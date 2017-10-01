Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet (11369 Views)

The Crystal Skye a privately-owned converted Boeing 777-200LR that accommodates just 88 passengers boasts a spacious dining area, a mixologist and seats that convert into spacious beds.



Launched by US-based travel company Crystal Cruises last month, tickets starting at Crystal Skye.



The cost will start at $18,000 per person though the pricing and the itinerary is contingent upon atleast 70 confirmed guests.







Wow. God punish poverty.

I know Explorers will right about me too one day.

If you come here and shout vanity, what will fall on you will come with the next rain.



Passengers on Crystal Skye can eat, drink, socialise and relax, enjoying VIP service for the duration of their flight.





The interiors of the Crystal Skye are designed to a high spec, but don't compromise on safety, with seat belts on the dining chairs in case of turbulence during mealtimes.

Money is good. 2 Likes

Sit back and relax: The jet features lots of social space - after gorging on a Michelin-star dinner, guests can recline on spacious couches.







These transform into flat beds for those wanting to pack in a bit of sleep before landing at their next destination.



In the roomy bathrooms, guests can freshen up with a range of fragrant products from the luxury Italian fashion house.





Other highlights include a bar (stocked with an array of fine wines), large flat-screen televisions, free global Wi-Fi and personal Bose noise-cancelling headphones.

E be like paradise

This is really nice,

nawa o

Poverty is a bastard. 19 Likes

Truly luxurious!

Explores could you please explain how the glasses and ceramics don't tumble?





Here na how to kill each other we dey do pass

Happy Independence to those who are truly independent!!! Soon they'll build a hotel hovering over the sky.... Afterall they already built an International Space Station above earth. Like my grandma use to say "Oyinbo witch (technology) is good o"
Here na how to kill each other we dey do pass
Happy Independence to those who are truly independent!!!

Explores could you please explain how the glasses and ceramics don't tumble?

It happens during turbulence or sudden nose dive, rare occasions.



Just like a cruise ship hitting a heavy storm, everything onboard, passengers, furnitures, electronics will be flying everywhere.



It happens during turbulence or sudden nose dive, rare occasions.
Just like a cruise ship hitting a heavy storm, everything onboard, passengers, furnitures, electronics will be flying everywhere.
People die as a result of that with damages that worth millions of dollars.

It happens during turbulence or sudden nose dive, rare occasions.



Just like a cruise ship hitting a heavy storm, everything onboard, passengers, furnitures, electronics will be flying everywhere.



People die as a result of that with damages that worth millions of dollars. Don't tumble. Don't tumble.

Don't tumble.

Don't get Don't get

Money makes the world go round

Cool

What I mean is let's assume a plane is landing, how do they prevent those stuffs from tumbling?

can it go to heaven

Tis many shine shine efizy things go first kill person sef if this kind plane crash

What happened to At all times in flight you should fasten your seat belt,standing at a bar ??what about turbulence.?







What happened to At all times in flight you should fasten your seat belt,standing at a bar ??what about turbulence.?

Hope it would fly me safely into heaven

Only politicians will be able to afford the ticket.







Only politicians will be able to afford the ticket.

Explorers is always on point...

Money must be made!

WOW! This is very impressive.



WOW! This is very impressive.

One thing I keep wondering about though... Why is it that in the U.S. and other advanced countries, one can easily bring their ideas to life; BUT in Nigeria and most African countries, the reverse is the case.

Explorers again

This is just ostentatious.

wooooow

can it go to heaven

Can your trekking take you to heaven?