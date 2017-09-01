₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by princessco: 2:02pm
Notorious kidnapper and billionaire, Chukwudumeme Onwumadike popularly known as Evans, may have more properties and assets than initially declared.
A report by Daily Sun indicates that policemen attached to the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have uncovered a truck yard which he acquired from the proceeds of kidnapping. This is even as police detectives have arrested his secretary, one Ngozika Ezeokoye who went into hiding as soon as she learnt that police had nabbed her employer.
Evans had confessed to the police that he used the proceeds from kidnapping to establish several businesses including a haulage company that has not less than 10 trucks. He was said to have accessed the financial worth of some of his victims who patronised his haulage company.
He also told the police that four of the most recent trucks acquired were gotten from the N150million ransom paid by one of his victims. Now in police custody, Ngozika claims that she never knew that her boss was into kidnapping.
Her words: “I used to work with a bank till I retired because of the poor condition of work. I got a job with CMT motors in 2015. “Initially, our warehouse was in Apapa till they moved us to 235 Ago Palace way in Okota in 2016. My job was to take note of trucks that go to work, their destination and amount due for each trip. “The company has eleven trucks and all the vehicles original documents in my possession. The name of my boss is George Onwuamadike and every money is paid into Chinwuba multi trade limited. “I was paid N70,000 a month. I only knew about it on TV. I did not run away, I only travelled to visit my Uncle in the village when I received a call that I should bring the documents. I was planning to come to Lagos when the police arrested me.”
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/evans-multi-million-truck-yard.html
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by GavelSlam: 2:06pm
You been planning to return since eh?
Please arrest and interrogate that woman.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by IkpuMmiri(f): 2:10pm
Why is Buhari Harassing ndigbo? Is it 97 Vs 5%?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by meezynetwork(m): 2:16pm
Businessman kidnapper. This guy was greedy. You made a lot of money in kidnapping yet u couldn't leave that illicit trade. Well, everyday for thief, one day for the owner
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by greatiyk4u(m): 2:25pm
Nigeria is a huge joke
A country where crime/ criminals are celebrated so far the person is rich and ready too spend
This is the main reason people complain of Buhari's style of leadership because he hates criminalities
ONE NIGERIA
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by CaptainGOOD: 2:36pm
Too bad
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by wolesmile(m): 2:40pm
I wonder when this Evans' case will be done with.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by ruggedtimi(m): 2:41pm
so evans season 2 is out
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by hatchy: 2:53pm
Welcome to Biafraland.
That is how they will rule themselves.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by hoygift: 4:12pm
Why did you people release Evans that time, who do you think you are deceiving, he is working for you people that's why he wasn't massacred by the python dancers and scorpion dancers, make una do make em expose una one by one, mumu people,
Wait last word, who get millions to pay kidnapper if no be politicians
Lalasticlacla, seun make una carry this thread go first page I don talk sense...
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by crackhouse(m): 6:22pm
Kasala
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by thesicilian: 6:32pm
Nigerian police and media trial. Won't be surprised if they eventually lose the case and Evans walks away a free man.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by flawlessT(f): 6:33pm
Hmmm... I think say Evans Matter don die ooo. Initial gara gara na it them they do sha
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by abdulwizzy(m): 6:33pm
IkpuMmiri:
Clown.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by gragraboy: 6:33pm
IkpuMmiri:
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by SBG04: 6:34pm
I wanted to get a house in Okota area of Lagos recently but I heard that 90% of the houses there owned by igbos are built from the proceeds of either ritual killing, kidnapping or armed robbery. And it's not like all the houses there have the names of their owners on them. Okota and Festac areas of Lagos are notorious for this. These igbo armed robbers, ritualiats and kidnappers from the East, especially Anambra, love to invest the proceeds of their crimes in these areas.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by GoldNiagara(m): 6:35pm
IkpuMmiri:
So recovering proceeds of crime is now a tribal attack. Madam I use to like your comments. What happened in between.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:37pm
I swear, this guy would have made Rep or Senator in a few years.
A lot of those "lawmakers" are black hearted goons just like Evans.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by SHAKABOOM: 6:40pm
meezynetwork:True talk..I swear they should waste the greedy fool.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by Factfinder1(f): 6:44pm
IkpuMmiri:
May GOD grant you wisdom
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by farem: 6:44pm
He he he.
.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by seunsola2411(m): 6:46pm
please what is wrong with our media this days,kidnapper is kidnapper which one is billionare kidnapper,is this form of telling the youths to go into kidnapping.....really our police too are becoming smething else abi why the delay in his case all the while
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by PatriotTemidayo: 6:49pm
Abeg release the lady joor.
You think its every criminal that will tell his workers he's a criminal?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by asawanathegreat(m): 6:50pm
Evans again what is delaying his death sentence up till now after series of evidence gotten by police? Pls dey should hang dis man.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by MrMcJay(m): 6:50pm
IkpuMmiri:
Even if you don't plan to have sense in your life, may God disappoint you by giving you sense.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by binaws(m): 6:51pm
Most of these ipob traders daz how they realize their capital igbo and money
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by JayJohnson: 6:51pm
The developers who can never and will never develop their state
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by Kraspo(m): 6:51pm
Throughout the lifetime of all the notorious criminals in our history, from Pablo Escobar to Tony Montana, To Anini, Evans and co.. they all had to be lucky everytime. The police had to be lucky just once!!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by AburoBuhari: 6:51pm
k
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by ultron12345: 6:52pm
This goes to show that majority of Igbo pple are involved in illegal trades such as kidnapping and rituals, they only go into business to cover up. IPOB.....I hail thee
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by JayJohnson: 6:53pm
IkpuMmiri:Generations of thieves, awon omo olori pelebe, awon omo ole! They will never see anything wrong in armed robbery
|Re: Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos by Danty37(m): 6:55pm
Factfinder1:your pics really speaks much about you..
