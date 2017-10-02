₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by nairashopping(m): 10:48am
Still in the celebration of Nigeria 57th independence day, If October 1st is one of the most important day for Nigerian. Today is the 2nd most important day to think about us and our future.
Wole OGUNNIYI,
HitheTechNg
Source:https://www.naijamatta.com/2017/10/02/taking-paid-job-risky-present-day-nigeria/
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by maxiuc(m): 11:58am
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by refreshrate: 11:58am
I swear!
However, I think it's still OK to work under paid employment even if just for a while especially just after school. Not necessarily to build a career but
1. Develop the discipline and mindset of work and it's ethics
2. No matter your field of entrepreneurship you need clients the more you have the better for you. See employment as a way of further increasing your customer base
3. Let's be honest with ourselves, no matter how much we flog this, some people will not and cannot develop the entrepreneur mindset. Doesn't mean their defective it's just what works for them. No point shaming them for this either (trust me you'll need them when you need to borrow money during dry spells in business)
My advice though get the job after school for the above if you are an entrepreneur not necessarily cos of money or job security but the experience. However, don't sit in one place. You're not a fawking tree for crying out loud!
Move around gain experiences, increase your network ...most of all don't forget to live life!
All the best!
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by 9japunter: 11:58am
But you still need to work for someone to gather enough experience and capital, besides, Entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone.
-
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by Castroii(m): 11:58am
I totally agree with the above write up but one thing we need to know is that a lot of serious minded entrepreneurs put in more time than some salaried employees. For some, the concept of having control of their time is even elusive. Moreover, entrepreneurship is not a quick fix for unemployment, underemployment or a shock absorber for unexpected job loss. It is serious business! And truth be told, its no walk in the park. To become a successful entrepreneur of an equally phenomenally successful business, you need to be deliberate about it. You'll need to put in time and sweat, have a business plan (even if its a sketch for starters), basic skills to manage operations of a business, resources (especially human and some capital) and last but not the least, the discipline to delay gratification and tame your consumptive appetite.................
its always easier said than done
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by kokosin: 11:58am
Na unpaid jobs we go con take?
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by ShaheedBinAliyu(m): 11:59am
OK
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by IME1: 11:59am
If you say so
Everyone cannot be a practical entreprenuer
Everyone cannot work for others
Everyone cannot be into full time paying job
Ponders on these points and give me examples in each category
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by yeyerolling: 11:59am
una don come again. Pple never see one source of income self
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by DckPssy(f): 11:59am
True... It's very nonsensical surviving on salary alone
That's why I'm using my signature to make money and u can too
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by dust144(m): 11:59am
Paid oo unpaid oo, where are the jobs?
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by abuhari: 12:00pm
good write up
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by pezeji(m): 12:00pm
value every job cos u don't kn wot tomorrow brings
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by tayecrypto: 12:00pm
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by CaptPlanet(m): 12:01pm
Salary get level. If you're earning about 400k monthly, you're good bro.
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by kayceshow(m): 12:02pm
correct
but
......
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by austinereds(m): 12:02pm
nice piece Mr op. no job security anymore. well not everyone is ready for entrepreneurship.
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by BiafranBushBoy: 12:02pm
Fact
Graduates must start their Businesses.
There is no excuse to that!!
Preparing an article for that.
A skill like Digital marketing should be getting you about $300 per month. If you know your job.
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by braine: 12:02pm
True talk.
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by propanet(m): 12:03pm
After making all the money,and then what?
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by Olachase(m): 12:03pm
Buh sorry I don't know what to say at this moment
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by michaelwilli(m): 12:03pm
People will be talking entrepreneurship like it's one easy thing. Capital to start gan, na wahala. I hope you don't mean opening a barbing salon as entrepreneurship
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by Vacora(m): 12:03pm
I swear Nairaland is over run with juveniles . If you cannot contribute to the poster’s topic then just shut up!! All this first to comment bollocks and typing inane stuff is so backwards and immature. Una no get shame?
@ poster - I agree with your sentiments. 9 to 5 no be am. Better to build your own brand or business.
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by drey22(m): 12:03pm
CaptPlanet:Why Settle for 400k when you can earn more?
Schooling only gets you literate, it is your investment in literature that creates your actual future.
Leave Good, Be Better or Be The Best
Why say 400k is good when you know an individual is the one paying you the 400k?
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by nelsilvercloud(m): 12:04pm
Tell us how to go about it
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by nobleblood: 12:05pm
Depends on the angle one choose to see it. If not that Nigeria is fucccked government jobs ought to secure one for life. With pension and all.
Nothing like rest of mind. But you are right from the Nigeria perspective.
Re: Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. by userplainly(m): 12:06pm
True....... my people keeps telling me to quit wat Eva am chasing n get a "job".....my elder bro wants me to join the military (army or Navy) my mum wants me to find a job offshore but I have my dreams n ambitions n am chasing it....
