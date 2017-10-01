₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,761 members, 3,832,398 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 04:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) (3281 Views)
Pete Edochie & Obiano At The Commissioning Of Stanel World In Awka (Photos) / Bianca Ojukwu And Ebelechukwu Obiano At Handwashing Day Celebration (Photos) / Peter Obi And Obiano At A Burial Ceremony (picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 2:06pm
Gov Obiano and the former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar are currently in Nnamdi Azikiwe University for the official launch of Emeka Anyaoku Institute of International Studies and Diplomacy.
Also present are APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, Generals Ike Nwachukwu and TY Danjuma, Oby Ezekwesili, Stanley Uzochukwu of Stanel World, traditional rulers and the clergy with Presidents Jonathan and Obasanjo being ably represented among many other dignitaries.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photos-abdulsalam-abubakar-and-gov.html
1 Like
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 2:08pm
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 2:10pm
Homosexuals. These ones would be sacrificed in Biafraland and their bodies offered to the dogs.
No wonder they are opposing God's kingdom with all their strength.
.....but the sun shall rise.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Likei(m): 2:27pm
Nigeria is a zoo. LET BIAFRA GO
1 Like
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 4:22pm
.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 4:22pm
Great man see how he bowed to greet and elder...but he should have removed his hat....all the same he is better Dan Nnamdi KANU the runaway igwe of kuje
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 4:22pm
This is a real Igbo man. Very respectful, the elections are coming though; everyone gas humble.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by zulex880: 4:22pm
Na everyday dem dey open one educational institution of the other for this country yet na idiots and mentally slow sadists na im full everywhere, who con dey go the school dem?
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:22pm
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Deivid10(m): 4:22pm
Please, the million billion bro Kachukwu wrote a term paper to buhari(sins him no dey hear word again) ......
What are they saying ?
That's all that's interesting me now.... No more side attractions......
When is the operation masses-dance happening ?
MILLION BILLION DOLLERS MISSING DAILY..... even under Pope buhari the part-time minister and president of the north
I just no want comment yet
1 Like
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 4:23pm
Likei:
Look at your life. Imagine where you are. How is your life going to be better when you get Biafra? You probably live somewhere faraway from the South East and you are clamoring for Biafra. Continue...you hear.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 4:23pm
Likei:Nigeria is not a Zoo but Zootopia...where anyone can be anything! A place you will always love to be...
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by bamite(m): 4:23pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Ipobs are terrorists and terrorists are Ipob
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 4:23pm
Na wa o
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 4:24pm
okay
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by lightblazingnow(m): 4:24pm
Kano State alone has 24 members in the House of Reps while the whole of the South-South geo-political zone, which produces the economic livewire of the country has 41 members. I can go on and on, we may continue to pretend only at our national peril
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 4:26pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Think about what you have just said and tell me if you deserve to have a brain.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by matotoide(m): 4:26pm
Anybody here insulting people under the guise of IPOB should be banned ASAP. You can pass your point in a matured way without degrading other peoples humanity.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by tubouncen(m): 4:26pm
establishing a bakery is not as expensive as it seem... contact us for professional consultation, installation and repairs of ur bakery equipments
oven
mixer
slicer
etc
08026626720
07030948888(whatsapp)
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:27pm
I always happy whenever I see picture of Ibo with either Hausa or Yoruba in Iboland, this gives me hope that Nigeria will not break
The agitators should please join us to lift this country especially the youths ''Nigeria Unity is our strength''
God bless Yoruba
God bless Ibo
God bless Hausa
God bless Mr President
God bless Nigeria
All Nigerians will enjoy the goodness of the land, believe me there is no greener pasture anywhere than nigeria , with you and me Nigeria will be great
let love one another irrespective of our religions and ethnics differences .
PEACE!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by KarisLam: 4:29pm
all for the governorship election..nothing more .. check this out guys
for car owners and dealers ?>>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 4:31pm
u
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by buchilino(m): 4:33pm
9jvirgin:
IF U CAN'T RESPECT SOMEONE OPINIONS N FEELINGS, DEN UR NO DIFFERENT FROM OTHER DICTATORS.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by mykh01(m): 4:34pm
V
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 4:34pm
bamite:
You Again?
1 Share
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by buchilino(m): 4:35pm
moscobabs:
GOD BLESS YOU, WE NEED MORE PPLE LIKE U, WHO CAN COURAGEOUSLY PUT DER PRIDE ASIDE N DO D RIGHT THING. N IT'S IGBO NOT IBO
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by manci(m): 4:37pm
obiano is full of respect to elders my respect for him this is the kind leaders we deserve.
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:39pm
Abdulsalami Abubakar, one elder statesman I respect
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:39pm
moscobabs:
|Re: Abdulsalami Abubakar And Governor Obiano At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Photos) by buchilino(m): 4:44pm
bamite:
CATALONIA ELECTION WAS CONSIDERED A FRAUD BY OTHER SPANIARDS, BUT IN D END DER RIGHTS WILL PREVAIL. DESPITE D PERSECUTION OF THE KURDS, IN D END DER RIGHTS WILL PREVAIL. ANGLO CAMEROUIANS R BEING KILLED BY YAOUNDÉ GOVERNMENT, IN D END DER RIGHTS WILL PREVAIL. LIKEWISE IGBOS R BEING INSULTED N ABUSED AT D MOMENT, IN THE END DEY 2 WILL PREVAIL
(0) (Reply)
Forget Oil Money Look Inward For More Money, Jonathan Tells Northern Governors / Lam Adesina Is Dead / Follow Me On Twitter @walergy
Viewing this topic: Partnerbiz3, Bullet1234(m), Albion05, akabude, Hantonia(f), odetola, Tungbaro, highchief1, Minemrys, christaddicted, omeokaa2, whiskystan, Franco2017(m), mgbadike81, chukxie(m), 9jvirgin(m), Swankynoni(m), abdelrahman, biodun83L(m), anonymuz(m), fidelsnr1, asomatc(m), rossi49ja(m), Abmus, untainted, Prec1ous(m), Friedyokes, Iblad0994(m), ndlife, Emy4u(m), Leez(m), Jerrypolo(m), 1Naijiria(m), Kenny4lyfe(m), warriking(m), tipdrips, natureblack(m), buchilino(m), Amarabae(f), LordAA(m), Pinkfriday(f), pitypec(m), Esiobu95(m), Abbey247, femo122, diggz, anaton(m) and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10