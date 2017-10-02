₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by GLeesMODEL(m): 11:10pm On Oct 02
Nollywood actress and Philanthropist Rosaline Meurer has bagged special recognition award for ambassadorial support for mother and Child at the La Mode Green October Event held yesterday at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The glamorous fashion show and exhibition was designed to mark independence day and also raise fund for Cerebral Palsy.
It was a colourful award ceremony and gala night which attracted several high profile personalities and brands as Meurer was honoured for her benevolence and charity works towards mother and Children. It would be recalled that she visited a maternity hospital in Delta State where she paid off hospital bills of pregnant and newly delivered mothers, as well as donating for a child in Lagos hospital that had eye cancer. Her philanthropic works cuts across Nigeria and even Ghana with a recent support carried out in Delta State to commission Udu water project.
While appreciating the award, the Ambassador Of Big Church Foundation appreciated the organisers of the event and also give special thanks to her boss Dr. Olakunle Churchill for his support and motivation towards her career and charity projects.
The talented Actress who was nominated for CityPeople Movie Award 2017 has also joined the league of movie producers with the released of her new movie " The Therapist's Therapy" featuring A'list actors.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/10/congrats-rosaline-meurer-bags-special.html?m=0
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by GLeesMODEL(m): 11:16pm On Oct 02
@alexreports
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by josephine123: 11:21pm On Oct 02
Congrats
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by LesbianBoy(m): 11:29pm On Oct 02
its good to have pvssy o!
5 Likes
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by MykLANNY(m): 9:21am
congrats to her
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by allthenticbiz: 9:21am
hmm, Tonto will not like this. But who am I to take an action?
1 Like
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Damlovey(f): 9:23am
LesbianBoy:what sort of fuckery is this, that you cannot be as successful as that doesn't mean you should base her achievement on her gender. person
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by MhizzAJ(f): 9:23am
Make up is really helping her ministry
1 Like
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by nlx60079: 9:24am
ministry good
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by osaigbovo16(m): 9:25am
GLeesMODEL:wow.. She's pretty!
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Nukilia: 9:26am
Lovely lady, keep doing something good with your life Cheers
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by cristianisraeli: 9:26am
award don turn to pure water for naija,smh
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by thunderbabs(m): 9:26am
See babe... Tell me why tonto shldnt feel insecure?
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Jagz16(m): 9:27am
Anybody now can collect award in this country na wa oo....Abeg I never see lady with big butt not girl I still dae find
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Benekruku(m): 9:28am
cristianisraeli:
You can buy it or even give it to yourself!
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Foodforthought(m): 9:29am
In Nigeria someone can become a celebrity for snatching someone else's husband
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Honest2: 9:31am
Ah aunty ROSALINE you took pic with B RED ...I pit your pussy sah .....see her face make up on duty
1 Like
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by ICEMAN(m): 9:34am
Fake Awards.
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Notatribalist(m): 9:37am
BizLifeE:you also buy Netteler?
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Iyajelili(f): 9:38am
Philanthropist Where she get the money?
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by AmandaLuv(f): 9:52am
Beautiful woman.
Tonto right now
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by ngwababe: 10:29am
I wonder where dem dey philant all these things dey go, none of them comes to south east at allllll
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by Austinoiz(m): 10:33am
Honest2:
LesbianBoy:
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by gurunlocker: 10:36am
I don't know why you people keep giving yourself irrelevant awards. Paddy Paddy award, today's it's Churchill, tomorrow is Rosaline.
1 Like
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by hokafor(m): 10:39am
Awards flying up and down.I wonder the actual criteria they consider before awarding or do they now pay money to be awarded.
Re: Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award For Ambassadorial Support For Mother & Child by aalangel(f): 10:43am
I thought Churchill said he's not her boss....meanwhile, what's that Presenter wearing??
