It was a colourful award ceremony and gala night which attracted several high profile personalities and brands ‎as Meurer was honoured for her benevolence and charity works towards mother and Children. It would be recalled that she visited a maternity hospital in Delta State where she paid off hospital bills of pregnant and newly delivered mothers, as well as donating for a child in Lagos hospital that had eye cancer. Her philanthropic works cuts across Nigeria and even Ghana with a recent support carried out in Delta State to commission Udu water project.



While appreciating the award, the Ambassador Of Big Church Foundation appreciated the organisers of the event and also give special thanks to her boss Dr. Olakunle Churchill for his support and motivation towards her career and charity projects.



The talented Actress who was nominated for CityPeople Movie Award 2017 has also joined the league of movie producers with the released of her new movie " The Therapist's Therapy" ‎featuring A'list actors.





Congrats

its good to have pvssy o! 5 Likes

congrats to her

hmm, Tonto will not like this. But who am I to take an action? 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

its good to have pvssy o! what sort of fuckery is this, that you cannot be as successful as that doesn't mean you should base her achievement on her gender. person what sort of fuckery is this, that you cannot be as successful as that doesn't mean you should base her achievement on her gender. person

Make up is really helping her ministry 1 Like

ministry good

GLeesMODEL:

wow.. She's pretty!

Cheers Lovely lady, keep doing something good with your lifeCheers

award don turn to pure water for naija,smh

Tell me why tonto shldnt feel insecure? See babe...Tell me why tonto shldnt feel insecure?

Anybody now can collect award in this country na wa oo....Abeg I never see lady with big butt not girl I still dae find

cristianisraeli:

award don turn to pure water for naija,smh







You can buy it or even give it to yourself!

In Nigeria someone can become a celebrity for snatching someone else's husband

Ah aunty ROSALINE you took pic with B RED ...I pit your pussy sah .....see her face make up on duty 1 Like

Fake Awards.

BizLifeE:

Congrats on your awards.









Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng you also buy Netteler? you also buy Netteler?

Where she get the money? PhilanthropistWhere she get the money?

Beautiful woman.

Tonto right now





I wonder where dem dey philant all these things dey go, none of them comes to south east at allllll

Honest2:

Ah aunty ROSALINE you took pic with B RED ...I pit your pussy sah .....see her face make up on duty LesbianBoy:

its good to have pvssy o!

I don't know why you people keep giving yourself irrelevant awards. Paddy Paddy award, today's it's Churchill, tomorrow is Rosaline. 1 Like

Awards flying up and down.I wonder the actual criteria they consider before awarding or do they now pay money to be awarded.