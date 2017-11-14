Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics (11188 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/dencia-steps-out-in-bathrobe-for-early-morning-interview-on-tvclagos Camroonian singer and cosmetic entrepreneur, Dencia has been in Lagos, for media rounds since last week. For an early morning interview at 7am, she decided to be different by stepping out rocking a bathrobe and slippers. See photo below...

SEE HER PICS ON THE STREET OF LAGOS>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/dencia-steps-out-in-bathrobe-for-early-morning-interview-on-tvclagos 1 Like





She is a confused soul.





I dedicate my FTC to my mother.

She is a confused soul.

soo..make i dance one corner becus she come out?

Her life, her business!



Does she have a hit track?

Who she be?

Iyanmmi 1 Like

So na only pant she wear under

Olosho

Chai!! Paul Pogba chop this babe!! 2 Likes

Weh dohn ma

Ok,seen.

Factfinder1:

So na only pant she wear under

You be learner?



Pant for where? Na freestyle joor. #Expressway



You be learner?

Pant for where? Na freestyle joor. #Expressway

how does this now affect the price of Garri

Watin consign me

olaolulazio:

Her life, her business!



u say wetin... u say wetin...

Factfinder1:

nah only pant you dey wear

vincent10:

One olosho from Cameroon. She dey claim musician, she also wan turn oyinbo so she dey bleach. Her craze dey fluctuate like 9mobile network that's why she wear bathrobe commot for house. Her name...Dencia, whatever that means.

olaolulazio:

Her life, her business!



Does she has a hit track? Mans cannot construct simple sentence! 2 Likes

wen madness wan start, na like dis e dey be ooooo..

dem don dey get dis one com oooooooo 1 Like

ObaKlaz:

Na U hold touch light 4 them when he dy chop her.

Young4jose:

No, na Osinbajo.

Factfinder1:

So na only pant she wear under

See you

BabaOwen:

nah only pant you dey wear

Mayb u dey wear khaki under

Attention seeker on the loose

New password unlocked



