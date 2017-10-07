₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by xheyi: 11:56am On Oct 05
Hello bloggers, am on the verge of cashing out my first ads earning. I contacted my bank, access bank, to know the rate exchange. The attendant told me #305 as at yesterday and a dollar now is #365. Pls what shd I do? I have national id but the slip for now but I learnt I can't open a dorm account with it. Pls, biko, don’t let these people cheat me.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by ArewaWatch: 12:51pm On Oct 05
How did you receive the payment?
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by bedfordng(m): 2:04pm On Oct 05
you dance to their tune since you don't have Dom account . that is how banks trade . they don't buy at official black market rate
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by xheyi: 4:36pm On Oct 05
Have not received any. This is my first payment.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by xheyi: 4:38pm On Oct 05
Tchai! Thrz God Oo!
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by EcBoss: 8:26pm On Oct 05
If you are in Lagos, i can direct you to a lady in Diamond Bank.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by webincomeplus(m): 1:51am On Oct 06
xheyi:Nobody is cheating you here. Banks operate with the official rate of N305/$. So, if you must have your dollars converted by them, that's the going rate to be adopted. There's NO way you'll get your money converted at black market rates by the bank. And there's no way the bank will hand you dollar notes in cash, since you submitted a local bank account to Adsense.
There's only one way to have your money converted at black market rates. And that's through a domiciliary account. With that, you'd be able to withdraw your dollars in cash and convert at black market rates with any BDC operator.
The only way out now is for you to instruct your bank to decline the transaction from Adsense. The money will reflect back in your Adsense account, and Adsense will attempt to pay it again after one week, before which you should have opened a domiciliary account and submitted its details to your Adsense account. But I doubt if your bank will agree to decline that transaction.
If I were you, I'll accept my loss for now and work hard to get my domiciliary account before the next payment date. No bank will accept that national ID slip from you. When I needed my domiciliary account back then, I had to invest in getting an international passport, which cost me N27,000. That's the only widely accepted ID that you can get in one day here in Nigeria. And it has served many other purposes for me since then.
Better yet, if you have a trusted friend or relative who has a domiciliary account, you can submit their account details to your Adsense account and have your earnings sent there. But bear in mind that your access to your own money would hinge on the person's readiness to help you go to the bank for the withdrawal and, more importantly, the person's trustworthiness. So, your best bet is to get your own account ASAP.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by ogostus(m): 6:03am On Oct 06
You can place a hold on your payment for noe by increasing the payment threshold beyond what you have there now. Then try and open a Dom acct or as the person above said, used a trusted friend or family own. Add the payment and reduce the payment threshold back to 100$. AdSense will pay straight the next day
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by xheyi: 7:39am On Oct 06
ogostus:Thanks so much, I really appreciate
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by xheyi: 7:58am On Oct 06
Is it possible I use another person's dorm account? Won't it implicate me?
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by webincomeplus(m): 8:00am On Oct 06
xheyi:It won't. Adsense already understands that there may be times when the payee is not the person in whose name the account was opened. That's why they allow you to add "Payee name" instead of assuming it's the same as the account owner's name.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by xheyi: 8:05am On Oct 06
Ok, thanks. I will try to achieve that or find a way to open mine.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by webincomeplus(m): 8:08am On Oct 06
xheyi:All the same, try to open yours if you want absolute peace of mind. Get an int'l passport and open your own domiciliary account. You'll need both the passport and dom account for other purposes later on (the passport has an expiry period of 5 years, and if you have any cause to travel out of the country, you won't have to run around then for one).
Since you can't continue to depend on someone else's account forever, it's better to open yours now and move on!
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by xheyi: 3:59pm On Oct 06
Thanks bro
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by Rextayne: 5:37pm On Oct 06
webincomeplus:So you are talking about international passport, how much do you think I can get one
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by Donald3d(m): 8:52pm On Oct 06
If you have voters card ,open a payoneer account
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by Rextayne: 7:38am
Donald3d:I don't think payoneer supports voters card.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by Donald3d(m): 9:44am
Rextayne:The last one i created for someone was done with voters card
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by Rextayne: 10:04am
Donald3d:Noted. i will try it.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by xheyi: 11:14am
I have payooner account but have not been able to get the card
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by omoadeleye(m): 9:33pm
You said you contacted them to know their rate and ghey gave you the answer, yours is to go to the bank and tell them you want to receive your money and it will be paid to you at the rate of tiri sixti five nera per one dolls... Chikena
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by Handsomebeing(m): 9:34pm
Try another bank.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by Xbee007(m): 9:41pm
.
|Re: Access Bank Wants To Exchange My Ad Income At N305/$ by Abduletudaye(m): 9:42pm
Are you guys saying even if the national ID slip(Yello Slip) has the NIN number on it, he cant use it to open a dom account??
