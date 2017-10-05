Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuel Somtochukwu: Meet The Young And Successful Pageant King (9165 Views)

Elyon Chinaza Udokwu Wins "African Queen 2016" Pageant - PHOTOS / Nigerian Pageant King Gets Profiled On CNN And Interviewed By Eleni Gioko / Olakunle Churchill Honoured At The Young CEO Business Forum, Abuja (Photos)

Emmanuel Somtochukwu, from ikeduru LGA of IMO state… Only child of Dr and Mrs S. Mbah.. Student of IMO state University Owerri,



He won the Mr Teen Nigeria and also a delegate to Mr model international pageant 2017 in USA.



The Young and vibrant pageant king has achieved a lot for himself and has also done some noted project during his reign as a king



Some of his achievements are :

Teenage personality of the year from Nigeria heritage icons Awards



Most celebrated young pageant king of the year from Global ambassador Awards



Male model of the year from Nigeria inspire Awards



Nominee for the Emerging model of the year at the African Entertainment Legend Awards

Nominee for emerging model of the year Lagos fashion awards



Founder of The Emmanuel Somto foundation which he uses to reach out to the needy most especially, the Young ones finding difficulties in one way or the other.





Emmanuel SOMTO will be handing over his kingship this weekend in owerri at the concord international hotels as the Mr and Miss Teen Nigeria Pageant 2017 set to take center stage on the 7th of October in owerri imo state.

Smiles...

see where Nigeria can be successful..

and the country itself is under a failed reconstruction of success buildup 2 Likes

Congrats



Igbo boy. Nwa Biafra 3 Likes

IMSU is the worst university in Nigeria. Lol...IMSU is the worst university in Nigeria. 2 Likes

Ikeduru, the only place to get the most handsome guys.

this boy de school for nekede not imsu ooooo 1 Like

all you could think about is the size of his joystick, you're a freak... all you could think about is the size of his joystick, you're a freak... 4 Likes

You're thinking about diicccks? That's so gay. You're thinking about diicccks? That's so gay.

Nice stature.

The guy is ok but not that charming, Imo get fine boys na, why choosing this one? Btw anambra guys are the finest. 1 Like

cute guy

