|Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Concaholic: 9:37pm On Oct 02
Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are only days from release, and photos of the devices have surfaced online, as well as specs and more.
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by CarlyX8(m): 9:59pm On Oct 02
taaaah make iPhone 8 park well, samsung s8 park wella,this will be the best phone of 2017
3 Likes
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by DeBlessedOne(m): 10:30pm On Oct 02
Me: I have two already.
Emeka: shhh. Guy stop to dey talk for your sleep!
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by WestAB(m): 8:43am
Dammit!!!
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Fidelismaria(m): 8:54am
OK
how much is it
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Lilv(m): 11:00am
Prices
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by MarkWayne89: 11:44am
Lilv:
$649 for the Pixel 2 and probably $749 for the XL.
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Ugoeze2016: 1:44pm
I am #teamsamsung
Google shift
1 Like
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Tamass: 1:45pm
649$ for a phone that won't take me to heaven!
4 Likes
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:45pm
what?? Will I be able to call Heaven with it??!!
Anyway, my tecno still dey work
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by KarisLam: 1:45pm
waw
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by themonk(m): 1:45pm
Team Nokia 8
Tech Ballers Phone.
CarlyX8:
Nokia 8 is the best flagship phone in the market right now. The King is Back.
3 Likes
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by YoungRichRuler(m): 1:46pm
POVERTY is a CURSE
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by nairalandbuzz(m): 1:47pm
Concaholic:
what is the difference between this one and iPhone?
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Jagz16(m): 1:47pm
Nice one ,if I see my big butt lady I'll buy one for her
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by olakok: 1:47pm
not bad
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by frinx: 1:49pm
Pixel delivers. Looks good.
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Derekethan1: 1:49pm
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by themonk(m): 1:51pm
nairalandbuzz:DIfference is Iphone apart from the luxury and brand it commands is a waste of money.
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Lexusgs430: 1:52pm
Who needs Google pixel, when Umidigi is still delivering the goods?
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by NerdyFullo: 2:02pm
mek October 4 kuku come mek I preOrder the best smartphone of 2017.
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by 9PBLIVE(m): 2:04pm
not bad
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by texazzpete(m): 2:07pm
themonk:
Is this a joke?
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by besmadi: 2:08pm
sweeet
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Maxvasia(m): 2:11pm
All these years, OnePlus still remains unmatched..... unparalleled.
2 Likes
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Darkseid(m): 2:12pm
Looks like what Frankenstein assembled. Are these people not tired of this SD 835 chip abi na there technology end. I'll pick the Galaxy S8 over this any day but hey, my money no reach for that one
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by henrylowe(m): 2:15pm
Not bad sha
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by AnodaIT(m): 2:16pm
Tamass:People that are going to heaven are still buying it
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by piperson(m): 2:16pm
Seems legit
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by Mypeople2(m): 2:21pm
what about their batteries?
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by tmanis(m): 2:24pm
This will be my 3rd choice 2017 smartphone.... But no headphone Jack sha... #TeamLgV30
|Re: Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Photos, Specs, Prices And More by amarige: 2:41pm
Team Nokia 8......
