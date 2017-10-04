₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari
NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by BounceNigeria: 8:31pm
The can of worms have been opened and the stench is ugly.
Earlier in the day, news broke that a letter, which the Minister of State for Petroleum, and Chairman Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) board wrote to President Buhari over the state of affairs in the NNPC, had leaked into public domain.
In the letter, Kachikwu detailed instances of corruption and insubordination channeled by NNPC's Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr Maikanti Baru.
Here are 5 damaging things Kachikwu's letter revealed.
1. Kachikwu hasn't seen President Buhari since he got back from London: According to Kachikwu, despite repeated attempts to see President Buhari, the two Petroleum ministers have not had a one-on-one meeting since Buhari got back from his extended sick leave in the United Kingdom. Said Kachikwu:
"I would have wanted to come personally after receiving you at the airport to felicitate with you and discuss matters herein contained, however I have been unable to secure an appointment to see you despite very many attempts."
2. Appointments have been made in NNPC without proper consultation: Under normal circumstances, every major appointment made in the NNPC should be subject to approval by the board. But this hasn't been the case. Kachikwu in his letter said that he finds out about appointments and re-postings in the NNPC the same time as every other Nigerian - on the pages of newspapers and on social media, despite being the boss at NNPC.
He further said this has been the case since Dr Baru resumed as NNPC GMD. Wrote Kachikwu:
"Indeed in anticipation of vacancies that would arise from retiring senior executives of NNPC, I wrote the GMD a letter requesting that we both have prior review of the proposed amendments. This was to enable me present same to the Board or give an anticipatory approval and then review with the Board later (Appendix 1). I wrote to the GMD given previous happenstances of this nature. In addition, thereafter, I called the GMD to a private meeting where I discussed these issues. Needless to say that, not only did he not give my letter the courtesy of a reply, he proceeded to announce the appointments without consultation or Board concurrence."
3. Over $25 billion worth of contracts have been awarded without following due process: According to Kachikwu, in the over one year Dr Baru has served as NNPC GMD, no contract has been run through the board. This is in spite of the fact that the legal and procedural requirement of contract awarding is that contracts worth over $20 million would need to be reviewed and approved by the Board of NNPC.
Kachikwu went on to list a number of contracts totaling $25 billion which were awarded by the NNPC Tenders Board which GMD, Dr Baru heads that flouted the $20 million mark.
The contracts include:
- The Crude Term contracts - value at over $10 billion
- The DSDP contracts - value at over $5bn
- The AKK pipeline contract - value approximately $3bn
- Various finacing allocation funding contracts with the NOCs - value over $3bn
- Various NPDC production service contracts - value at over $3bn -$4bn
4. GMD attends meetings at will: Collaborative meetings are important in every organisation to chart a course, and the NNPC is no different. It is to this end that Kachikwu, in his letter, said he instituted Monthly Parastatal meetings with Heads of Agencies, and another with the Senior Management in all Parastatals.
However, Kachikwu said the GMD objected to his senior staff attending the Joint Senior Management meetings on the ground that "this was over reaching his territory".
Kachikwu went on to say that Baru barely attends the monthly Heads of Agencies meetings, and in other cases, sends "subordinates without the courtesy of a call to explain his absence". He also added that since 2017, he has only had about 4 or 5 one-on-one meetings with Baru.
5. Fear culture in NNPC: According to Kachikwu, "the effect of the attitude of the GMD and the sidelining of the Board is that there is a fear culture in NNPC".
He went on to say that the open administration which he introduced with President Buhari's support has been eroded and that "NNPC staff are afraid of contacting me to avoid being punished, sidelined in appointments and targeted."
Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/nnpc-5-damaging-things-kachikwu-revealed-in-his-letter-to-buhari-20171004
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by bedspread: 8:47pm
StillDONT UNDERSTAND HOW A MINISTER WHO HAS BEEN AWAY, COMES BACK AND IS YET TO SEAT DOWN WITH HIS MINISTER OF STATE, WHO HAS HELD SWAY FOR HIM.
THIS IS NOT A WAY TO DIRECT OUR BELOVED NATION.....
It's not about Buhari or whoever..... NIGERIANS THIS NATION IS OURS .. LETS COME TOGETHER AND THROW OUT THOSE WHO WANT TO THROW US INTO THE OCEAN....
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by bayocanny: 8:56pm
Cc: Holyfield1 how far na?
Sorry about the outcome of your apps, I saw your post on thread that you're processing yankee
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by Holyfield1(m): 8:58pm
bayocanny:Yeah, Thanks bro
The reason for my third denial is funny sha
Yankee on my mind
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by oganology33(m): 9:02pm
bedspread:
Itz all about Our new Colonial Master, Buhari,my brother. Check well.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by yanshDoctor: 9:02pm
Nigerians will be shock when things start revealing itself about this administration. the fact ministers can no longer see buhari in person but through cabals its a grave danger to the nation. letters with fake signatures will be coming out from the cabals starting that buhari said this and that without the ministers understanding a thing.
only God knows how much the cabals have spent on buhari illness.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by bayocanny: 9:11pm
Holyfield1:Its ok bro, God knows best..but I would like to advise you at this point in time...
Firstly, make sure u handle your yankee parole by yourself, pls na beg I dey beg u.
Secondly, when applying for the student visa endeavour to disclose your canada visa denial because you will be ask if you've ever been denied a visa before.
I would be of help if need arises during your application.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by temblor1(m): 9:18pm
Buhari don enter one chance with change.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by BeardedMeat: 9:19pm
Kikikikiki...Ibe Kachiukwu, you are already Tuwo shinkafi! Habaaa! Why did you expose this kind of thing? Even if cabal nor let you see your Oga, couldn't you send him a text message? Abi you don't have his number ni? Arewa yoots will eat you like Tuwo in the coming days!
Where is Omenka, Sarrki and Madridguy when you need them? Kachiukwu had better resign before Python go dance for him head o! Hian!
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by temblor1(m): 9:19pm
Chai...BUHARI one chance change.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by bedspread: 9:27pm
oganology33:you right bro... HE IS THE MINISTER WHO REFUSED TO SEAT With HIS Minister OF STATE .
But Buhari is one individual.. he is not the owner of Nigeria.... WE HAVE TO COME TOGETHER AND FLING OUT WHOEVER IS AGAINST THE GROWTH OF OUR NATION
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by 989900: 9:32pm
They are trying to use and dump Kachikwu.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by Holyfield1(m): 9:39pm
bayocanny:Yes, misrepresentation.... I understand everything but about handling my application... How I wish that was possible.. My uncle wouldn't even allow me as he's got lots of records of VISA approval.. Especially students and close family friends i know who applied through him.... I'm being positive for now albeit processing my admission here
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by michresa(m): 9:55pm
i pray pa boobu presido receives the letter,,,
i pray he understands d content of d message.
i pray he has d dignity to react accordingly.
i pray naija gets better
i pray every hustler makes it thereafter.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by LesbianBoy(m): 9:55pm
buhari issa thief - Tinubu
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by Akinz0126(m): 9:55pm
Where are those english professors who knows how to interpret and defend their pay master oya food don done ooo.
The truth is Oua eye Eyaf Open
Fani kayode might be right after all but the ignorant youth of tomorrow'll still defend their pay master
Onitisi where are thou when thy needed thee thy most?
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by oshe11(m): 9:56pm
Okay
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by deepwater(f): 9:56pm
Why are they blaming Baru, he used the money to buy us of recession na
Was it not about same amount they said took us into recession?
Awon oshi
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:56pm
And one idiot is somewhere saying he formed a group name Son Of Bitch?
if you still support buhari then you should be chained & taken to yabaleft or Aro
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by 9jvirgin(m): 9:56pm
Sad
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by cogbuagu: 9:56pm
Hhmm
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by oshe11(m): 9:56pm
LesbianBoy:#ISSANIGERIANTHING
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by tohmhardy: 9:56pm
temblor1:
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by lordabili(m): 9:57pm
everything boils down to the fact that Nigeria is in the wrong hands. In every federal agency, one will realize that this Daura President has placed his fellow Fulani cow to head. GMD Baru is flouting authorities with impunity.
March 31st, 2015- the inglorious day Jonathan conceded defeat to this clueless git- will live in infamy.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by Throwback: 9:58pm
Buhari should act fast to redeem what is left of his anti-corruption image.
Lastly, where did Kachikwu allege that $26B is missing?
He said contracts totalling $25b were awarded without consulting the board. He did not say the contracts were not awarded, nor did he say NNPC cannot account for $25B.
As for the matters he raised, the president should look into them, to rescue his own legacy.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by edo3(m): 9:59pm
Break this country abeg God..
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by magoo10: 9:59pm
Is it that efcc and its robotic chairman don't see this fraudulent practices to Investigate or are they accomplices to the looting.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by Ryabcool(m): 10:00pm
Is there any Niger citizen here that wants to buy a Nigerian passport? Abeg come and buy my own. I'm tired of this dump.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by SalamRushdie: 10:00pm
Make no mistake the GMD is only playing to Buhari's zealotry and bigotry script , only a fool won't know Buhari initiated and endorsed all the actions of the GMD and that's why he hasn't given Kachikwu the courtesy of either audience or even a mere reply.
|Re: NNPC: 5 Damaging Things Kachikwu Revealed In His Letter To Buhari by OritaIbadan: 10:01pm
An with all these revelations some people will keep shouting sai baba as if they are under a spell.
