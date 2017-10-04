₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by newsynews: 4:57pm
Wizkid and Davido have both been nominated for Best African Act in this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards which will take place in London come November.
This could either fuel the rivalry between both artistes or finally put an end to the argument of ”who’s better?”.
Both Singers got nominated alongside Babes Woduma (South Africa), C4 Pedro (Angola), Nasty C (South Africa) and Nyashinski (Kenya).
Other Categories and nominees:
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by LifestyleTonite: 5:00pm
With that superb Live Band Performance that Wizkid pulled over the weekend, Davido should just forget about the Award.
Had it been I am Frog Voice, I will just tell my daddy to buy the award for me.
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by newsynews: 5:09pm
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by abelprice(m): 5:24pm
Nasty c or nyashiski should win.. ...
This 1 wey tagbo don die xo.... if Davido win am world pple go say na top up o.... food for thought.. ..
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by princealexndre(m): 6:39pm
It's either Wizkid or nasty c
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by alfaHaywhy(m): 6:52pm
MTV just wan use Davido eyes scrub ground.
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Omaresh(f): 6:52pm
This is going to be interesting
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:53pm
i don vote wizkid already.. no dulling
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by thinkdip(m): 6:53pm
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by EponOjuku: 6:54pm
They finally want to finish froggy voice.
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by themonk(m): 6:54pm
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by tubouncen(m): 6:54pm
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:54pm
wish all the nominees the very best
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:54pm
thinkdip:for veejay
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Ojim07(m): 6:54pm
Wizzy noni
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by majamajic(m): 6:55pm
wizzy will take them to cleaners
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by morereb10: 6:55pm
Wizkid all the way
Daddy yooo
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:55pm
BesT Hip Hop , Eminem and post malone ? wetin Eminem don sing? Post malone is average.. these people too mumu.. I smell politics
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by shadrach77: 6:56pm
Davido all the way!
Click like for Davido. Click share for Wizkid
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Manxman1(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by admindim: 6:56pm
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by oshe11(m): 6:56pm
i see only ONE winner and its......
But Seriously.....
Nigerians can be funny ooo Automatically thinking someone is RICH cos He is FAIR n HANDSOME
Me: Madam how much is the toothpaste Madam: YELLOW! na 400naira ooo Me: U no sell 200(Knowing its 250) Madam: Shuu! YELLOW! U still dey Price Mr:
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Bunmarium(m): 6:57pm
no competition, just give it to wizkid
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Alphasoar(m): 6:58pm
While Somebody is calling Davido out for murder or allegely murder or whatever . . .
Why is it that when good thing is coming somebody's way, some yeye thing go just bounce from nowhere join body put for em road na
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by coluka: 6:58pm
Where is olamide?
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by PETUK(m): 6:59pm
So the organizers are hellbent on dividing some jobless Nigerians, because no matter what happens, there is still going to be a problem, if Wizkid wins Davido fan boys will say that it's a partiality, if Davido wins Wizkid fan boys will say that Davido bribe them with money
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by frubben(m): 7:00pm
Daddy yoo, frog voice should go and pack
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Goddygee(m): 7:01pm
Abeg MTV I take God beg Una..." We don't want any funny voice there" We all know it's Starboy all the way... Say no to "Frog voice"
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Dyt(f): 7:02pm
Looks like its all made for Taylor Swift
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by ROYALFIXEd48751: 7:02pm
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by jbreezy: 7:03pm
Davido my paddy...letz giv diz one to wizkid...no let us drag am...we go win headies
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by YourFatherLap: 7:04pm
"No funny voice here please"
Who get this line??
