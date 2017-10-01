₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:28am
Nigeria's favorite crime buster, ACP Abba Kyari, and his special police team have rescued a colleague, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, Emmanuel Adeniyi who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen. The ACP was abducted alongside three of his Family members while they were traveling in a Hilux bus along the Dandume/Birnin Gwari road (Katsina/Kaduna) road on Wednesday, September 27th.
Abba Kyari warmly welcomed the AC to the Police Headquarters Kaduna after he was rescued on Saturday, September 30th after launching a massive manhunt of the kidnappers with his security team.
Family sources said the kidnappers had initially called demanding for N50 million ransom. Luckily, the police were able to rescue the victims without any payment of ransom.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/emmanuel-adeniyi-kidnapped-police-officer-regains-freedom.html
2 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by owomida1: 11:29am
This guy is a combo of Jack Bauer, Clark Kent and Steven Seagal.
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by anuoluwapo884: 11:31am
Best @ it's job incoming IGP
2 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 11:37am
His jazz is working perfectly
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 11:45am
I see this Abba man as next IGP. The one we have now is hopeless
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Jaymaxxy(m): 12:28pm
This guy dey hot o
2 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Financialfree: 12:28pm
.
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Harbeyg09(m): 12:29pm
Is ga ju
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by danduj(m): 12:29pm
Naija jack bauer
7 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Bayajidda1: 12:29pm
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Bayajidda1: 12:30pm
V
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Adeoba10(m): 12:30pm
May God, the only protector and guidance shoul be with this man Abba, bcus he serves as an obstacle to many kidnappers and arm robbery.... Enough secuity should be provided for all his relatives....
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by scofieldsimba(m): 12:30pm
This is just a proof that with adequate training and technology, our Police Force can do better...
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Bayajidda1: 12:30pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by orobs93(m): 12:30pm
not untill the common masses starts feeling his impact
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by Campusity: 12:31pm
He (Abba Kyari) needs to teach others his tricks or his methods should be made to a practice manual for operations. Of what use is having just one man being so efficient. If he retires or kaputs, then the police is helpless?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by SaintMorris: 12:31pm
Last last the idiot go wan contest for election
3 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by franchuks(m): 12:31pm
Pretty commendable..
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 12:32pm
let's deploy this man into sambisa to end Boko Haram
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by tayorh(m): 12:32pm
Jack Bauer of Nigeria..
Jack Bauer of Nigeria..
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by roqrules04(m): 12:32pm
Good job
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by starrybaba(m): 12:32pm
Nice one Jack Bauer...when you 're good at what you do, you become successful. I see you going places.
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by LydayBobo(m): 12:33pm
Ti omo eni ba da ka wi...the guy is good (translation-if your child is good praise him or her)
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by mcquin(m): 12:33pm
One word- Patriot!
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by kurungu92: 12:33pm
Let Him Make Mistake, Nigerian Wil Stil Call For His Head
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by emperorgoke(m): 12:33pm
Na lie, I no dey believe police report
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by lonecatt: 12:34pm
the nigeria police is still relevant after all ,of recent the military is making.us to feel that the police have gone extinct
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by AntiWailer: 12:34pm
After paying abi ?
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by kenny5811(m): 12:35pm
kip formin jack bauer.... plz help me get abubakar shekau..... waitin for a favourable reply.
|Re: Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) by tochivitus(m): 12:36pm
They should be nicknamed the 9ja version "Expendable" the whole team should also be recommended. He works with a team he ain't a loner
Nice one sir.
2 Likes
