@VIVIANGIST



The make-up artist behind this lovely design, Chidinma Ezenwelu dropped these pictures and wrote : "



On this 1st of October 2017,We thank you God for all that is good,beautiful and delightful in our lives.We thank you for the marvels of the universe and the blessings you've bestowed on our country.We thank you for our big and little problems that help to keep us humble and human.Inspire us to share with open hands,the many blessings and gifts given us.May we manifest our gratitude not only with our lives,but by living lives of goodness and generosity.

Praise be to God,Amen!



HAPPY NEW MONTH and INDEPENDENCE.

Mgbakogu Blessing,thanks so very much for lending me your very warm and beautiful face for this work of art.Thanks for your time and cooperation. Remain blessed dear."



SOURCE -



I pity her!



I pray make the eye no start to dey give her problem like Nigeria dey give her citizens problem! 67 Likes

Map of Nigeria is not worth drawing on one's face,it's even better to draw the map of Southern Sudan or Liberia.... 20 Likes 3 Shares

Tolexander:

I pity her!



Pity urself



I wish I can cut the grass from her body, shey u know the rest Pity urself 23 Likes

ishowdotgmail:



Pity urself



I wish I can cut the grass from her body, shey u know the rest If wishes are horses, beggars will ride!



No need wishing again, you can take a knife/cutlass to pierce through your phone screen and have the grass! If wishes are horses, beggars will ride!No need wishing again, you can take a knife/cutlass to pierce through your phone screen and have the grass! 11 Likes

Chidinma Ezenwelu

Tolexander:

If wishes are horses, beggars will ride!



No need wishing again, you can take a knife/cutlass to pierce through your phone screen and have the grass! 1 Like

Creatvity on point and artistry,, I love creative people 4 Likes

Indeed, nobody ugly for this life. okwa ego n'akpari madu. Beautiful work of art!

Very creative

A BIAFRAN celebrating NIGERIA's independence?..wat an irony 3 Likes

Yawn

Fûck Nigeria and her stūpid independence!!!

Independence from what exactly? Bunch of fucktards parading themselves as one country when deep down, no one gives a fùck!!! 2 Likes

I like this

creative but make she pray against forces of Nigeria led by my Bros Ègbón Buhari



*AburoBuhari*

She remember her origin...when her fore fathers descended from monkey. She possesses a monkey genetical make up.

Creativity! She tried.

It's beautiful

Alright

Have heard you share...



Just check my signature

Her face dey like horror movie

eezeribe:

Map of Nigeria is not worth drawing on one's face,it's even better to draw the map of Southern Sudan or Liberia....

Never in my life have I seen people with so much hate for a country and her people, it's not a must to comment on every thread regarding Nigeria independence .



Even if everything seems bleek, Nigeria is still my country and my home. Never in my life have I seen people with so much hate for a country and her people, it's not a must to comment on every thread regarding Nigeria independence .Even if everything seems bleek, Nigeria is still my country and my home. 8 Likes

ubisco:

non sense

eezeribe:

Map of Nigeria is not worth drawing on one's face,it's even better to draw the map of Southern Sudan or Liberia.... Oh, really? Who knew?!



Mind you, Nigeria already had her INDEPENDENCE 57 years ago. So, I think you should be more concerned about having your own INDEPENDENCE from the spirit of cretinism and stvpidity.



You've suffered enough. Oh, really? Who knew?!Mind you, Nigeria already had her INDEPENDENCE 57 years ago. So, I think you should be more concerned about having your own INDEPENDENCE from the spirit of cretinism and stvpidity.You've suffered enough. 6 Likes

eezeribe:

Map of Nigeria is not worth drawing on one's face,it's even better to draw the map of Southern Sudan or Liberia....

Cry cry baby Cry cry baby 2 Likes

That Carpet grass abi na Whistling Pine wey she tie for boobs, no go dey scratch her?

mikehelp:

Her face dey like horror movie Show us yours. Show us yours. 1 Like

All i knw is makeup artists no go mk heaven

daughter of Eve.Make wind nor comot Dat leaf sha, make fowl yansh nor show daughter of Eve.Make wind nor comot Dat leaf sha, make fowl yansh nor show 1 Like