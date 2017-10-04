₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,548 members, 3,831,628 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 11:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video (2851 Views)
Caroline Danjuma Shared Photo Of Tagbo Who Alleged Died In Davido Car Last Night / Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" / Mavin Records Crew And Their Ugly Faces - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by kelikell(m): 9:45am
Controversial photographer, Victor Elejo was with Davido's crew along with late Tagbo at Shisha Room, Lekki hours before Tagbo died.
Narrating his own version of events, Victor shared a video of himself and Davido on the same table Tagbo was spotted drinking shots and wrote,
'this is the video of us yesterday at the venue. We were all celebrating 2 people’s birthday which is #TAGBO and one other guy ,we all had fun and everybody including Davido and crew said they were going to Oniru beach which the guy went with his car aswell, and that was the last time we saw him, and later we heard that he died ....#RIP #TAGBO'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8-H56iC-vU
source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BZzITGdHjcl/
1 Share
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by kingkardesh17(m): 10:06am
One thing must surly kill a man R.I.P Tagbo.
1 Like
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by Buharimustgo: 10:08am
Who is Tagbo?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by mikky4764(f): 10:15am
Buharimustgo:
Actress Caroline Danjuma's brother.
1 Like
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by veekid(m): 10:53am
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by Moreoffaith(m): 10:54am
gbege.
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by teamsynergy: 10:54am
hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by hezy4real01(m): 10:54am
Photographer and u think Caroline Danjuma will listen to this.....Una go still talk waitin sup gan gan, na play una de
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by miarhpe: 10:54am
hmmmmmm this davido guy reminds me of that novel in secondary school 'one week one trouble '
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by morikee(m): 10:54am
David see your life hanging out with ......... Rip to the dead
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by alignacademy(m): 10:54am
kelikell:
Sad
Has an autopsy been ordered?
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by SmartMugu: 10:54am
Tagbo died on his birthday?
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by Fistop: 10:54am
RIP
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by Adaumunocha(f): 10:54am
No resemblance at all.
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by Kingvick: 10:54am
This one go soon be forgotten story
TODAY SURE FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by kilokeys(m): 10:55am
he sniffed something
bad cocaine, presumably...
1 Like
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by softworker(m): 10:55am
Why e no folow dem go beach... Well he decide to go to heaven sha
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by juntod: 10:55am
And why is Caroline ranting? Mourn your brother instead of trying to trend with his death. Conduct an autopsy and Let the police do their job. Accusing Davido will only derail their investigation and steer them in the wrong direction.
1 Like
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by HsLBroker(m): 10:55am
mikky4764:
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by NoFavors: 10:56am
I tell you, you no gree padam
I advise you, you no hear padam
I tell you, you no gree
Your friends, them talk put you no do
You say all na story eh
Them tell you, you no gree padam
Mother beg you, you no hear, eh
Telli Person, ehh, Telli Person
Oh them no dey Telli Person
When your eyes dey clear oh Telli Person
(Eh eh eh ehh) Them go dey Telli Person ehh, dey Telli Person
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by Johnbosco77(m): 10:56am
is Davido dead? or is dis topic misleading?
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by Sterope(f): 10:56am
He looks like an addict
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by chuckdee4(m): 10:56am
A 4 second video on loop 9 times, proves nothing.
This post should be closed
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by xcesspaschal(m): 10:57am
he came, he saw and he died. what a life. RIP man
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by dbynonetwork: 10:57am
David committed rituals... He has just sacrificed a promising young man in other for him to stay relevant in the industry.He must b arrested..
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by zabadii(m): 10:57am
Drunk driving I suspect. Police further investigation is key as well. RIP Bro
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by Abbey2sam(m): 10:57am
waiting for Davido's version
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by chukwundukc(m): 10:57am
Where is Davido?
Oya come and give your own account of What really happened that night.
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by eagleonearth(m): 10:57am
Nawao
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by xreal: 10:58am
....
|Re: Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video by SojiCash(m): 10:58am
[color=#990000][/color]
One Way Or The Other They Have Influenced Us Positively…: May Their Souls Rip / MUST READ: Open Letter To Wizkid / Nigerian Rapper/ Ex- Beauty Queen Munachii Abii Show Off Her Gorgeous Beauty ...
Viewing this topic: talk2riel, Tobbylohlah, SmartMugu, MikeDanReal, Emotionless100, Neddyogu(m), samwizzye(m), idealemma, Sanchez01, adeadio1, nullboss, bukynkwuenu, plaetton, ezesun(m), kendeville, ceononi, maxwell150905, juntod, bankylan, patexcels(f), kdaddy, LesbianBoy(m), funobong(m), FortuneLovely, bomboyi(m), xammy(m), Calyb(m), HananHezron, jamoskky(m), gameboyo, Samtowo(m), oluwashegunfunm(m), emmyspark007(m), MISSCONGENIALITY(f), horleryeday92(m), omoga3(f), bidexolumanish(m), obianoooo, Sapphire06, user147, StainlessH(m), Eddie360(m), ayokenny37(m), misano(m), TempleChinedum(m), lanightdavido(m), Jeromejnr(m), StCruz247, poksmahn(m), diehard1, Adam09, dmexy33, GodsClan(m), kingdenny(m), ahmodu4real(m), bababuff(m), fboycaestro12(m), olisasegun(m), TUHOO(m), JustCryptos, xcesspaschal(m), Khaynet(m), Bigsteveg(m), pussysucker1, stark(m), Neyochinn, Backinfront(m), amicdan(m), ada9ja(f), odi1278(m), jimmynick, Abbey1987, Abis2015, Ursino(f), macfako(m), BigBelleControl(m), eminikansoso(m), denitro(m), carzeem1, hillarioux, Olukat(m), LordPhilip(m), noxy1962(m), Choplyf(m), chukwundukc(m), ibsadiq, CoolKizzy(m), alfreda123, Denn(m), hpymoment(f), Atk1nson(m), kilokeys(m), giddy10(m), Chicallisto, whitepump, nwaanambra1, cy4cent(f), donstan18(m), Lanspower(m), Ifelove1(m), abbeydeq12, JamalAsahd(m), Basiljoe, Mrmoore14(m), tahir01(m), LeeMason, oo2unba, Quoran, evanstical, 22henry(m), docadams, FODA(m), ovadozes(m), Bmcc(m), yommysure(m), vankaid, Queenbalikees(f), NGELEBUBE, sirp2007, softworker(m), xreal, Archaebonk(m), Prosperkaro(m), docky22, Orogelewa1(f), jiggytutu, bencarson007(m), Hafsat24(f), folafola(m), collums(m), Letoma(m), Nwanieke(m), usmanbs(m), leviaka, Ziljie2, itsRhamzy, Muh(m), Darey207(m), willfet, thesuave10(m), olowoboi, fortune1968, olasam218(m), mumsie, doyin1985(m), samafooo(m), DeSepiero(m), hokafor(m), BANTADDA, levi2, hertz9te(m), sheun991(m), Solace5, Okasman(m), bolexy1, Agenda20, kannyt01(m), Tobisky23(m), teamf, piazon, molasautos(m), jamariwolf, Modupeolatemi01(f), holyman247, starboy86(m), lanreimam001, weezii(m), Shafiiimran99, wisino1(m), youmour(m), santa62(m), akinloluwao, Imortal001(m), mikkyjagga1(m), Perge(m), emmykpes(m), Dudu111, Cuntslayer, jaykay68, Micheezy7(m), fvckme(f), ajagbz, wildrose21(m), Totino, SageTravels, dotcomnamename, Hueyreckless0007, ejire042(m), Harbeyg09(m), okenwaa(m), bunmijinmi, IditaBoy, sunbbo(m), hairstylist, AK2020, clintcbn, babasolo(m), yaki84, coded06(m), talk2saintify(m), nduchucks, Donjinks(m), benardtotti(m), makosine, wi5dom(m), DePartfinder, blessed004, omodapson(m), opad22u, Matthiasdav, eagleonearth(m), Bimiafashion(f), LAUSUG15, abiodunodunsi1, FastShipping, MUnited2, Madametrendy(f), kanmie(m), Agathabless, kaycodes, SIRTee15, Superpower(m), baby4u2(f), Aditueledumare(m), skolar49, adaoshi(m), Drummerboy15, samwash(m), Bratking(m), AnonyNymous(m), phate3d, Bobnotrouble, NoFavors, pedo360, Mariaben(f), March1117(m), bamite(m), Esepayan(m), YomiYarzo, opeyehmmy(m), veekid(m), Bants(m), olu98, Risingphoenix12, tobe4real(m), Guyman02, Black5050(m), henryskywalker2003(m), Johnpaul2k2(m), Elkiko(m), mmmurctiff, belloabd1914(m), haykay33, Drogbs, pojophilius(m), sjc, addikt(m), Tinnytony24(m), sunny15, DWJOBScom(m), Dee60, Tapout(m), Val601(f), Anjorin1990, menokela, Sydney17(m), Nymeria247(m), kioboy(m), alkyno47, Tomeelawlar01(f), shiekjay, Zhirinovsky, Fortissimo502, PEPPERified, Kekostic(m), akeneobi(m), muhamadnur, SalamRushdie, OluwaTobiloba03(f), fasky(m), Elnino4ladies, isidiwent, obienu, ORIJIN201(m), shigishege, Bonifide(m), blogbuilder, takenadoh, M2dX(m), 1zynnvn(m), osas800(m), solomonope(m), bless01, Santa2, stcool(m), Amajerry83(m), isaiahethan, alignacademy(m), BleSSedMee(f), michlan(m), joeeee240(m), ahiarah, madamGift(f), mcayomind(m), EMMAUGOH(m), eniany, BJ0SE(m), Inception(m), Jehitalahun, Synord, tolusan, FarmManager and 534 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14