|₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Explorers(m): 5:19pm
The world's most luxurious commercial jet ever has taken to the skies.
The Crystal Skye a privately-owned converted Boeing 777-200LR that accommodates just 88 passengers boasts a spacious dining area, a mixologist and seats that convert into spacious beds.
Launched by US-based travel company Crystal Cruises last month, tickets starting at Crystal Skye.
The cost will start at $18,000 per person though the pricing and the itinerary is contingent upon atleast 70 confirmed guests.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-4924438/The-world-s-luxurious-commercial-jet-launches.html
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by donbrowser(m): 5:20pm
Wow. God punish poverty.
I know Explorers will right about me too one day.
If you come here and shout vanity, what will fall on you will come with the next rain.
FTC
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Explorers(m): 5:21pm
Passengers on Crystal Skye can eat, drink, socialise and relax, enjoying VIP service for the duration of their flight.
The interiors of the Crystal Skye are designed to a high spec, but don't compromise on safety, with seat belts on the dining chairs in case of turbulence during mealtimes.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by madridguy(m): 5:22pm
Money is good.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Explorers(m): 5:23pm
More
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Explorers(m): 5:25pm
Sit back and relax: The jet features lots of social space - after gorging on a Michelin-star dinner, guests can recline on spacious couches.
These transform into flat beds for those wanting to pack in a bit of sleep before landing at their next destination.
In the roomy bathrooms, guests can freshen up with a range of fragrant products from the luxury Italian fashion house.
Other highlights include a bar (stocked with an array of fine wines), large flat-screen televisions, free global Wi-Fi and personal Bose noise-cancelling headphones.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Jacktheripper: 5:25pm
E be like paradise
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Daeylar(f): 5:27pm
This is really nice,
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by chijioke17(m): 5:30pm
nawa o
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Godchild2015(f): 5:32pm
Poverty is a bastard.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by matrix199(m): 5:33pm
Truly luxurious!
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by donbrowser(m): 5:33pm
Explores could you please explain how the glasses and ceramics don't tumble?
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by iamchybs(m): 5:59pm
Soon they'll build a hotel hovering over the sky.... Afterall they already built an International Space Station above earth. Like my grandma use to say "Oyinbo witch (technology) is good o"
Here na how to kill each other we dey do pass
Happy Independence to those who are truly independent!!!
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Explorers(m): 6:04pm
donbrowser:
It happens during turbulence or sudden nose dive, rare occasions.
Just like a cruise ship hitting a heavy storm, everything onboard, passengers, furnitures, electronics will be flying everywhere.
People die as a result of that with damages that worth millions of dollars.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by donbrowser(m): 6:07pm
Explorers:Don't tumble.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Explorers(m): 6:08pm
donbrowser:
Don't get
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Eife(m): 6:11pm
Money makes the world go round
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by josephine123: 6:21pm
Cool
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by donbrowser(m): 6:24pm
Explorers:What I mean is let's assume a plane is landing, how do they prevent those stuffs from tumbling?
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by free2ryhme: 7:38pm
Explorers:
can it go to heaven
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Afe11: 7:38pm
Tis many shine shine efizy things go first kill person sef if this kind plane crash
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by free2ryhme: 7:38pm
Explorers:
What happened to At all times in flight you should fasten your seat belt,standing at a bar ??what about turbulence.?
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Adaumunocha(f): 7:38pm
Hope it would fly me safely into heaven
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by free2ryhme: 7:38pm
Explorers:
Only politicians will be able to afford the ticket.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Olasco93: 7:38pm
Explorers is always on point...
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by modelmike7(m): 7:39pm
Money must be made!
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by KanesHost: 7:39pm
WOW! This is very impressive.
One thing I keep wondering about though... Why is it that in the U.S. and other advanced countries, one can easily bring their ideas to life; BUT in Nigeria and most African countries, the reverse is the case.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by Thukzee01(m): 7:39pm
Explorers again
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by quiverfull(m): 7:39pm
This is just ostentatious.
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by morereb10: 7:40pm
wooooow
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by lanre316: 7:40pm
free2ryhme:
Can your trekking take you to heaven?
|Re: ₦6.5m Ticket: Inside Crystal Skye, World's Most Luxurious Commercial Jet by deepwater(f): 7:40pm
Very beautiful,
When class meets funds, thats what you get....
However, i would still prefer to have Hubby on the bridge while i sail him into the deep waters and have him watch me Navigate the blue seas with all sense of degree of freedom as i row, pitch and yaw my ship
