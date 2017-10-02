Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Las Vegas Concert Shooting: Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 200 Injured - Pics (12838 Views)

This insistent shooting is really taken a tool in America lately. Witnesses said shots were fired from an elevated hotel position. More than 100 people were wounded. There were 30,000 people in attendance at the event.



According to LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Off-duty police officers are among the dead. Their identities have not been released. Two police officers are also being treated for injuries with one officer in critical condition and the other has minor injuries.



Reports suggest that the shooter is a 64yrs old male and his female companion has already been arrested. The 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of nearby Mesquite, Nevada, who opened fire on the festival taking place at Las Vegas Village from a room across the street in the Mandalay Bay Hotel shortly after 10pm.



Officers say Paddock was shot and killed after they breached a room in the hotel, where he had stashed an 'arsenal' of weapons used during the massacre.





See footage below.....



This is a great disaster wish they could curb people getting much license to Guns anyhow





RIP to the lost Souls 13 Likes 2 Shares

Oh my! So terrible

I knew the death toll was going to be more than 50 once I heard an AR 15 sounding weapon go off on full Auto with an extended clip reload happening 3 times in less than 3 minutes , the crowd there didn't stand a chance except for luck taking into cognizance the gunman was going off at them from a vantage point 14 Likes 2 Shares

58 dead and more 500 injured 1 Like 1 Share

Too bad.



Watch Nigerians politicise it on behalf of Americans. 4 Likes

More than 500 injured. May the soul of the departed rest in peace



Cruel world

I just don't understand why they did not label this terrorist attack?

If the guy had something remotely pointing to islam, say his grandmother cousin sister-inlaw is muslim, that's how they would have done a biography already on the guy.





The way guns are easily accessible in the US is just scary, not just simple firearms but heavy weapons, i see all those black gangstas on instagram pose with their rifles, those guys can challenge Nigerian military with the kind of fire power the have.

Condolences would soon start flowing out from the Aso Villa.





RIP to the deceases,and may the good Lord console the bereaved. 2 Likes

may their souls rest in perfect Peace!!!!

the suspect name is Stephen Paddock, just in case... 9 Likes

what has d world turned into?

Was he shot? According to CNN he was dead when he arrived

Too bad.....

This one is not a terrorist ooo



But if he's remotely related to Islam, he'd be one. 40 Likes 2 Shares

Police say death toll in Las Vegas attack has risen to at least 58,

The world system of things is crashed already

anuoluwapo884:

This is a great disaster wish they could curb people getting much license to Guns anyhow





RIP to the lost Souls

Or people except police etc shouldn't get guns at all



The kind of logic=stupidity they use to defend themselves is hilarious! How are we supposed to protect ourselves if we don't have guns blablabla. Why would you have to protect yourself if you all don't gave guns. It's working in Germany sooo... Or people except police etc shouldn't get guns at allThe kind of logic=stupidity they use to defend themselves is hilarious! How are we supposed to protect ourselves if we don't have guns blablabla. Why would you have to protect yourself if you all don't gave guns. It's working in Germany sooo... 1 Like

Every terror is the world has its root in America, only second to the head banging middle east. Rip to the dead 3 Likes

so sad...what will Trump do? blow his Trumpet on twitter? or prepare for war if any militant group claim responsibility

Buhari why?? why??

Jeez

Christian terrorists at work, may be he was a member of Army of God terrorists organization. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Is America still safe?

A terrorist act?



babakb:

Christian terrorists at work, may be he was a member of Army of God terrorists organization. you need this.. This life na wa oyou need this.. 8 Likes 1 Share

The incidence of gun violence has reached new heights. The reason for this might just be he lost life savings gambling.



Rest in peace to the dead

Hmmmm

Thank God he is not a Muslim.

Had it been he is a Muslim, the post would have gotten over a thousand comments by now.



RIP to the dead 15 Likes 2 Shares