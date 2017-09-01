₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by johnnyvid: 1:31am
The G.O of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya, is in the spotlight in a US court after his church dragged some former pastors and members to court over monetary and property disputes.
.
MFM is seeking declaratory judgment and damages against Pastors Lawrence Adetunji, Ronke Adetunji, and 11 former members of MFM, Bowie, Maryland.
.
At issue are real property described as 5506 and 5503 Church Road in Bowie, Maryland, which were acquired by MFM Bowie in 2001 and 2004 respectively. Also in contention are funds for the MFM building in Bowie.
.
MFM International (Lagos) claims that the property acquired with the contributions and offerings of the members of MFM in Bowie, are property of MFM headquarters by way of trustThe plaintiffs claim further that when Pastor Adetunji and most members of MFM in Bowie decided not to associate further with the denomination, Pastor Adetunji was under an obligation to hand over the properties and funds to MFM headquarters.
.
In their response, the defendants allege that they decided to sever their relationship with MFM and its leadership because of the illegal and fraudulent activities of MFM International, Lagos.
.
They allege that MFM International was in the practice of knowingly and deliberately making false claims to evade U.S. Customs duties and taxes on books exported from Nigeria to U.S.
.
The nature of the illegal activities stems from the fact that the plaintiffs would ship prayer books to various U.S.-based MFM branches with a cover letter categorizing the books as “donations” to be distributed to local parishioners.
.
However, once delivered to the U.S, instructions were then emailed to U.S. pastors instructing them of the price they must charge parishioners in selling these books. The pastors were then instructed to remit the earnings of their sales to MFM International.
.
Some Officers of MFM International, including the G.O, Daniel Olukoya are expected to get into the witness box at the hearing.
source::http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/former-mfm-pastors-and-members-accuse.html?m=0
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by johnnyvid: 1:31am
some pastors this days are not appreciative. what i see here's that the greedy ones are the wolf in sheeps clothing.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by johnnyvid: 1:32am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc seun cc ishilove
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by johnnyvid: 4:33am
it is the greediness that leads to stealing of tithe and offering from the church. happy sunday everyone.happy independence anniversary.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by MasterKim: 5:03am
Touch not thine appointed.
Let's do as if anytin dint apun
Dat evil spirit up dere shouting myndset upanda, u won disgrace ur church ba
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by TheTrueApostle: 5:57am
Na wa oh... Just greed everywhere oh... , so they wanted to confiscate the church property after leaving.. That's greed..
Concerning the books, I think it is illegitimate their practise, they were suppose to pay tax. Not false pretense, it doesn't send the right signals, considering the the values they portray.
However this is a lesson, I hope they have learnt.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Ishilove: 6:56am
Misleading title
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by boldking(m): 12:10pm
some pastors have turn churches to business
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by modelmike7(m): 12:10pm
ENEMIES DIE BY FIRE
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by alexistaiwo: 12:11pm
After all said and done.
The property in question was brought with TITHES proceeds
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Johnrake69: 12:11pm
Not surprised. The church of today is typically a capitalist institution. Don't know when we Christians will open our eyes to the truth. The church properties belong to the GOs and their board, It doesn't belong to the church members. As a homeless person you can't sleep in Church because it's a private property.
I have witnessed first hand where a security team with a toyota hilux drove a woman and her son from inside the prayer city to the gate and asked them to leave the premises.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Pweetyjuddy(f): 12:11pm
Lol..una never Che chumchin..
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by biomustry: 12:11pm
Christianity wouldn't exist Today if not for the money
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by dataking: 12:11pm
Na dem. Holy charmers. Spits
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by LordIsaac(m): 12:13pm
This is why religious boɗies should be taxable as they explore the instruments of state in conflict resolution.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by noscarn91(m): 12:13pm
MasterKim:Shut up there , idiot
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by thesuave10(m): 12:13pm
ALL PASTORS ARE FAKE ALL. ...... OYEDEPO TO ADEBOYE TO CHRIS ..ALL OF THEM ARE ANOINTED YAHOO BOYS
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Financialfree: 12:14pm
.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Dee9977: 12:14pm
hmmm d body of going before d law as advocate
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Lotechi(m): 12:15pm
the essence of Christianity is not to enrich the "called" financially but rather it is for the people to enrich themselves spiritually to await the coming of our saviour Jesus Christ........
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Evaberry(f): 12:16pm
...
I know some people will come here and start shouting greed and cursing the pastors in Maryland
They will deliberately not see the part where it was said that the general overseer a pastor of MFM (where everybody tell others to go for deliverance) lied by making false claims to evade charges.
I'm pretty sure Fraud and lies is a sin against god and the state but don't be surprised when excuses are made for 'daddy Go'
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by ChappyChase(m): 12:16pm
Assemblies of God don do their own finish now na MFM turn
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by hopefulLandlord: 12:16pm
Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.
Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by kevoh(m): 12:17pm
johnnyvid:See them! Big time 419 religious house Tomorrow, when we start talking about how these scammers acquired the private jets and are running it, the touch not my anointed and the fully brainwashed will be defending them. About time Govt looked into taxing of these businesses under the guise of churches.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Sidmond: 12:17pm
It is welo
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by transient123(m): 12:18pm
What joined them is putting them in asunder.
Remove money and girls from church, nothing again.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Slylee: 12:18pm
the gates of greediness can never and will never prevail against the church
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by xangerar: 12:19pm
Na wa o. This our quarrel got to the court? The breakaway pastors in the U.S are ready to embarrass Daddy G.O. and the church, and I really think that if it is possible they should just be let go with whatever they have already instead of a shameful public mudslinging that will batter the image of MFM and the church.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Saintsbrown(m): 12:21pm
T
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by yeyerolling: 12:29pm
Religion is nothing but a money making venture. Sad
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by MightySparrow: 12:30pm
alexistaiwo:
With tithes of these thieves alone? Anything done in the house of God is for God.. Don't you think others have right also to the property?
These are thieves.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire Drags Ex Pastors & Members To Court Over Money & Property by Paperwhite(m): 12:36pm
[/b]"The nature of the illegal activities stems from the fact that the plaintiffs would ship prayer books to various U.S.-based MFM branches with a cover letter categorizing the books as “donations” to be distributed to local parishioners.
However, once delivered to the U.S, instructions were then emailed to U.S. pastors instructing them of the price they must charge parishioners in selling these books. The pastors were then instructed to remit the earnings of their sales to MFM International."[b] Case of cunny man stealing from another cunny man.No truth at all.
