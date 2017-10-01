Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) (3281 Views)

Also present are APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, Generals Ike Nwachukwu and TY Danjuma, Oby Ezekwesili, Stanley Uzochukwu of Stanel World, traditional rulers and the clergy with Presidents Jonathan and Obasanjo being ably represented among many other dignitaries.









Gov Obiano and the former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar are currently in Nnamdi Azikiwe University for the official launch of Emeka Anyaoku Institute of International Studies and Diplomacy.Also present are APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, Generals Ike Nwachukwu and TY Danjuma, Oby Ezekwesili, Stanley Uzochukwu of Stanel World, traditional rulers and the clergy with Presidents Jonathan and Obasanjo being ably represented among many other dignitaries.

Nigeria is a zoo. LET BIAFRA GO 1 Like

Great man see how he bowed to greet and elder...but he should have removed his hat....all the same he is better Dan Nnamdi KANU the runaway igwe of kuje

This is a real Igbo man. Very respectful, the elections are coming though; everyone gas humble.

Na everyday dem dey open one educational institution of the other for this country yet na idiots and mentally slow sadists na im full everywhere, who con dey go the school dem?



What are they saying ?

That's all that's interesting me now.... No more side attractions......

When is the operation masses-dance happening ?



MILLION BILLION DOLLERS MISSING DAILY..... even under Pope buhari the part-time minister and president of the north















Please, the million billion bro Kachukwu wrote a term paper to buhari(sins him no dey hear word again) ......What are they sayingThat's all that's interesting me now.... No more side attractions......When is the operation masses-dance happeningMILLION BILLION DOLLERS MISSING DAILY..... even under Pope buhari the part-time minister and president of the north

Nigeria is a zoo. LET BIAFRA GO

Look at your life. Imagine where you are. How is your life going to be better when you get Biafra? You probably live somewhere faraway from the South East and you are clamoring for Biafra. Continue...you hear. Look at your life. Imagine where you are. How is your life going to be better when you get Biafra? You probably live somewhere faraway from the South East and you are clamoring for Biafra. Continue...you hear.

Nigeria is a zoo. LET BIAFRA GO Nigeria is not a Zoo but Zootopia...where anyone can be anything! A place you will always love to be... Nigeria is not a Zoo but Zootopia...where anyone can be anything! A place you will always love to be...

Ipobs are terrorists and terrorists are Ipob Ipobs are terrorists and terrorists are Ipob

Kano State alone has 24 members in the House of Reps while the whole of the South-South geo-political zone, which produces the economic livewire of the country has 41 members. I can go on and on, we may continue to pretend only at our national peril 1 Like 1 Share

Think about what you have just said and tell me if you deserve to have a brain. Think about what you have just said and tell me if you deserve to have a brain.

Anybody here insulting people under the guise of IPOB should be banned ASAP. You can pass your point in a matured way without degrading other peoples humanity. 1 Like

I always happy whenever I see picture of Ibo with either Hausa or Yoruba in Iboland, this gives me hope that Nigeria will not break



The agitators should please join us to lift this country especially the youths ''Nigeria Unity is our strength''



God bless Yoruba



God bless Ibo



God bless Hausa



God bless Mr President



God bless Nigeria



All Nigerians will enjoy the goodness of the land, believe me there is no greener pasture anywhere than nigeria , with you and me Nigeria will be great



let love one another irrespective of our religions and ethnics differences .



PEACE!!!!! 2 Likes





Look at your life. Imagine where you are. How is your life going to be better when you get Biafra? You probably live somewhere faraway from the South East and you are clamoring for Biafra. Continue...you hear.

IF U CAN'T RESPECT SOMEONE OPINIONS N FEELINGS, DEN UR NO DIFFERENT FROM OTHER DICTATORS. IF U CAN'T RESPECT SOMEONE OPINIONS N FEELINGS, DEN UR NO DIFFERENT FROM OTHER DICTATORS.

Ipobs are terrorists and terrorists are Ipob

You Again? You Again? 1 Share

GOD BLESS YOU, WE NEED MORE PPLE LIKE U, WHO CAN COURAGEOUSLY PUT DER PRIDE ASIDE N DO D RIGHT THING. N IT'S IGBO NOT IBO GOD BLESS YOU, WE NEED MORE PPLE LIKE U, WHO CAN COURAGEOUSLY PUT DER PRIDE ASIDE N DO D RIGHT THING. N IT'S IGBO NOT IBO

obiano is full of respect to elders my respect for him this is the kind leaders we deserve.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, one elder statesman I respect

