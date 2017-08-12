₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 1:41pm
Wonder they say shall never end, this young artiste who goes by the name Weflo, just about last month got the Internet buzzing after he scattered the red carpet of City People Awards by stepping into the premises in a Limousine and body guards. The incident got many people questioning, where did this young guy get money to afford a limousine, even when the A-list artistes at that event came in standard cars?
This dude shine so much at that event that even many of the media's crew ignored some of the top stars to interview him, as he was the center of attraction with the glamour he brought to the event.
However, in a mysterious twist, according these photos currently circulating, Weflo was spotted somewhere in Lagos hours ago hustling hard at a building site with other bricklayers.
This is beyond our imagination. What can we call this kind of happening?
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/10/nigerian-artiste-who-rode-limousine-to.html
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 1:42pm
More
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by freakcin: 1:51pm
Who knows how many babes he took to bed that night
38 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by dominique(f): 1:58pm
Are you sure it's not for a music video?
72 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by freakcin: 2:00pm
Does that look like a video shoot session
Not knocking nobody's hustle oooh! Simply airing my views!
3 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 2:03pm
could be for a music video sha..
But if not his case is similar to this nigga of mine,dude does bricklaying and all sorts of jobs during the holidays/strike and uses the funds he gets to ball hard in school,even uses an iPhone 6..
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by harbibi: 2:10pm
Nothing wrong with it if thats his own hustle. Many responsable people abroad do menial jobs too and nobody looks down on them. imo its better than crime
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:44pm
It's prolly for a video shoot
See his shots(neat)
BTW; is he a welder? Think?
6 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:44pm
NEHLIVE:
So man cannot hustle in peace again
warris dis gan sef
32 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 2:44pm
Do Legbuke for 5 years rent limo and Security. I even thought he was really a big time baller..
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by Danelo(m): 2:44pm
Iranu!!!
STOP LIVING FAKE LIFE.
2 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by JJBROS: 2:45pm
WELL + DONE
1 Like
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by dustydee: 2:45pm
and so?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 2:45pm
It's all about packaging.
He knows that 70% of artists are just broke and live on packaged media show
4 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by tobdee: 2:46pm
This might be a picture of him before he was discovered by his sponsor. And how are we sure it's not for a video shoot.
Because Bloggers can lie for Africa.
However, in a mysterious twist, according these photos currently circulating, Weflo was spotted somewhere in Lagos hours ago hustling hard at a building site with other bricklayers
3 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by twentyk(m): 2:46pm
dont be surprised say most 9ja artist geh work wey dem dey do for side....
most nor geh money
3 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by nnatobryno(m): 2:46pm
This is just a cheap publicity, can't you see how neat his short is? Don't be fooled
16 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 2:46pm
Free the guy na
1 Like
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by Apina(m): 2:46pm
As if say some people no too like Aproko, how's this news?
1 Like
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 2:46pm
In the entertainment industry especially in music, if you dont hype yourself you might never get famous although i believe it only applies to Nigeria
.
In Other News
You can check my blog www.realfitbody.com for The One Sex Position That Every Woman Hates But Will Never Tell You
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by Goddygee(m): 2:47pm
lol
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:47pm
NEHLIVE:
Na wa oo
He didnot beg for money
No form fake lifestyle
No forming of 30 billion naira account
no Hennessey, Moet, champagne
cant a black broda hustle in peace
9 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by IRockALot(m): 2:47pm
Another publicity stunt. Upcoming artirste are becoming really creative these days to sell themselves
2 Likes
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by ifyan(m): 2:47pm
Good
Na Oluwa know how far. Don't judge because U never can tell how he did it or if na U go block your success
1 Like
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by habex050: 2:47pm
good for him
at least he got the attention he need
1 Like
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by nikz(f): 2:48pm
This is better than 'suspect was caught'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by sallylet(m): 2:48pm
Personal advertisements.... Yea gaining more reignition.
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by Hadeyemy: 2:48pm
nnatobryno:
1 Like
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by omoiyamayor(m): 2:48pm
Video shoot,brain culture.
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by allanphash7(m): 2:48pm
Me minding my business here
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by Jarus(m): 2:48pm
Limo hire balance mist be paid nah
1 Like
|Re: Artiste, Weflo Working As A Bricklayer? (Photos) by jashar(f): 2:48pm
