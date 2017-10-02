₦airaland Forum

South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by ProWalker: 8:57am
For trying to renounce their role in the proscription of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), second republic lawmaker, Junaid Muhammad, has described the Southeast governors as a bunch of confusionists.

Muhammad made the remark in response to an alleged declaration by Governor Okiezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, that southeast governors only banned IPOB, without declaring it a terrorist organisation.

It could be recalled that the governor had reportedly disclosed that “my duty and responsibility as at that day was to make sure that I avert bloodshed of monumental proportion

But in an interaction with The Guardian, the second republic lawmaker maintained that “owing to the fact that the southeast governors sat and held  a meeting to proscribe the activities of IPOB as a result of their violent nature of agitation, justified their move to proscribe the activities of the terrorist group, what President Buhari did was only to enact a decision, which had been taken earlier by them.

“But I want to assure you that whether they proscribe it or not, whether they regard IPOB as terrorist, illegal or legal organisation, it remains proscribed and if they play games, they are going to be dealt with by the law.


“IPOB is an Igbo project, so don’t confuse yourself, the Igbo are the ones financing it, I don’t care whether the southeast governors are not in support of the proscription or not.”

https://m.guardian.ng/news/ipob-proscription-southeast-governors-are-confusionists-says-junaid/

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by HisSexcellency(m): 8:58am
grin grin grin
Southeast governors, welcome to "BurntVille"
You betrayed your people to appear politically correct, but instead you got burnt grin

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by giftq: 8:59am
IPOB
grin grin grin grin
Dominating Nairaland and Nigger-Area since the year 1200AD

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by sekxy(f): 9:00am
Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by ProWalker: 9:00am
But I want to assure you that whether they proscribe it or not, whether they regard IPOB as terrorist, illegal or legal organisation, it remains proscribed and iff they play games, they are going to be dealt with by the law.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by freeze001(f): 9:05am
SE governors will rue the day the fell like fools just to save their political ambitions because even those they will lose.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by okosodo: 9:07am
Buhari has really destroyed nigeria beyond redemption

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by ProWalker: 9:09am
okosodo:
Buhari has really destroyed nigeria beyond redemption

How? Because he didn't give ibos the type of identity cards issued to them by Jonathan? grin

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by Youngadvocate: 9:19am
Welcome to the true Nigeria...a country the Hausa-Fulani dominated North West must command the "say" and the "way" no matter what other sections care, feel or want...South East foolernors...I pity your asses

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by fakeprophet(m): 9:21am
Nnamdi KANU had all the chances to become billionaire "sell out" from this agitation....

but he stood firm to the course he strongly believed, unlike all these pigs and mercenaries "eastern governors" who traded with the freedom of the people they said they are ruling


pathetic.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by DaBullIT(m): 9:27am
HisSexcellency:
grin grin grin
Southeast governors, welcome to "BurntVille"
You betrayed your people to appear politically correct, but instead you got burnt grin

Used and DumpedVille?

Me likey grin

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by DaBullIT(m): 9:28am
ProWalker:


How? Because he didn't give ibos the type of identity cards issued to them by Jonathan? grin

You mean get out of jail free and free money card?
Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by EmeeNaka: 9:29am
Junaid Mohammed no longer deserve a reply from any Governor from South East.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by HisSexcellency(m): 9:32am
DaBullIT:


Used and DumpedVille?

Me likey grin
You're correct
Most of them are just in their 1st term. Just wondering what they will say to the electorates when reelection comes

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by able20(m): 9:38am
What Junaid suggested is that since Boko Haram a terrorist organization is a northern project, financed by northern elites,Ipob must also fall in the category.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by okosodo: 9:48am
ProWalker:


How? Because he didn't give ibos the type of identity cards issued to them by Jonathan? grin
If GEJ have one tenth of the support buhari is having now, nigeria would have beaten south africa or even maurtius, get it. We are been governed by a fool of the 21st century. The money nigeria has now is over and above what GEJ had by A million percent, but yet, nothing

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by NothingDoMe: 9:52am
okosodo:
If GEJ have one tenth of the support buhari is having now, nigeria would have beaten south africa or even maurtius, get it. We are been governed by a fool of the 21st century. The money nigeria has now is over and above what GEJ had by A million percent, but yet, nothing
Yeah

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by NothingDoMe: 9:54am
able20:

What Junaid suggested is that since Boko Haram a terrorist organization is a northern project, financed by northern elites,Ipob must also fall in the category.
These are the idiots that keep making Nigeria hotter. He should carry on.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by abu12: 9:55am
Baba has warn them to be careful and obey the law of the land, if they don't want a re-run. Nigeria 1967 - 1970 election is in-conclusive.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by Bari22(m): 9:58am
m
Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by Ddaji(m): 9:59am
abu12:
Baba has warn them to be careful and obey the law of the land, if they don't want a re-run. Nigeria 1967 - 1970 election is in-conclusive.
grin
Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by ProWalker: 10:20am
okosodo:
If GEJ have one tenth of the support buhari is having now, nigeria would have beaten south africa or even maurtius, get it. We are been governed by a fool of the 21st century. The money nigeria has now is over and above what GEJ had by A million percent, but yet, nothing

Oh yeah..the kind of support the SE is giving to Buhari and oil trading at over USD100/barrel.
You are a clown

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by Ovela1(m): 10:44am
South East Governors courted the devil for too long, I am however happy they realised that de evil they were condoning could have consumed them before they made their patriotic move to proscribe IPOB.

Better late than never. Better be late than be the late.

Kudos to de South East Governors. RIP IPOB

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by konoplyanka: 10:56am
This just shows how ibos have been selling themselves to the foolani since 19AD

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by Omeokachie: 10:58am
Hahahahahahahaha...


Oya messers governors...ntoor!


You guys failed to learn from the experience of Oby Ezekwesili who was used in winning elections and later dumped.
While the fulani lady got rewarded to head the Ports Authority, they used law enforcement agents in chasing Oby around Abuja.


Hahahahahahahahaha...when Akpabio reached an agreement with some state governors from the north to vote for Jonah Jang as Chairman of Governors forum, they abandoned him few minutes later and Kwankwaso came out to claim that they outsmarted Akpabio, despite having given him their word!


Trust them at your own peril.
I had thought an astute politician should have known this, just goes to show that these governors are infants in the game.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by okosodo: 11:03am
ProWalker:


Oh yeah..the kind of support the SE is giving to Buhari and oil trading at over USD100/barrel.
You are a clown
Religion should not stop you from reasoning normally, fuel pump price i.e the price of finished petrol is now pegged at 145 and buhari who is the minister for petroleum said he is still paying subsidy at this price. Would nigerians have agreed if it was GEj? VAT was increased by200%, would nigerians have agreed? Interest rate increased more than 200%. For your information, we are now making more than 8 times of what we were making during jona. We are funding this government right now

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by ProWalker: 11:17am
okosodo:
Religion should not stop you from reasoning normally, fuel pump price i.e the price of finished petrol is now pegged at 145 and buhari who is the minister for petroleum said he is still paying subsidy at this price. Would nigerians have agreed if it was GEj? VAT was increased by200%, would nigerians have agreed? Interest rate increased more than 200%. For your information, we are now making more than 8 times of what we were making during jona. We are funding this government right now
I don't understand where your religion is coming out from
You keep saying the same rubbish.
Nigerians are supporting this present government because they TRUST this government to manage the resources better than the previous administration, they've seen commitment on the part of the leaders unlike in the past where people only enter govt to loot as if tommorow will never come.
If you are still lounging for the day of Jonathan, perish that thought forever
Check the poll of the day on twitter

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by obonujoker(m): 11:53am
abu12:
Baba has warn them to be careful and obey the law of the land, if they don't want a re-run. Nigeria 1967 - 1970 election is in-conclusive.

Of cos... buh don't carry ur northern craziness into Niger delta....

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by PointB: 11:55am
The current South East governors are indeed one of the most confused set of clowns leading us today.

They foolishly betrayed their own people without any tangible reason or benefit. Who told them they cannot oppose the Federal Government decision to terrorize protesters with Army? Couldn't they have reminded the army of the need to be civil in the mandate?

But rather in bid to be seen as politically correct (at the center) they threw their own under the bus. i'm sure we haven't seen the end of this saga. Sooner or later, they will realise it pays to defend the people than to defend some constitution.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by Billyonaire: 12:15pm
PointB:
The current South East governors are indeed one of the most confused set of clowns leading us today.

They foolishly betrayed their own people without any tangible reason or benefit. Who told them they cannot oppose the Federal Government decision to terrorize protesters with Army? Couldn't they have reminded the army of the need to be civil in the mandate?

But rather in bid to be seen as politically correct (at the center) they threw their own under the bus. i'm sure we haven't seen the end of this saga. Sooner or later, they will realise it pays to defend the people than to defend some constitution.

I have nothing more to add.

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by Totti9(m): 12:21pm
Did i hear him well

Ordinary spokeman now threatening a whole governors

Chai when will SE leaders have sense just imagine who threatened them

Re: South-East Governors Are Confusionists - Junaid Muhammad by Totti9(m): 12:22pm
SE governors are now like boy boy to the north what a world

