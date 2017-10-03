Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More (6258 Views)

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are only days from release, and photos of the devices have surfaced online, as well as specs and more.



From the released photo, leaked by serial leaker Evan Blass, Google seems to have re-designed the home screen, with the search bar moving from the top of the screen to the very bottom.





Unlike many of this year’s flagships like the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Pixel 2 XL has bezels, though it still offers a 18:9 display ratio. Both speaker grilles are also on the front of the phone.



Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are expected to come with the Snapdragon 835 processor. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch FHD display, compared to the XL’s 6-inch QHD+ display.





The remaining specs are similar, including 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and 12-megapixel primary rear cameras.



The Pixel 2 is expected to cost $649/$749, while the Pixel 2 XL is expected to cost $849/$949.



The phones are expected to be announced on the 4th of October, the same day the original Pixel and Pixel XL were announced last year. A mini connected speaker, a laptop, refreshed VR headset, and more devices are also expected to be unveiled that day.



taaaah make iPhone 8 park well, samsung s8 park wella,this will be the best phone of 2017 3 Likes

Me: I have two already.

Emeka: shhh. Guy stop to dey talk for your sleep!

Dammit!!!

OK

how much is it

Prices

Lilv:

Prices

$649 for the Pixel 2 and probably $749 for the XL. $649 for the Pixel 2 and probably $749 for the XL.



Google shift I am #teamsamsungGoogle shift 1 Like

649$ for a phone that won't take me to heaven! 4 Likes



Anyway, my tecno still dey work

what?? Will I be able to call Heaven with it??!!Anyway, my tecno still dey work

waw





Tech Ballers Phone. CarlyX8:

taaaah make iPhone 8 park well, samsung s8 park wella,this will be the best phone of 2017

Nokia 8 is the best flagship phone in the market right now. The King is Back. Team Nokia 8Tech Ballers Phone.Nokia 8 is the best flagship phone in the market right now. The King is Back. 3 Likes

POVERTY is a CURSE

what is the difference between this one and iPhone? what is the difference between this one and iPhone?

Nice one ,if I see my big butt lady I'll buy one for her

not bad

Pixel delivers. Looks good.

nairalandbuzz:





what is the difference between this one and iPhone? DIfference is Iphone apart from the luxury and brand it commands is a waste of money. DIfference is Iphone apart from the luxury and brand it commands is a waste of money.

Who needs Google pixel, when Umidigi is still delivering the goods?

mek October 4 kuku come mek I preOrder the best smartphone of 2017.

not bad

themonk:

Team Nokia 8



Tech Ballers Phone.



Nokia 8 is the best flagship phone in the market right now. The King is Back.

Is this a joke? Is this a joke?

sweeet

All these years, OnePlus still remains unmatched..... unparalleled. 2 Likes

Looks like what Frankenstein assembled. Are these people not tired of this SD 835 chip abi na there technology end. I'll pick the Galaxy S8 over this any day but hey, my money no reach for that one

Not bad sha

Tamass:

649$ for a phone that won't take me to heaven! People that are going to heaven are still buying it People that are going to heaven are still buying it

Seems legit

what about their batteries?

This will be my 3rd choice 2017 smartphone.... But no headphone Jack sha... #TeamLgV30