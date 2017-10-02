₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by exlinkleads(f): 3:09pm
The death toll at the Las Vegas concert last night has risen to 50 with at least 200 people injured according to reports. Dozens were killed in a shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a gunman unloaded hundreds of rounds of ammo on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday night.
This insistent shooting is really taken a tool in America lately. Witnesses said shots were fired from an elevated hotel position. More than 100 people were wounded. There were 30,000 people in attendance at the event.
According to LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Off-duty police officers are among the dead. Their identities have not been released. Two police officers are also being treated for injuries with one officer in critical condition and the other has minor injuries.
Reports suggest that the shooter is a 64yrs old male and his female companion has already been arrested. The 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of nearby Mesquite, Nevada, who opened fire on the festival taking place at Las Vegas Village from a room across the street in the Mandalay Bay Hotel shortly after 10pm.
Officers say Paddock was shot and killed after they breached a room in the hotel, where he had stashed an 'arsenal' of weapons used during the massacre.
See footage below.....
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/10/las-vegas-concert-shooting-death-toll.html
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by anuoluwapo884: 3:12pm
This is a great disaster wish they could curb people getting much license to Guns anyhow
RIP to the lost Souls
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by KingNom: 3:12pm
Oh my! So terrible
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by SarkinYarki: 5:18pm
I knew the death toll was going to be more than 50 once I heard an AR 15 sounding weapon go off on full Auto with an extended clip reload happening 3 times in less than 3 minutes , the crowd there didn't stand a chance except for luck taking into cognizance the gunman was going off at them from a vantage point
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by sonnie10: 5:18pm
58 dead and more 500 injured
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by omenka(m): 5:18pm
Too bad.
Watch Nigerians politicise it on behalf of Americans.
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by Ugoeze2016: 5:18pm
More than 500 injured. May the soul of the departed rest in peace
Cruel world
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by DeutschJunge: 5:19pm
I just don't understand why they did not label this terrorist attack?
If the guy had something remotely pointing to islam, say his grandmother cousin sister-inlaw is muslim, that's how they would have done a biography already on the guy.
The way guns are easily accessible in the US is just scary, not just simple firearms but heavy weapons, i see all those black gangstas on instagram pose with their rifles, those guys can challenge Nigerian military with the kind of fire power the have.
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by Agimor(m): 5:19pm
Condolences would soon start flowing out from the Aso Villa.
RIP to the deceases,and may the good Lord console the bereaved.
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:19pm
may their souls rest in perfect Peace!!!!
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by MasViews: 5:19pm
.
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by pappy4real(m): 5:19pm
what has d world turned into?
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by alezzy13: 5:19pm
Was he shot? According to CNN he was dead when he arrived
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by aridvalok(m): 5:19pm
Too bad.....
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by SillyMods: 5:19pm
This one is not a terrorist ooo
But if he's remotely related to Islam, he'd be one.
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by CakezbyMarie: 5:20pm
But why
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by boman2014: 5:20pm
sad
Police say death toll in Las Vegas attack has risen to at least 58,
and at least 515 people were injured http://cnn.it/2hJP0tm
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by anonymuz(m): 5:20pm
The world system of things is crashed already
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by lovelygurl(f): 5:20pm
anuoluwapo884:
Or people except police etc shouldn't get guns at all
The kind of logic=stupidity they use to defend themselves is hilarious! How are we supposed to protect ourselves if we don't have guns blablabla. Why would you have to protect yourself if you all don't gave guns. It's working in Germany sooo...
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by sagitariusbaby(m): 5:20pm
Every terror is the world has its root in America, only second to the head banging middle east. Rip to the dead
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by GreenMavro: 5:20pm
so sad...what will Trump do? blow his Trumpet on twitter? or prepare for war if any militant group claim responsibility
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by Xblink(m): 5:20pm
Ok
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by IJOBA2: 5:21pm
ISLAMIC STATE CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY OF LAS VEGAS SHOOTING
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/las-vegas-isis-shooting-claims-stephen-paddock-responsibility-latest-a7978941.html%3Famp
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/nypost.com/2017/10/02/isis-claims-responsibility-for-las-vegas-massacre/amp/
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/isis-claims-responsibility-for-las-vegas-killings-calls-shooter-one-of-its-soldiers/article/2636251
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/news/4595752/las-vegas-shooting-isis-claim-responsibility-for-gun-massacre/amp/
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by uzoormah(m): 5:21pm
Buhari why?? why??
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by macaranta(m): 5:21pm
Jeez
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by babakb: 5:21pm
Christian terrorists at work, may be he was a member of Army of God terrorists organization.
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by 1kingwriter: 5:21pm
Is America still safe?
A terrorist act?
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by Supersuave2(m): 5:22pm
This life na wa o
babakb:you need this..
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by arrestdarrester: 5:22pm
The incidence of gun violence has reached new heights. The reason for this might just be he lost life savings gambling.
Rest in peace to the dead
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by hopyroll(m): 5:22pm
Hmmmm
Thank God he is not a Muslim.
Had it been he is a Muslim, the post would have gotten over a thousand comments by now.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics by Kyllahmc(m): 5:22pm
God bless America
