|Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Angelanest: 12:30pm
Former governor of Abia state and billionaire businessman, Dr. Orji Kalu was spotted early morning today buying and eating Bean cakes popularly known as 'Akara' on the road side with friends and colleagues in Abia state. The 57-year-old politician reportedly tipped the 'Akara' seller handsomely after patronizing her.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/former-governor-orji-kalu-spotted-eating-akara-roadside-photos.html
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Angelanest: 12:30pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by jessejunior(m): 12:32pm
should we fry anoda set of akara for him?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by abelprice(m): 12:35pm
And so... ... op tell us more.... the taste of d akara.... the colour... did he put it in his mouth... .. jst curious...
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 12:36pm
NOT MY BUSINESS. NA WHO AKARA HELP?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by harrymoses24(m): 12:45pm
Bros no finish am o! Ur boys dey here. Kill the pride...take a ride...I dey ur side. #RESPECT
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by IkpuMmiri(f): 12:49pm
Humble Man!....*dodges ipob terrorists bomb*
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 12:50pm
This man wants to be vice president..
Atiku_Kalu. (Independent candidate).
Osibanjo_elrufia (APC)
Fayose_N.Kanu (Independent candidate).
Mynd_Sarrki (FPP ).
Lamido_Obi (PDP).
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Omeokachie: 12:52pm
Fayose wannabe.
Nna, how is that your corruption case going? I noticed there's been a lull since you moved to the APC.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 12:55pm
What is spotted in this picture-
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Olalan(m): 1:13pm
Nigerian politicians are really smart, once elections are around the corner then they remember the gullible masses and identify with them. I just hope people won't fall for this gimmicks this time around.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by nddydamzi(m): 3:37pm
how is this relevant news..
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:35pm
PR... He just had to take pictures
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by veekid(m): 5:35pm
Election days are here
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 5:35pm
So somebody can not eat akara in peace again
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Annie2059: 5:35pm
is Akara not part of food?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by GenOjukwu: 5:36pm
Scam!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 5:36pm
Stop pretending Igbo women Akara no dey sweet at all
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by olatade(m): 5:36pm
Election season is around the corner
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:36pm
Election don dey come be that
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by chukzyfcbb: 5:37pm
lool. Anytime you see these sort of pics trending on the naija blogosphere. just know that Election is about the corner.
Mr Orji Kalu kwantinuuu, some sheeples will fall for this.
Wehdon sire!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:37pm
Welcome to Nigeria politics. It is a normal scenario among our politicians when election is about coming up.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by guru90: 5:38pm
Presidential strategy!!!
2019....
FAILURE!!!
I NEVER SEE WHO WILL SAVE BIAFRA FROM NIGERIA BUT ONLY GOD FOREVER....
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Millz404(m): 5:38pm
So we should fry beans
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by blezzymoore: 5:38pm
Another politial strategy to deceive the gullibles (zombies)
even Aisha buhari fry akara.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by abdelrahman: 5:38pm
Kalu is great man,but no nigeria politicians hands is clean,all of them are theives.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by OmoAtlanta: 5:39pm
campaign has started 2018 no work from politicians
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by introvertedsoul: 5:39pm
Continue eating dumb fncker!
If you did your job as a governor, people won't be frying Akara by the roadside to earn a living.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 5:39pm
No b him be first and no b him go b last, job men
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 5:39pm
I pity anyone that will vote for this man for anything.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by AburoBuhari: 5:40pm
2019 is fast approaching and we know there tactics,the same one my Ègbón Buhari used in deceiving Nigerians,come 2019 Aisha self will not vote for him
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Buys & Eats Akara By The Roadside (Photos) by omenka(m): 5:40pm
The terror of terrorists.
