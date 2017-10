Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) (10268 Views)

Army Rescues Kidnapped Oil Workers, Loses 9 Soldiers / Abba Kyari: 'How I Arrested Evans, An Intelligent Criminal With A Very Sound IQ' / Lagos Pastor Accuses Assistant Police Commissioner Of Torture (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Abba Kyari warmly welcomed the AC to the Police Headquarters Kaduna after he was rescued on Saturday, September 30th after launching a massive manhunt of the kidnappers with his security team.



Family sources said the kidnappers had initially called demanding for N50 million ransom. Luckily, the police were able to rescue the victims without any payment of ransom.



Source; Nigeria's favorite crime buster, ACP Abba Kyari, and his special police team have rescued a colleague, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, Emmanuel Adeniyi who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen. The ACP was abducted alongside three of his Family members while they were traveling in a Hilux bus along the Dandume/Birnin Gwari road (Katsina/Kaduna) road on Wednesday, September 27th.Abba Kyari warmly welcomed the AC to the Police Headquarters Kaduna after he was rescued on Saturday, September 30th after launching a massive manhunt of the kidnappers with his security team.Family sources said the kidnappers had initially called demanding for N50 million ransom. Luckily, the police were able to rescue the victims without any payment of ransom.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/emmanuel-adeniyi-kidnapped-police-officer-regains-freedom.html 2 Likes

This guy is a combo of Jack Bauer, Clark Kent and Steven Seagal. 44 Likes 4 Shares

Best @ it's job incoming IGP 2 Likes

His jazz is working perfectly 32 Likes 3 Shares

I see this Abba man as next IGP. The one we have now is hopeless 18 Likes 1 Share

This guy dey hot o 2 Likes

.

Is ga ju

Naija jack bauer 7 Likes

V

May God, the only protector and guidance shoul be with this man Abba, bcus he serves as an obstacle to many kidnappers and arm robbery.... Enough secuity should be provided for all his relatives.... 17 Likes 2 Shares

This is just a proof that with adequate training and technology, our Police Force can do better... 13 Likes 1 Share

1 Like 1 Share

not untill the common masses starts feeling his impact 1 Like 1 Share

He (Abba Kyari) needs to teach others his tricks or his methods should be made to a practice manual for operations. Of what use is having just one man being so efficient. If he retires or kaputs, then the police is helpless? 10 Likes 1 Share

Last last the idiot go wan contest for election 3 Likes

Pretty commendable..

let's deploy this man into sambisa to end Boko Haram 1 Like

Jack Bauer of Nigeria..



Check my signature if you are into Wood Exportation.

Good job

Nice one Jack Bauer...when you 're good at what you do, you become successful. I see you going places. 1 Like

Ti omo eni ba da ka wi...the guy is good (translation-if your child is good praise him or her)

One word- Patriot!

Let Him Make Mistake, Nigerian Wil Stil Call For His Head

Na lie, I no dey believe police report 1 Like

the nigeria police is still relevant after all ,of recent the military is making.us to feel that the police have gone extinct 1 Like

After paying abi ? 1 Like

kip formin jack bauer.... plz help me get abubakar shekau..... waitin for a favourable reply.