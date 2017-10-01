₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by JamieNaija(m): 11:35am
Veteran Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is an expensive babe, we know.
The actress decided to show us her gems via social media and although i don't know about jewelries. They look good on her.
Genevieve Nnaji has been subject to marriage rumors recently.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by eezeribe(m): 11:36am
The one in the first pix looks like key holder...
Not all expensive things are beautiful.... Thumbs up to her.
5 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by sunnysunny69(m): 11:40am
Nice one, sometimes small is better.
7 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by scofieldsimba(m): 2:00pm
Her breast de like guinea fowl egg...
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by modelmike7(m): 2:00pm
Let her enjoy her life.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Nackzy: 2:00pm
Beautiful and responsible Lady
3 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Yomzzyblog: 2:00pm
Ok
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by abbaapple: 2:00pm
STC Oluwa ni!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Narldon(f): 2:00pm
Flaunting My Expensive Jewellery
3 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:00pm
Atiku bought them for her trust me...Very soon u will see her coming out to show support for his presidential campaign. I served them last week they lodged in an undisclosed hotel in abuja and saw her unboxing these with her sexy laps showing...she winked me tho when she caught me observing her fwesh lapz
4 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Lukenitheooo6(m): 2:01pm
how much it looks like keyholder
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by daveson07(m): 2:01pm
all this expensive girls self-I like natural bae beter-cal me broke ass nigga
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by hackbros(m): 2:01pm
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Lukenitheooo6(m): 2:01pm
how much is it....it looks like keyholder
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Naziridamos: 2:01pm
Ok
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Ayatul(m): 2:02pm
Some ppl can't just live a quiet life, why flaunt ur jewelry on IG? You keep drawing criminals attention. Kwantinu...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by NotNairalandi(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by ojmetrix(m): 2:03pm
let me ask my brother from Malaysia
11 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by DanielsParker(m): 2:03pm
okay o
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Harbeyg09(m): 2:05pm
Nice
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by biomustry: 2:08pm
Share the price naaw
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Donsmithbrown(m): 2:09pm
But dis girl too fine shaaa
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Sirambassador(m): 2:10pm
Her life
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:14pm
there are times when I wonder what values the mods are trying to communicate to Nairalanders especially the youths who will one day take the reigns of managing their lives and this country..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Originalsly: 2:15pm
....hmmm...so why is her face hidden?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by seangy4konji: 2:15pm
Nothing remain for that office...it has been looted...but she is fine sha.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by Effiezynews: 2:36pm
This woman and Beyonce are the most overly hyped peeps I know..
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by madjune: 2:40pm
Brother Hushpupi will need to confirm if they're real Gucci.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry by abiodunalasa(m): 2:42pm
this lips... how many blow jobs they don give this lips... how many blow jobs they don give
