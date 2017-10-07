Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ (1789 Views)

Hello bloggers, am on the verge of cashing out my first ads earning. I contacted my bank, access bank, to know the rate exchange. The attendant told me #305 as at yesterday and a dollar now is #365. Pls what shd I do? I have national id but the slip for now but I learnt I can't open a dorm account with it. Pls, biko, don’t let these people cheat me.

How did you receive the payment?

you dance to their tune since you don't have Dom account . that is how banks trade . they don't buy at official black market rate





ArewaWatch:

How did you receive the payment? Have not received any. This is my first payment.



bedfordng:

you dance to their tune since you don't have Dom account . that is how banks trade . they don't buy at official black market rate Tchai! Thrz God Oo!







xheyi:

Hello bloggers, am on the verge of cashing out my first ads earning. I contacted my bank, access bank, to know the rate exchange. The attendant told me #305 as at yesterday and a dollar now is #365. Pls what shd I do? I have national id but the slip for now but I learnt I can't open a dorm account with it. Pls, biko, dnt let this people cheat me. If you are in Lagos, i can direct you to a lady in Diamond Bank.

xheyi:

Hello bloggers, am on the verge of cashing out my first ads earning. I contacted my bank, access bank, to know the rate exchange. The attendant told me #305 as at yesterday and a dollar now is #365. Pls what shd I do? I have national id but the slip for now but I learnt I can't open a dorm account with it. Pls, biko, dnt let this people cheat me. Nobody is cheating you here. Banks operate with the official rate of N305/$. So, if you must have your dollars converted by them, that's the going rate to be adopted. There's NO way you'll get your money converted at black market rates by the bank. And there's no way the bank will hand you dollar notes in cash, since you submitted a local bank account to Adsense.



There's only one way to have your money converted at black market rates. And that's through a domiciliary account. With that, you'd be able to withdraw your dollars in cash and convert at black market rates with any BDC operator.



The only way out now is for you to instruct your bank to decline the transaction from Adsense. The money will reflect back in your Adsense account, and Adsense will attempt to pay it again after one week, before which you should have opened a domiciliary account and submitted its details to your Adsense account. But I doubt if your bank will agree to decline that transaction.



If I were you, I'll accept my loss for now and work hard to get my domiciliary account before the next payment date. No bank will accept that national ID slip from you. When I needed my domiciliary account back then, I had to invest in getting an international passport, which cost me N27,000. That's the only widely accepted ID that you can get in one day here in Nigeria. And it has served many other purposes for me since then.



Nobody is cheating you here. Banks operate with the official rate of N305/$. So, if you must have your dollars converted by them, that's the going rate to be adopted. There's NO way you'll get your money converted at black market rates by the bank. And there's no way the bank will hand you dollar notes in cash, since you submitted a local bank account to Adsense.

There's only one way to have your money converted at black market rates. And that's through a domiciliary account. With that, you'd be able to withdraw your dollars in cash and convert at black market rates with any BDC operator.

The only way out now is for you to instruct your bank to decline the transaction from Adsense. The money will reflect back in your Adsense account, and Adsense will attempt to pay it again after one week, before which you should have opened a domiciliary account and submitted its details to your Adsense account. But I doubt if your bank will agree to decline that transaction.

If I were you, I'll accept my loss for now and work hard to get my domiciliary account before the next payment date. No bank will accept that national ID slip from you. When I needed my domiciliary account back then, I had to invest in getting an international passport, which cost me N27,000. That's the only widely accepted ID that you can get in one day here in Nigeria. And it has served many other purposes for me since then.

Better yet, if you have a trusted friend or relative who has a domiciliary account, you can submit their account details to your Adsense account and have your earnings sent there. But bear in mind that your access to your own money would hinge on the person's readiness to help you go to the bank for the withdrawal and, more importantly, the person's trustworthiness. So, your best bet is to get your own account ASAP.

You can place a hold on your payment for noe by increasing the payment threshold beyond what you have there now. Then try and open a Dom acct or as the person above said, used a trusted friend or family own. Add the payment and reduce the payment threshold back to 100$. AdSense will pay straight the next day

ogostus:

ogostus:

You can place a hold on your payment for noe by increasing the payment threshold beyond what you have there now. Then try and open a Dom acct or as the person above said, used a trusted friend or family own. Add the payment and reduce the payment threshold back to 100$. AdSense will pay straight the next day

Thanks so much, I really appreciate



webincomeplus:



xheyi:

Is it possible I use another person's dorm account? Won't it implicate me?

webincomeplus:

It won't. Adsense already understands that there may be times when the payee is not the person in whose name the account was opened. That's why they allow you to add "Payee name" instead of assuming it's the same as the account owner's name.

webincomeplus:



It won't. Adsense already understands that there may be times when the payee is not the person in whose name the account was opened. That's why they allow you to add "Payee name" instead of assuming it's the same as the account owner's name. Ok, thanks. I will try to achieve that or find a way to open mine.

xheyi:

Ok, thanks. I will try to achieve that or find a way to open mine. All the same, try to open yours if you want absolute peace of mind. Get an int'l passport and open your own domiciliary account. You'll need both the passport and dom account for other purposes later on (the passport has an expiry period of 5 years, and if you have any cause to travel out of the country, you won't have to run around then for one).



webincomeplus:

All the same, try to open yours if you want absolute peace of mind. Get an int'l passport and open your own domiciliary account. You'll need both the passport and dom account for other purposes later on (the passport has an expiry period of 5 years, and if you have any cause to travel out of the country, you won't have to run around then for one).

Since you can't continue to depend on someone else's account forever, it's better to open yours now and move on!



webincomeplus:



All the same, try to open yours if you want absolute peace of mind. Get an int'l passport and open your own domiciliary account. You'll need both the passport and dom account for other purposes later on (the passport has an expiry period of 5 years, and if you have any cause to travel out of the country, you won't have to run around then for one).



Since you can't continue to depend on someone else's account forever, it's better to open yours now and move on! Thanks bro

webincomeplus:



If you have voters card ,open a payoneer account

Donald3d:

Donald3d:

If you have voters card ,open a payoneer account

I don't think payoneer supports voters card.

Rextayne:

Donald3d:

The last one i created for someone was done with voters card

Donald3d:

Rextayne:

Noted. i will try it.



Rextayne:

I don't think payoneer supports voters card. I have payooner account but have not been able to get the card

xheyi:

Hello bloggers, am on the verge of cashing out my first ads earning. I contacted my bank, access bank, to know the rate exchange. The attendant told me #305 as at yesterday and a dollar now is #365. Pls what shd I do? I have national id but the slip for now but I learnt I can't open a dorm account with it. Pls, biko, don’t let these people cheat me.



You said you contacted them to know their rate and ghey gave you the answer, yours is to go to the bank and tell them you want to receive your money and it will be paid to you at the rate of tiri sixti five nera per one dolls... Chikena

Try another bank.

.