'if Its Mayorkun U Won't Abandon Him'- Dammy Kerry Blast Davido Over Tagbo Death



As More things keep Unfolding following the death of Caroline Danjuma's brother Tagbo, Music Producer Dammy Kerry has blasted Davido, That he did not only abandoned the poor boy at the Hospital, and dumped his car, him and his friends are yet to visit the Police station for statement.,

Above all he said the singer is a fake friend.

Read his series of post below!





note': Dammy Kerry not Dammy Krane



apart from the English ,notice the last names too... Thanks 18 Likes

lol









dammy truck remember Davido was there for u wen u debited somebody's absent 3 Likes 1 Share

There are different sides to a story,but only God knows the truth. 10 Likes 2 Shares

see ya life see ya life

Who die today,go die tomorrow. Wickedness of the world

If its maryokun? His mother will rain hell and brimstone.



Dem dey look face.







And Tagbo himself, may his soul rest in peace suppose know there are no true friends anywhere in Nigeria, how much more amongst celebs. 6 Likes 1 Share

SMH. What an awkward way to be popular.

RIP to the dude ......guess he died doing what he loves ......he died a happy Man. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nawa O

Wizkid Go Just Dey Laff Now 3 Likes

SMH

tagbo d hell nw

He died, they took him to hospital.





I'm not seeing the fake...abi they should have followed him to the grave? 31 Likes 1 Share



Ok! it is written in pidgin abi. Check wella, the pidgin sef no balance. Maybe nah cos hin dey mourn sha I doubt if that's from Dammy Kerry. The english is too poor for a man of his status.Ok! it is written in pidgin abi. Check wella, the pidgin sef no balance. Maybe nah cos hin dey mourn sha 1 Like 2 Shares

dammy kerry 1 Like 1 Share

Is this guy insinuating that Davido and co killed him? Pls stop this.

this dammy kerry's english nah wa 2 Likes

They should allow this boy RIP, na wa for people self

opomulero101:

There are different sides to a story,but only God knows the truth. Not only God but also people who are involved. You are not involved. Not only God but also people who are involved. You are not involved. 4 Likes

Note to 'em following celebs around

One day one trouble

Their father lap

This dammy krane english shaa...abi na d frustration cause am?

Which kind English be this one sef? 2 Likes

Hmmmm... Him English no even let me understand his point sef 1 Like

person dey die don die ooo rip tagbo

Dis dammy krane English is wack. Use ur brain whenever u r in d midst of the so called celebrities. They can do and undo.

Wahala go sit down Una go jst go drag am rip to d dead they should carry out an autopsy on the guy