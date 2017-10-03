₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,093 members, 3,830,116 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 03:11 PM

Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More (6258 Views)

Check Out Google Pixel 2 And Pixel XL 2 Specifications And Design / Itel S31 Specs, Prices And Photos / See Ntel Data Plans: Bundle Sizes, Prices And Supported Devices (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Concaholic: 9:37pm On Oct 02
Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are only days from release, and photos of the devices have surfaced online, as well as specs and more.

From the released photo, leaked by serial leaker Evan Blass, Google seems to have re-designed the home screen, with the search bar moving from the top of the screen to the very bottom.


Unlike many of this year’s flagships like the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Pixel 2 XL has bezels, though it still offers a 18:9 display ratio. Both speaker grilles are also on the front of the phone.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are expected to come with the Snapdragon 835 processor. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch FHD display, compared to the XL’s 6-inch QHD+ display.


The remaining specs are similar, including 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and 12-megapixel primary rear cameras.

The Pixel 2 is expected to cost $649/$749, while the Pixel 2 XL is expected to cost $849/$949.

The phones are expected to be announced on the 4th of October, the same day the original Pixel and Pixel XL were announced last year. A mini connected speaker, a laptop, refreshed VR headset, and more devices are also expected to be unveiled that day.

Source: http://www.concaholic.com/tech/google-pixel-2-pixel-2-xl-photos-specs-prices/

Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by CarlyX8(m): 9:59pm On Oct 02
taaaah make iPhone 8 park well, samsung s8 park wella,this will be the best phone of 2017

3 Likes

Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by DeBlessedOne(m): 10:30pm On Oct 02
Me: I have two already.
Emeka: shhh. Guy stop to dey talk for your sleep!
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by WestAB(m): 8:43am
Dammit!!!
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Fidelismaria(m): 8:54am
OK
how much is it
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Lilv(m): 11:00am
Prices
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by MarkWayne89: 11:44am
Lilv:
Prices

$649 for the Pixel 2 and probably $749 for the XL.
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Ugoeze2016: 1:44pm
I am #teamsamsung
Google shift smiley

1 Like

Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Tamass: 1:45pm
649$ for a phone that won't take me to heaven! embarassed

4 Likes

Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:45pm
what?? Will I be able to call Heaven with it??!!
Anyway, my tecno still dey work grin
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by KarisLam: 1:45pm
waw
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by themonk(m): 1:45pm
Team Nokia 8

Tech Ballers Phone.
CarlyX8:
taaaah make iPhone 8 park well, samsung s8 park wella,this will be the best phone of 2017

Nokia 8 is the best flagship phone in the market right now. The King is Back.

3 Likes

Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by YoungRichRuler(m): 1:46pm
POVERTY is a CURSE
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by nairalandbuzz(m): 1:47pm
Concaholic:


Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are only days from release, and photos of the devices have surfaced online, as well as specs and more.

From the released photo, leaked by serial leaker Evan Blass, Google seems to have re-designed the home screen, with the search bar moving from the top of the screen to the very bottom.


Unlike many of this year’s flagships like the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Pixel 2 XL has bezels, though it still offers a 18:9 display ratio. Both speaker grilles are also on the front of the phone.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are expected to come with the Snapdragon 835 processor. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch FHD display, compared to the XL’s 6-inch QHD+ display.


The remaining specs are similar, including 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and 12-megapixel primary rear cameras.

The Pixel 2 is expected to cost $649/$749, while the Pixel 2 XL is expected to cost $849/$949.

The phones are expected to be announced on the 4th of October, the same day the original Pixel and Pixel XL were announced last year. A mini connected speaker, a laptop, refreshed VR headset, and more devices are also expected to be unveiled that day.

what is the difference between this one and iPhone?
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Jagz16(m): 1:47pm
Nice one ,if I see my big butt lady I'll buy one for her
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by olakok: 1:47pm
not bad wink

Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by frinx: 1:49pm
Pixel delivers. Looks good.
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Derekethan1: 1:49pm
kiss
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by themonk(m): 1:51pm
nairalandbuzz:


what is the difference between this one and iPhone?
DIfference is Iphone apart from the luxury and brand it commands is a waste of money.
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Lexusgs430: 1:52pm
Who needs Google pixel, when Umidigi is still delivering the goods?
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by NerdyFullo: 2:02pm
mek October 4 kuku come mek I preOrder the best smartphone of 2017.
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by 9PBLIVE(m): 2:04pm
not bad
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by texazzpete(m): 2:07pm
themonk:
Team Nokia 8

Tech Ballers Phone.

Nokia 8 is the best flagship phone in the market right now. The King is Back.

Is this a joke?
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by besmadi: 2:08pm
sweeet
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Maxvasia(m): 2:11pm
All these years, OnePlus still remains unmatched..... unparalleled.

2 Likes

Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Darkseid(m): 2:12pm
Looks like what Frankenstein assembled. Are these people not tired of this SD 835 chip abi na there technology end. I'll pick the Galaxy S8 over this any day but hey, my money no reach for that one undecided undecided undecided
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by henrylowe(m): 2:15pm
Not bad sha
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by AnodaIT(m): 2:16pm
Tamass:
649$ for a phone that won't take me to heaven! embarassed
People that are going to heaven are still buying it
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by piperson(m): 2:16pm
Seems legit
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Mypeople2(m): 2:21pm
what about their batteries?
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by tmanis(m): 2:24pm
This will be my 3rd choice 2017 smartphone.... But no headphone Jack sha... #TeamLgV30
Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by amarige: 2:41pm
Team Nokia 8......

(0) (1) (Reply)

Help Nokia 5800-blank Screen Problem / Yesteryears Life Without Phones / Unlock Nokia 3110c

Viewing this topic: Nbote(m), tolexy123, bamosagie(m), smartn09(m), omotisa, kingdeza(m), snowwhyte607, Eugosc1(m), chindos(m), ayando(m), Chimezie250(m), kernel505, Amen24(f), marcus554(m), Amalaaba, preciousedwin63(m), konshency(m), tonyeb2k, OVA200(m), terabyte2015(m), Toluade45, adefola2017(m), xeexo(m), Ryocaj(m), pskillzz(m), sato1985, tonyimadu, Reeberry, Soulsymbol99, ollyfessy(m), Sunymoore(m), badboyplay(m), cloudview(m), maccable, pizzlesbar, Niyi6(m), Joseph611, SpaceAngel and 25 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.