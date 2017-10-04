₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by maximunimpact(m): 7:45am
Some Nigerians on the social media has expressed worries over the inability of TSTV Africa, the latest pay TV service to start sales of decoders and services in Nigeria after it launched October 1, the delay has also created room for rumors with the latest smear campaign alleging a letter purported to have been sent to the Nigeria Copyrights Commission by beIN, a TV content provider, and titled “Illegal Pirating of beIN Content”, alleged that TSTV planned to offer its content illegally.
The purported letter was stamped to have been received on September 29, two days before the official launch of TSTV.
Although TSTV has disclaimed the letter and dismissed it as fake; “We are not unaware of the messages circulating the social media regarding a letter from Bein Sports and Turner. We inform Nigerians that the letters are FAKE and were prepared basically to bias Nigerians. Kindly disregard the documents because they are frivolous”.
FINANCIAL WATCH gathered the disclaimer has not done enough damage control as many prospective users have started second guessing the reality of their offerings and services. A Facebook user, Uwomano Ejeneha said “This is how failure begins. After all the hype and waiting for your October 1st launching all we could get was a shabbily put together ceremony that was transmitted live on AIT. And up till this moment, no information as to where to get your decoders. And even the few displayed dealers on their website can’t even say for sure when the decoders would be available. Confused people”!
Another disgruntled prospective TSTV user said; “Thought TSTV had everything in place before the initial July 25 2017 launch date was postponed to October 1st. Now that you have finally launched and unveiled TSTV after two months your prospective customers and accredited dealers that have patiently waited for TSTV decoders and accessories are yet to physically see what you decoders look like not to talk more of experiencing it. I have called some of your accredited dealers but have nothing tangible nor assuring to tell me”.
“You guys can launch and not unveil for tactical reasons but the moment your have unveiled the product at the launch, immediately it must be available for your prospective customers to buy without stress”.
“TSTV has been consistently inconsistent since I heard about them last June and I warn Nigerians to wait for more disappointments from TSTV”.
“TSTV promised July 25th but failed”
“TSTV promised over 200 channels to start with and now it’s 70 channels”
“TSTV was launched and unveiled but TSTV decoders are no where to buy even accredited dealers were told to wait endlessly”
“TSTV have refused to let us know TSTV-owned offices and outlets in different states in Nigeria (except the head office in Abuja) but rather they kept on updating the list of accredited dealers who can’t give reliable information about TSTV”
“I’m anxiously waiting for more TSTV disappointments because I’m convinced there’s an issue or problem going on and this put lots of question marks on their professionalism”.
“What I feel is the latest problem TSTV is battling is that their competition(s) have taken the fight (over the right to show some channels) to another height outside Nigeria or Africa and launching without those channels may kill TSTV on arrival”.
“TSTV themselves have given so much room for all the misinformation, misrepresentation and doubts about them. “A stitch in time saves nine.”
“I’ll wait for other people to use and comment on TSTV or for TSTV to exhibit their brand at the 2017 International Trade Fair before putting my money and time on TSTV.
“I wish TSTV the very best as they’ve come to send DSTV packing from Nigeria…”
The Pay-TV service which officially unveiled October 1st was expected to start immediately by Nigerians but the delay in sales of decoders has raised a lot of doubts as seen above.
https://www.financialwatchngr.com/2017/10/04/delay-sales-tstv-decoders-worries-nigerians/
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by VeeBuzzer(f): 7:53am
I think they are still training their dealers so that it will be present in every state.
Let us be patient please.
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by segebase(m): 7:58am
have gotten mine na
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by AnodaIT(m): 7:58am
I thought training of dealers and supplies would have been done way back before 1st October
Meanwhile, if you are interested in becoming a TStv Retailer, Sub-Dealer or Dealer, Check the benefits, requirements and your expected profit
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by NigerDeltan(m): 8:04am
Warever
TSTV must succeed!
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by Samusu(m): 8:17am
Op speak for yhurself not me, I am not bothered for I know that it shall come to pass.
DSTV/GOTV most to go weda them like it or not
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by xeexo(m): 8:26am
VeeBuzzer:
Yh, called one of their dealers yesterday and said we should be patient, that next Friday, it should be circulated already
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by mhisterdreezy(m): 8:56am
segebase:be serious la
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by iamleumas: 9:30am
Ok
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by kennygee(f): 9:31am
This people didn't do their homework well.
It looks like they didn't have their distributors in place before marketing the product and fixing their launch date.
If you know how people dey find this decoder for Abuja ehn.
And this is the time they can make money, as e dey hot, before people starts seeing or realizing the mess up in the decoder.
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by Winnyluv(f): 9:32am
TSTV is here to stay. Let's all be patient.
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by cr7rooney10(m): 9:32am
I am scared not to be like visafone
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by coldsummer: 9:32am
That's the problem with biting more than you can chew
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by baddosky1: 9:32am
Nigerians are impatient. They want to fully integrate their distributors by giving them the necessary training required. Secondly, they want to take legal steps to avoid bottlenecks that may occur during the sale phase. I learnt that the identity of the said distributors is to be taken seriously in order to avoid scenario where the decoder gets into the wrong hands
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by smartty68(m): 9:32am
Chill guys...
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by kolajoo(m): 9:33am
Like for TSTV
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by solochris(m): 9:34am
who told you we are worried?
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by bamite(m): 9:34am
Nigeria and unseriousness. We never get anything right in this kuntry
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by benosky(m): 9:35am
Why
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by jamex93(m): 9:35am
TSTV we want!
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by Perge(m): 9:36am
Give them some time my people.
How many of us have complain about Iphone X that was announced last month, with sale starting November?
TSTV is a new player!
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:37am
TSTV is bound to fail, they lack proper planning & had bad management. They are economical with the truth but Nigerians shall know in the fullness of time
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by Deicide: 9:37am
Them still day train their dealers
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by kokomaster3d: 9:38am
We go wait. I see DSTV cabals want to frustrate TSTV. MADE IN NIGERIA ROCKS. Any Foreign Companies should get ready to pack unless they are ready to treat us with dignity because Nigerians don wise up.
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by Dosinspector(m): 9:38am
SMH for Nigerian
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by HsLBroker(m): 9:38am
kennygee:
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by Olukat(m): 9:38am
You guys should just wait for your Arab channels
When Ronaldo and Messi performs their magic, just then you will understand what you will be missing
Arab commentators are worst than sub machine guns
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by maclatunji: 9:39am
This is the real reason they may fail
http://www.opinions.ng/hitv-failed-dstv-tstv-can-learn/
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by adisabarber(m): 9:39am
baddosky1:
Omo, we can't wait to send DSTV back to their village.
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by Guyman02: 9:39am
Stop demarketing TSTV, its too early for this, seems the OP works for DSTV
|Re: Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians by baddosky1: 9:40am
Nigerians are impatient. They want to fully integrate their distributors by giving them the necessary training required. Secondly, they want to take legal steps to avoid bottlenecks that may occur during the sale phase. I learnt that the identity of the said distributors is to be taken seriously in order to avoid scenario where the decoder gets into the wrong hands
