Wait o, So Wizkid made history in UK... Why I'm gonna cough is this...



We africans don't recognize ourselves...



Wizkid went to UK, to the royal hall wich carries a population of JUST 5400 people, with a worth of $200k(I'm a blogger I know my facts)



I heard he sang Ojualegba and had the whole UK singing to it(Ycee and Maleek Berry had the whole crowd singing to Juice at the just concluded Jay-Z's concert)



Yeaaah!! WizzzzY Wizkid made history!! And I love him 4 always Creating history...



Okkkklay!!!



Davido made something very very unique, his 30 Billion World tour Was epic and legendary!!!



What I'm using to counter my broda who posted about Wizzy is this...



1.If Davido had gone to The Royal(whatever) he'll have pulled the same amount of crowd if not more.. Because the numbers don't lie

. Davido has a higher fan base.. On instagram he has 4.9million on twitter he has 2.7m



Wizkid on insta has 4m and on twitter has 3.1m

So for the fact that he has a greater fan base, him in the Royal.... Will have been iconic!!



2. Wizkid made history in a hall which houses barley 5.4k people but Davido made Mali stadium shake.... I don't need to browse the figure but a stadium beats a hall by capacity, well the Bamako stadium in Mali houses 25k people and it was filled to the brim with people hanging outside, when I watched the Video on his insta page I had goose flesh!!!!! Damn.



3.UK is an english speaking country, infact fadas of english And Ojualegba has some touch of english but I don't know of one Davido's song that has French and the Malians Were vibing to it(What more can you ask for mehn!! ���)



I even saw a woman old enough to be Davido's mother weeping to meet ObO!! Awwwww



Other things that makes Obo the hottest this year is this.....



Originality and humility(I'll talk about this later)

.

.



Well, I'm not here to shout that Davido is better than Wizkid or Wizkid is better than Davido I'm only here to build on the idea of



ONE AFRICA...



Davido is a boss and so is Wizkid... Their Beef is healthy for their career!!



So brodas leave it, Davido created history in Mali!!! To hell with Oyibo and their INTIMIDATION Wizkid is Legend and so is Davido.....



Thank You��



#CarliswagBlog_Sees #CarliswagBlog #Humblebeginnings #ForTheLoveOfBlogging #Hustler #OneAfrica #OneNigeria #ApreciateOurPeople



(plenty errors I know)



I made the post first on my blog!! See my link here... You definitely love my blog, and my style of reporting news I bet you! ��



cc lalasticlala, Dominique

Its only the both of them......... They have no other rivals





Today is Independence day, stop making noise, we want to hear buhari on TV very well ok? Brotherly you have made no point infact your points are dead on arrival, go back to bed, pull your cloths and have a good sleep..Today is Independence day, stop making noise, we want to hear buhari on TV very well ok? 15 Likes

I don't even like comparing both 1 Like

May God bless you bro. Davido will surely still shut down the same venue.





naijaboiy come and compare a hall with 5000 capacity to a Stadium. 4 Likes

No one is saying davido can't do the same. but its wizkid that has ever done that .and we are celebrating him 1 Like

All these frog fans self, instead of acknowledging the fact that wizzy pulled a feat that davido might never be able to pull till the end of his lame ass career, y'all arguing baselessly.



Most naija artist can easily shut down any show anywhere in Africa heck even yung6ix would shut down Mali but how many can shut Royal Albert Hall in UK? tell me how many naija artist has pulled such feat. Pls appreciate greatness y'all. And don't come telling me Davido can do it, if he can let him goan do it. 6 Likes

BrutalJab:

May God bless you bro. Davido will surely still shut down the same venue.





naijaboiy come and compare a hall with 5000 capacity to a Stadium.



Bring another talk. Na today? Wizkid has sold out shows in stadiums too. I'm pretty sure he even did that before your frog artiste.Bring another talk. 2 Likes

u made a mistake you should have started your gist with an intro the same way RADIO KWARA domstat there



OKODORO ORO



with this people will knw u wanna say the truth but indidnt see this their which makes ur fact not reliable

They are both super good artistes



Wizkid is just so legendary



Tydolasign fear when he saw the massive crowd that turn up for wizkid in London .



It was mad

u better quit bloging nd get another job because dis is the dumbest story ever......next time do a facts check b4 u post anything

blackboy92:

u better quit bloging nd get another job because dis is the dumbest story ever......next time do a facts check b4 u post anything don't kill his self-confidence. Your comment is derogatory. don't kill his self-confidence. Your comment is derogatory. 1 Like



@op



Top 10 Records and Achievements of Nigeria’s Wizkid Maybe this list will help you see reasons why WizKid is better than Frog voice.@op

All these frog voice people ehn, that was how one stupid guy started arguing with me yesterday. Davido can shut down Albert Hall, let him go and try it first, you think oyinbos are interested in croaking voice? Y'all better give respek to whom it's due.

This made zero sense. I thought I would be seeing measurable stats in similar location to back your claims, but you are mentioning Mali. This is really poor. Wizzy always pulls crowd wherever he goes in Africa.

Even kcee will pull crowd in Africa. I'm not a wizzy fanboy, but there's a reason he is the first African to do that in that venue.

Davido is good, as in very good, but wizzy is simply better. If a Nigerian is ever going to win the Grammy's in new school music, that person is going to be wizzy. Yaghaaaa

Abeg, enough of this babanla and OBO matter jawe, these guys are billionaire.





They are big enough to feed some of us, they have made their money are they are still making it.



Both of them are my biggest artist.





Make me self go make my own money legitimately jawe

One is foreign and the other is local from your comparison.

Why do people bother about this

At the they are making money but your getting nothing in return for being a 'loyal' fan.

What of ASA that sells out all her shows ALL OVER Europe?



She doesn't make noise like them clowns.

