|Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by CastedDude: 11:27am
It was an emotional moment for man whose lovely wife threw a surprise birthday party. The husband who couldn't contain his emotion - burst into tears as his wife, Mrs Mercy Makinde, who is the CEO of IASPIRE RADIO, welcomed him to the surprise party in order to mark his 50th birthday with family, friends and colleagues.
Sharing photos from the event on her Facebook page, Mrs Makinde wrote;
The picture says it all... too much emotions . He was thoroughly surprised! Happy Birthday once again my dear Huby. You deserve even more because YOU ARE A GOOD MAN! I Love you to Uyo and back !
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Smartphil(m): 11:28am
1 Like
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by madridguy(m): 11:28am
Some men can be too emotional.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by benzene00: 11:29am
His money
Honey the total prize is 890k
The man:
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by NairalandCS(m): 11:31am
He's crying cos he knows he's gonna have to pay for all that _Shiit.
155 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by whitebeard(m): 11:33am
Jesus look at the woman on the far right..is that make up pleasant or wack..
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:34am
NairalandCS:
kill joy.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by taoheedoriloye(m): 11:35am
wow! love!!
the hubby is doing amazing job in bedroom. The woman is ravishing too! fat pusssssszy, that is how I love my woman to be
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Lalas247(f): 11:36am
A man with emotions Kai see love .....
5 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by smardray(m): 11:38am
wen u just have to fake the tears so you could trend online ....it's is not today that men has Been crying like this
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Amajerry83(m): 11:40am
My wife did same for me 2 years ago but I didn't cry. I was very surprised seeing friends and family gathered because of me. They were on it for like a month and nobody told me. It was a fantastic experience.
19 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Khutie: 11:42am
•••Niggur be like "why this woman go borrow money for birthday wey me wey get am no dey remember I never pay Bamidele finish, she go borrow another. Iyawo mi, why yhu dey conspire with my enemies to send me go villa?"
3 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by IamLEGEND1: 11:44am
Abeg..... E just dey reason how him go take reimburse the wife when everything is done.
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Ruggedfitness: 11:45am
HMMM
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Divay22(f): 11:45am
When you treat your woman right, she'll tag along in doing same.
12 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by luminouz(m): 11:50am
NairalandCS:Ur fvcking crazy bro
4 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by ScotFree(m): 12:03pm
Una come here dey act film for us. We are tired on nollywood. See his 'cry' face sef.
Everyone just wants to have their few days of trending online...they will cook up any trash for that.
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by dollytino4real(f): 12:14pm
happy wife, happy life
1 Like
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Keneking: 12:35pm
Was he released from prison recently? Omo na yahoo boy
"You deserve even more because YOU ARE A GOOD MAN! I Love you to Uyo and back !'
- Uyo sef
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by muller101(m): 12:40pm
What manner of fuckery is this.
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by muller101(m): 12:42pm
Divay22:keep deceiving them.
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Drniyi4u(m): 1:28pm
Awww
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Kimy97(f): 1:28pm
For only birthday?
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 1:29pm
The husband never experrr it.
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by LexngtonSteele: 1:29pm
Punkass beta male....
He don suffer a lot. Not used to the wife being nice
3 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 1:29pm
Awwwwwww
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by naijaisGOOD: 1:29pm
wow
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by fpeter(f): 1:30pm
He must be a very good man.
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by xynerise(m): 1:30pm
Sissy
1 Like
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by selflessposhheart(f): 1:30pm
me that don't know them sef I'm joining in the cry
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Cries At His Surprise Birthday Party Organized By His Wife. Photos by DONSMITH123(m): 1:30pm
NairalandCS:
YOU WICKED I SWEAR
2 Likes
