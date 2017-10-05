₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,434 members, 3,834,799 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 07:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King (9165 Views)
Elyon Chinaza Udokwu Wins "African Queen 2016" Pageant - PHOTOS / Nigerian Pageant King Gets Profiled On CNN And Interviewed By Eleni Gioko / Olakunle Churchill Honoured At The Young CEO Business Forum, Abuja (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by ecamzy: 11:34pm On Oct 04
Emmanuel Somtochukwu, from ikeduru LGA of IMO state… Only child of Dr and Mrs S. Mbah.. Student of IMO state University Owerri,
He won the Mr Teen Nigeria and also a delegate to Mr model international pageant 2017 in USA.
The Young and vibrant pageant king has achieved a lot for himself and has also done some noted project during his reign as a king
Some of his achievements are :
Teenage personality of the year from Nigeria heritage icons Awards
Most celebrated young pageant king of the year from Global ambassador Awards
Male model of the year from Nigeria inspire Awards
Nominee for the Emerging model of the year at the African Entertainment Legend Awards
Nominee for emerging model of the year Lagos fashion awards
Founder of The Emmanuel Somto foundation which he uses to reach out to the needy most especially, the Young ones finding difficulties in one way or the other.
Emmanuel SOMTO will be handing over his kingship this weekend in owerri at the concord international hotels as the Mr and Miss Teen Nigeria Pageant 2017 set to take center stage on the 7th of October in owerri imo state.
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by Babysnow1: 11:37pm On Oct 04
SEE CUTE GUY! BUT Y U NO GET TEN PACK NA, SO THAT I GO CRUSH ON YOU WELL
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by surveyorng: 11:46pm On Oct 04
Smiles...
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by smardray(m): 12:15am
see where Nigeria can be successful..
and the country itself is under a failed reconstruction of success buildup
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by ifyan(m): 12:19am
Congrats
Some people be like the rate at which this young generation grows amaze me.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by virus05(m): 6:00pm
Hmm
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by abdelrahman: 6:01pm
Great one
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by dicksonadams(m): 6:01pm
Funny face
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by Robbin7(m): 6:01pm
Fine
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by 1Rebel: 6:01pm
Igbo boy. Nwa Biafra
3 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by paymentvoucher: 6:02pm
OK
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by Sirheny007(m): 6:02pm
Lol...
IMSU is the worst university in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by theapeman: 6:02pm
this kind of guys fit get small diicck!
but naturally Igbo boys dey get small preek
3 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by free2ryhme: 6:03pm
ecamzy:
He has tried
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by RisMas(m): 6:03pm
MTCHEW
NEXT PLS
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by lilking12(m): 6:03pm
Ikeduru, the only place to get the most handsome guys.
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by TEYA: 6:03pm
The girl fine gan! The guy is just there!
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by scholes0(m): 6:04pm
Lmao wtf..
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by ruggedised: 6:04pm
this boy de school for nekede not imsu ooooo
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by Dharniel(m): 6:05pm
a
theapeman:
all you could think about is the size of his joystick, you're a freak...
4 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by HauteReel: 6:06pm
theapeman:
You're thinking about diicccks? That's so gay.
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by Differential: 6:07pm
Nice stature.
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by theapeman: 6:07pm
HauteReel:
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by theapeman: 6:08pm
HauteReel:
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by Amarabae(f): 6:12pm
theapeman:choi BIG FAT LIE, Infact it is the opposite o,Igbo guys are endowed that area o, and are very good in bed, marry one and testify, but wait o, you are a man na, why did you say so btw?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by hilroy: 6:12pm
And why are celebrating this now?
Everyone wants to become beauty queen or king. Rada rada
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by ThinkWISELY(m): 6:13pm
This one wer dem for Don burst him yar.sh taya like mad to reach dz level,male pageants ran by homosexuals+IMSU,headquarters of homosexuality .
Those with experience knows what am talking about.
Quote me and hear the story of your life!
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by Amarabae(f): 6:14pm
The guy is ok but not that charming, Imo get fine boys na, why choosing this one? Btw anambra guys are the finest.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by theapeman: 6:15pm
Amarabae:did ask if I'm a doctor or not?
or someone who work in an health sector
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by theapeman: 6:16pm
Amarabae:did ask if I'm a doctor or not?
or someone who work in an health sector
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by Fidelismaria(m): 6:16pm
cute guy
the hoelosho no fine jor
|Re: Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King by 1Rebel: 6:17pm
theapeman:
Afonja, always obsessed with anything Igbo related.
Bobrisky them. _Faggot
2 Likes
Christina Milian Is The Fitest Celeb Around! / Jay Z Is The Richest Hiphopman-full List Inside / Mbgn Constestants - The Good, Bad And Worst (video Clip) hilarious
Viewing this topic: Bubewilson(m), jasperwilliams, dabocity, Oblongata, mavinc4u(f), kojusoluwa7(m), bobofati(m), ularibabe, Pedagogue, Profcamsey(m), enzony(m), Honest2, Tims4all(m), HarmonyDee(f), Larablink(f), oyatake200, shenney, Tmoyo(m), richieroxy(f), Blaisec(m), mataustin, shefman9(m), femcruz(m), Ollymurs(m), Pastis, icankel, Blackfire(m), alfchye(m), kingkaspa, Olive4(f), Shori(m), eabumere, Emmerich09(m), Ariurg(m), Amarabae(f), bollingjoe(m), oyindamolaasake(f), Eratosthenes(m), diasporaman(m), urpee28(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18