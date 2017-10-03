₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,212 members, 3,830,565 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 06:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed (1469 Views)
''Jonathan's Government Bought Substandard Weapons'' - Alhaji Lai Mohammed / BOMBSHELL: Will Alhaji Lai Mohammed Ever Say The Truth? / DG SSS Partisanship: A Response To Alhaji Lai Mohammed's Request (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Fayose4Presdent: 5:29pm
Why cost of food items is high – FG
The Federal Government says despite the revolution witnessed in the agricultural sector, the cost of food items is still high because of infrastructural deficit and export demands.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/244916-cost-food-high-despite-buharis-efforts-nigerian-govt.html/amp
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by mikejj(m): 5:38pm
instead of talking about solutions huh.this uncle lai sef him information dey tire me
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by okosodo: 5:41pm
Lies cannot bring food to the table, it can only fire the mumuness in your zombies
6 Likes
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by mgbadike81: 5:48pm
op, we need a sauce to go with this lies. structural deficit and export were not existing in the days of PDP when food was affordable?
1 Like
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Fayose4Presdent: 6:11pm
[quote author=mgbadike81 post=61075478]op, we need a sauce to go with this lies. structural deficit and export were not existing in the days of PDP when food was affordable? [/quot
e]
Manage the stew..not only sauce
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by mgbadike81: 6:14pm
[quote author=Fayose4Presdent post=61076043][/quote] I was been sarcastic.
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by tit(f): 6:27pm
This man smokes!
Which GE will work on any rail lines in Nigeria?
Is GE a railroad company?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by adenine02: 6:43pm
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Afam4eva(m): 6:44pm
JESU CHRISTI
This guy has taken his lies to a whole different level.
1 Like
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by dannytoe(m): 6:44pm
Just tell us high cost of foodstuffs can create 10,000 jobs..............as masquerades are creating jobs already.
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by fergusen(m): 6:44pm
Interesting.
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by jiinxed: 6:44pm
Chief lai has spoken
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Desyner: 6:45pm
Uncle lai is talking trash to buy time for a confused govt. What silly export demand is he talking about when Fulanis are killing farmerr for fun. Didn't we use same "bad or even worse" roads to transport goods in the last dispensation? These people must everyone has illiterate brain.
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Dearlord(m): 6:45pm
The cost of food is high because of the selfishness
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by obryneblaque: 6:45pm
Ok
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by jiinxed: 6:45pm
Baba lie, lai lai e la lai. The congential liar. He was lying from birth and got named "lai"
god of lies. I hail you. I pour libations onto your great lying prowess.
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Nathdoug(m): 6:46pm
Here comes the liar again
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by scaramucci: 6:46pm
Was there no infrastructure deficit when food was a lot more cheaper? Oh, I forgot he was talking to their zombies who will believe, fight for and defend them as usual.
1 Like
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by stcool(m): 6:46pm
Lai Mohammed can never say anything meaningful. How can a man talk foolishly always.
His lifestyle of lies would affect his children definitely.
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:46pm
Hippo-faced liar
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by CaptPlanet(m): 6:46pm
Future present tense govt.
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by olakok112: 6:46pm
liar of afrika
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by BreezyCB(m): 6:46pm
Nah who I go ask
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by FitnessDoctor: 6:46pm
G
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by SerialRapist(m): 6:46pm
ASI GBUKWE GI LAI MOHAMMED
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by Blackfire(m): 6:46pm
Click like if you think this government is confused.
Click share if you think they are on point
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by naijaisGOOD: 6:47pm
LAI mohammed, minister of information.. i really dont have much to say than let 2019 come.. we are really tired..too much talks dont bring food to the table of a nigerian.. we toil and suffer all day for daily bread..we want action not stories
Car owners in nigeria,here is what you basically need for your cars for easy drive and enjiyment>>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by emmyw(m): 6:47pm
k
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by MTKbudapest(m): 6:47pm
This muhammed no time weyhim no dey lie.
Well shaa na lie go kill you.
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by jiinxed: 6:47pm
Afam4eva:
He's the god of lies. What do you expect?
|Re: Why Cost Of Foodstuffs Is High - Lai Mohammed by elitejosef: 6:47pm
Oga Lie lie, give us solutions
Anthony Enahoro Dies At 87 / Obasanjo, Mark Unable To Register / Ptdf Scratch Card ,call Wale On 08024766934/08068033213: First Come,first Serve
Viewing this topic: Teewhy2, FitnessDoctor, VictorEkwere, peppo4live, AmandaLuv(f), Crystalbell17, obadee4you(m), kamarra(f), MasViews, EmmadoxDB, ArcSEMPECJ(m), Emici, OLUTOYOSI15(m), urchman3000(m), Ebidave001(m), Ugoeze2016, openmine(m), mema900, buksolowe, ev4real(m), 989900, abdulkayus(m), Boyooosa(m), dmoville(m), olayemite(m), hceejay, Gracealone(m), jaymezzz(m), funsowilliams(m), Jabioro, isyaku70(m), naijaisGOOD, Financialfree, Mmadu111, profoslan(m), wealthprod(m), lightheart(m), tochi55ba, meetchandus(m), onome442, Bambela(m), abtywo(m), ekolina(m), wawale(m), Factfinder1(f), sucess001(m), ceezarhh(m), nutigal, senator2b, MTKbudapest(m), Abuja91(m), mazinaija, chikachike86(m), Smart38, scaramucci, nosa2(m), amicdan(m), stal, vivlyviv, sammylee002(m), Desyner, ahbey(m), ifyan(m), opusingi(m), lonngmann(m), paulsowande(m), Nancy2016, slim19(m), Trunaijian, donestk(m), Leo001(m), nemelu123(m), Ziluxger, Sirkolly82(m), Qwerty900info, petrelli07, pessotto(m), Ernestbukky(m), SillyeRabbit, kodded(m), dubemnaija, harbarzzy, Florblu(f), dare4dare, princepet, mamatayour(f), Jaeson(f), SerialRapist(m), uwajeh(m), DEADALIVE, Sunbassen, oghifoufuoma(m), thirdi(m), SIRTee15, luvinhubby(m), rozayx5(m), Benqozenero(m), SIMPLYkush(m), Donbosco22, ouchi, suckerT111(m), thesolutions, JSparrow(m), Eaa247(m), wizelink(m), bm01, xandy84, Nbote(m), onojiwizardgmailcom(m), alexpumpin, nNEOo(m), MaestroID(m), ifeanyibxt, opomulero(m), gotousa2013, TopGunFighter, Mammieace(f), larrybam(f), malouda11, donstan18(m), KendrickAyomide(m), metro8032, lordm, takenadoh, hakimi1974(m), KunlePrism(m), excel127(m), eleven(m), Tajbol4splend(m), bareal(m), narutop, eltata(m), manmidtexy(m), Musaf(m), Blue3k(m), olakok112, Ella001(f), hok4u(m), Ra88, Okurumeh, free2ryhme, josephobaje(m), assemble, lezan(m), udbyron1(m), flawless911(m) and 212 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16