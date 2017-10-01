₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by londonrivals: 4:27pm
Nollywood star Samuel Ajibola has unveiled to the world a behind-the-scenes photo from the widely anticipated episode of ‘Dele Issues’. This episode features the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and is scheduled for release on the 14th of October 2017.
Samuel Ajibola who is popularly known as Spiff in the sitcom 'The Johnsons' made the announcement on social networking site Instagram, he wrote;
“I’ve had this picture for Months, but I’ve been looking at this Picture for the past 3 days, knowing I was going to post it up this Morning but not knowing what to write under it as a Caption. Then I woke up this Morning and the first song that came to me was “you raised me up so I can stand on mountains, you raised me up to walk on stormy seas, I am strong when I’m on your shoulders, you raise me up to more than I can be” And then I got it! This is it! What I’ve been looking for? My caption would revolve around the Grace of God. To start with, Who am I? That on my very own first project as a Producer (I’m talking about the Dele Issues nonsense I’ve been disturbing you guys with every time on social media..lol) , that I would have the privilege of having a Former president of my Country (Chief Olusegun Obasanjo) feature in my own skit because of an idea I just conceived in my mind once? I meant, as at the time I thought of this idea I thought I was just being crazy, but then again I remembered a quote I’ve seen some time ago that says ” your dreams are not Big if they don’t scare you”.All I did thereafter was to chase this dream and I left everything to God’s hands. Now I can confidently say that on the 14th of October on my YouTube channel ( just search “Samuel Ajibola TV” and you will see it) I would be posting the #Deleissues(special edition) skit by 12 pm. If there is any advice I can give you young guys out there, it is this. ”Please don’t be ever scared to chase your dreams that came from any crazy idea you’ve ever thought of in your head. Write it down and chase that dream with every single thing you’ve got. I mean, you’d never know…Just like me.”
This special episode would mark as the high point of the entire web series as the former president Olusegun Obasanjo makes his acting debut and show the world a side they've never seen or heard of him.
The web series, Dele Issues (Daily Issues), revolves around the main character; Dele, who always takes on different roles. The skits are popular for having elements of comedy and satire – ultimately making the series a must-watch.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by londonrivals: 4:28pm
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by TRADELYN: 4:29pm
I am not surprised as Baba OBJ is a born comedian.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by henrinco(m): 4:34pm
Finally Obj has seen his calling... Remaining Oga Jona.
Well we already know Daddy bubu don't play with his cows.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by hakeem4(m): 4:37pm
henrinco:
He'd probably fit a good dancer and rapper
With his bars like :-
Stealing is not corruption
So when I steal you've got no option
Than to pay me attention
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by omenka(m): 4:42pm
There is no elderly politician in this country the youths identify with more than they do Obj. He's got this street cred and youthfulness in character you simply can't take away from him.
God bless you sir.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by AmadiAba: 4:43pm
hhh
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by potipher7: 4:46pm
omenka:
always asss licking yerobas
what a bloody shame
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by seunmsg(m): 4:50pm
One thing you can't take away from OBJ is his patriotism. He is so passionate about Nigeria and supports anybody that comes his way irrespective of age, sex, religion, tribe or class. We need a lot of our former and present political leaders to be this passionate and supportive of Nigerians creativity.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by opeyehmmy(m): 4:57pm
Make i park for here, greet elders first...
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by omenka(m): 4:58pm
potipher7:
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by GavelSlam: 5:09pm
hakeem4:
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by potipher7: 5:28pm
omenka:
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by smardray(m): 5:32pm
pls let him always act the devil role....make it realistic
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by HisSexcellency(m): 5:35pm
Just trying to imagine obj in a sitcom with Saka or maybe mr Latin
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Drversatile: 6:20pm
Baba Obj is loaded with grace
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Satansadvocate(m): 6:35pm
OBJ
Your fada
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:35pm
Ok
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Elnino4ladies: 6:35pm
Lol
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by castrol180(m): 6:36pm
Obj is now a theatrical artist.
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:36pm
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:36pm
Dis Baba sef......
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by BUHARItesticles: 6:37pm
Wow, baba will do well in his new career, he indeed acted enough political drama as a president.
The old man is a crook
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by vivalavida(m): 6:37pm
U just got to love Obj
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Hadeyeancah(m): 6:38pm
OBJ {MR MATTHEW}
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by okerekeikpo: 6:38pm
Exactly what our Nigerian leaders should be doing, bunch of idiots
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Hadeyeancah(m): 6:38pm
henrinco:
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by calberian: 6:38pm
Ghen ghen!!!
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by CHANNELStv2020: 6:39pm
WATCH GULLIBLE NIGERIANS PRAISE A THIEF THAT STOLE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS JUST BECAUSE HE PARTICIPATED IN COMEDY SKIT,2019 BUHARI WILL DO HIS OWN SKIT N THEY WILL PRAISE HIM TOO, NIGERIA NA JOKE I SWEAR
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Adegbenro7643(m): 6:39pm
Comedy apart,,,,,, the bouncer real o
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by bluecircle470: 6:40pm
omenka:
AMEN!
|Re: Olusegun Obasanjo Acts In Samuel Ajibola's Comedy Skit by Cholls(m): 6:40pm
my brother I dey laugh
Am Not Leaving PDP - Rotimi Amaechi / Buhari, AGF Meet Over Probe Of Govt Officials / We Don't Belong To The Biafrans! A South/south Voices Out.
