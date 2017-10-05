



But recently, the outspoken 'Mama Peace' who turns 60 on the 25th of this month was spotted at the wedding of her friend's son in Abuja.

Prior to now, Mama Peace has come under fire many times for her 'interesting' sense of style but for the wedding in question she brought her A-game. Dressed in a green embroided green blouse adorned with beautiful stones and a complimenting green and pink wrapper, her out fit was well coordinated and thought out.



She finished off the look with a green headtie, and simple but beautiful white gold accessories. This is by far one of the best looks we've seen on the former first lady.



See photos below:



