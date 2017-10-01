Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade (4269 Views)

Yemi Alade For Advising Her To Quit Music



see video



''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade For Advising Her To Quit Music

see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K30VW-QTK_U

Battle of the bleachers 11 Likes 2 Shares

Na yemi alade I sabi. 5 Likes

Women always enemies of themselves

Who is she self? What is she famous for? 3 Likes

mtcheeeew.....who them epp 1 Like

Rokia2:

she is famous for fvcking Paul Pogba

Haaa

shout out to those women out there that supports one another Women wahala... We just hate seeing ourselves doing great in lifeshout out to those women out there that supports one another 4 Likes

A fruit? ... What is a DenciaA fruit? 1 Like

Dencia my crush.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2OxHkIYRYE My lovely Dencia....

Savage...

That idiot bleaching LovePeddler



some girls eh

she used the word "like" 22 times in 2 minutessome girls eh

Scatterscatter:





Thanks for showing you're one of those who buy her songs. To be frank with you, her music lyric usually have no meaning. What she does is scream. I'd rather watch Zeeworld than listen to any of her songs.

Rokia2:

Who is she self? What is she famous for? She's famous... Take it like that She's famous... Take it like that 1 Like

Up and down? Na achievement abi na s*x position? Na una sabi. Btw, who is Dencia? Was she not one of the Paul Pogba's ladies accused of disturbing neighbors with their noisy sex activities?



Infact neither of both ladies is good at music. They should go fix their careers up.

Who be dencia?

kimbraa:

So Yemi Alade could advice someone to quit music. One question for her, what does she sing?.

Song Song 2 Likes

wahala dey

adepeter2027:

Women always enemies of themselves Abeg shut up!



Men are always in the music industry! Abeg shut up!Men are always in the music industry! 2 Likes

adepeter2027:

na true, no so my stepmother no gree my mother enjoy my father's prick

I don't like yemi Alade sha

this girl that collect Pogba glory and turn him into dabbing on the pitch

Who she be

kimbraa:

Wait. She advised Dencia to quit music? Bahahahaha. Yemi that sings trash! Creativity = Zero. Talent = Zero





Even their brains too. Some of these girls Yaff BLEACHED THEIR FUTURE AWAY........Even their brains too.

Is dencia d name of a female Guinea pig?

Na Yemi Alade I sabi pass o.

Rokia2:

Who is she self? What is she famous for?

She owns a company with a very high selling bleaching product



But I didn't know she sang She owns a company with a very high selling bleaching productBut I didn't know she sang

