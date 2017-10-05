Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Teachers Day: Is The Government Doing Enough In Empowering The Teachers? (1285 Views)

Today is World Teachers' Day. A day set aside to mobilize support for teachers and to ensure that the needs of future generations will continue to be met by teachers all over the world. With the theme for this year's celebration being

"Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers", how would you rate the level of teachers' Empowerment in Nigeria? Is the government doing enough in Empowering the teachers? 1 Like 1 Share

The government do not any plans for the teachers. Here is a country where the teachers expect their rewards in heaven

When a private school teacher is earning 6k a month? Hiss

Govt is doing nothing lets not deceive ourselves



all their children school abroad and they steal federal state and local funds to fund their excessive lifestyle

Happy Teachers Day to all the people that have taught while in school, all the teachers i know and all nairaland teachers.

I believe teaching in Nigeria is not encouraging starting from teachers take home pay and the working conditions.

I first taught that teaching was simple and a lazy man's job but when i was seconded to teach during my NYSC days, I begin to appreciate them and notice it is not as easy as i thought, you will deal with various students, the brilliant ones, not to brilliant , the dullards, the stubborn ones, the lousy ones .e.t.c by the end of the day after standing and shouting you will most likely going home physiologically exhausted, then getting home you prepare your lesson notes and plan for the next day if God wan catch you dey teach like 5 different class level, you mark assignments, prepare questions for test/ exam before you know it the day is already gone.

shout out to the WOMEN TEACHERS they will start taking care of the home after all the above, some people might feel that the job is not as challenging and stressful as their own but if you compare their level of work to the pay the receive at the end of the month you will be grateful for yours. 7 Likes 1 Share

Direct that question to Mr. Jibril in ASS ROCK 1 Like

No big deal until npower is permanented.

teachers are the most underated government workers in Nigeria 3 Likes 1 Share

No plans for Teachers......



The Nigerian govt. is d best in terms of 'assisting & empowering' teachers in any country one could think of...

What a country in shambles

Not At all, The teaching profession itself is one of the most ridiculed profession in Nigeria( I don't even know why).



Most private school teachers are underpaid while the government teachers don't receive their salary monthly any longer. The private school owners are really taking advantage of the unemployment situation in the country by paying peanuts because they now thats the only choice for most job seekers.



I'm not a teacher by I feel the pain of teachers 'cos they made me who I am today. God bless Mr Alo (my geography teacher), Mr Omotosho (Economics ), Mr Ameh (chemistry) and Mr Martins( even tho I hate physics and further maths ) 1 Like

Happy teachers day to all wonderful teachers,we shall not labour in vain

No dey re doing nothing but bad is because dia children re nt schooling here in d country

Education .. the long neglected sector. Only the least intelligent with low scores are offer educational courses in the university. people study because it's the left over course. career wise nko? Very few take it because it is their passion. Very poor funding, especially the private sector. too many mushroom schools, A poor and irrelevant curriculum is what is being applied.

Not really. They're not paid well.

The Federal Government is not really doing much but some state government like Anambra State Government under the leadership of Willie Obiano is doing well in supporting teachers and that why he is been awarded as Best Education Friendly Governor 2017 also, the award for the Best Teacher of the Year 2017 goes to Anambarian. He is really doing well

No plans for anybody outside the cabals

jamesharryson:

The government do not any plans for the teachers. Here is a country where the teachers expect their rewards in heaven It is very unfortunate that government do not even think of those teachers that will not make heaven, or even the ones that do not believe in heaven.



Empowerment of teachers is not just an imperative but should be a priority.

Teaching profession is suppose to be a beautiful thing.

Once a teacher, and I am proud to identify and celebrate with all teachers in the world. It is very unfortunate that government do not even think of those teachers that will not make heaven, or even the ones that do not believe in heaven.Empowerment of teachers is not just an imperative but should be a priority.Teaching profession is suppose to be a beautiful thing.Once a teacher, and I am proud to identify and celebrate with all teachers in the world.

Happy Teachers Day

Can the government really pay for the good work those who have tutor people to become doctors, lawyers, engineers,accountants and the others too numerous to mention? That's why it is said "teachers reward is in heaven".

Reeespect teeeacher





Gbagbe oshi The Nigerian government is not doing anything for anyoneGbagbe oshi

[color=#990000][/color] Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is not even paying teachers their salaries talk-less of empowering them. He is owing some of them to the tune of eight months. I wander the type of governance that man is practicing in Abia state of Nigeria. The presidency does not even query him on how he uses the allocation he receives every month.

When ever I come across the teachers who taught me in primary and secondary school,i cause the day I was born as a Ngerian.





Quiet unfortunate all those our leaders@ the tope were taught by same teachers they are maltreatng today Na God go punish all of una.



My regards go to OBJ the only nigeria president that ever commended and appreciate the work of teachers and till date most of the teachers down here in northern nigeria are still singing his praise for the increment in their salaries and implementation f their 7.5.







Kudos to the hardworking teachers in 9ja your rewards shouldn't be iin heaven if not for the. Unfortunate leaders we having in this country worst of it all is that this clueless aren't talking about minimum wage again as they would rather loot their misfortune join the looting that is going on while workers are dying of all kinds of plague especially our good teachers both in primary and secondary school alike