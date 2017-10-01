₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,783 members, 3,825,573 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 09:48 AM

Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 (2296 Views)

President Buhari’s 55th Independence Speech - Full Text / Independence Speech: Why I Sent Ministerial List Late – PMB / The Tomb Of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by ola4ola(m): 7:30am
Today is Independence Day. The first of October 1960 is a date to which for two years every Nigerian has been eagerly looking forward. At last, our great day has arrived, and Nigeria is now indeed an independent sovereign nation.

Words cannot adequately express my joy and pride at being the Nigerian citizen privileged to accept from Her Royal Highness these Constitutional Instruments which are the symbols of Nigeria’s Independence. It is a unique privilege which I shall remember forever, and it gives me strength and courage as I dedicate my life to the service of our country.

This is a wonderful day, and it is all the more wonderful because we have awaited it with increasing impatience, compelled to watch one country after another overtaking us on the road when we had so nearly reached our goal. But now we have acquired our rightful status, and I feel sure that history will show that the building of our nation proceeded at the wisest pace: it has been thorough, and Nigeria now stands well-built upon firm foundations.

Today’s ceremony marks the culmination of a process which began 15 years ago and has now reached a happy and successful conclusion. It is with justifiable pride that we claim the achievement of our Independence to be unparallelled in the annals of history. Each step of our constitutional advance has been purposefully and peacefully planned with full and open consultation, not only between representatives of all the various interests in Nigeria but in harmonious cooperation with the administering power which has today relinquished its authority.

At the time when our constitutional development entered upon its final phase, the emphasis was largely upon self-government. We, the elected representatives of the people of Nigeria, concentrated on proving that we were fully capable of managing our own affairs both internally and as a nation. However, we were not to be allowed the selfish luxury of focusing our interest on our own homes. In these days of rapid communications we cannot live in isolation, apart from the rest of the world, even if we wished to do so. All too soon it has become evident that for us Independence implies a great deal more than self-government. This great country, which has now emerged without bitterness or bloodshed, finds that she must at once be ready to deal with grave international issues.

This fact has of recent months been unhappily emphasised by the startling events which have occurred in this continent. I shall not labour the point but it would be unrealistic not to draw attention first to the awe-inspiring task confronting us at the very start of our nationhood. When this day in October 1960 was chosen for our Independence it seemed that we were destined to move with quiet dignity to place on the world stage. Recent events have changed the scene beyond recognition, so that we find ourselves today being tested to the utmost We are called upon immediately to show that our claims to responsible government are well-founded, and having been accepted as an independent state we must at once play an active part in maintaining the peace of the world and in preserving civilisation. I promise you, we shall not fail for want of determination.

And we come to this task better-equipped than many. For this, I pay tribute to the manner in which successive British governments have gradually transferred the burden of responsibility to our shoulders. The assistance and unfailing encouragement which we have received from each Secretary of State for the Colonies and their intense personal interest in our development has immeasurably lightened that burden.

All our friends in the Colonial Office must today be proud of their handiwork and in the knowledge that they have helped to lay the foundations of a lasting friendship between our two nations. I have indeed every confidence that, based on the happy experience of a successful partnership, our future relations with the United Kingdom will be more cordial than ever, bound together, as we shall be in the Commonwealth, by a common allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, whom today we proudly acclaim as Queen of Nigeria and Head of the Commonwealth.

Time will not permit the individual mention of all those friends, many of them Nigerians, whose selfless labours have contributed to our Independence. Some have not lived to see the fulfilment of their hopes on them be peace, “but nevertheless they are remembered here, and the names of buildings and streets and roads and bridges throughout the country recall to our minds their achievements, some of them on a national scale. Others confined, perhaps, to a small area in one Division, are more humble but of equal value in the sum-total.

Today, we have with us representatives of those who have made Nigeria: Representatives of the Regional Governments, of former Central Governments, of the Missionary Societies, and of the Banking and Commercial enterprises, and members, both past and present, of the Public Service. We welcome you, and we rejoice that you have been able to come and share in our celebrations. We wish that it could have been possible for all of those whom you represent to be here today: Many, I know, will be disappointed to be absent, but if they are listening to me now, I say to them, “Thank you on behalf of my Thank you for your devoted service, which helped build Nigeria into a nation. Today we are reaping the harvest which you sowed, and the quality of the harvest is equalled only by our gratitude to you. May God bless you all.

This is an occasion when our hearts are filled with conflicting emotions: we are, indeed, proud to have achieved our independence, and proud that our efforts should have contributed to this happy event. But do not mistake our pride for arrogance. It is tempered by feelings of sincere gratitude to all who have shared in the task of developing Nigeria politically, socially and economically. We are grateful to the British officers whom we have known, first as masters, and then as leaders, and finally as partners, but always as friends. And there have been countless missionaries who have laboured unceasingly in the cause of education and to whom we owe many of our medical services. We are grateful also to those who have brought modern methods of banking and of commerce, and new industries. I wish to pay tribute to all of these people and to declare our everlasting admiration of their devotion to duty.

And, finally, I must express our gratitude to Her Royal Highness the Princess Alexandra of Kent for personally bringing to us these symbols of our freedom, and especially for delivering the gracious message from Her Majesty The Queen. And so, with the words “God save our Queen”, I open a new chapter in the history of Nigeria, and of the Commonwealth, and indeed of the world.
Balewa, Nigeria’s first prime minister, delivered this speech on October 1, 1960

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thecable.ng/file-1960-independence-day-speech/amp

1 Like

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Bhella5(m): 7:34am
One of the best Hausa man. Very educated sombori.

5 Likes

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by clevvermind(m): 7:35am
Bhella5:
One of the best Hausa man. Very educated sombori.

1 Like

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by clevvermind(m): 7:37am
Bhella5:
One of the best Hausa man. Very educated sombori.
NOT THE DULLARD WE HAVE NOW.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Bhella5(m): 7:42am
clevvermind:
NOT THE DULLARD WE HAVE NOW.
In years to come you will see PMB in a good light. Have an open mind. Happy Independent bro.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:08am
Bhella5:
In years to come you will see PMB in a good light. Have an open mind. Happy Independent bro.
which of the PMB?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Rayjaymay(m): 8:10am
And we are here!!!



In other news Sportipstars is here
Visit www.sportipstars.com.ng and start predicting. The top 3 winners earn 10k every month.
Terms and Conditions Apply
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by priscaoge(f): 8:56am
In the spirit of Independence! Celebrating Nigeria by singing the National Anthem in Igbo tongue tongue tongue

Zolie ndị ala anyị
Zaa oku Naijiria
K'anyi jee ozi na okwukwe
N'ike na ịhụnanya
Ka ike ndị odogwu anyị kpara
Ghaara ịla n'iyi
Ji ịdị n'ike jee ozi
Otu obodo nwe onwe ya
Udo na ịdị n'otu!!!!!!!!
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Narldon(f): 8:56am



TAFAWA BALEWA'S PIC ON FIVE NAIRA NOTE BE LIKE;



"So You people have succeeded in wasting all my efforts"


5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by dakeskese(m): 8:56am
...
By then life still sweet.

I was abt 39years old when he gave that wonderful speech.

The good old times... Oh!

By then we ve not been given these drugs...

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Papiikush: 8:56am
One of the true president Nigeria ever had
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by SWORD419: 8:57am
I doff my hat for u, may ur gentle soul continue to R.IJF

1 Like

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by DrBasit(m): 8:57am
God bless Nigeria...
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by SWORD419: 8:57am
clevvermind:
NOT THE DULLARD WE HAVE NOW.
get outta here bleached hybrid of donkey and pig, quote me if ua a bastard pig

1 Like

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by saraki2019(m): 8:57am
GOOD ONE
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by mallamsule: 8:58am
Great
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by fidalgo19: 9:00am
What a patriot!!
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by olamil34(m): 9:00am
i believe the current nigerian govt are thieves, click like if u agree.

2 Likes

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by edo3(m): 9:00am
hian.
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by SULBELL(m): 9:01am
Happy Independence. We still have HOPE
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by calberian: 9:04am
Wow
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by anonymuz(m): 9:06am
Shittzzzz
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by talk2percy(m): 9:08am
fuckingAyaya:
which of the PMB?
he meant to write PMS-premium motor spirit.

1 Like

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by good4all40: 9:09am
Balewa was exceptionally exceptional May Allah forgive his shortcomings and count him among the dwellers of Paradise
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Saifullah01: 9:09am
Nice.
Americans welcome Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT5m9Fn9RBg
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by samuhara: 9:13am
There is nothing like freedom, anyone who has freedom from his master is always happy and that will give the person an opportunity to work hard and become a successful master, it is therefore important to let anyone who needs freedom from you to get it remembering that you once seek for freedom and it was given to you.
God bless us and our dear country and may he give peace also.
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Justicealh3(m): 9:14am
RIP. Father pls. The greatest Hero. grin

Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by PrecisionFx(m): 9:20am
Bhella5:
One of the best Hausa man. Very educated sombori.

U don't know anything about Tafawa balewa.
These people really bleeped nigeria up n caused the First coup
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by maisauki: 9:24am
Golden Voice Of Africa
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by vingeophysicist(m): 9:27am
priscaoge:
In the spirit of Independence! Celebrating Nigeria by singing the National Anthem in Igbo tongue tongue tongue

Zolie ndị ala anyị
Zaa oku Naijiria
K'anyi jee ozi na okwukwe
N'ike na ịhụnanya
Ka ike ndị odogwu anyị kpara
Ghaara ịla n'iyi
Ji ịdị n'ike jee ozi
Otu obodo nwe onwe ya
Udo na ịdị n'otu!!!!!!!!
The makeup is too much ooo.finally u are a very beautiful igbo girl.
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by priscaoge(f): 9:28am
vingeophysicist:
The makeup is too much ooo.finally u are a very beautiful igbo girl.

Which makeup are u talking about?
Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by vedaxcool(m): 9:31am
Bhella5:
One of the best Hausa man. Very educated sombori.
grin One wish you are educated enough to know not everyone from the north is automatically Hausa, Balewa is from a minority tribe in Bauchi. With this sort of ignorance is it any wonder ccownu could easily fool and mislead so many?

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lagos And Kano:which Is The Most Populous / How Do You Feel As A Nigerian After Reading This! / Pti In Kaduna ‘ll Triger North-south Crisis, Say Gbagi, Okpozo

Viewing this topic: gawu1, anayonduba(m), Disneylady(f), biblia1, konkonbilo(m), aanexplus(m), maisauki, Docphil, RealSleek(m), Deejay1000(m), clergyboy, 377, fk001, Aidenehi, Acos925(m), billbonesmd(m), ajao33, Lighthammer(m), wabkhal, Zivaharry(m), cuba62(m) and 49 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.