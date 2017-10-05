₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by Timiskhid(m): 7:46pm
Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Lagos State Police Over Tagbo’s Death.
This week’s headlines has been clouded with reports of the death of one Tagbo Umeike, who according to reports died because of the level alcohol flowing in his bloodstream.
The controversy of his death is the unclear circumstances and the kind of influential people surrounding it – it all started when on Monday night Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma took to social media to call out singer, Davido over his death which made it quite messy.
The singer and his crew denied any involvement in Tagbo’s death and a recent update is that which was shared exclusively by LIB.
It’s been gathered that the new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgar invited Caroline and Davido to his office last night.
According to LIB, during the closed door meeting, Davido was able to provide CCTV footage from Shisha Room (The lounge in Lekki where they both partied earlier in the night) to prove that he left the club a long time before Tagbo and the deceased wasn’t in his car as claimed by Caroline.
LIB reached out to Caroline for further comment on Tagbo’s demise this morning and she declined to speak on it saying its now a family issue and she won’t be making any more comments with Tagbo’s family signing off on it.
In her words:
‘I don’t have anything to share with you because I’m not the only one in this picture, there are family members involved, so I can’t just start sharing things with you without the approval of the family members, if there’s an approval, I’ll let you know’ she said.
She also didn’t reveal any burial plans for late Tagbo.
source: http://trendsvibes.com/2017/10/05/davido-caroline-danjuma-invited-lagos-state-police-tagbos-death/
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by jchioma: 7:55pm
All these na formalities. Nothing will happen. Anyway RIP Tagbo.
7 Likes
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by judedave181: 7:58pm
Famous people are always invited by police, but poor people are being arrested.
107 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by rodrirodri(m): 7:59pm
Getting serious....
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by hungryboy(m): 8:05pm
judedave181:bros calm down first nah,
which poor man go gree accept police invitation , carry himself go station, still bail himself comot?
Police no go ask rich man for bail bond because him sabi him rights, all their power and oppression na for poor man body dem dey show am
38 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by KinzyeWriter(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by zulex880: 8:31pm
Buhari is a brainless dirty looking kunu drinker
12 Likes
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by NairalandCS(m): 8:43pm
judedave181:
True Yarn.
8 Likes
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by Jetleeee: 9:02pm
zulex880:
But you dey always drink the kunu if him remain for you nah
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by emeijeh(m): 9:02pm
zulex880:You guys are always quick to insult your president, just because this is a faceless forum
Oya collect!
Your Fada!
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by sotfpaul(m): 9:02pm
so Davido vindicated himself
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by veekid(m): 9:02pm
This Davido don too dey get casefile with Dem police o, I just hope e won't affect him in future
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by masada: 9:03pm
hope dey no go politics wit d d whole scenario
coz we all no all na formalities
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by ekems2017(f): 9:03pm
Let the war begin. But police n.a. wah o! If n.a. me you go arrest me. But since n.a. Davido n.a. invitation you give am. God dey
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by Ayo4251(m): 9:04pm
Even if was Davido that committed the murder, he will still win the case in the case..,, Power of 30 billion in the acc
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by H2omaster: 9:04pm
You didn't know it's family issue before screaming foul at first err
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:05pm
Hmmn
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by alexistaiwo: 9:05pm
Rich man wahala.
E no concern me wey never get 30 billion for the account
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by cloud9usher: 9:05pm
Its so good to be a celebrity, especially in Nigeria. You can get away with a lot of things and you are treated with preference even at heinous suspected offences.
4 Likes
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by gypsey(m): 9:06pm
judedave181:the law is made for the Rich to use but the law is made for the poor to obey.
6 Likes
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by SmartyPants: 9:06pm
If the guy drank himself to death then why is it an issue who was or wasn't with him.at any time that night?
Its entirely inconsequential, since being around a person drinking to death is mot an offence.
And neither is it a legal requirement that you must wait with a person you dropped off at the hospital...
Nothing story
RIP to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by Wisedove(m): 9:06pm
I have nothing to say after all
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by oshe11(m): 9:06pm
SmartyPants:As in ehn....
If I even go "clean my eyelashes" with my guys, we dey even dey laff the one dat gets drunk n even give am more booze if he wishes.....
SO IF WE LATER PATH WAYS AFTER TAKING HIM HOME, NA WE KILL AM
ABI DEM POISON THE DRINK FÀ
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by Pells: 9:07pm
Buhari why you let Davido murder person
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by gypsey(m): 9:07pm
hungryboy:The law is made for the Rich to use and the law is made for the poor to obey.
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:07pm
I knew DAVIDO was innocent
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by tayorh(m): 9:07pm
Rip Tagbo
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by frenzyduchess(f): 9:08pm
True talk
judedave181:
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by DePartfinder: 9:08pm
TAGBO meaning "weed seller" what a name!
No disrespect to the dead o
Rip
3 Likes
|Re: Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death by basty: 9:08pm
The guy looked frail and sick
