This could either fuel the rivalry between both artistes or finally put an end to the argument of ”who’s better?”.



Both Singers got nominated alongside Babes Woduma (South Africa), C4 Pedro (Angola), Nasty C (South Africa) and Nyashinski (Kenya).



Other Categories and nominees:



BEST UK & IRELAND ACT



Little Mix

Louis Tomlinson

Dua Lipa

Stormzy

Ed Sheeran



BEST US ACT



Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Fifth Harmony



BEST CANADIAN ACT



Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd



BEST SONG



Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back



BEST VIDEO



Foo Fighters – Run

Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do



BEST ARTIST



Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



BEST LOOK



Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN



BEST NEW



Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag‘n’Bone Man



BEST POP



Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



BEST LIVE



Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2



BEST ELECTRONIC



Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



BEST ROCK



Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2



BEST HIP HOP



Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone



BEST ALTERNATIVE



Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars



BIGGEST FANS



Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



BEST PUSH



Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart



BEST WORLD STAGE



Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

