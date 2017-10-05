Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death (11142 Views)

This week’s headlines has been clouded with reports of the death of one Tagbo Umeike, who according to reports died because of the level alcohol flowing in his bloodstream.



The controversy of his death is the unclear circumstances and the kind of influential people surrounding it – it all started when on Monday night Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma took to social media to call out singer, Davido over his death which made it quite messy.



The singer and his crew denied any involvement in Tagbo’s death and a recent update is that which was shared exclusively by LIB.



It’s been gathered that the new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgar invited Caroline and Davido to his office last night.



According to LIB, during the closed door meeting, Davido was able to provide CCTV footage from Shisha Room (The lounge in Lekki where they both partied earlier in the night) to prove that he left the club a long time before Tagbo and the deceased wasn’t in his car as claimed by Caroline.





LIB reached out to Caroline for further comment on Tagbo’s demise this morning and she declined to speak on it saying its now a family issue and she won’t be making any more comments with Tagbo’s family signing off on it.



In her words:



‘I don’t have anything to share with you because I’m not the only one in this picture, there are family members involved, so I can’t just start sharing things with you without the approval of the family members, if there’s an approval, I’ll let you know’ she said.

She also didn’t reveal any burial plans for late Tagbo.



All these na formalities. Nothing will happen. Anyway RIP Tagbo. 7 Likes

Famous people are always invited by police, but poor people are being arrested. 107 Likes 5 Shares

Getting serious....

judedave181:

Famous people are always invited by police, but poor people are being arrested. bros calm down first nah,

which poor man go gree accept police invitation , carry himself go station, still bail himself comot?

bros calm down first nah,

which poor man go gree accept police invitation , carry himself go station, still bail himself comot?

Police no go ask rich man for bail bond because him sabi him rights, all their power and oppression na for poor man body dem dey show am

Buhari is a brainless dirty looking kunu drinker 12 Likes

judedave181:

Famous people are always invited by police, but poor people are being arrested.

True Yarn. True Yarn. 8 Likes

zulex880:

Buhari is a brainless dirty looking kunu drinker

But you dey always drink the kunu if him remain for you nah

zulex880:

Buhari is a brainless dirty looking kunu drinker You guys are always quick to insult your president, just because this is a faceless forum







Oya collect!







Your Fada!

so Davido vindicated himself

This Davido don too dey get casefile with Dem police o, I just hope e won't affect him in future

hope dey no go politics wit d d whole scenario



coz we all no all na formalities

Let the war begin. But police n.a. wah o! If n.a. me you go arrest me. But since n.a. Davido n.a. invitation you give am. God dey

Even if was Davido that committed the murder, he will still win the case in the case..,, Power of 30 billion in the acc 2 Likes

You didn't know it's family issue before screaming foul at first err 8 Likes 1 Share

Hmmn

Rich man wahala.

E no concern me wey never get 30 billion for the account

Its so good to be a celebrity, especially in Nigeria. You can get away with a lot of things and you are treated with preference even at heinous suspected offences. 4 Likes

judedave181:

the law is made for the Rich to use but the law is made for the poor to obey.

If the guy drank himself to death then why is it an issue who was or wasn't with him.at any time that night?





Its entirely inconsequential, since being around a person drinking to death is mot an offence.



And neither is it a legal requirement that you must wait with a person you dropped off at the hospital...



Nothing story



RIP to the dead 2 Likes

I have nothing to say after all

SmartyPants:

If the guy drank himself to death then why is it an issue who was or wasn't with him.at any time that night?





Its entirely inconsequential, since being around a person drinking to death is mot an offence.



And neither is it a legal requirement that you must wait with a person you dropped off at the hospital...



Nothing story



RIP to the dead As in ehn....



If I even go "clean my eyelashes" with my guys, we dey even dey laff the one dat gets drunk n even give am more booze if he wishes.....



SO IF WE LATER PATH WAYS AFTER TAKING HIM HOME, NA WE KILL AM



As in ehn....

If I even go "clean my eyelashes" with my guys, we dey even dey laff the one dat gets drunk n even give am more booze if he wishes.....

SO IF WE LATER PATH WAYS AFTER TAKING HIM HOME, NA WE KILL AM

ABI DEM POISON THE DRINK FÀ

Buhari why you let Davido murder person

hungryboy:

bros calm down first nah,

which poor man go gree accept police invitation , carry himself go station, still bail himself comot?

Police no go ask rich man for bail bond because him sabi him rights, all their power and oppression na for poor man body dem dey show am

The law is made for the Rich to use and the law is made for the poor to obey.

I knew DAVIDO was innocent

Rip Tagbo

judedave181:

Famous people are always invited by police, but poor people are being arrested. True talk

TAGBO meaning "weed seller" what a name!

No disrespect to the dead o

Rip 3 Likes