The beauty looked quite lovely as she wore a warm smile while pictured at the ‘ Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky ‘ event at The BackYard in Lagos.



You know how they say, a smile a day keeps the pain away yeah? well, take a cue from this lovely and wear a smile today champ!



Her full photos below:



money good o I swear c dis girl wey no fat before everything Don change.I must blow money good o I swear c dis girl wey no fat before everything Don change.I must blow 1 Like

Beautiful

Ever green, beautiful woman 1 Like

Beautiful woman, one of Nollywood's great.. She is what we call talent and not people like Tboss or husband snatcher rosamuer or whats that her forking name... 4 Likes

Extra cool Extra cool

My love

U did she nw bend like dat

Fine woman

She's on her period. Zoom to see Pimples. 1 Like

I love this lady.so fresh,defying her age.wish she could get a good husband.

Age don dey set in small small

the foundation on that face is enof to hold a storey building.



But she fine shaa 4 Likes

she don dey old small small 1 Like

Atiku A must see this

Madam Go And Marry 1 Like 1 Share

Where are the single guys? Make a move

That girl behind her wan do olajumoke 2 Likes

Beautiful from day One.

Beautiful genny girl

yeyeboi:

Madam Go And Marry let your uncle go marry her na let your uncle go marry her na 2 Likes

Why would a beautiful Lady like Genevieve still remain single?

My fellows aren't doing their job.

.

I am her hater

CNNN:

She's on her period. Zoom to see Pimples. some people are just something else. some people are just something else.

K

Anyone�� dating� my future wife�� should pls take it easy on her�...even if she says: hit me harder�" "faster! Or tear it" "Abeg no mind her I use God➕ beg you oo! Na small pikin� dey worry her.

��������



@FOK_WestY 1 Like

Partnerbiz3:

I am her hater her personal hater..... lucky you her personal hater..... lucky you

She is now fatter abi is the weed i took this morning disturbing me?

Angel 1 Like