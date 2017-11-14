₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by NEHLIVE: 4:58pm On Nov 13
Camroonian singer and cosmetic entrepreneur, Dencia has been in Lagos, for media rounds since last week. For an early morning interview at 7am, she decided to be different by stepping out rocking a bathrobe and slippers. See photo below...
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by NEHLIVE: 4:58pm On Nov 13
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by NwaAmaikpe: 3:29pm
She is a confused soul.
I dedicate my FTC to my mother.
The woman who is forever grateful to God for the gift of me and my ugly sidechick whose body odour smells better.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Secretgis: 3:29pm
soo..make i dance one corner becus she come out?
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by olaolulazio(m): 3:29pm
Her life, her business!
Does she have a hit track?
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by vincent10(m): 3:29pm
Who she be?
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Brethren0001(m): 3:29pm
Iyanmmi
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Factfinder1(f): 3:30pm
So na only pant she wear under
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by alonzoiv(m): 3:30pm
Olosho
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by hoMegas(m): 3:30pm
g
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by ObaKlaz(m): 3:31pm
Chai!! Paul Pogba chop this babe!!
2 Likes
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Lopon1: 3:31pm
Weh dohn ma
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Adorable90(f): 3:32pm
Ok,seen.
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by icon8: 3:32pm
Factfinder1:
You be learner?
Pant for where? Na freestyle joor. #Expressway
PS: Thunder wey go fire the mod eh. So, only Dencia na singers abi?
2 Likes
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Uziyl(m): 3:32pm
how does this now affect the price of Garri
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Ayodejioak(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Dizu(m): 3:33pm
Watin consign me
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by talk2percy(m): 3:33pm
olaolulazio:u say wetin...
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by FitnessDoctor: 3:33pm
A
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by BabaOwen: 3:33pm
Factfinder1:nah only pant you dey wear
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by GlobalGisting: 3:34pm
vincent10:One olosho from Cameroon. She dey claim musician, she also wan turn oyinbo so she dey bleach. Her craze dey fluctuate like 9mobile network that's why she wear bathrobe commot for house. Her name...Dencia, whatever that means.
3 Likes
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by GREATESTPIANIST: 3:34pm
.
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Greenbuoy(m): 3:34pm
Mans cannot construct simple sentence!
olaolulazio:
2 Likes
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by cutefergiee(m): 3:34pm
wen madness wan start, na like dis e dey be ooooo..
dem don dey get dis one com oooooooo
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Young4jose(m): 3:34pm
ObaKlaz:Na U hold touch light 4 them when he dy chop her.
2 Likes
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by ObaKlaz(m): 3:36pm
Young4jose:No, na Osinbajo.
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by GrandMufti: 3:36pm
Factfinder1:
See you
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Factfinder1(f): 3:38pm
BabaOwen:
Mayb u dey wear khaki under
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Kobicove(m): 3:39pm
Attention seeker on the loose
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Roon9(m): 3:39pm
New password unlocked
Dencia
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by CarlyX8(m): 3:39pm
K
|Re: Dencia Steps Out In Bathrobe For Early Morning Interview On TVC,Lagos (pics by Watermelonman: 3:39pm
I remember how this biatch was screaming down the whole hotel that early morning while Paul Pogba was pounding off her worn out pussy__ in a hotel we were lodged in London.
3 Likes
