.

MFM is seeking declaratory judgment and damages against Pastors Lawrence Adetunji, Ronke Adetunji, and 11 former members of MFM, Bowie, Maryland.

.

At issue are real property described as 5506 and 5503 Church Road in Bowie, Maryland, which were acquired by MFM Bowie in 2001 and 2004 respectively. Also in contention are funds for the MFM building in Bowie.

.

MFM International (Lagos) claims that the property acquired with the contributions and offerings of the members of MFM in Bowie, are property of MFM headquarters by way of trustThe plaintiffs claim further that when Pastor Adetunji and most members of MFM in Bowie decided not to associate further with the denomination, Pastor Adetunji was under an obligation to hand over the properties and funds to MFM headquarters.

.

In their response, the defendants allege that they decided to sever their relationship with MFM and its leadership because of the illegal and fraudulent activities of MFM International, Lagos.

.

They allege that MFM International was in the practice of knowingly and deliberately making false claims to evade U.S. Customs duties and taxes on books exported from Nigeria to U.S.

.

The nature of the illegal activities stems from the fact that the plaintiffs would ship prayer books to various U.S.-based MFM branches with a cover letter categorizing the books as “donations” to be distributed to local parishioners.

.

However, once delivered to the U.S, instructions were then emailed to U.S. pastors instructing them of the price they must charge parishioners in selling these books. The pastors were then instructed to remit the earnings of their sales to MFM International.

.

Some Officers of MFM International, including the G.O, Daniel Olukoya are expected to get into the witness box at the hearing.



some pastors this days are not appreciative. what i see here's that the greedy ones are the wolf in sheeps clothing. 2 Likes 2 Shares

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc seun cc ishilove

it is the greediness that leads to stealing of tithe and offering from the church. happy sunday everyone.happy independence anniversary. 1 Like 1 Share

Touch not thine appointed.

Let's do as if anytin dint apun



Dat evil spirit up dere shouting myndset upanda, u won disgrace ur church ba

Na wa oh... Just greed everywhere oh... , so they wanted to confiscate the church property after leaving.. That's greed..



Concerning the books, I think it is illegitimate their practise, they were suppose to pay tax. Not false pretense, it doesn't send the right signals, considering the the values they portray.



However this is a lesson, I hope they have learnt. 1 Like

Misleading title

some pastors have turn churches to business 1 Like 1 Share

ENEMIES DIE BY FIRE 2 Likes 1 Share



The property in question was brought with TITHES proceeds After all said and done.The property in question was brought with TITHES proceeds

Not surprised. The church of today is typically a capitalist institution. Don't know when we Christians will open our eyes to the truth. The church properties belong to the GOs and their board, It doesn't belong to the church members. As a homeless person you can't sleep in Church because it's a private property.



I have witnessed first hand where a security team with a toyota hilux drove a woman and her son from inside the prayer city to the gate and asked them to leave the premises.

Lol..una never Che chumchin..

Christianity wouldn't exist Today if not for the money 1 Like

Na dem. Holy charmers. Spits

This is why religious boɗies should be taxable as they explore the instruments of state in conflict resolution.

MasterKim:

Touch not thine appointed.

Let's do as if anytin dint apun



Dat evil spirit up dere shouting myndset upanda, u won disgrace ur church ba Shut up there , idiot Shut up there , idiot

ALL PASTORS ARE FAKE ALL. ...... OYEDEPO TO ADEBOYE TO CHRIS ..ALL OF THEM ARE ANOINTED YAHOO BOYS 2 Likes

.

hmmm d body of going before d law as advocate

the essence of Christianity is not to enrich the "called" financially but rather it is for the people to enrich themselves spiritually to await the coming of our saviour Jesus Christ........ 1 Like

...



I know some people will come here and start shouting greed and cursing the pastors in Maryland





They will deliberately not see the part where it was said that the general overseer a pastor of MFM (where everybody tell others to go for deliverance) lied by making false claims to evade charges.





I'm pretty sure Fraud and lies is a sin against god and the state but don't be surprised when excuses are made for 'daddy Go' 1 Like

Assemblies of God don do their own finish now na MFM turn

Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.

Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in.

See them! Big time 419 religious house Tomorrow, when we start talking about how these scammers acquired the private jets and are running it, the touch not my anointed and the fully brainwashed will be defending them. About time Govt looked into taxing of these businesses under the guise of churches. See them! Big time 419 religious houseTomorrow, when we start talking about how these scammers acquired the private jets and are running it, the touch not my anointed and the fully brainwashed will be defending them. About time Govt looked into taxing of these businesses under the guise of churches. 2 Likes 1 Share

It is welo

What joined them is putting them in asunder.



Remove money and girls from church, nothing again. 1 Like

the gates of greediness can never and will never prevail against the church

Na wa o. This our quarrel got to the court? The breakaway pastors in the U.S are ready to embarrass Daddy G.O. and the church, and I really think that if it is possible they should just be let go with whatever they have already instead of a shameful public mudslinging that will batter the image of MFM and the church. 1 Like

T

Religion is nothing but a money making venture. Sad

alexistaiwo:

After all said and done.

The property in question was brought with TITHES proceeds



With tithes of these thieves alone? Anything done in the house of God is for God.. Don't you think others have right also to the property?

These are thieves. With tithes of these thieves alone? Anything done in the house of God is for God.. Don't you think others have right also to the property?These are thieves.