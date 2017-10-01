₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,979 members, 3,826,343 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 06:09 PM

''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade (4269 Views)

''I Don’t Have To F**k Managers To Get To The Top” - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade... / Yemi Alade: I Wish Flavour Would Fall In Love With Me (video) / Yemi Alade – ”I Use Calabash As Bra Because I Am An African Woman" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by joseph6071: 12:03pm
''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts
Yemi Alade For Advising Her To Quit Music

see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K30VW-QTK_U
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Evaberry(f): 12:39pm
Battle of the bleachers

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by harrymoses24(m): 1:00pm
Na yemi alade I sabi.

5 Likes

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by adepeter2027(m): 1:22pm
Women always enemies of themselves
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Rokia2(f): 1:33pm
Who is she self? What is she famous for? undecided

3 Likes

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by mofeoluwadassah: 2:47pm
mtcheeeew.....who them epp undecided

1 Like

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by niggaman(m): 2:58pm
Rokia2:
Who is she self? What is she famous for? undecided
she is famous fror fvcking Paul Pogba

10 Likes

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by fuckerstard: 5:30pm
Haaa
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by flawlessT(f): 5:30pm
Women wahala... We just hate seeing ourselves doing great in life undecided shout out to those women out there that supports one another

4 Likes

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Niponamac: 5:31pm
... What is a Dencia A fruit?

1 Like

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by chyckxx(m): 5:31pm
Dencia my crush.
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by uzoclinton(m): 5:32pm
My lovely Dencia....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2OxHkIYRYE
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Partnerbiz3: 5:32pm
Savage...
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by abdelrahman: 5:32pm
That idiot bleaching LovePeddler
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by uwammebi: 5:33pm
she used the word "like" 22 times in 2 minutes
some girls eh
grin
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by kimbraa(f): 5:33pm
So Yemi Alade could advice someone to quit music. One question for her, what does she sing?. It's only Africans, more especially Nigerians who're used to listening to junk songs that patronise Yemi Alade's songs. To the best of my knowledge, she sings crap and has no right to point out whack musicians.
Scatterscatter:


Song undecided
Thanks for showing you're one of those who buy her songs. grin To be frank with you, her music lyric usually have no meaning. What she does is scream. I'd rather watch Zeeworld than listen to any of her songs.

4 Likes

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by uzoclinton(m): 5:33pm
Rokia2:
Who is she self? What is she famous for? undecided
She's famous... Take it like that

1 Like

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Odianose13(m): 5:33pm
Up and down? Na achievement abi na s*x position? Na una sabi. Btw, who is Dencia? Was she not one of the Paul Pogba's ladies accused of disturbing neighbors with their noisy sex activities?

Infact neither of both ladies is good at music. They should go fix their careers up.
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by NothingDoMe: 5:33pm
Who be dencia?
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Scatterscatter(m): 5:34pm
kimbraa:
So Yemi Alade could advice someone to quit music. One question for her, what does she sing?.

Song undecided

2 Likes

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by modelmike7(m): 5:34pm
wahala dey
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by YelloweWest: 5:35pm
adepeter2027:
Women always enemies of themselves
Abeg shut up!

Men are always in the music industry!

2 Likes

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by enemyofprogress: 5:35pm
adepeter2027:
Women always enemies of themselves
na true,no so my stepmother no gree my mother enjoy my father's prick
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by AkupeMBANO(m): 5:35pm
I don't like yemi Alade sha
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by AburoBuhari: 5:35pm
this girl that collect Pogba glory and turn him into dabbing on the pitch
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Princebulky: 5:36pm
Who she be
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Queendoncom(f): 5:36pm
kimbraa:
So Yemi Alade could advice someone to quit music. One question for her, what does she sing?.
Wait. She advised Dencia to quit music? Bahahahaha. Yemi that sings trash! Creativity = Zero. Talent = Zero

2 Likes

Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by PatriotTemidayo: 5:36pm
Some of these girls Yaff BLEACHED THEIR FUTURE AWAY........ cry

Even their brains too. undecided
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Olifiz(m): 5:37pm
Is dencia d name of a female Guinea pig?
Na Yemi Alade I sabi pass o.
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by hahnsmall: 5:39pm
Rokia2:
Who is she self? What is she famous for? undecided

She owns a company with a very high selling bleaching product

But I didn't know she sang undecided
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by jerrythafinisher(m): 5:39pm
oloshOs
Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Lalas247(f): 5:40pm
Bleaching green grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Oprah With Chris Rock Talking About Good Hair / Father Of Mj's Accuser Commits Suicide / Please Help Me Slolve This

Viewing this topic: mamuzoOMAH(m), align360, pauloshevy(m), isiluvv, SlyCharlie(m), Jayzdiouf, MrPdtech, joshujoshu(m), soulbless(f), Konami94, Drlilprinz(m), Gustavo404, mycaringheart, balofulo, buty, afolwalex20(m), Nov6(m), maria43, Dhamilair1, icn121, onwards, aAK1(m), laptopsale(m), Tobycharles, simreal, Ochasky23(m), Magnifik18, dzeros(m), Banter1, Bibiangel(f), Bahabak, zoneboy, Fusky(m), syllas007, Sheuns(m), soshi(m), Standing5(m), Helen56, Solstao(m), Udstar(m), kingofcasting(m), Ibukzy(m), fuckerstard, sammycarz(m), bimofalad(m), shosky1794, Tiwaladeice(m) and 60 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.