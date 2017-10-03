₦airaland Forum

Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Fayose4Presdent: 5:29pm
Why cost of food items is high – FG

The Federal Government says despite the revolution witnessed in the agricultural sector, the cost of food items is still high because of infrastructural deficit and export demands.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this on Tuesday when he featured in a Current Affairs programme “Focus Nigeria” of a Lagos-based Television station.

“Despite the fact that the production of staples like rice, grains, yam has increased with the agricultural revolution of the government, food items are still on the high side.

“There are many reasons why the prices are still up there but principally, I think it is an infrastructural deficit.


“By this, I mean what it takes to bring the produce from the farms to the farm gates and from the farm gates to the city centres and this may not improve until various road and rail projects are completed.

“The good news, however, is that from October this year, the General Electric, which has the concession for the 3,500 narrow gauge rail routes will commence work.

“The Lagos to Kano standard gauge rail project and the Lagos to Calabar rail lines which will crisscross all the South Eastern States are priority projects of the government.

“That will help in the transportation of goods and services including agricultural produce at a far cheaper fare and that will percolate to the common man,” he said.

The minister said that the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the Lagos to Ibadan, Kano to Maiduguri and other critical roads across the country were completed.

Mohammed also explained that “there is so much demand for our grains and cereals from other parts of Africa.


“You cannot stop the farmers especially with the ECOWAS Protocols that allows for free movement of goods and services.

“There is also a lot of demand for our grains from other parts of the world and as a matter of fact, we got over N30 billion from agricultural export in the second quarter of this year.

“I believe that with the economy picking up and the various infrastructural development coming up, Nigeria will very soon start to feel some relief.

“Also the Presidential initiative to employ 10,000 people from each state in the agricultural sector will bring succour and a lot of relief,” he said.

Speaking of his hopes and fears for the country, the minister said that, 57 years after independence, he was very confident and optimistic that Nigeria will be great.

“Living together for 57 years as an independent country with all the ups and downs and challenges and we are going stronger in all ramification.

“The present administration is getting its priorities right and focused on the economy, good governance, security and improving the quality of life of Nigerians,” he said.

The minister reiterated the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that with Nigeria exiting recession, the administration would not rest on its oars until the impact is felt by all Nigerians.

He said it was on record that since January, the country had recorded monthly steady reduction in headline inflation.

“Capital inflow has improved from 902 million dollars in the first quarter to 1.792 billion dollars in the second quarter.

“We have been able to add additional 8 billion dollars to our foreign reserve which was 23.7 billion dollars last year, but now 33.5 billion dollars this year.

“Our Balance of Trade has increased, farmers today get fertiliser at N5,500 as opposed to N13,000 before and we were able to deliver the fertilisers to farmers before the planting season.

“These are incremental gains and if we remain focused on our reforms, all these will improve,” he said.

For those criticising the president on his Independence Address to the nation, the minister said that Buhari addressed issues that were Germaine to national development.

He said Buhari’s speech touched on national security, economy, corruption, unity and development as well as the achievements recorded by the administration despite constraints.

The minister said that, though the government had made its position clear on the agitation for restructuring, “the greatest threat we have today is not restructuring but it is about corruption”.

“I make bold to say that corruption is the bane of the country and the biggest threat to our existence.

“Year in year out, huge sums of money are voted for and released for projects that will touch the lives of Nigerians but they are stolen and these projects are left abandoned.

“It is interesting that those people who are vociferous about restructuring are the same people that were in power for 16 years and they did not do anything about restructuring,” he said.

The minister commended the ruling APC for creating the platform to get the aggregate of the views of Nigerians as to what they meant by restructuring.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/244916-cost-food-high-despite-buharis-efforts-nigerian-govt.html/amp

Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by mikejj(m): 5:38pm
grin instead of talking about solutions huh.this uncle lai sef him information dey tire me

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by okosodo: 5:41pm
Lies cannot bring food to the table, it can only fire the mumuness in your zombies

6 Likes

Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by mgbadike81: 5:48pm
op, we need a sauce to go with this lies. structural deficit and export were not existing in the days of PDP when food was affordable?

1 Like

Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Fayose4Presdent: 6:11pm
[quote author=mgbadike81 post=61075478]op, we need a sauce to go with this lies. structural deficit and export were not existing in the days of PDP when food was affordable? [/quot
e]

Manage the stew..not only sauce
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by mgbadike81: 6:14pm
[quote author=Fayose4Presdent post=61076043][/quote] I was been sarcastic.
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by tit(f): 6:27pm
This man smokes!
Which GE will work on any rail lines in Nigeria?
Is GE a railroad company?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by adenine02: 6:43pm
undecided
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Afam4eva(m): 6:44pm
JESU CHRISTI shocked

This guy has taken his lies to a whole different level.

1 Like

Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by dannytoe(m): 6:44pm
Just tell us high cost of foodstuffs can create 10,000 jobs..............as masquerades are creating jobs already.
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by fergusen(m): 6:44pm
Interesting. undecided
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by jiinxed: 6:44pm
Chief lai has spoken grin
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Desyner: 6:45pm
Uncle lai is talking trash to buy time for a confused govt. What silly export demand is he talking about when Fulanis are killing farmerr for fun. Didn't we use same "bad or even worse" roads to transport goods in the last dispensation? These people must everyone has illiterate brain.
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Dearlord(m): 6:45pm
The cost of food is high because of the selfishness
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by obryneblaque: 6:45pm
Ok
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by jiinxed: 6:45pm
Baba lie, lai lai e la lai. The congential liar. He was lying from birth and got named "lai"

god of lies. I hail you. I pour libations onto your great lying prowess.
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Nathdoug(m): 6:46pm
Here comes the liar again
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by scaramucci: 6:46pm
Was there no infrastructure deficit when food was a lot more cheaper? Oh, I forgot he was talking to their zombies who will believe, fight for and defend them as usual.

1 Like

Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by stcool(m): 6:46pm
Lai Mohammed can never say anything meaningful. How can a man talk foolishly always.

His lifestyle of lies would affect his children definitely.
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:46pm
grin
Hippo-faced liar
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by CaptPlanet(m): 6:46pm
Future present tense govt.
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by olakok112: 6:46pm
liar of afrika

Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by BreezyCB(m): 6:46pm
Nah who I go ask
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by FitnessDoctor: 6:46pm
G
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by SerialRapist(m): 6:46pm
ASI GBUKWE GI LAI MOHAMMED
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Blackfire(m): 6:46pm
Click like if you think this government is confused.


Click share if you think they are on point
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by naijaisGOOD: 6:47pm
LAI mohammed, minister of information.. i really dont have much to say than let 2019 come.. we are really tired..too much talks dont bring food to the table of a nigerian.. we toil and suffer all day for daily bread..we want action not stories


Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by emmyw(m): 6:47pm
k
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by MTKbudapest(m): 6:47pm
This muhammed no time weyhim no dey lie.
Well shaa na lie go kill you.
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by jiinxed: 6:47pm
Afam4eva:
JESU CHRISTI shocked

This guy has taken his lies to a whole different level.


He's the god of lies. What do you expect?
Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by elitejosef: 6:47pm
Oga Lie lie, give us solutions

