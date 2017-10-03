₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by WotzupNG: 2:01pm
https://www.facebook.com/femifanikayode/posts/10209410179000860
Former Minister of Aviation, Olufemi Olukayode has taken to Facebook to buttress Nnamdi Kanu's claim of President Buhari being substituted with a double who now parades himself as the President.
He highlighted some observations to support the claim.
See the observations below.
Been thinking...
https://www.wotzup.ng/ffk-president-buhari-replaced-double/
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by akinade28(f): 2:02pm
Somebody should pls explain to me exactly what is FFK's problem
I just don't get, though I'm not a Buhari fan, I'm anxiously anticipating 2019 so that we can vote him out
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by MRAKBEE(m): 2:05pm
Na whaow
1 Like
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by magoo10: 2:07pm
The presidency should come out to debunk these information's and not just directing soldiers against those who have been giving this info.
Garba shehu should come and do his job these are very weighty allegations that have atom of possibility.
Asari dokubo made the same assertion in a video released today ,Nnamdi KANU also said same before the military invasion.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by FrancisDiote(m): 2:10pm
May God help us in this country. Though i doubt it but of a fact he is more agile than before.
And doesnt use his glasses
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by OjukwuWarBird: 2:14pm
Very True
That person might not be Buhari
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by WotzupNG: 2:20pm
lalasticlala
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by Acjohn: 2:21pm
Anything imaginable is possible that's why we call the place Nigeria
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by NOC1(m): 2:24pm
where is this broken record of a guy from?
only humans whose brain has been transformed by white, tramadol,rohypnol, skunk marijuana and whisky can agree with him because birds of same feather...
that's what you see when someone tried to kill you and he did not succeed, you will see the person shout nna! you are not a human, how did it happen?
38 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by mmb: 2:24pm
FFK is a terrorist. because anybody who associates with a terrorist is a terrorist too.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by AnodaIT(m): 2:24pm
This is the only administration where orders are given with "Baba says" but the Baba himself has not interacted in a live public fora with citizens or press or anywhere that pre-meditated or pre-recorded speeches would not be possible
9 Likes
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by edimahgurl(f): 2:24pm
Some true facts here tho ..Aint biafran oo don't comman attack me
10 Likes
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by poksmahn(m): 2:24pm
this guy is filled with hate and it's taken over his reason
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by fidalgo19: 2:25pm
So people can be dumb like this.
Even a baby can identify his father from an imposter.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by haywire1: 2:25pm
Nigeria politics tire me ooooo. FFK needs brain surgery .. Maybe he should get a gun or juju to kill d president AbI which kind wahala be all these sef
.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by fweaky(m): 2:25pm
Daft fellow
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by Celcius: 2:25pm
Its possible he is the Manchurian Candidate.
2 Likes
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by Ayo4251(m): 2:26pm
Attention seeker.... Wehdone sir
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by ellechrystal(f): 2:26pm
R
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by stcool(m): 2:26pm
See Finishing
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by medolab90(m): 2:26pm
trash trash trash
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by Bantino: 2:26pm
Hmmmm
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by Ochasky23(m): 2:26pm
H
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by NOC1(m): 2:27pm
stcool:
what is finishing? he just displayed the dumbness and stupidity in him to the public.
the finishing you are talking about must be he ridiculed himself, made himself an object for public dissection, because many people will be asking is he mad?
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by immazion972: 2:27pm
that is only reason army attack Nnamdi KANU
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by Akinz0126(m): 2:28pm
You all attacking the. Messengers leaving behind the message are dounce.
Well nothing is impossible in 9ja whatever way we've been scam and their might be an atom of truth in it!!!
Ye shall not quote me I repeat thou shall not quote me
3 Likes
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by Jarus(m): 2:28pm
magoo10:
Are you for real?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by LordIsaac(m): 2:28pm
Nijeriya!
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by clevvermind(m): 2:28pm
I THINK SO BECAUSE IT SEEMS BUHARI DOES NOT HAVE SENSE AGAIN.
2 Likes
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by flinton(m): 2:28pm
He should back it up with pictures, not just talk
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by masterP042(m): 2:28pm
Funny enough even the fake buhari looks sick. He will soon die, let them get ready for another double. Mumu cabal
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Gives 32 Reasons That Show President Buhari Has Been Replaced With A Double by Jarus(m): 2:29pm
To think FFK is a product of Cambridge University.
That's the only thing that shocks me.
24 Likes 1 Share
