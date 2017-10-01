₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,659 members, 3,832,065 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 02:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death (17925 Views)
Victor Elejo Speaks On Davido & Tagbo's Death. Shares Video / Caroline Danjuma Shared Photo Of Tagbo Who Alleged Died In Davido Car Last Night / Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by GoldenBoi111(m): 11:07am
This morning davido reacted to the allegations made by actress Caroline Danjuma on his snap chat. He reacted by saying
"RIP TAGBO, Love you bro"
Below are the pictures
See the accusations in earlier thread here http://www.nairaland.com/4095028/caroline-danjuma-davido-tagbo-died
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by NairalandCS(m): 11:11am
Thug Life.
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by HsLBroker(m): 11:11am
RIP tagbo, But Davido na wa
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by richeeyo(m): 11:11am
Guilt is in those speech especially the last
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by ChineseBuggati3(m): 11:13am
In this life everybody na suspect, I no fully trust this guy sef
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Michellla(f): 11:13am
No one knows the real story
8 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:13am
HsLBroker:no be only tango na sango
34 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:13am
richeeyo:chief judge
37 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Sharplakezy(m): 11:14am
the guy was actually given more than what he could drink.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Michellla(f): 11:14am
No one knows the real story
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Sharplakezy(m): 11:16am
richeeyo:yeah, if not, he should explain what happened
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Kurisigamo(m): 11:16am
Who are you deceiving with that one? Wait lets see whether its only you that has 30Billion in account. Caro is coming for you.
Better alert your lawyers...
Signed__Professional Space booker
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by rossyc(f): 11:16am
Nawao
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by BrutalJab: 11:20am
Heard the guy is even Asthmatic self... Why drink to stupor
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:21am
Sharplakezy:were you there ？
25 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by pojophilius(m): 11:24am
Too early to say anything
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by richeeyo(m): 11:26am
fuckingAyaya:yes....... Court guard
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Effizy12(m): 11:36am
This is what you get when you move with tom and jerry and you don't know what they call self worth. and his gullible fans call it being humble .I pity your career tho
8 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Goddygee(m): 11:43am
This Frog voice again, anyways the Mod wey ban me... Ekushe o
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by smardray(m): 11:45am
someone said Davido used him to make If trend again....as in o fi seso
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by stacyadams: 11:45am
Sharplakezy:;so them force am drink pass em limit since em na 15 year old kid
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by GoldenBoi111(m): 11:52am
MORE:
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by QueenBeeHive(f): 11:58am
Lalasticlala davido has said his piece
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by daveP(m): 12:36pm
After talking with his lawyers i guess. frogvoice is dumber than his akkant i guess.
i wish they prove its drugs that caused this.
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by erons20ddon(m): 12:49pm
The law enforcement agency has a got a big case to deal with here! Questions begging for answers: was Tagbo with u on d day he died? Yes or no?
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by emmabest2000(m): 1:01pm
The Tagbo guy look like someone who is trying to recover from one sickness or the other .....
RIP
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Originality007: 1:01pm
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Drniyi4u(m): 1:02pm
fuckingAyaya:abi na Rango?
RIP to the dead!
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Keneking: 1:02pm
Did you touch Tagbo? Yes or No?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by kagari: 1:04pm
This is a simple one
Check the clubs CCTV history
Run an autopsy on tagbo
Check tagbos activities on the 3rd, who he was with, who he spoke to and where he went
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death by Florblu(f): 1:04pm
OJUAYE is allowed
MURDERER!!!
IJustDon'tLikeDavido
1 Like
Jim Iyke And Family (more Photos) / Sunny J Proposed To Genevieve Nnaji .....congratulations! (VIDEO) / (photos) Double Trouble World’s Sexiest Twins Go All Out + Nudes!
Viewing this topic: olaolaking(m), lee2008, louistearer(m), Yarnvibes(f), sweetspoon, DAMAYYOR(m), Sparkles003(f), GoGreenNaija, robo16(m), positivelord, Biddypearl(f), potentialOAU(m), Koolking(m), DoubbleD, Greenlandncom(m), linaluv, desire222(f), tobdee, Shittaakeem(m), Mohyorlee(m), nkhay(f), YungTemy(m), lordmurphy(m), Okpueee, ekeochaeke, tenmillion(m), asaju10(m), AbubakarOS, boboLIL(m), TheAngry1, jaylee1, linked, kingsjo(m), NLProblemChild(m), alfreda123, Maxdiamond, Cdspencer(m), YomiYarzo, Queenserah26(f), registration(m), patricktoks(m), say4gunit(m), bidemisan(m), xangerar, collinometricx, dennisworld1(m), Obinnau(m), TabletMan, awoo47, provider20, tegwonor(m), Glaxx(m), xtic2yz(m), adexuxin(m), LEXYCOM, Ne0w1zarD, chimah3(m), project8(m), tikosdear(f), unikazzy(m), username12, 2goodbobo(m), Jayetiti(m), petrick10(m), SUNDICOS, Easy123456, shawdon(m), OluwaTobiloba03(f), Cladez(m), sammieville(m), expozey(f), Ade001ng(m), otunbateekay(m), charlesazeh(m), babamadiba(m), udomsj, oluseuniyi(m), adelaja70, Adminisher, fuckpro, hopeforcharles(m), twisteddaNy(m), Sciencs(m), umassan(m), LordOfSamosa(m), luxy44, magni101(m), menace1, teebabe17(f), Amaudeogu(m), solar9190(m), imranMotunrayo(f), jenyna, Opey4luv(m), iamphill, hairs85, jmike69(m), hothire, djbenzino(m), bunmiade16, oparaochau, wandybabe(f), zelaws, BlessedRayman, Malakins123, intokeke, VERDA, santopelele(m), saxbe(m), Oliran(f), olabisilth(m), mekybabe1, zolatokunbo(m), Mcowubaba, OlaSalo(m), Adewalefae(m), omolexyquin(f), rmfunky(f), ayoradical01(m), urchpath(m), lafuria1(m), toyad(m), vboss(m), slenjaman(m), glimpse(f), hinograce, Anowax(m), achp(m), niqqaclaimz(m), suasmablow(m), sheedy407(m), daramolanas1(m), Patobanton, Talkizcheap, ajuji1(m), Jaeson(f), N0T0RI0US, kizy59(m), alienvirus, Atro(m), Harwoyeez(m), kton(m), Huee(f), MumIbeji(f), Ayapaps, mamajaz(f), Hychineson(m), JSKetiquette, solasoulmusic(f), kimond101, Coded7, emeraldoe(f), Analyzing(f), Mrjuice, azeezbaba(m), frankiedudu, steve2kay, judgesam1, carsonchuks(m), ahmedbrown, obiesoul, Donovan, untainted, solomonope(m), JambWaecNeco, dhebz2pon(m), abiolagiwa(m), moyinoluwabun(m) and 242 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6