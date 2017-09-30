₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 3:57pm
There is this very young and beautiful married woman. She told me she is 28 years. She's been pregnant once. I assisted her brother get a small job lately. Before then, anytime i see her on the road, we greet. If she wanted to buy something, I'll pay with a clean heart and walk away. Ever since then, she's shown me her appreciation in words. Somehow we started talking on whatsapp lately. She gave me her number.
But now, she's telling me that she prefers keeping guys as friends. In fact she has offered to come and cook for me today but I told her I am not around. I was very open to her that her being so close might tempt me to touch her that it's better she stays far from me or we talk whenever we see on the road. I told her this to scare her away from coming close but it's not working.
She says that me telling her that will not make her be free but she still insists that she'd come to my house. She said she'd like to be free with me, jumping on my bed and playing around but she just likes me as a friend.
Is it wrong to be a close friend with a married woman?
Please guys what do you think?
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by AmoryBlacq: 4:00pm
Friendship should have boundaries!
from what I read this is a promising sexual relationship in its latent!
You got to understand that women are very deceptive and cunning, better flee now before you find yourself in an entanglement of problems laced with disaster!
She wants to come cook for you - what sort of B.S is that?
verdict: tell her you need her husband's permission especially with her coming to your place ( never bring her to your house man) and watch her disappear!
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by PaperLace: 4:03pm
she's telling me that she prefers keeping guys as friends. In fact she has offered to come and cook for me today but I told her I am not around. I was very open to her that her being so close might tempt me to touch her that it's better she stays far from me or we talk whenever we see on the road. I told her this to scare her away from coming close but it's not working.
You told her the above and all she could reply is she wants to jump on your bed. She is yet to say what she wants to jump on.
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by Papiikush: 4:11pm
She'bout to cum on that dick.
Jumping around your bed going crazy for that dick.
Nigga if you moving, she out of state too for that dick
She will cry for that dick... Cuz you've got her thinking "God I am alive for that dick"
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by MhizzAJ(f): 4:20pm
It is wrong
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by fabulous85: 4:26pm
Papiikush:lol. you are good with words
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by ogologoamu: 4:31pm
The thief comes to kill, steal and destroy. That's the mission of that woman. Guy, Fly! fly! fly away.
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 5:15pm
ogologoamu:That's what I am thinking. She gives the excuse that she doesn't keep female friends
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by gatelogic(m): 5:39pm
Guy keep avoiding her..
fear women..Even the devil is afraid of them
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by pcguru1(m): 6:07pm
I have female married friends but boundaries has to be set and when I call or text I must add greetings to the husband and family and I don't call once its around 5 in the evening and above and also only text during weekends unless its a big problem. You yourself set boundaries
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by truthsayer009(m): 6:41pm
FortifiedCity:
If you don't care about repercussion of adultery & you have zero morals, Just go ahead. She wants to sleep with you already. That one I assure you.
Women aren't fools, she knows what she is doing.
Things to note:
1. Some ladies don't even cook for their BF. And then this Woman wants to cook for you.
2. Wants to jump on your bed and play as friends? Naaaa...Ain't no way thats happening.
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 6:56pm
AmoryBlacq:Yeah you have a point.
I am thinking if I am being too assumptous
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 6:58pm
truthsayer009:Even after I mentioned that I might be tempted to make a move on her, she said I shouldn't say things to scare her away, that she sees me as friend. Yet she wouldn't decline coming to my place.
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 7:02pm
pcguru1:Hmmm you have a strategy.
But will allowing her to my home mean much
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 7:02pm
gatelogic:
She looks so calm and cool. I don't know....whew
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 7:04pm
MhizzAJ:Miss you saying it's outrighly wrong to have a married woman as a friend?
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 7:05pm
PaperLace:She was like she wants to be really free with me and play with me in my house....nothing more
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by pcguru1(m): 7:06pm
FortifiedCity:
Lol if I have to tell her not do such means something is wrong even I wouldnt visit a single lady and if I were married not because of cheating but because of how it will look like to your spouse. Yes it will mean much oh
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 7:06pm
Papiikush:Naaah...I don't think she needs it that bad
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 7:11pm
pcguru1:In fact I tried to tell her that people that knows her might see her visiting me often, she replied that she doesn't care what people think
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by pcguru1(m): 7:15pm
FortifiedCity:
My Solution works try it............... BLOCK HER, because the husband won't hear excuses when he's slicing your flesh he could be following her to check her movements. There's too many single women out there to be in this kinda mess.
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 7:21pm
pcguru1:
Honestly I can't block her. Not because I want to do anything with her
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by saintvc(m): 7:25pm
she will teach you a lot about marriage
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 7:49pm
saintvc:Hmmm. You might be seeing the bigger picture
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by ashewoboy(m): 8:07pm
PaperLace:
. i like your wittiness with words. she wanna jump on the dick. she should do her own #forthedickchallenge.
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by damesilver(m): 8:23pm
Nothing wrong with being close to any human being unless they themselves do not want it. We are not meant to be selective in those whom we should share our love and benevolence with. The law says love thy neighbour; love all mankind even thy enemy, as long as the motivations are really pure.
However, do not be flattered by the profession of admiration towards you or by the prospect of an harmless pleasure. As regards with the story above, I perceive that the motives behind this imminent closeness may not be absolutely pure, the cloud surrounding it is ominous; it is suggestive of sexual intrigues. I suggest that such closeness be not allowed else somebody will get hurt. It may sound interesting at the beginning but the end will be sad. This is always the end result of any endeavour that is not in accord with the laws of nature; laws of morality.
The motive behind an action is the basis for judgement. As a guiding principle, I want to start to assess every of my doings as to how secretive it is. If my motives are really clean and free of blame, I should not be afraid to make it open. You may use this as a guild. Will you feel confident to allow people know everything you do both in open and in secret?
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by FortifiedCity: 8:38pm
Lalasticlala I think damesilver gave a wonderful advice.
But for her to say that she doesn't care about what people will say since we don't stay very far from each other, don't you think she might want to pacify me because of, according to her, "my kindheartedness" by being a close friend with me?
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by laura8: 8:59pm
stay away from temptation and temptation will stay away from you...shikenan..
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by damesilver(m): 9:06pm
FortifiedCity:
There are two ways by which we learn - learning through observation or study and learning through experience. The latter is a better teacher. You may go ahead and explore the friendship, but be ready to bear Whatever consequences that come from it.
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by pcguru1(m): 9:40pm
FortifiedCity:
Just keep it casual not for yourself but for the husband, ever heard of crime of passion
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by lilmax(m): 9:56pm
just have sex with her, when she's tired, you stop...
she's a very dull woman
|Re: Is It Right For A Married Woman To Be a Close Friend With Single Guy? by josephine123: 10:07pm
Na wa o
