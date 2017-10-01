₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by AnonymousIP: 3:36pm
@VIVIANGIST
The make-up artist behind this lovely design, Chidinma Ezenwelu dropped these pictures and wrote : "
On this 1st of October 2017,We thank you God for all that is good,beautiful and delightful in our lives.We thank you for the marvels of the universe and the blessings you've bestowed on our country.We thank you for our big and little problems that help to keep us humble and human.Inspire us to share with open hands,the many blessings and gifts given us.May we manifest our gratitude not only with our lives,but by living lives of goodness and generosity.
Praise be to God,Amen!
HAPPY NEW MONTH and INDEPENDENCE.
Mgbakogu Blessing,thanks so very much for lending me your very warm and beautiful face for this work of art.Thanks for your time and cooperation. Remain blessed dear."
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/see-what-this-make-up-artist-did-with-this-face-to-celebrate-independence/
CC - Lalasticlala
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by Tolexander: 3:38pm
I pity her!
I pray make the eye no start to dey give her problem like Nigeria dey give her citizens problem!
67 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by eezeribe(m): 3:38pm
Map of Nigeria is not worth drawing on one's face,it's even better to draw the map of Southern Sudan or Liberia....
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:38pm
Tolexander:Pity urself
I wish I can cut the grass from her body, shey u know the rest
23 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by Tolexander: 3:45pm
ishowdotgmail:If wishes are horses, beggars will ride!
No need wishing again, you can take a knife/cutlass to pierce through your phone screen and have the grass!
11 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by AnonymousIP: 3:45pm
Chidinma Ezenwelu
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:47pm
Tolexander:
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by akinade28(f): 3:49pm
Creatvity on point and artistry,, I love creative people
4 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by Tolexander: 3:50pm
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by adadike281(f): 4:06pm
Indeed, nobody ugly for this life. okwa ego n'akpari madu. Beautiful work of art!
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by MhizzAJ(f): 4:15pm
Very creative
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by yomibelle(f): 6:31pm
A BIAFRAN celebrating NIGERIA's independence?..wat an irony
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by uzoclinton(m): 6:32pm
Yawn
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by Hanabian: 6:32pm
Fûck Nigeria and her stūpid independence!!!
Independence from what exactly? Bunch of fucktards parading themselves as one country when deep down, no one gives a fùck!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:33pm
I like this
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by AburoBuhari: 6:33pm
creative but make she pray against forces of Nigeria led by my Bros Ègbón Buhari
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by castrol180(m): 6:34pm
She remember her origin...when her fore fathers descended from monkey. She possesses a monkey genetical make up.
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by Sijo01(f): 6:35pm
Creativity! She tried.
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by priscaoge(f): 6:35pm
It's beautiful
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by JoshMedia(m): 6:35pm
Alright
Have heard you share...
Just check my signature
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by ubisco: 6:35pm
AnonymousIP:non sense
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by mikehelp: 6:35pm
Her face dey like horror movie
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by Efewestern: 6:36pm
eezeribe:
Never in my life have I seen people with so much hate for a country and her people, it's not a must to comment on every thread regarding Nigeria independence .
Even if everything seems bleek, Nigeria is still my country and my home.
8 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by ubisco: 6:36pm
ubisco:
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by ToZaraWithaZ(m): 6:36pm
eezeribe:Oh, really? Who knew?!
Mind you, Nigeria already had her INDEPENDENCE 57 years ago. So, I think you should be more concerned about having your own INDEPENDENCE from the spirit of cretinism and stvpidity.
You've suffered enough.
6 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by SillyMods: 6:37pm
eezeribe:
Cry cry baby
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by UnknownT: 6:37pm
That Carpet grass abi na Whistling Pine wey she tie for boobs, no go dey scratch her?
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by SillyMods: 6:37pm
mikehelp:Show us yours.
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by yeyerolling: 6:37pm
All i knw is makeup artists no go mk heaven
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by ipobarecriminals: 6:38pm
daughter of Eve.Make wind nor comot Dat leaf sha, make fowl yansh nor show
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Make-up Artist Celebrates Nigeria's Independence by Kadinaz: 6:38pm
Olosho
1 Like
