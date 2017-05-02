Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) (5260 Views)

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/former-governor-orji-kalu-spotted-eating-akara-roadside-photos.html Former governor of Abia state and billionaire businessman, Dr. Orji Kalu was spotted early morning today buying and eating Bean cakes popularly known as 'Akara' on the road side with friends and colleagues in Abia state. The 57-year-old politician reportedly tipped the 'Akara' seller handsomely after patronizing her. 1 Like

should we fry anoda set of akara for him? 20 Likes

... op tell us more.... the taste of d akara.... the colour... did he put it in his mouth... .. jst curious... And so...... op tell us more.... the taste of d akara.... the colour... did he put it in his mouth..... jst curious... 2 Likes

Bros no finish am o! Ur boys dey here. Kill the pride...take a ride...I dey ur side. #RESPECT 4 Likes

Humble Man!....*dodges ipob terrorists bomb* 3 Likes 1 Share

Nna, how is that your corruption case going? I noticed there's been a lull since you moved to the APC. 3 Likes

Nigerian politicians are really smart, once elections are around the corner then they remember the gullible masses and identify with them. I just hope people won't fall for this gimmicks this time around. 2 Likes

PR... He just had to take pictures

So somebody can not eat akara in peace again

Stop pretending Igbo women Akara no dey sweet at all

lool. Anytime you see these sort of pics trending on the naija blogosphere. just know that Election is about the corner.

Mr Orji Kalu kwantinuuu, some sheeples will fall for this.

Wehdon sire! 3 Likes

Welcome to Nigeria politics. It is a normal scenario among our politicians when election is about coming up.

I NEVER SEE WHO WILL SAVE BIAFRA FROM NIGERIA BUT ONLY GOD FOREVER....

Another politial strategy to deceive the gullibles (zombies)

even Aisha buhari fry akara.

Kalu is great man,but no nigeria politicians hands is clean,all of them are theives.

campaign has started 2018 no work from politicians

Continue eating dumb fncker!

If you did your job as a governor, people won't be frying Akara by the roadside to earn a living. 1 Like 1 Share

I pity anyone that will vote for this man for anything.

2019 is fast approaching and we know there tactics,the same one my Ègbón Buhari used in deceiving Nigerians,come 2019 Aisha self will not vote for him



*AburoBuhari*