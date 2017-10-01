Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death (17925 Views)

This morning davido reacted to the allegations made by actress Caroline Danjuma on his snap chat. He reacted by saying

"RIP TAGBO, Love you bro"



Below are the pictures







Thug Life. 6 Likes

RIP tagbo, But Davido na wa

Guilt is in those speech especially the last 6 Likes 4 Shares

In this life everybody na suspect, I no fully trust this guy sef 2 Likes

No one knows the real story 8 Likes

HsLBroker:

RIP tango, But Davido na wa no be only tango na sango no be only tango na sango 34 Likes

richeeyo:

Guilt is in those speech especially the last chief judge chief judge 37 Likes

the guy was actually given more than what he could drink. 2 Likes

No one knows the real story

richeeyo:

Guilt is in those speech especially the last yeah, if not, he should explain what happened yeah, if not, he should explain what happened 4 Likes 2 Shares

Who are you deceiving with that one? Wait lets see whether its only you that has 30Billion in account. Caro is coming for you.

Better alert your lawyers...



Signed__Professional Space booker 1 Like

Nawao

Heard the guy is even Asthmatic self... Why drink to stupor

Sharplakezy:

the guy was actually given more than what he could drink. were you there ？ were you there ？ 25 Likes

Too early to say anything

fuckingAyaya:

chief judge yes....... Court guard yes....... Court guard 7 Likes

This is what you get when you move with tom and jerry and you don't know what they call self worth. and his gullible fans call it being humble .I pity your career tho 8 Likes

This Frog voice again, anyways the Mod wey ban me... Ekushe o 1 Like

someone said Davido used him to make If trend again....as in o fi seso

Sharplakezy:

the guy was actually given more than what he could drink. ;so them force am drink pass em limit since em na 15 year old kid ;so them force am drink pass em limit since em na 15 year old kid 9 Likes

MORE:

Lalasticlala davido has said his piece

After talking with his lawyers i guess. frogvoice is dumber than his akkant i guess.



i wish they prove its drugs that caused this.

The law enforcement agency has a got a big case to deal with here! Questions begging for answers: was Tagbo with u on d day he died? Yes or no?

The Tagbo guy look like someone who is trying to recover from one sickness or the other .....



RIP 3 Likes 3 Shares

fuckingAyaya:

no be only tango na sango abi na Rango?



RIP to the dead! abi na Rango?RIP to the dead!

Did you touch Tagbo? Yes or No? 3 Likes 1 Share

This is a simple one



Check the clubs CCTV history

Run an autopsy on tagbo

Check tagbos activities on the 3rd, who he was with, who he spoke to and where he went 1 Like