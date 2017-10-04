Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video (2851 Views)

Narrating his own version of events, Victor shared a video of himself and Davido on the same table Tagbo was spotted drinking shots and wrote,



'this is the video of us yesterday at the venue. We were all celebrating 2 people’s birthday which is #TAGBO and one other guy ,we all had fun and everybody including Davido and crew said they were going to Oniru beach which the guy went with his car aswell, and that was the last time we saw him, and later we heard that he died ....#RIP #TAGBO'.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8-H56iC-vU





One thing must surly kill a man R.I.P Tagbo. 1 Like

Who is Tagbo? 2 Likes 1 Share

Buharimustgo:

Who is Tagbo?

Actress Caroline Danjuma's brother. Actress Caroline Danjuma's brother. 1 Like

gbege.

hmmmm 1 Like

Photographer and u think Caroline Danjuma will listen to this.....Una go still talk waitin sup gan gan, na play una de

hmmmmmm this davido guy reminds me of that novel in secondary school 'one week one trouble '

David see your life hanging out with ......... Rip to the dead

kelikell:

Controversial photographer, Victor Elejo was with Davido's crew along with late Tagbo at Shisha Room, Lekki hours before Tagbo died.

Sad



Has an autopsy been ordered? SadHas an autopsy been ordered? 2 Likes

Tagbo died on his birthday?

RIP

No resemblance at all.





he sniffed something







bad cocaine, presumably... 1 Like

Why e no folow dem go beach... Well he decide to go to heaven sha

And why is Caroline ranting? Mourn your brother instead of trying to trend with his death. Conduct an autopsy and Let the police do their job. Accusing Davido will only derail their investigation and steer them in the wrong direction. 1 Like

mikky4764:





Actress Caroline Danjuma's brother.





is Davido dead? or is dis topic misleading?

He looks like an addict

A 4 second video on loop 9 times, proves nothing.

This post should be closed

he came, he saw and he died. what a life. RIP man

David committed rituals... He has just sacrificed a promising young man in other for him to stay relevant in the industry.He must b arrested..

Drunk driving I suspect. Police further investigation is key as well. RIP Bro

waiting for Davido's version

Where is Davido?

Oya come and give your own account of What really happened that night.

Nawao

