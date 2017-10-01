₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,979 members, 3,826,343 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade (4269 Views)
''I Don’t Have To F**k Managers To Get To The Top” - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade... / Yemi Alade: I Wish Flavour Would Fall In Love With Me (video) / Yemi Alade – ”I Use Calabash As Bra Because I Am An African Woman" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by joseph6071: 12:03pm
''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts
Yemi Alade For Advising Her To Quit Music
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K30VW-QTK_U
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Evaberry(f): 12:39pm
Battle of the bleachers
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by harrymoses24(m): 1:00pm
Na yemi alade I sabi.
5 Likes
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by adepeter2027(m): 1:22pm
Women always enemies of themselves
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Rokia2(f): 1:33pm
Who is she self? What is she famous for?
3 Likes
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by mofeoluwadassah: 2:47pm
mtcheeeew.....who them epp
1 Like
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by niggaman(m): 2:58pm
Rokia2:she is famous fror fvcking Paul Pogba
10 Likes
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by fuckerstard: 5:30pm
Haaa
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by flawlessT(f): 5:30pm
Women wahala... We just hate seeing ourselves doing great in life shout out to those women out there that supports one another
4 Likes
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Niponamac: 5:31pm
... What is a Dencia A fruit?
1 Like
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by chyckxx(m): 5:31pm
Dencia my crush.
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by uzoclinton(m): 5:32pm
My lovely Dencia....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2OxHkIYRYE
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Partnerbiz3: 5:32pm
Savage...
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by abdelrahman: 5:32pm
That idiot bleaching LovePeddler
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by uwammebi: 5:33pm
she used the word "like" 22 times in 2 minutes
some girls eh
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by kimbraa(f): 5:33pm
So Yemi Alade could advice someone to quit music. One question for her, what does she sing?. It's only Africans, more especially Nigerians who're used to listening to junk songs that patronise Yemi Alade's songs. To the best of my knowledge, she sings crap and has no right to point out whack musicians.
Scatterscatter:Thanks for showing you're one of those who buy her songs. To be frank with you, her music lyric usually have no meaning. What she does is scream. I'd rather watch Zeeworld than listen to any of her songs.
4 Likes
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by uzoclinton(m): 5:33pm
Rokia2:She's famous... Take it like that
1 Like
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Odianose13(m): 5:33pm
Up and down? Na achievement abi na s*x position? Na una sabi. Btw, who is Dencia? Was she not one of the Paul Pogba's ladies accused of disturbing neighbors with their noisy sex activities?
Infact neither of both ladies is good at music. They should go fix their careers up.
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by NothingDoMe: 5:33pm
Who be dencia?
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Scatterscatter(m): 5:34pm
kimbraa:
Song
2 Likes
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by modelmike7(m): 5:34pm
wahala dey
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by YelloweWest: 5:35pm
adepeter2027:Abeg shut up!
Men are always in the music industry!
2 Likes
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by enemyofprogress: 5:35pm
adepeter2027:na true,no so my stepmother no gree my mother enjoy my father's prick
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by AkupeMBANO(m): 5:35pm
I don't like yemi Alade sha
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by AburoBuhari: 5:35pm
this girl that collect Pogba glory and turn him into dabbing on the pitch
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Princebulky: 5:36pm
Who she be
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Queendoncom(f): 5:36pm
kimbraa:Wait. She advised Dencia to quit music? Bahahahaha. Yemi that sings trash! Creativity = Zero. Talent = Zero
2 Likes
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by PatriotTemidayo: 5:36pm
Some of these girls Yaff BLEACHED THEIR FUTURE AWAY........
Even their brains too.
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Olifiz(m): 5:37pm
Is dencia d name of a female Guinea pig?
Na Yemi Alade I sabi pass o.
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by hahnsmall: 5:39pm
Rokia2:
She owns a company with a very high selling bleaching product
But I didn't know she sang
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by jerrythafinisher(m): 5:39pm
oloshOs
|Re: ''Yemi Alade I Am Up And You Are Down'' - Dencia Blasts Yemi Alade by Lalas247(f): 5:40pm
Bleaching green
Oprah With Chris Rock Talking About Good Hair / Father Of Mj's Accuser Commits Suicide / Please Help Me Slolve This
Viewing this topic: mamuzoOMAH(m), align360, pauloshevy(m), isiluvv, SlyCharlie(m), Jayzdiouf, MrPdtech, joshujoshu(m), soulbless(f), Konami94, Drlilprinz(m), Gustavo404, mycaringheart, balofulo, buty, afolwalex20(m), Nov6(m), maria43, Dhamilair1, icn121, onwards, aAK1(m), laptopsale(m), Tobycharles, simreal, Ochasky23(m), Magnifik18, dzeros(m), Banter1, Bibiangel(f), Bahabak, zoneboy, Fusky(m), syllas007, Sheuns(m), soshi(m), Standing5(m), Helen56, Solstao(m), Udstar(m), kingofcasting(m), Ibukzy(m), fuckerstard, sammycarz(m), bimofalad(m), shosky1794, Tiwaladeice(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18