₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,814 members, 3,832,663 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 07:13 PM

Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London (2254 Views)

Wizkid Receives His MTV EMA Award, Shows It Off / Facts About Wizkid And Davido / MTVEMAs Strips Wizkid Off His Best African Act Award To Alikiba, Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by newsynews: 4:57pm
Wizkid and Davido have both been nominated for Best African Act in this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards which will take place in London come November.

This could either fuel the rivalry between both artistes or finally put an end to the argument of ”who’s better?”.

Both Singers got nominated alongside Babes Woduma (South Africa), C4 Pedro (Angola), Nasty C (South Africa) and Nyashinski (Kenya).

Other Categories and nominees:

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Little Mix
Louis Tomlinson
Dua Lipa
Stormzy
Ed Sheeran

BEST US ACT

Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Run
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

https://www.wotzup.ng/mtv-ema-2017-wizkid-davido-best-african-act/

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by LifestyleTonite: 5:00pm
With that superb Live Band Performance that Wizkid pulled over the weekend, Davido should just forget about the Award.

Had it been I am Frog Voice, I will just tell my daddy to buy the award for me.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by newsynews: 5:09pm
cc lalasticlala fynestboi missyb3
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by abelprice(m): 5:24pm
Nasty c or nyashiski should win.. undecided...

This 1 wey tagbo don die xo.... if Davido win am world pple go say na top up o.... food for thought.. lipsrsealed..
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by princealexndre(m): 6:39pm
It's either Wizkid or nasty c

1 Like

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by alfaHaywhy(m): 6:52pm
MTV just wan use Davido eyes scrub ground.

2 Likes

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Omaresh(f): 6:52pm
This is going to be interesting
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:53pm
i don vote wizkid already.. no dulling

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by thinkdip(m): 6:53pm
V
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by EponOjuku: 6:54pm
They finally want to finish froggy voice.
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by themonk(m): 6:54pm
angry
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by tubouncen(m): 6:54pm
m
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:54pm
wish all the nominees the very best

1 Like

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:54pm
thinkdip:
V
for veejay
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Ojim07(m): 6:54pm
Wizzy noni
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by majamajic(m): 6:55pm
wizzy will take them to cleaners
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by morereb10: 6:55pm
Wizkid all the way

Daddy yooo
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:55pm
BesT Hip Hop , Eminem and post malone ? wetin Eminem don sing? Post malone is average.. these people too mumu.. I smell politics
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by shadrach77: 6:56pm
Davido all the way!

Click like for Davido. Click share for Wizkid

12 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Manxman1(m): 6:56pm
See my Data balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by admindim: 6:56pm
nawa
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by oshe11(m): 6:56pm
i see only ONE winner and its......



But Seriously.....
Nigerians can be funny ooo Automatically thinking someone is RICH cos He is FAIR n HANDSOMEgrin
Me: Madam how much is the toothpaste Madam: YELLOW! na 400naira ooo Me: U no sell 200grin(Knowing its 250) Madam: Shuu! YELLOW! U still dey Price Mr: undecided
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Bunmarium(m): 6:57pm
no competition, just give it to wizkid
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Alphasoar(m): 6:58pm
While Somebody is calling Davido out for murder or allegely murder or whatever . . .

Why is it that when good thing is coming somebody's way, some yeye thing go just bounce from nowhere join body put for em road na
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by coluka: 6:58pm
Where is olamide?
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by PETUK(m): 6:59pm
So the organizers are hellbent on dividing some jobless Nigerians, because no matter what happens, there is still going to be a problem, if Wizkid wins Davido fan boys will say that it's a partiality, if Davido wins Wizkid fan boys will say that Davido bribe them with money
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by frubben(m): 7:00pm
Daddy yoo, frog voice should go and pack
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Goddygee(m): 7:01pm
Abeg MTV I take God beg Una..." We don't want any funny voice there" We all know it's Starboy all the way... Say no to "Frog voice"
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by Dyt(f): 7:02pm
Looks like its all made for Taylor Swift
undecided undecided
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by ROYALFIXEd48751: 7:02pm
you can make it today
dont depend on anybody
be the boss of your own

Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by jbreezy: 7:03pm
Davido my paddy...letz giv diz one to wizkid...no let us drag am...we go win headies
Re: Wizkid And Davido Nominated For Best African Act, MTV EMA 2017 London by YourFatherLap: 7:04pm
"No funny voice here please"



Who get this line??

(0) (1) (Reply)

At Last, Soldiers Leave The Streets Of Lagos / Toke Makinwa Responds To Linda Ikeji "Linda Ikeji Is My Role Model" / Wizkid Stays Korrect!

Viewing this topic: ayoadekunle79(m), dadabashua1(m), Bhella5(m), obinna0902, Pato23(m), Xzydar, YourFatherLap, kingkardesh17(m), Adex097, Tiwaz2, Thomywah, Jennydove24, momohsteve(m), Sobal2112, patricktoks(m), Sunexy(m), ShinyJay22(m), jamoskky(m), Kzealz(m), stinggy(m), donstan18(m), selflessposhheart(f), peterpeteru, Vallyfizzy(m), xilef10(m), yinparc, AdultMaleNegro(m), tola09(m), Alvinrich, Hobowobo(f), mosefin19(m), Alabi1997(m), SIMPLYkush(m), GraveMan(m), godchildjayboy(m), holluwai(m), jyem(m), Bennyidu(m), addikt(m), DonBenny77(m), Rumobaba, slowice(m), Judolisco(m), humblesteve(m), Alphamale2017(m), timijoseph01(m), fglowzz(f), Mac2016(m), frfrank(m), Notatribalist(m), musocious, zagadat1, layo50(m), ifenadi(m), kogi2010, abioyeolaide(m), olaniyi0(m), Chemistry10, clintonsparkz(m), theguy12, Queendoncom(f), abelprice(m), midgee(m), babakb, Efewestern, Henryyy(m), Cutecharlz(m), Kunzu(m), josielewa(m), Deckylicious(m), HonourablePomk, Tinnytony24(m), dancruz(m), Tomtoxic and 102 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.