Sharing photos from the event on her Facebook page, Mrs Makinde wrote;



The picture says it all... too much emotions . He was thoroughly surprised! Happy Birthday once again my dear Huby. You deserve even more because YOU ARE A GOOD MAN! I Love you to Uyo and back !



1 Like

Some men can be too emotional. 23 Likes 1 Share











Honey the total prize is 890k







The man: His moneyHoney the total prize is 890kThe man: 12 Likes 1 Share

He's crying cos he knows he's gonna have to pay for all that _Shiit. 155 Likes 13 Shares

Jesus look at the woman on the far right..is that make up pleasant or wack..

He's crying cos he knows he's gonna have to pay for all that _Shiit.



kill joy. kill joy. 16 Likes 1 Share

wow! love!!

the hubby is doing amazing job in bedroom. The woman is ravishing too! fat pusssssszy, that is how I love my woman to be

Kai see love ..... A man with emotionsKai see love ..... 5 Likes

wen u just have to fake the tears so you could trend online ....it's is not today that men has Been crying like this

My wife did same for me 2 years ago but I didn't cry. I was very surprised seeing friends and family gathered because of me. They were on it for like a month and nobody told me. It was a fantastic experience. 19 Likes

•••Niggur be like "why this woman go borrow money for birthday wey me wey get am no dey remember I never pay Bamidele finish, she go borrow another. Iyawo mi, why yhu dey conspire with my enemies to send me go villa?" 3 Likes

Abeg..... E just dey reason how him go take reimburse the wife when everything is done.

HMMM

When you treat your woman right, she'll tag along in doing same. 12 Likes

He's crying cos he knows he's gonna have to pay for all that _Shiit. Ur fvcking crazy bro Ur fvcking crazy bro 4 Likes

Una come here dey act film for us. We are tired on nollywood. See his 'cry' face sef.



Everyone just wants to have their few days of trending online...they will cook up any trash for that.

happy wife, happy life 1 Like





"You deserve even more because YOU ARE A GOOD MAN! I Love you to Uyo and back !'

- Uyo sef Was he released from prison recently? Omo na yahoo boy"You deserve even more because YOU ARE A GOOD MAN! I Love you to Uyo and back !'- Uyo sef

What manner of fuckery is this.

When you treat your woman right, she'll tag along in doing same. keep deceiving them. keep deceiving them.

Awww

For only birthday?

The husband never experrr it. 2 Likes

Punkass beta male....



He don suffer a lot. Not used to the wife being nice 3 Likes

Awwwwwww

wow

He must be a very good man. 2 Likes

Sissy 1 Like

me that don't know them sef I'm joining in the cry me that don't know them sef I'm joining in the cry 2 Likes