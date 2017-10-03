Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double (12039 Views)

Former Minister of Aviation, Olufemi Olukayode has taken to Facebook to buttress Nnamdi Kanu's claim of President Buhari being substituted with a double who now parades himself as the President.



He highlighted some observations to support the claim.



See the observations below.





Been thinking...



1. Buhari went for surgery in January.



2. The story was that he didn't quite make it and was brain-dead.



3. Aisha came back crying in April.



4. Aisha was later barred by Mamman Daura and Abba Kyari from seeing Buhari.



5. In June/July, Buhari started receiving visitors in London.



6. Story was that he was always laughing (methinks his double was still learning the ropes and was always laughing to hide what he didn't know).



7. Buhari supposedly arrived Nigeria in July.



8. The Buhari wasn't holding meetings or seen in public.



9. The Buhari became more vicious (even beyond his own evil threshold).



10. Ango Abdulahi had earlier alleged he was a double Buhari.



11. FFK had a private interview alleging it was a double (buhari's look-alike, Jubrin from Sudan) masquerading as president buhari.



12. AIT was threatened with calamity should the interview be aired.



13. The interview was docked and AIT paid.



14. Nnamdi Kanu alleged he was Jubrin, buhari's look-alike from Sudan and not Buhari.



15. The Army was sent to attack Nnamdi Kanu and kidnap him.



16. The attack was most unwise and was too risky to the country, yet it happened (the cabal wants the story dead by whatever means).



17. The IPOB attack backfired.



18. The world powers commenced asking questions.



19. The London surgeons are being questioned.



20. America, UK, France are smelling blood and seek engagements.



21. Buhari or Jubrin/Cabal are vulnerable and pull out of most global organizations.



22. The alleged double (buhari's look-alike, Jubrin from Sudan) doesn't look up the few times he's in public.



23. The alleged double seems 15yrs younger.



24. The alleged double is somewhat shorter than the twin.



25. The alleged double has a different earlobe.



26. The alleged double has a hairline a distance away from the ears.



27. The alleged double is darker brown.



28. No one undergoing chemotherapy would have facial hair intact at the time.



29. The new Buhari sees without glasses.



30. The new one has a different nose; beaked like an Arab's.



31. Zahra complains to the minister and not her father.



32. The Army is suddenly very powerful and extremely dumb!



Somebody should pls explain to me exactly what is FFK's problem

I just don't get, though I'm not a Buhari fan, I'm anxiously anticipating 2019 so that we can vote him out

The presidency should come out to debunk these information's and not just directing soldiers against those who have been giving this info.



Garba shehu should come and do his job these are very weighty allegations that have atom of possibility.



Asari dokubo made the same assertion in a video released today ,Nnamdi KANU also said same before the military invasion.

May God help us in this country. Though i doubt it but of a fact he is more agile than before.



And doesnt use his glasses

Very True



Very True

That person might not be Buhari

Anything imaginable is possible that's why we call the place Nigeria

where is this broken record of a guy from?



only humans whose brain has been transformed by white, tramadol,rohypnol, skunk marijuana and whisky can agree with him because birds of same feather...



that's what you see when someone tried to kill you and he did not succeed, you will see the person shout nna! you are not a human, how did it happen?

FFK is a terrorist. because anybody who associates with a terrorist is a terrorist too.

This is the only administration where orders are given with "Baba says" but the Baba himself has not interacted in a live public fora with citizens or press or anywhere that pre-meditated or pre-recorded speeches would not be possible

..Aint biafran oo don't comman attack me Some true facts here tho..Aint biafran oo don't comman attack me

this guy is filled with hate and it's taken over his reason

So people can be dumb like this.

Even a baby can identify his father from an imposter.











. Nigeria politics tire me ooooo. FFK needs brain surgery .. Maybe he should get a gun or juju to kill d president AbI which kind wahala be all these sef

Daft fellow

Its possible he is the Manchurian Candidate.

Attention seeker.... Wehdone sir

See Finishing

stcool:

See Finishing

what is finishing? he just displayed the dumbness and stupidity in him to the public.



what is finishing? he just displayed the dumbness and stupidity in him to the public.

the finishing you are talking about must be he ridiculed himself, made himself an object for public dissection, because many people will be asking is he mad?

that is only reason army attack Nnamdi KANU

You all attacking the. Messengers leaving behind the message are dounce.





Well nothing is impossible in 9ja whatever way we've been scam and their might be an atom of truth in it!!!



Ye shall not quote me I repeat thou shall not quote me 3 Likes

magoo10:

The presidency should come out to debunk these information's and not just directing soldiers against those who have been giving this info.

Are you for real?

I THINK SO BECAUSE IT SEEMS BUHARI DOES NOT HAVE SENSE AGAIN.

He should back it up with pictures, not just talk

Funny enough even the fake buhari looks sick. He will soon die, let them get ready for another double. Mumu cabal