My Name is Amanda. I lost my parents when I was sixteen . I am from a family of five. I was about to sit for WAEC before the sudden demise of my parents. I had to drop out of school cus I couldn't pay bills and my older siblings were still struggling, so I got a job. I worked as a cleaner say for 2 years and I was able to save up something and enrolled for WAEC AND GCE and I passed. I tried my first admission it didn't so the second year someone told me to try a Polytechnic and fortunately I got admitted. I joined school but I kept working and I saved up some bucks and at the end of my ND at federal poly Auchi my G. P was 3.40 yes! I cried for joy.

I. T (Industrial Training) started and I felt it would make more sense If I could start something little within my environment. Since I knew a lot about female bags and wears I held on to the idea and started. My customer base grew as I went from department to department showing and convincing the "big girls" in school about my goods. I approached just anybody so long you female. I kept moving at that pace until I was heavily sought after. My room became my boutique.

Why I am confused now

All glory to God I have been able to establish a good relationship with people who sale to me on credit which allows me own varieties and sell more.

1. Not to exaggerate, I make a minimum of 40 to 45k a month as my own.

2. I ain't rich but I think I am comfortable for a young lady of my age. I will be 24 3rd October.

I focused more on my business and I didn't join my mates for the HND session. My reason was; after school now, I go carry certificate they Waka up and down. Make I kuku use this small money wey I don save use am run my business first as I thought school can wait. could I be wrong?



# I have a course mate who traveled overseas after our ND and she has been encouraging me to come over since I could afford the travel expenses (not to lie, I was considering this also which made me forget going back for my HND.)

Now my question is if you were me would you go back to school? I am of the opinion that schooling in Nigeria without a good back up could leave me frustrated after graduation. No job.

# if you were me would you just continue with your business and open up a shop or would you travel out, get a job and go to school there?

Pls advice Me as I would be turning 24 in no time and I am JUST CONFUSED I have the feeling that any decision I make at this point would either make or destroy me permanently. Pls help a sister

Should I go back to school? cus my dad always wanted me to get an education but I feel I should be able to know what works as times have changed.

Pls I am open to any form of advice. God bless.

Cc. Lalasticlala, seun or any mod. I'd appreciate if you can move it to the right section or where it could get a wider view. Thanks

Thorpido

Raine80 et all...

BiafranBushboy

Hakeem4

5 Likes

How trustworthy is this friend of yours? Many young girls have been lured into traps because of desperation to go abroad.

Unless you have legitimate reasons for coming to a country, foreign embassies will not issue you with the necessary travel documents. Also, I hope your friend isn't trying to talk you into life as an illegal migrant because you will regret being one.

My advice to you is to prioritise education. At 24 you're still quite young and time is actually on your side. When eventually you do decide to go abroad, having a good degree certificate in your hands will actually make things a lot easier for you. 28 Likes

Babe, please travel out of the country that's if your friend is capable of securing you a permanent visa. Over there you can earn money with your skill(making bags) and go to school as well. 1 Like

Florblu:

Babe, please travel out of the country that's if your friend is capable of securing you a permanent visa. Over there you can earn money with your skill(making bags) and go to school as well.





Thanks and God bless you my dear friend. I know say me I be all weather even if na to wash plate, me I can. So far it's legit... I can. Shebi make I find way travel Abi? Since the money dey my hand now so that I no go give in to pressure of joining HND AS form Don dey close.

I would advice you don't take whatever your friend overseas is saying seriously 'cause you could end up in a brothel in a foreign land as a prostitute. They know how to traffic naive girls.



Secondly, HND is as good as O'level in the Nigerian labour market. If you were able to school and venture into entrepreneurship then I'll advice you further your education while continuing what you've been doing in the past. 37 Likes 2 Shares

Confused977:





Thanks and God bless you my dear friend. I know say me I be all weather even if na to wash plate, me I can. So far it's legit... I can. Shebi make I find way travel Abi? Since the money dey my hand now so that I no go give in to pressure of joining HND AS form Don dey close.

Yes,but please make sure you stay focus and don't throw away all you've learnt and the inbuilt morals Yes,but please make sure you stay focus and don't throw away all you've learnt and the inbuilt morals

Continue your business

Finish your HND before thinking of traveling out

You can run both business and school together

I'm not trying to discourage you but the grass is not always green at the other side. 6 Likes

Since you have a thriving business, why not expand on it?



I know what Edo girls are doing there oh, I am from edo too and by the way, which country? 3 Likes

HajimeSaito:

How trustworthy is this friend of yours? Many young girls have been lured into traps because of desperation to go abroad.

Unless you have legitimate reasons for coming to a country, foreign embassies will not issue you with the necessary travel documents. Also, I hope your friend isn't trying to talk you into life as an illegal migrant because you will regret being one.

My advice to you is to prioritise education. At 24 you're still quite young and time is actually on your side.



God bless you Bro and thanks for taking your time to read.

Firstly, I have really been on the travel section and I have read the pains of been an illegal immigrant. So If traveling turns out best then it's either I patiently follow due process or nothing.

Secondly bro no naaa I ain't desperate I am just weighing the options before me. I am only scared of going broke and like I keep reading here, no MAN WANTS A BROKE ASS. Now, Should I go back to school, what guarantee do I have I will get a job after school ? As I do not know anyone in "High places" if that doesn't pawn out well then who go gree give me money to start business again. Abeg who?

Remember

God bless you Bro and thanks for taking your time to read.Firstly, I have really been on the travel section and I have read the pains of been an illegal immigrant. So If traveling turns out best then it's either I patiently follow due process or nothing.Secondly bro no naaa I ain't desperate I am just weighing the options before me. I am only scared of going broke and like I keep reading here, no MAN WANTS A BROKE ASS. Now, Should I go back to school, what guarantee do I have I will get a job after school ? As I do not know anyone in "High places" if that doesn't pawn out well then who go gree give me money to start business again. Abeg who?I said the money I have now, once I register for school will only be used totally for payment of bills I.e accommodation, school fees and so on... Please check it again and see what ur opinion is finally. Thanks.

Prec1ous:

Since you have a thriving business, why not expand on it?



I know what Edo girls are doing there oh, I am from edo too and by the way, which country?

Bro My both parents are Yorubas. As I couldn't get a University my parents and people told me to hold the polytechnic then. That's how the vehicle of life dropped me here.

P. S. I am from a very poor home. All my aim is to make sure no man Will look down on me and my siblings when the time comes. That's why we all are on our feet.

She stays in Dubai.

Bro My both parents are Yorubas. As I couldn't get a University my parents and people told me to hold the polytechnic then. That's how the vehicle of life dropped me here.P. S. I am from a very poor home. All my aim is to make sure no man Will look down on me and my siblings when the time comes. That's why we all are on our feet.She stays in Dubai.And bro, NO! I CAN'T BE INVOLVED IN that you implying. I naturally have the phobia of laying with a man cuz the few I tried as a result of relationship made me truly understand that s*e Waka no follow my destiny come. I only end up being psychologically and mentally traumatized so I settled that long ago. But I believe on my own if I can keep working hard, Baba God go fit dey make way for me. You get? Pls look at it again. Thanks.

kimbraa:

I would advice you don't take whatever your friend overseas is saying seriously 'cause you could end up in a brothel in a foreign land as a prostitute. They know how to traffic naive girls.



Secondly, HND is as good as O'level in the Nigerian labour market. If you were able to school and venture into entrepreneurship then I'll advice you further your education while continuing what you've been doing in the past.

So you advice I keep doing what I am doing and look out for a university or continue with the polytechnic?

Florblu:





Yes,but please make sure you stay focus and don't throw away all you've learnt and the inbuilt morals

Plenty thanks and I appreciate you for writing back God bless.

Eife:

Continue your business

Finish your HND before thinking of traveling out

You can run both business and school together

I'm not trying to discourage you but the grass is not always green at the other side.

So traveling is still an option right? But you think after my school?

Pls I am still open to more opinions. Thanks

Confused977:





Bro My both parents are Yorubas. As I couldn't get a University my parents and people told me to hold the polytechnic then. That's how the vehicle of life dropped me here.

P. S. I am from a very poor home. All my aim is to make sure no man Will look down on me and my siblings when the time comes. That's why we all are on our feet.

She stays in Dubai.

And bro, NO! I CAN'T BE INVOLVED IN that you implying. I naturally have the phobia of laying with a man cuz the few I tried as a result of relationship made me truly understand that s*e Waka no follow my destiny come. I only end up being psychologically and mentally traumatized so I settled that long ago. But I believe on my own if I can keep working hard, Baba God go fit dey make way for me. You get? Pls look at it again. Thanks.

I love your convictions.



Have you though about increasing your market base and scaling up the business?



I will feel so sad for you if you use up your money for flight ticket and start a downgrading job in Dubai.



Ensure your friend tells you all about she is doing there and how she will help you set up.



I love your convictions.Have you though about increasing your market base and scaling up the business?I will feel so sad for you if you use up your money for flight ticket and start a downgrading job in Dubai.Ensure your friend tells you all about she is doing there and how she will help you set up.I am so happy for you but please make no mistakes!

Confused977:





Yes. That'll give you a higher playing field.

Go back to school and continue with your business.. After service you can travel out cos Incase you later traveled out and things didn't work out.. You come back to your certificate 3 Likes

kimbraa:

Yes. That'll give you a higher playing field.

Thanks Aunty K. God bless you.

kimbraa:

I would advice you don't take whatever your friend overseas is saying seriously 'cause you could end up in a brothel in a foreign land as a prostitute. They know how to traffic naive girls.



dont get that emboldened part. HND same as SSCE.. What sort of comparison is that... Has HND been downgraded so low like that... Would have been better if you say Bsc is more valued than HND

Prec1ous:





I love your convictions.



Have you though about increasing your market base and scaling up the business?



I will feel so sad for you if you use up your money for flight ticket and start a downgrading job in Dubai.



Ensure your friend tells you all about she is doing there and how she will help you set up.



I am so happy for you but please make no mistakes!



Increasing my customer base Yes though it's not easy but them dey respond small small.

And you right. I don't want to make no mistakes.

Increasing my customer base Yes though it's not easy but them dey respond small small.And you right. I don't want to make no mistakes.She told me how accomdation thing is... I Aint depending in her and I ain't zeroing my mind that I must be in same country with her that is if finally, traveling becomes the chosen option I will research very well the Countries I know people in or the one I see and I think I can get a Job and school too.

fatymore:

Go back to school and continue with your business.. After service you can travel out cos Incase you later traveled out and things didn't work out.. You come back to your certificate



You see? I thought of this too.

fatymore:

What's the difference between a HND holder and an SSCE holder in the labour market?. I can't even compare a HND holder to a B.Sc holder 'cause I'll be doing the HND holder a favour.

kimbraa:

thats to harsh and bad comparison. It isn't your fault.. It Naija Fault and bad leaders. Just because you were privileged to be given admission to a University doesn't means you are better..

fatymore:

Don't take my post personal. My point is, she should further to get a higher playing field than her fellow HND holders. I never said I'm better 'cause anyone with common sense will know that OND/HND in Nigerian labour market is equivalent to SSCE though you might think it's better.

kimbraa:

Whats wrong with this egoistic attitude you portraying... It would have been better if you say. Bsc has more chance than HND in the labour market. Than comparing it with SSCE... I guess the common sense isn't common after all.. Cos only a child will use that kind of comparison..

fatymore:

WTF!, advice no be curse Ma'am.I don't expect anyone being comfortable with HND.

kimbraa:

am not cursing kimbra... But that comparison is low.... sound odd and weird..

fatymore:

In order not to come off as Rude, egoistic, like you've labelled me or saucy. I think you're a HND holder and found my comment offensive. If you're truthful to yourself, that certificate places a cap on you in the labour market and if you're not a mediocre who's comfortable with her achievement, you'd want to acquire higher degrees which is for your own good. I think I've said enough, goodnight.

kimbraa:

Whatever you might think I have... Nobody is ready to be stagnant forever. Even if you are a Bsc holder.. You still have the thirst for further qualifications.. My only beef is your comparison.. Thanks and have a goodnight rest

Confused977:





God bless you Bro and thanks for taking your time to read.

Firstly, I have really been on the travel section and I have read the pains of been an illegal immigrant. So If traveling turns out best then it's either I patiently follow due process or nothing.

Secondly bro no naaa I ain't desperate I am just weighing the options before me. I am only scared of going broke and like I keep reading here, no MAN WANTS A BROKE ASS. Now, Should I go back to school, what guarantee do I have I will get a job after school ? As I do not know anyone in "High places" if that doesn't pawn out well then who go gree give me money to start business again. Abeg who?

Remember

I said the money I have now, once I register for school will only be used totally for payment of bills I.e accommodation, school fees and so on... Please check it again and see what ur opinion is finally. Thanks.

My reason for advising you to put education first is because the best time for education is when you are young.

You may decide to postpone your education until a later stage in life, but events may overtake your plans. You may get married and start a family. Pursuing a degree and raising a family at the same time can be very exhausting.

My reason for advising you to put education first is because the best time for education is when you are young.You may decide to postpone your education until a later stage in life, but events may overtake your plans. You may get married and start a family. Pursuing a degree and raising a family at the same time can be very exhausting.Trust me, now is the best time. The longer you delay the acquisition of higher education the more difficult it will become for you when you eventually decide to go through with it.

Confused977:





So traveling is still an option right? But you think after my school?





Yes

YesBut you can use your ND to apply for a DE to a university then make sure you get a good grade so that you can use it to apply for transfer to another school over see( I don't know much on how they do it, but it probably)