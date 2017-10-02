₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
KNOW YOUR PROFESSORS
First Nigerian Professor of History ~ Prof Kenneth Dike ( From Awka, Anambra).
First Nigerian Professor of Philosophy ~ Prof Olubi Sodipo (From Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state).
First Nigerian Professor of Linguistic ~ Prof Ayo Bamgbose (From Oyo, Oyo State).
First Nigerian Professor of French Language ~ Prof Evans.
First Nigerian Professor of Arabic and Islamic Language ~ Prof M.O.A Abdul (Ijebu Ode, Ogun State).
First Nigerian Professor of Yoruba and African Literature ~ Prof Wande Abimbola (From Oyo, Oyo State).
First Nigerian Professor of Music ~ Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (From Oko, Anambra state).
First Nigerian Professor of Theatre and Arts ~ Prof Joel Adeyinka Adedeji (State of Origin Unknown).
First Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria ~ Prof Alfred Opubor (Nigerian-Cotonou).
First Nigerian Professor of Library and Information Science ~ Prof Mrs Adetoun Ogunsheye.
First Nigerian Professor of Education ~ Prof. Aliu Babs Fafunwa (Isale Eko, Lagos State).
First Nigerian Professor of Physical Education ~ Prof. M. Oluwafemi Ajisafe (Ekiti State).
First Nigerian Professor of Tests and Measurement ~ Prof. Dibu Ojerinde (Igboho, Oyo State).
First Nigerian Professor of Law ~ Prof Teslim Olawale Elias (Lagos State)
First Nigerian Professor of Agriculture ~ Prof. Victor Adenuga Oyenuga (Ijebu, Ogun state).
First Nigerian Professor of Animal Science ~ Prof. Gabriel. M. Babatunde (Afijio, Oyo State).
First Nigeria Professor of Forestry ~ Professor Kolade Adeyoju (Ijan-Ekiti, Ekiti State).
First Nigerian professor of clinical pharmacy ~ Prof. Nzebunwa Aguwa (Eke-Nguru, IMO State).
First Nigerian Professor of Medicine ~ Prof. Theophius Ogunlesi (Sagamu, Ogun State).
First Nigerian Professor of Nursing ~ Prof (Mrs). Elfrida. O. Adebo (Abeokuta, Ogun State).
First Nigerian Professor of Physiotherapy ~ Prof. Vincent C. B. Nwuga (Asaba, Delta State).
First Nigerian Professor of Anatomy ~ Prof. Thomas Adesanya Grillo (Lagos State).
First Nigerian Professor of Physiology ~ HRH Prof. Joseph Chike Edozien (Asaba, Delta State).
First Nigerian Professor of psychiatry ~ Prof. Thomas Adeoye Lambo ( Abeokuta, Ogun State).
First Nigerian Professor of public health ~ Prof. Oladele Ajose (Lagos state).
First Nigerian Professor of Nutrition ~ Prof Babatunde Oguntona.
First Nigerian Professor of Paediatrics ~ Prof Olikoye Ransome-Kuti (Abeokuta, Ogun State).
First Nigerian Professor of Botany ~ Prof. Eni Njoku (Ohafia, Abia State).
First Nigerian Professor of Physics ~ Prof. Muyiwa Awe (Esie, Kwara State).
First Nigerian Professor of statistics ~ Prof. Nwoue Adichie "Chinamada's dad (Abba, Anambra).
First Nigerian Professor of Mathematics ~ Prof. Chike Obi (Anambra State).
First Nigerian Professor of Geology ~ Prof. Mosobolaje O. Oyawoye (Offa, Kwara State).
First Nigerian Professor of Computer Science ~ Prof. Olu Longe.
First Nigerian Professor of Chemistry ~ Prof. Stephen Oluwole Awokoya (Awa-Ijebu, Ogun state).
First Nigerian Professor Of Architecture ~ Prof. Ekundayo Adeyemi (Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State).
First Nigerian Professor of Urban and Regional Planning ~ Prof. Adepoju Onibokun(Iwoye-Ijesha, Osun State).
First Nigerian Professor of Estate Management ~ Prof. John. A. Umeh (Nnobi, Anambra State).
First Nigerian Professor of Accounting ~ Prof. Micheal A. Adeyemo (Irun-Akoko, Ondo State)
First Nigerian Professor of Marketing ~ Prof. Julius Onuorah Onah (Orba, Enugu State).
First Nigerian Professor of Insurance ~ Prof. Joseph. O. Irukwu (Eteem, Abia State).
First Nigerian Professor of Chemical Engineering ~ Prof. Sikiru A. Sanni (Ibadan, Oyo State).
First Nigerian Professor of Industrial Engineering ~ Prof. David. E. Osifo (Benin-city, Edo State).
First Nigerian Professor of Civil Engineering ~ Prof. Ifedayo O. Oladapo ( Ondo, Ondo State).
First Nigerian Professor of Petroleum Engineering ~ Prof. Gabriel Kayode Falade
First Nigerian Professor of Mining Engineering ~ Prof. Zacheus Opafunso (Ede, Osun State).
First Nigerian Professor of Public Health Engineering ~ Prof. Paul Aibinuola Oluwande.
First Nigerian Professor of Geography ~ Prof. Akin Mobogunje (Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State)
First Nigerian Professor of Psychology ~ Prof. Dennis Ugwuegbu (Orlu, Imo State).
First Female Academicians ~ Aim of collecting this is to promote girl child Education.
- First Nigerian Female Professor ever ~ Prof. (Mrs) Felicia Adetoun Ogunsheye.
- First Nigerian Female Professor of Law ~ Prof (Mrs) Jadesola Olayinka Akande.
- First Nigerian Female Professor of History ~ Prof. (Mrs) Bolanle Awe.
- First Nigerian Female Professor of Pharmacy ~ Prof. (Mrs) Babalola Chinedum Peace.
- First Nigerian Female Professor of Psychiatry ~ Prof. (Mrs) Olayinka Omigbodun.
- First Nigerian Female Professor of Mass Communication ~ Prof. (Mrs) Chinyere Stella Okunna.
- First female Physics Professor in Africa ~ Prof. (Mrs) Deborah Ajakaye.
- First Female Professor of Chemistry in Nigeria ~ Prof. (Mrs) Modupe Ogunlesi.
- First Nigerian Female Professor of Quantity Surveying in Africa ~ Prof Olubola Babalola.
- First female Nigerian Professor of Accounting ~ Prof. Jane Ande.
- First Female professor of physiotherapy in Africa ~ Prof. Arinola O. Sanya.
- First Female Professor of Computer Science ~ Prof Adenike Osofisan.
- First female professor of Chemical Engineering in Nigeria ~Professor (Mrs) P.K. Igbokwe
- First Nigerian Female Professor of Mathematics Education ~ Prof. (Mrs). Grace Allele-Williams.
- First female Professor of Animal Breeding & Genetics in Nigeria~Prof. Adebambo Ayoka.O. Ayoka-olufunmilayo
- First Female Professor of Yoruba Studies in the world ~ Prof. (Mrs). Omotayo Olutoye
- First Female Professor of Agriculture in Nigeria and First Female Professor of Agricultural Economics in Africa ~ Professor (Mrs) Tomilayo O. Adekanye.
- First Nigerian Female Professor of Urban and Regional Planning ~ Prof.(Mrs).Ogbazi Joy Ukamaka......
- First Nigerian Female Professor of Animal Science - Prof Mrs Oyebiodun Longe
Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by theguvnor: 1:21pm
No Northerner?
This is marginalization.
Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by LordIsaac(m): 3:32pm
Wow...Yoruɓa's oooo
Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by legitimatefrank1(m): 4:35pm
Cc. Lalasticlala Mynd44 Food Don Ready
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by farem: 5:06pm
First professor of Criminology - Prof Odekunle (Ilesa,? Osun State)
Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by Flashh: 6:57pm
LordIsaac:Don't mention. They always takes the lead in miscellaneous like this.
Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by MasViews: 6:58pm
stcool:
theguvnor:
Nigeria's youngest professor is a Northerner.
Google is your friend.
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by surgecom(m): 6:58pm
Wow. Not trying to tribalize, why only from South. No northern "first professor of"
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by meliziz12(m): 6:59pm
Seed lists of professors
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by seunny4lif(m): 6:59pm
Yoruba people i hail una ooooooooh
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by modelmike7(m): 6:59pm
Seen
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by clevadani: 6:59pm
Yoruba too like book. Just hoping it transforms in development.
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by waterhouse071(m): 6:59pm
Awa Omoluabi
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by DrOgunbuyide(m): 7:00pm
So my Yoruba ppl have been reading books since d beginning! Yet they are slaves to d northern illiterates, what an irony
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by wickyyolo: 7:00pm
theguvnor:
Shekau is the First Nigerian Professor on Terrorism
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by stcool(m): 7:00pm
Not a single one from the North, yet they....
make I no talk!
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by DrObum(m): 7:00pm
E never complete nah
First Nigerian professor of hardship: Professor Muhammadu Buhari (Daura, Katsina state)
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by MissChievous199(f): 7:00pm
My Mummy
Prof. Stella Okunna
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by tysontim(m): 7:00pm
DrOgunbuyide:
Lol
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by point5: 7:01pm
Igbo has it more...oya afonjas ur comment
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by Keneking: 7:01pm
But with incomplete waec someone is Oga at the Top
A lot of SWeners with their .....are serving him at the Top
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by ivolt: 7:01pm
hmm
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:01pm
Ok
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by Edu3Again: 7:01pm
stcool:Please include the North for Blood shed & Violence via Fulani Herdsmen.
Man Yoruba people sabi read oh.
So why does Anambra have the highest cut off marks then?
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by daveP(m): 7:01pm
Sorry to say it out loud, but who these peeps help? who dem help? swerve jare.
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by rozayx5(m): 7:02pm
Profs profs profs
No development
Tertiary education In this country is just programming of job seekers and nothing else
If i take away the certificate of the average new graduate . he/she has nothing else to show
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by IbBarham(m): 7:02pm
First female prof animal science still dey lecture @ UI
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by tecnolad(m): 7:02pm
Professor or Facebookology
Me!
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by damosade(m): 7:02pm
Professor of nowadays cannot profess anything...... Shiooo
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by perdollar(m): 7:03pm
na wa for north o. even Islamic n Arabic dem no grab dt one
|Re: List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines by Totino: 7:03pm
One bottle of kunu for OP
