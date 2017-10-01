₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,896 members, 3,829,527 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) (10216 Views)
Next Queen Of Nollywood Is Adesua Etomi, Who Beat Genevieve Nnaji At 2016 AMVCA / Genevieve Nnaji At The Press Conference Of Her Movie "Road To Yesterday" / DonJazzy Enjoying Johnnie Walker's Cars In Rome (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by Priscy01(f): 4:17am
Nigerian stunning veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji looked as graceful as she attended an event recently in Lagos.
The beauty looked quite lovely as she wore a warm smile while pictured at the ‘ Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky ‘ event at The BackYard in Lagos.
You know how they say, a smile a day keeps the pain away yeah? well, take a cue from this lovely and wear a smile today champ!
Her full photos below:
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/actress-genevieve-nnaji-looks-lovely-as.html
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by mikejj(m): 4:29am
money good o I swear c dis girl wey no fat before everything Don change.I must blow
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:33am
Beautiful
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by FellepHq(m): 8:06am
Ever green, beautiful woman
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 8:16am
Beautiful woman, one of Nollywood's great.. She is what we call talent and not people like Tboss or husband snatcher rosamuer or whats that her forking name...
4 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by justi4jesu(f): 9:43am
Extra cool
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by fpeter(f): 9:43am
My love
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by burg: 9:43am
U did she nw bend like dat
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by khaykay15(f): 9:44am
Fine woman
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by CNNN: 9:44am
She's on her period. Zoom to see Pimples.
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by flyover30(m): 9:44am
I love this lady.so fresh,defying her age.wish she could get a good husband.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by chynie: 9:44am
Age don dey set in small small
the foundation on that face is enof to hold a storey building.
But she fine shaa
4 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by eanestca(m): 9:44am
she don dey old small small
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by EddyNumerouno(m): 9:44am
Atiku A must see this
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by yeyeboi(m): 9:44am
Madam Go And Marry
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by tansho(m): 9:46am
Where are the single guys? Make a move
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 9:46am
That girl behind her wan do olajumoke
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:46am
Beautiful from day One.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by Ugoeze2016: 9:46am
Beautiful genny girl
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:47am
yeyeboi:let your uncle go marry her na
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by sheddyboy01(m): 9:47am
Why would a beautiful Lady like Genevieve still remain single?
My fellows aren't doing their job.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by Tonymario58: 9:47am
.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by Partnerbiz3: 9:47am
I am her hater
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:47am
CNNN:some people are just something else.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by Benjom(m): 9:48am
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by mikool007(m): 9:48am
K
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by Dopeyomi(m): 9:48am
Anyone�� dating� my future wife�� should pls take it easy on her�...even if she says: hit me harder�" "faster! Or tear it" "Abeg no mind her I use God➕ beg you oo! Na small pikin� dey worry her.
��������
@FOK_WestY
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by mikool007(m): 9:49am
K
Partnerbiz3:her personal hater..... lucky you
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by Iyajelili(f): 9:50am
She is now fatter abi is the weed i took this morning disturbing me?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by AmandaLuv(f): 9:50am
Angel
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji At The Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Event In Lagos (photos) by ItuExchange(m): 9:51am
Is there an ugly actress?
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
See How Linda Ikeji's Laps Look Like (PHOTOS) / Unbelievable!! Piglet Born With Human Face, Pen!s On Its Head -viewer Discretion / Interview With Basket Mouth. **he's Now In Dubai W/ His Wife, For Honeymoon**
Viewing this topic: Bishop4real, Bullet4U(m), Handsomebeing(m), USONGO, SQ16(m), haryordeji015(m), Enykings(m), lastbornop, okeagbe92(m), fatoyinbo7(m), flawedkay(m), greatiyk4u(m), Cree, wayray, Nigerdeltaent, MrigweC(m), xpizzy(m), okwele1(f), primewaste(m), ogam4all, omolajaone, Haritha100, skitkid2(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15