The actress decided to show us her gems via social media and although i don't know about jewelries. They look good on her.



Genevieve Nnaji has been subject to marriage rumors recently.



The one in the first pix looks like key holder...

Not all expensive things are beautiful.... Thumbs up to her. 5 Likes

Nice one, sometimes small is better. 7 Likes

Her breast de like guinea fowl egg... 14 Likes 1 Share

Let her enjoy her life.

Beautiful and responsible Lady 3 Likes

Ok

Atiku bought them for her trust me...Very soon u will see her coming out to show support for his presidential campaign. I served them last week they lodged in an undisclosed hotel in abuja and saw her unboxing these with her sexy laps showing...she winked me tho when she caught me observing her fwesh lapz 4 Likes

how much it looks like keyholder

all this expensive girls self-I like natural bae beter-cal me broke ass nigga

how much is it....it looks like keyholder

Ok

Some ppl can't just live a quiet life, why flaunt ur jewelry on IG? You keep drawing criminals attention. Kwantinu...

let me ask my brother from Malaysia 11 Likes

Nice Jewelry....

okay o

Nice

Share the price naaw

But dis girl too fine shaaa 1 Like

Her life

there are times when I wonder what values the mods are trying to communicate to Nairalanders especially the youths who will one day take the reigns of managing their lives and this country.. 3 Likes 1 Share

....hmmm...so why is her face hidden?

Nothing remain for that office...it has been looted...but she is fine sha.

This woman and Beyonce are the most overly hyped peeps I know.. 2 Likes

Brother Hushpupi will need to confirm if they're real Gucci.