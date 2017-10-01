₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by GibsonB: 3:03pm
'if Its Mayorkun U Won't Abandon Him'- Dammy Kerry Blast Davido Over Tagbo Death
As More things keep Unfolding following the death of Caroline Danjuma's brother Tagbo, Music Producer Dammy Kerry has blasted Davido, That he did not only abandoned the poor boy at the Hospital, and dumped his car, him and his friends are yet to visit the Police station for statement.,
Above all he said the singer is a fake friend.
Read his series of post below!
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by GibsonB: 3:04pm
More
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by majamajic(m): 3:11pm
note': Dammy Kerry not Dammy Krane
apart from the English ,notice the last names too... Thanks
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by collinometricx: 3:11pm
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by taylor88(m): 3:13pm
lol
dammy truck remember Davido was there for u wen u debited somebody's absent
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by opomulero101(m): 3:17pm
There are different sides to a story,but only God knows the truth.
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Tamarapetty(f): 3:19pm
see ya life
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Veraatabeh(f): 3:30pm
Who die today,go die tomorrow. Wickedness of the world
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by alexialin: 4:38pm
If its maryokun? His mother will rain hell and brimstone.
Dem dey look face.
And Tagbo himself, may his soul rest in peace suppose know there are no true friends anywhere in Nigeria, how much more amongst celebs.
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by ItchingPreek(m): 4:44pm
SMH. What an awkward way to be popular.
RIP to the dude ......guess he died doing what he loves ......he died a happy Man.
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Edopesin(m): 5:04pm
Nawa O
Wizkid Go Just Dey Laff Now
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by MhizzAJ(f): 5:05pm
SMH
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by joepentwo(m): 5:06pm
tagbo d hell nw
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Phi001(m): 5:06pm
He died, they took him to hospital.
I'm not seeing the fake...abi they should have followed him to the grave?
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by mrlaw93(m): 5:07pm
I doubt if that's from Dammy Kerry. The english is too poor for a man of his status.
Ok! it is written in pidgin abi. Check wella, the pidgin sef no balance. Maybe nah cos hin dey mourn sha
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:07pm
dammy kerry
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by omamokta: 5:07pm
Is this guy insinuating that Davido and co killed him? Pls stop this.
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by maleekberry: 5:07pm
this dammy kerry's english nah wa
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by stcool(m): 5:07pm
They should allow this boy RIP, na wa for people self
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by GetMeRight: 5:08pm
opomulero101:Not only God but also people who are involved. You are not involved.
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by AuroraB(f): 5:08pm
Note to 'em following celebs around
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by calberian: 5:08pm
One day one trouble
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by YourFatherLap: 5:08pm
Their father lap
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Tamass: 5:08pm
This dammy krane english shaa...abi na d frustration cause am?
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Ugosample(m): 5:08pm
Which kind English be this one sef?
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by flawlessT(f): 5:08pm
Hmmmm... Him English no even let me understand his point sef
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by themonk(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Chikwado1991(m): 5:09pm
person dey die don die ooo rip tagbo
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Popoola1960: 5:09pm
Dis dammy krane English is wack. Use ur brain whenever u r in d midst of the so called celebrities. They can do and undo.
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by Judolisco(m): 5:09pm
Wahala go sit down Una go jst go drag am rip to d dead they should carry out an autopsy on the guy
|Re: Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death by chukxy44(m): 5:10pm
All the families involved are weathy and well known to each other. Jobless Nigerians try to aviod this type of news especially if you don't have both sides of the story.
