans that time, who do you think you are deceiving, he is working for you people that's why he wasn't massacred by the python dancers and scorpion dancers, make una do make em expose una one by one, mumu people,



Wait last word, who get millions to pay kidnapper if no be politicians



Lalasticlacla, seun make una carry this thread go first page I don talk sense...

Kasala

Nigerian police and media trial. Won't be surprised if they eventually lose the case and Evans walks away a free man.

Hmmm... I think say Evans Matter don die ooo. Initial gara gara na it them they do sha

IkpuMmiri:

Why is Buhari Harassing ndigbo? Is it 97 Vs 5%?

Clown. Clown. 6 Likes

IkpuMmiri:

Why is Buhari Harassing ndigbo? Is it 97 Vs 5%? 6 Likes

I wanted to get a house in Okota area of Lagos recently but I heard that 90% of the houses there owned by igbos are built from the proceeds of either ritual killing, kidnapping or armed robbery. And it's not like all the houses there have the names of their owners on them. Okota and Festac areas of Lagos are notorious for this. These igbo armed robbers, ritualiats and kidnappers from the East, especially Anambra, love to invest the proceeds of their crimes in these areas. 4 Likes

IkpuMmiri:

Why is Buhari Harassing ndigbo? Is it 97 Vs 5%?



So recovering proceeds of crime is now a tribal attack. Madam I use to like your comments. What happened in between. So recovering proceeds of crime is now a tribal attack. Madam I use to like your comments. What happened in between. 3 Likes

I swear, this guy would have made Rep or Senator in a few years.

A lot of those "lawmakers" are black hearted goons just like Evans. 1 Like

meezynetwork:

Businessman kidnapper. This guy was greedy. You made a lot of money in kidnapping yet u couldn't leave that illicit trade. Well, everyday for thief, one day for the owner True talk..I swear they should waste the greedy fool. True talk..I swear they should waste the greedy fool.

IkpuMmiri:

Why is Buhari Harassing ndigbo? Is it 97 Vs 5%?

May GOD grant you wisdom May GOD grant you wisdom 3 Likes

He he he.

.

please what is wrong with our media this days,kidnapper is kidnapper which one is billionare kidnapper,is this form of telling the youths to go into kidnapping.....really our police too are becoming smething else abi why the delay in his case all the while 1 Like

Abeg release the lady joor.



You think its every criminal that will tell his workers he's a criminal? 3 Likes

Evans again what is delaying his death sentence up till now after series of evidence gotten by police? Pls dey should hang dis man.

IkpuMmiri:

Why is Buhari Harassing ndigbo? Is it 97 Vs 5%?

Even if you don't plan to have sense in your life, may God disappoint you by giving you sense. Even if you don't plan to have sense in your life, may God disappoint you by giving you sense. 6 Likes 1 Share

Most of these ipob traders daz how they realize their capital igbo and money

The developers who can never and will never develop their state 1 Like

Throughout the lifetime of all the notorious criminals in our history, from Pablo Escobar to Tony Montana, To Anini, Evans and co.. they all had to be lucky everytime. The police had to be lucky just once!! 1 Like

k

This goes to show that majority of Igbo pple are involved in illegal trades such as kidnapping and rituals, they only go into business to cover up. IPOB.....I hail thee 3 Likes

IkpuMmiri:

Why is Buhari Harassing ndigbo? Is it 97 Vs 5%? Generations of thieves, awon omo olori pelebe, awon omo ole! They will never see anything wrong in armed robbery 2 Likes