₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,783 members, 3,825,573 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 09:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 (2296 Views)
President Buhari’s 55th Independence Speech - Full Text / Independence Speech: Why I Sent Ministerial List Late – PMB / The Tomb Of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by ola4ola(m): 7:30am
Today is Independence Day. The first of October 1960 is a date to which for two years every Nigerian has been eagerly looking forward. At last, our great day has arrived, and Nigeria is now indeed an independent sovereign nation.Balewa, Nigeria’s first prime minister, delivered this speech on October 1, 1960
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thecable.ng/file-1960-independence-day-speech/amp
1 Like
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Bhella5(m): 7:34am
One of the best Hausa man. Very educated sombori.
5 Likes
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by clevvermind(m): 7:35am
Bhella5:
1 Like
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by clevvermind(m): 7:37am
Bhella5:NOT THE DULLARD WE HAVE NOW.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Bhella5(m): 7:42am
clevvermind:In years to come you will see PMB in a good light. Have an open mind. Happy Independent bro.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:08am
Bhella5:which of the PMB?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Rayjaymay(m): 8:10am
And we are here!!!
In other news Sportipstars is here
Visit www.sportipstars.com.ng and start predicting. The top 3 winners earn 10k every month.
Terms and Conditions Apply
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by priscaoge(f): 8:56am
In the spirit of Independence! Celebrating Nigeria by singing the National Anthem in Igbo
Zolie ndị ala anyị
Zaa oku Naijiria
K'anyi jee ozi na okwukwe
N'ike na ịhụnanya
Ka ike ndị odogwu anyị kpara
Ghaara ịla n'iyi
Ji ịdị n'ike jee ozi
Otu obodo nwe onwe ya
Udo na ịdị n'otu!!!!!!!!
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Narldon(f): 8:56am
TAFAWA BALEWA'S PIC ON FIVE NAIRA NOTE BE LIKE;
"So You people have succeeded in wasting all my efforts"
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by dakeskese(m): 8:56am
...
By then life still sweet.
I was abt 39years old when he gave that wonderful speech.
The good old times... Oh!
By then we ve not been given these drugs...
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Papiikush: 8:56am
One of the true president Nigeria ever had
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by SWORD419: 8:57am
I doff my hat for u, may ur gentle soul continue to R.IJF
1 Like
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by DrBasit(m): 8:57am
God bless Nigeria...
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by SWORD419: 8:57am
clevvermind:get outta here bleached hybrid of donkey and pig, quote me if ua a bastard pig
1 Like
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by saraki2019(m): 8:57am
GOOD ONE
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by mallamsule: 8:58am
Great
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by fidalgo19: 9:00am
What a patriot!!
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by olamil34(m): 9:00am
i believe the current nigerian govt are thieves, click like if u agree.
2 Likes
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by edo3(m): 9:00am
hian.
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by SULBELL(m): 9:01am
Happy Independence. We still have HOPE
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by calberian: 9:04am
Wow
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by anonymuz(m): 9:06am
Shittzzzz
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by talk2percy(m): 9:08am
fuckingAyaya:he meant to write PMS-premium motor spirit.
1 Like
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by good4all40: 9:09am
Balewa was exceptionally exceptional May Allah forgive his shortcomings and count him among the dwellers of Paradise
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Saifullah01: 9:09am
Nice.
Americans welcome Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT5m9Fn9RBg
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by samuhara: 9:13am
There is nothing like freedom, anyone who has freedom from his master is always happy and that will give the person an opportunity to work hard and become a successful master, it is therefore important to let anyone who needs freedom from you to get it remembering that you once seek for freedom and it was given to you.
God bless us and our dear country and may he give peace also.
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by Justicealh3(m): 9:14am
RIP. Father pls. The greatest Hero.
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by PrecisionFx(m): 9:20am
Bhella5:
U don't know anything about Tafawa balewa.
These people really bleeped nigeria up n caused the First coup
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by maisauki: 9:24am
Golden Voice Of Africa
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by vingeophysicist(m): 9:27am
priscaoge:The makeup is too much ooo.finally u are a very beautiful igbo girl.
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by priscaoge(f): 9:28am
vingeophysicist:
Which makeup are u talking about?
|Re: Independence Speech By Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – October 1, 1960 by vedaxcool(m): 9:31am
Bhella5:One wish you are educated enough to know not everyone from the north is automatically Hausa, Balewa is from a minority tribe in Bauchi. With this sort of ignorance is it any wonder ccownu could easily fool and mislead so many?
1 Like
Lagos And Kano:which Is The Most Populous / How Do You Feel As A Nigerian After Reading This! / Pti In Kaduna ‘ll Triger North-south Crisis, Say Gbagi, Okpozo
Viewing this topic: gawu1, anayonduba(m), Disneylady(f), biblia1, konkonbilo(m), aanexplus(m), maisauki, Docphil, RealSleek(m), Deejay1000(m), clergyboy, 377, fk001, Aidenehi, Acos925(m), billbonesmd(m), ajao33, Lighthammer(m), wabkhal, Zivaharry(m), cuba62(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16