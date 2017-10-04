₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by froz(m): 9:54am On Oct 03
With the launch of latest Pay TV operator in Nigeria, TStv Africa, DStv, StarTimes and other existing service providers are unsettled by the immediate response of the Federal Government in granting a three-year tax relief to the newly inaugurated Pay TV operator in the country as well as tax-free dividends to all investors in the company.
The development has already triggered panic among old operators who have been competing for market shares in the face of harsh economic environment in the country.
Their fear is not unconnected to the belief that the new operator would before long break the strength of monopoly they have been riding on over the years.
A reliable source from one of the Pay TV service providers, who preferred anonymity, told INDEPENDENT that steps are being taken by the existing operators to request for a better deal from the Federal Government.
According to him, “You don’t expect those who have laboured hard in the country for people to enjoy this unique service to just be ignored like that. It will not be a fair deal if significant relief is given to a new entrant into the market without the same or better consideration extended to us who have the taken the industry’s heat over the years.”
On Sunday night, at a dinner to mark the official unveiling of TStv Africa in Abuja, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, announced the three-year tax relief for the new company.
During the official unveiling of the new company and its products which promises to operate on Pay-As-You-Consume model, the minister said the tax reliefs were in line with the pioneer status recently granted to the creative industry by the government.
He congratulated the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Bright Echefu, and his team for liberalising and breaking the monopoly of Pay TV in the country.
The minister said: “The important thing about what Echefu has done today is that he has redefined the pay per view television industry; and from today, that industry will never remain the same again. What he has done is to democratise the media and entertainment industry and make it possible for even a peasant farmer to have access to the best entertainment and news in the world.
“It is a great opportunity for me to be the one to unveil TStv, because, just like a Nigerian made history by crashing the cost of telephony in Nigeria, I am glad that another Nigerian is now coming forward to crash the cost of Pay TV,” he said.
Wholly Nigerian-owned, the frenzy about the Pay TV has been spreading in the last few days before the official launch because of the anticipated refined offerings of novel unclassified Pay Per View subscription and complimentary internet services the operator is promising potential customers across the country.
With the commercial launch, industry watchers have posited that it would win over a lot of customers who have been itching for a pay-as-you-watch subscription plan from the likes of DStv, StarTimes, Consat and others in the past years without a positive response.
When INDEPENDENT contacted the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) spokesperson, Maimuna Jimada, if other Pay TV operators would be considered for the relief measure, she said the commission cannot comment on the development.
“It is the minister of information and culture that made the announcement. He is the one that can explain better,” she quipped.
Mohammed commended the courage of the investor for coming from the Diaspora to invest in his country and for believing in the government’s seriousness about diversifying the economy.
He said the company had also demonstrated that government alone could not do all things but needed the participation and synergy of the private sector.
The minister also stated that the government was aware of the huge contributions of the creative industry to the nation’s economy and would continue to support the sector.
“I want to assure that this administration will continue to assist you and other investors in creating the enabling environment for businesses to grow,” he added.
In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Bright Echefu, disclosed that TStv Africa, which had gone through a lot of challenges, was birth to liberalise Pay TV in the country, make it affordable to every Nigerian with added values.
Echefu said for the first time, Nigerians could now enjoy Pay Per View because with TStv, “subscription runs as you watch and it has the facility to pause your subscription when you travel”.
He said that TStv for a start has 70 premium channels model with the cheapest pay TV in Africa with maximum subscription fee of N3,000 only. The Pay TV has a model that accommodate subscription as low as N200 and N500 for a period of time.
Echefu said that once a customer subscribes to TStv, he or she will also get complimentary internet service, enabled Wi-Fi, as well as video calls and video conferencing services.
TStv has an array of amazing TV channels with premium entertainment, educative programmes that cut across all genres which include news, music, general entertainment, documentary, movies, religious, sports, health, kids, fashion and lifestyle that better define the uniqueness of Nigeria’s diverse culture and traditional values.
The minister has, however, identified contents and the lack of objective audience measurement as major challenges that had slow the growth of TV and advertising industries in the country.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/dstv-startimes-others-question-fg-tax-relief-to-tstv-africa/
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by Gentlevin: 9:59am On Oct 03
hmmmm I never know say dstv, gotv and star times don join #pepper_dem gang....Maybe d guy below me will explain better.....
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by anuoluwapo884: 10:02am On Oct 03
Lol so it's time to join forces Enemy of progress TSTV will try yah all
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by luorquay: 10:26am On Oct 03
Bia dstv should shut up dia. All the money wey dem don enjoy for naija over the years never pass tax relief??
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by fidefineboy(m): 10:38am On Oct 03
I can finally say i gained something from this Lai Muhammed country... Tstv all the way
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by Mediapace: 11:23am On Oct 03
Na God fit purnish DSTV for me
So after i ruined 15k monthly to pay for subscription you no wan pay task
You will continue to pay and please leave TSTV let them grow up to your age before they start paying(They are new born baby)
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by segebase(m): 11:44am On Oct 03
THANKS TO BUBU
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by joxxy01(m): 2:54pm On Oct 03
It is a domestic industry, so y is dstv complaining.
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by tripleY(m): 3:44pm On Oct 03
Startimes will be at the background saying
Yes, we no go gree.
we weee not take ittttt
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by rodeo0070(m): 6:11am
MSTCHEWWWWW
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by ignis(f): 12:48pm
Let the competition begin....
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by naijaisGOOD: 12:49pm
WE ARE NAIJA AND MADE OF NAIJA..SO ANYTHING MADE IN NAIJA IS COOL AND ACCEPTABE.. DSTV BYE..
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by breadandbutter(m): 12:49pm
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by ChangetheChange: 12:49pm
DSTV go n die
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by segebase(m): 12:50pm
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by Adaumunocha(f): 12:50pm
Encouraging indigenous companies.
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by takenadoh: 12:50pm
Lol what are they questioning, the pple they have spent 4 days without doing business
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by Keneking: 12:50pm
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by kodedbis(f): 12:50pm
TSTV Get plenty enemy
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by selflessposhheart(f): 12:51pm
very interesting
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by Judolisco(m): 12:52pm
Is Lyk Dstv want to bomb
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by roqrules04(m): 12:53pm
Buy Naija to Grow Naija
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by Pavore9: 12:53pm
See them forming gang on top TSTV matter!
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by Smily202(m): 12:53pm
All your exploitation over the years never do una. This thing dey pepperdem i swear. Make una help Glo too. So that 1gb will be #100
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by colli247(m): 12:53pm
Mediapace:DON,T MIND THEM THE SAME WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN O NEPA EEDC SOON
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by alignacademy(m): 12:53pm
An explanation is needed
So you don't send the wrong signals to investors...
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by davidodiba(m): 12:54pm
By the time TSTV becomes truly trusted, DSTV will bow out of Naija
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by omenka(m): 12:54pm
Tax relief to a businessman from that side. They'd forever be blind to that fact. On the flip side, go check out their reaction on that thread that suggests Dangote is to enjoy same for constructing a Federal road for the FG.
wonderful hypocrits.
Sai Jubrin from Sudan.
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by kagari: 12:55pm
The rich also cry
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by SalamRushdie: 12:55pm
There is something good sneaky about that Tax holiday sha ..it's not in order because TSTV is not pioneering any of the services they are rendering
Re: DSTV, Startimes, Others Question FG Tax Relief To TStv Africa by Niyinficient(m): 12:55pm
No weapon 'fashioned' against our TSTV shall prosper
