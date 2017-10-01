₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by EdificationBoss: 1:59pm
The group managing director of The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru assisted by Gov Ajimobi Of Oyo state Commisions the NNPC Ibadan Depot.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photos-gmd-nnpc-maikanti-baru-and.html
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by DOUBLEWAHALA: 2:07pm
you first commission it in the banner before the actual commission where is ibe kachukwu is he an nnpc public figure or an nnpc filling station managing director
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by Likei(m): 2:32pm
Using our oil to develope other states. Nigeria is a zoo. LET BIAFRA GO
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by SalamRushdie: 3:06pm
I am sure Kachikwu wasn't even invited
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by CARLOSZ: 4:01pm
Please where is the mumu unity beggar and one Nigeria legion Kachikwu?
Oops, must be writing another 20 paged letter to Jubrin of Sudan.
Ndi ara
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by mazimee(m): 4:02pm
The Baru guy is not bothered with this scandal , you know why? He is 100% sure that he will pull out of this like a boss, after all Babachir Lawal is still enjoying his 270million grass cutting loot.
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by ShitHead: 4:02pm
They should commission the GMD into Kuje prison.
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by thunder74(m): 4:03pm
Somebody once said Buhari is free to appoint whoever he wishes to work with and here you have all his appointees everywhere.
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by Emokai3(m): 4:03pm
Ole oooo....... Thief ooooo....looter oooo... Barubuhari robbers ooo
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by IamAirforce5: 4:03pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by Kemiii(f): 4:03pm
*hisses in pachtu*
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by blogbuilder: 4:04pm
� I love everybody in Nigeria
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by lurther: 4:04pm
This is exactly how they deceive the yorubas. Once an issue comes up with a particular ministry, department or parastatals in this Buhari government, they bring up one fake good news in the south-west to deceive them, and then they start singing Buhari praises.
I can't even see any NNPC project being commissioned except for the Banner i saw there. Now that Ibeh Kachikwu's letter is the trending issue on the corruption in the NNPC,the have strategically started their propaganda to deceive the southwest as usual. You will see them now shouting Buhari is the messiah of Nigeria, yet they aren't feeling it, just reacting to the propaganda of this administration.
The yorubas should make use of their education and get of this slavery for their children's sake. Why did they go to school, if they can't use it well.
Why is Baru in OYO state with Ajimobi to continue their deceit on the yorubas, when the same Baru has been busted a criminal and corrupt man. Baru have not been to any south-west state since he was appointed more than 2 years, it is today that he is remembering them because he knows the yorubas can easily be deceived.
Yorubas shine your eyes, even Tinubu eyes don open, he dey sideline dey watch Buhari government in regrets.
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by sonofanarchy(m): 4:04pm
kachikwu right now: I can't take this any longer
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by takenadoh: 4:05pm
They are just awarding contracts to them them and searchi for Oil where we no know wetin dem dey find!
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by PureMe01: 4:05pm
lol...d driver dey run em show forget em motorboi...southern politicians forever slaves to their Northern counterparts
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by Crocky23: 4:05pm
Baru please where's the missing $26bil in Ibe Kachikwu's letter?
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by Ijscarface: 4:06pm
you will commission depots but petroleum products will hardly be stored in them at all
Mr NNPC chairman please work on your refineries not to multiply depots that will be redundant due to lack of product
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by shallysgirl: 4:09pm
And why is that funny?
SalamRushdie:
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by SalamRushdie: 4:11pm
shallysgirl:
Is everything about the useless Buhari govt not becoming quite funny these days
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by free2ryhme: 4:11pm
this will reduce the madness on apapa traffic
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by shallysgirl: 4:11pm
My brother, you know the drill. You sabi dem wella.
mazimee:
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by phemybof(m): 4:11pm
Likei:
So, only in Biafra states is crude oil
Mtcheeeew
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by Guyman02: 4:13pm
Even the Governor knows who runs the show in the oil sector, he may not have bothered inviting Ibe Kachikwu to his state
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by obailala(m): 4:14pm
Likei:These days, it seems like Igbos now use the 'our oil' phrase more than the core south-south people from whose lands and waters the oil is actually drilled out from. The biggest joke of the ipob ideology is the by-fire-by-force colonisation of SS land and oil.
Why cant the SS people be allowed the freedom to speak for themselves?
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by blaqroy: 4:14pm
OK.....
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by blaqroy: 4:18pm
daylong7:
Reach me on this number so we can talk 08132635903
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by Morenikeji090: 4:18pm
Likei:you are very stupid Yoruba has oil has well for your info Lagos has oil so forget to stupid sentences
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by halima83(f): 4:18pm
Likei:Do you have oil in Biafla? mumu
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by oshe11(m): 4:26pm
ok
|Re: Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot by Zico5(m): 4:26pm
Likei:Thief, I know that's why some of u are running up and down. Do u have any oil that's better than south west in thst mud enclaves. U will die tire and at the end of the day your Biafra will be for that only five enclaves called states. South south will never join u cos they know u to be greedy mofos
