₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,337 members, 3,827,835 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 01:19 PM

Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. (5693 Views)

My Employer Is Taking Advantage Of Me / Should I Quit My Present Job For A Federal Government Job? / How Did You Get Your Present Job? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by nairashopping(m): 10:48am
Still in the celebration of Nigeria 57th independence day,  If October 1st is one of the most important day for Nigerian. Today is the 2nd most important day to think about us and our future.

We, as a generation of young people in this country live in very unique and different era from that of our fathers.

Our great grandfathers lived in a time where there was no freedom. And even if they worked hard, someone could just take it away - and there was no way to even put up a fight about it.

Though most of our parents were not in the British era, they had parents who lived pre-independence; and they knew what it was like. Our grand parents encouraged our parents to look for stability in life - and take "safe, secure jobs" and not take risks in life.

Our parents grew up in a time where - if you had a stable job, with a stable income, paid your taxes and didn't question authority, you could live a pretty decent life. And that was a huge improvement over the unpredictable lives of our grand parents.

I'm sure we all have parents who worked for 10+ years in the same organization. My dad worked for 33 years in a government Job. Day in and day out he worked hard, had a stable salary and he was able to provide for the family, raise me and my siblings.

They lived in a very different time.

The times have changed now. Today we don't have government jobs ready available for you and me to take up.

Gone are the days where you could have one job for life and then chill out for the rest of your life. Our grandfathers and our sometimes fathers would have pensions coming in until the rest of their lives. They worked hard for that and they deserve it.

Unfortunately, things are very different today.

Since our parents grew up in a very different time, they have different beliefs and they are trying to make us take the same path - get a safe - stable and a secure job. And they have raised us telling the same thing.

Our reality is different.

There are no safe, secure and stable jobs anymore.

It's a myth and somehow our parents and some of us still believe that it exists.



I know you will agree with me when I say that - the most riskiest thing you can do in today's world is to have a job that pays a monthly salary.

You might want to believe that it is long term. Your parents may be in temporary comfort that their kids are "settled", but the reality is that you can get laid off any time.

It is highly risky to just have one single source of income.

The safe secure job, that our parents think it exists, is a very recent phenomenon.



In fact, even my grandfather was an entrepreneur. No one offered him a job. He started with agriculture. He invested his time, energy and some money he earned in plots of land, then made some money, which he used to built house and take care of his family.

Think about it - there is a very high chance that your grandfather - or their parents were entrepreneurs.

There was no employment opportunities pre-independence era. The British looted out wealth and our politicians are still looting so much more.

We are in fear,  and this makes the concept of  job stability look so appealing to us, that our parents and most of us were ready to give away most of their lives to a government or a private organization.

Now it is time to do something bold.

It is time to embrace entrepreneurship.

At least start experimenting with it.

Entrepreneurship is the safest way to make an income because the results are under your control.

You are not giving the control to someone else.

You are not wasting your life building other people's dream.

When you are in a job, you get a stable monthly income but suddenly one day you will be laid off. It is a false sense of security.

In business, your income goes up and down. It's unstable. But it is under your control. And you have multiple sources of income.

For example, I run an online Shop which has multiple clients. I run a blog and Website design Training which brings in revenue. And I also run a physical Shop where i sell stuffs with help of sales representatives.
If one stops working, I won't be left with no income. I can re-focus on other things and scale up my income again.

So what should you do now.

I think you should start working on practicing entrepreneurship.

Start embracing unpredictability.

The most beautiful thing is that you have all the time to yourself and there is always room for improvement.


Wole OGUNNIYI,
HitheTechNg

Source:https://www.naijamatta.com/2017/10/02/taking-paid-job-risky-present-day-nigeria/

19 Likes

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by maxiuc(m): 11:58am
grin
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by refreshrate: 11:58am
I swear!

However, I think it's still OK to work under paid employment even if just for a while especially just after school. Not necessarily to build a career but

1. Develop the discipline and mindset of work and it's ethics

2. No matter your field of entrepreneurship you need clients the more you have the better for you. See employment as a way of further increasing your customer base

3. Let's be honest with ourselves, no matter how much we flog this, some people will not and cannot develop the entrepreneur mindset. Doesn't mean their defective it's just what works for them. No point shaming them for this either (trust me you'll need them when you need to borrow money during dry spells in business)

My advice though get the job after school for the above if you are an entrepreneur not necessarily cos of money or job security but the experience. However, don't sit in one place. You're not a fawking tree for crying out loud!
Move around gain experiences, increase your network ...most of all don't forget to live life!

All the best!

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by 9japunter: 11:58am
But you still need to work for someone to gather enough experience and capital, besides, Entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone.


-

Get your 2 sure Odds today and pay after you’ve won... send a pm for more details.

4 Likes

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by Castroii(m): 11:58am
I totally agree with the above write up but one thing we need to know is that a lot of serious minded entrepreneurs put in more time than some salaried employees. For some, the concept of having control of their time is even elusive. Moreover, entrepreneurship is not a quick fix for unemployment, underemployment or a shock absorber for unexpected job loss. It is serious business! And truth be told, its no walk in the park. To become a successful entrepreneur of an equally phenomenally successful business, you need to be deliberate about it. You'll need to put in time and sweat, have a business plan (even if its a sketch for starters), basic skills to manage operations of a business, resources (especially human and some capital) and last but not the least, the discipline to delay gratification and tame your consumptive appetite.................
its always easier said than done

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by kokosin: 11:58am
Na unpaid jobs we go con take?
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by ShaheedBinAliyu(m): 11:59am
OK
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by IME1: 11:59am
If you say so
Everyone cannot be a practical entreprenuer
Everyone cannot work for others
Everyone cannot be into full time paying job
Ponders on these points and give me examples in each category

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by yeyerolling: 11:59am
undecided una don come again. Pple never see one source of income self
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by DckPssy(f): 11:59am
True... It's very nonsensical surviving on salary alone



That's why I'm using my signature to make money and u can too
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by dust144(m): 11:59am
Paid oo unpaid oo, where are the jobs?
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by abuhari: 12:00pm
good write up
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by pezeji(m): 12:00pm
value every job cos u don't kn wot tomorrow brings
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by tayecrypto: 12:00pm
grin
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by CaptPlanet(m): 12:01pm
Salary get level. If you're earning about 400k monthly, you're good bro.

1 Like

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by kayceshow(m): 12:02pm
correct




but



......
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by austinereds(m): 12:02pm
nice piece Mr op. no job security anymore. well not everyone is ready for entrepreneurship.
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by BiafranBushBoy: 12:02pm
Fact

Graduates must start their Businesses.

There is no excuse to that!!

Preparing an article for that.

A skill like Digital marketing should be getting you about $300 per month. If you know your job.

Click this link to know more
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by braine: 12:02pm
True talk.
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by propanet(m): 12:03pm
After making all the money,and then what?
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by Olachase(m): 12:03pm
Buh sorry I don't know what to say at this moment
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by michaelwilli(m): 12:03pm
People will be talking entrepreneurship like it's one easy thing. Capital to start gan, na wahala. I hope you don't mean opening a barbing salon as entrepreneurship
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by Vacora(m): 12:03pm
I swear Nairaland is over run with juveniles undecided. If you cannot contribute to the poster’s topic then just shut up!! All this first to comment bollocks and typing inane stuff is so backwards and immature. Una no get shame?

@ poster - I agree with your sentiments. 9 to 5 no be am. Better to build your own brand or business.

2 Likes

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by drey22(m): 12:03pm
CaptPlanet:
Salary get level. If you're earning about 400k monthly, you're good bro.
Why Settle for 400k when you can earn more?

Schooling only gets you literate, it is your investment in literature that creates your actual future.

Leave Good, Be Better or Be The Best

Why say 400k is good when you know an individual is the one paying you the 400k?

4 Likes

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by nelsilvercloud(m): 12:04pm
Tell us how to go about it
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by nobleblood: 12:05pm
Depends on the angle one choose to see it. If not that Nigeria is fucccked government jobs ought to secure one for life. With pension and all.

Nothing like rest of mind. But you are right from the Nigeria perspective.

1 Like

Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by userplainly(m): 12:06pm
True....... my people keeps telling me to quit wat Eva am chasing n get a "job".....my elder bro wants me to join the military (army or Navy) my mum wants me to find a job offshore but I have my dreams n ambitions n am chasing it....

(0) (1) (Reply)

Masters In Project Management At Unilag Or Pmp Certified? / Contract Staffs In Bank; Is It A Viable Job For A Graduate? / Boss To Staff Relationship; The Opportunist - Bamisepeters' Blog

Viewing this topic: frleopardo, Redman44(m), avurlerby(m), Phemmy777(m), YungRichG1, Enegod(m), puyol005(m), oshaosha2014(m), shadfoye, iFirst, julimax(m), SayeJoe(m), cassidy1996(m), Ghokes(m), GreatChizzy, BALLOSKI, ellex(m), BIDOO(m), khafeelheart(f), DaGeneral(m), 1metre, spinoff, GOFRONT(m), kcplay, Fame333(f), elmodee7, triplechoice(m), henrinity(m), sichri(m), ranson(m), Lordkratus(m), BENARI, Eromzi, sexiestharam(f), Gwaihir, kaze4blues(m), Singlecliq, Risingphoenix12, skillful01, Yoola2007, Lifestone(m), Udengs25, naijatoonz, EXICON(m), emmdam(m), Emyacc, Nzeh12(m), zaramgrand(f), Wigglep, LordSucre(m), propanet(m), Lordtrillion(m), Justbiola, Juliuxxx, Samson0599 and 44 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.