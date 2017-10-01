



Nigeria's favorite crime buster, ACP Abba Kyari, and his special police team have rescued a colleague, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, Emmanuel Adeniyi who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen. The ACP was abducted alongside three of his Family members while they were traveling in a Hilux bus along the Dandume/Birnin Gwari road (Katsina/Kaduna) road on Wednesday, September 27th.Abba Kyari warmly welcomed the AC to the Police Headquarters Kaduna after he was rescued on Saturday, September 30th after launching a massive manhunt of the kidnappers with his security team.Family sources said the kidnappers had initially called demanding for N50 million ransom. Luckily, the police were able to rescue the victims without any payment of ransom.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/emmanuel-adeniyi-kidnapped-police-officer-regains-freedom.html