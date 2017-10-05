₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by Smoke2015: 1:31pm
Former First Lady Patience Jonathan has been in the news recently for many reasons, especially her issues with the EFCC. Other than that however, ex President Jonathan's wife has been very quiet and limited public appearances.
But recently, the outspoken 'Mama Peace' who turns 60 on the 25th of this month was spotted at the wedding of her friend's son in Abuja.
Prior to now, Mama Peace has come under fire many times for her 'interesting' sense of style but for the wedding in question she brought her A-game. Dressed in a green embroided green blouse adorned with beautiful stones and a complimenting green and pink wrapper, her out fit was well coordinated and thought out.
She finished off the look with a green headtie, and simple but beautiful white gold accessories. This is by far one of the best looks we've seen on the former first lady.
See photos below:
http://www.mojidelano.com/2017/10/she-looks-beautiful-former-first-lady-patience-jonathan-spotted-at-a-wedding-recently/
8 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by daewoorazer(m): 1:35pm
The she-goat has fed well on our yams.
And another is currently feeding...
BTW, why does she resemble iya ofili ganga?
10 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by Buharimustgo: 1:49pm
Enjoy your money,afterall,Saint Buhari and his team have started looting their own.
Nobody holy pass for Naija
I wonder the kind of looting going on in the other MDAs in this govt with the 'President Said'
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by Pharaoh9(m): 2:49pm
Buhari is an islamist
5 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by OCTAVO: 2:49pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by YoungDaNaval(m): 2:50pm
Even the Northerners are tired of this government. Buhari will never go unpunished!!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by bewyse: 2:50pm
Mummy Mummy.
5 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by beamtopola: 2:51pm
this woman na saint where buhari dey.
7 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by babasoji: 2:51pm
She looks good
5 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by ifyan(m): 2:51pm
Good
No let EFCC and Laurette see you oh. Because U go buy another wahala
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by feekman(m): 2:51pm
Na only her waka come
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by Ajimmyco(m): 2:51pm
Will you keep quiet??
5 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by Michael820: 2:52pm
lovely dress
Do you have bit coin to sell?
p.m me now!!!
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by prettyzee11(f): 2:52pm
God help us to be able to make it out of the current situation of this country.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by KendrickAyomide(m): 2:52pm
MAMA P !!!
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by allanphash7(m): 2:52pm
Diarisgod mama
Ojuju calabar
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by clevvermind(m): 2:52pm
SHE SMELLS CORRUPTION.
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by Franco2017(m): 2:52pm
Peaceful Mama
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by wakaman: 2:52pm
Gbewiri!
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by Shikena(m): 2:52pm
Chaaaeeeee! Diaris God ooooo
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by lakesidey(m): 2:53pm
All this outfit you people are sharing, Daris God oooo
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by jashar(f): 2:53pm
i'm more interested in her speech...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by bastien: 2:53pm
Dashing
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by uzomore(m): 2:53pm
I miss dis woman die, at least she been dey relief us d stress when oga Jona dey seat, but now see wetin Aisha cause..
5 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by lurther: 2:53pm
Exactly what the current minister of petroleum is doing with NNPC.
Go read Ibe Kachikwu's letter again, you will understand.
daewoorazer:
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by castrol180(m): 2:53pm
Big useless mumu she-goat, na only her kuku waka come, person wey don donate her husband manhood tay tay...
All our resources you, Dizeani and your hubby carry waka go soon be purged and my president will never allow you to go scot free and you won't rest until all the properties you bought with our money are confiscated from you and all the money too would be seized and collected...
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by CaptainJeffry: 2:54pm
Mama peace for President.
..
of CWO.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by uju22(f): 2:55pm
Susu, you are looking realllllllll good, omalichia nnwayi
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by IamLaura(f): 2:56pm
I miss this woman tho!!!
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by bukynkwuenu: 2:57pm
I guess nairaland is obsessed with this woman...n the husband...just like the buhari administration
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Spotted At A Wedding Recently Looking Beautiful by Hurlarzan139(m): 2:57pm
Chaii dere is God oh
Ajimmyco:
2 Likes
