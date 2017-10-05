₦airaland Forum

Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by kaykith05(m): 5:38pm
A friend visited me recently and we got talking, cutting across different subjects.we discussed if it's healthy/hygienic to administer MouthAction on a female partner and my friend was like, Gosh!!!, never in his entire life week he try it.I asked him why, his response was that down there smells. The next thing he said got my attention and that's what I want us to talk about. He said even men's private smells not to talk ladies own.we got into a serious argument cuz I disagreed, telling him that if the region is well cared for, it will be void of any foul odour.he left and I did some research about it.

Have you ever been concern about the way you smell down there? Do you think MouthAction is one of the best things in the world but you are not lucky enough because of your joystick odor? Are you ready to eradicate the smell and add aroma and flavors to your sex life? If the answer is big “YES”, Read on:

Beside bad breath and smelly armpits, joystick odor is also one of the major turn offs on the male body. Genital odor can have major adverse effect to one’s self-esteem and confidence and may directly affect his sex life. Getting rid of genital odor can give both couples new level of confidence and improve the way both couples experience oral pleasure.

Where does male genital odor come from?

Well, it’s just sweat and moisture mixed with natural bacteria on your skin. Initially sweat is odorless, but when it comes in contact with normal bacteria in our skin, they break down the sweat to produce offensive odor. However joystick odor may be present even without excessive perspiration or bacteria. Some foods (Garlic, onion, and asparagus) and drinks, alcohol, or certain medications can also produce bad genital odor.

How do you eliminate male genital odor?

Take regular bath

Take bath every day and every time after strenuous activity like soccer, exercise etc. Focus on inner thigh, groin, scrotum, foreskin and armpits.

Trim the hair short

The hair down there can trap moisture that may prevent skin to stay cool and dry resulting in pungent smell. You may clean shave yourself down there, but if you are uncomfortable with it, trimming very short can help keep away with the odor.

Wash carefully n properly

When you wash , get into every corner and details, and if you’re uncircumcised, the odor may be the result of a buildup of smegma beneath the foreskin. If this is the problem, then cleaning the area will wipe out the joystick odor.

Dry out the groin area

Another trick to avoid odor is to dry out the moisture. Consider using hair drier to completely dry the genitals. Damp underwear and excess sweating are the major contributors that facilitate bacterial or fungal growth. So make sure to use clean and dry undergarments.

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by thesicilian: 5:42pm
Don't get it twisted, it is women that smell down there, not men.

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by RoyalBlak007: 5:43pm
♤ Fresh clean shave cool

♤ So smooth on her lips>>>>$he don't wanna let go cool
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by Babysnow1: 5:45pm
GOOD!! PLS MY FUTURE HUSBAND SHOULD READ THIS

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by jamariwolf: 5:49pm
This one tryna console herself while selling her fake products. The female private part smells like rotten fish. Case closed

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by kaykith05(m): 5:50pm
Babysnow1:
GOOD!! PLS MY FUTURE HUSBAND SHOULD READ THIS
Hahaha, he needs it ooooo.
Btw , a soft smile on that face of yours will draw the future husband nearer.
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by funmisticqueen(f): 5:52pm
thesicilian:
Don't get it twisted, it is women that smell down there, not men.
funny enough, it is not the man's secretion that smell, but the skin surrounding it especially when they dont shave, the hair would trap the sweat for bacteria to play with, now add, your boxers and your trousers.

For women it is not the pubic area/ skin surrounding but the vaginal secretions, plus mixing with urine(since both holes are neighbors) leaving the bacteria to party and say ' do you prefer jollof or swallow. Now add tight panties to it, especially those non asorbent ones made of nylon or polyester.

We havent even considered STIs which xan cause both men and women to smell down there

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by lefulefu(m): 5:52pm
Those guys wey dey wear urine stained boxers for a whole week should read thischeesy

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:53pm
RoyalBlak007:

♤ Fresh clean shave cool

♤ So smooth on her lips>>>>$he don't wanna let go cool
grin

Omo baba oga oya...u know the drill here...

PISHURE OR IDONBELIEVIT grin

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by Babysnow1: 5:56pm
kaykith05:

Hahaha, he needs it ooooo.
Btw , a soft smile on that face of yours will draw the future husband nearer.
LOL THANKS
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by kaykith05(m): 6:00pm
lefulefu:
Those guys wey dey wear urine stained boxers for a whole week should read thischeesy

cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by HauteReel: 6:02pm
funmisticqueen:
funny enough, it is not the man's secretion that smell, but the skin surrounding it especially when they dont shave, the hair would trap the sweat for bacteria to play with, now add, your boxers and your trousers.

For women it is not the pubic area/ skin surrounding but the vaginal secretions, plus mixing with urine(since both holes are neighbors) leaving the bacteria to party and say ' do you prefer jollof or swallow. Now add tight panties to it, especially those non asorbent ones made of nylon or polyester.

We havent even considered STIs which xan cause both men and women to smell down there

Both holes are neighbours? Do they like say hello to each other every morning, or are they more like snobby neighbours? Do they hiss at each other? I think I've heard both holes hissing a couple of times. Very amusing.

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by RoyalBlak007: 6:03pm
IamKashyBaby:

grin

Omo baba oga oya...u know the drill here...

PISHURE OR IDONBELIEVIT grin


♤ How did you

♤find me Jul grin
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:06pm
RoyalBlak007:



♤ How did you

♤find me Jul grin


cheesy

With ur colorful signature? You shine bright like a diamond grin

Hahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is.. cheesy

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by RoyalBlak007: 6:08pm
IamKashyBaby:


cheesy

With ur colorful signature? You shine bright like a diamond grin

Hahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is.. cheesy




♤You get to see .....only

♤if you bring some FRESH PINK PIZZA cool
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:11pm
RoyalBlak007:





♤You get to see .....only

♤if you bring some FRESH PINK PIZZA cool



grin

Hahahaha..

Pink pizza ni? Lemme go and find the woman u are so crazy about lipsrsealed The one who told her friends that she met u and gave u a good 2hrs BJ ...

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by RoyalBlak007: 6:14pm
IamKashyBaby:



grin

Hahahaha..

Pink pizza ni? Lemme go and find the woman u are so crazy about lipsrsealed The who told her friends that she met u and gave u a good 2hrs BJ ...



♤I can only get a perfect Blowjöb

♤ session from the pizza lady , She has this wild twisting jerk motion smiley

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by iamJ(m): 6:14pm
IamKashyBaby:


cheesy

With ur colorful signature? You shine bright like a diamond grin

Hahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is.. cheesy
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by jamariwolf: 6:20pm
iamJ:
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided
grin grin grin
You never pay brideprice yet. Take a chill pill
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:24pm
iamJ:
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided


lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by iamJ(m): 6:39pm
jamariwolf:
grin grin grin
You never pay brideprice yet. Take a chill pill

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by funmisticqueen(f): 6:54pm
HauteReel:


Both holes are neighbours? Do they like say hello to each other every morning, or are they more like snobby neighbours? Do they hiss at each other? I think I've heard both holes hissing a couple of times. Very amusing.
yes they say hello to each other and can like to share bacteria especially with poor hygiene
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by funmisticqueen(f): 6:56pm
lefulefu:
Those guys wey dey wear urine stained boxers for a whole week should read thischeesy
they know themselves
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by emmyspark007(m): 6:59pm
men don't smell down there na

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by KevinDein: 6:59pm
Is that Joachim Low sniffing his "down there" shocked
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by maxiuc(m): 6:59pm
It is so simple

Have as many boxers as possible

After all day stress take your bath before sleeping each day

Guys with thick thighs is never easy with us

You can hide mouth odour by not talking but body and armpit odour you can't hide it

Body spray is never the solution
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by theapeman: 7:00pm
unless you didn't take your bath for more than a week! undecided

men don't smell down there, only women private part do smell

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by YelloweWest: 7:00pm
thesicilian:
Don't get it twisted, it is women that smell down there, not men.
Men smell even worse!

Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by rozayx5(m): 7:00pm
undecided

If u don't shave down down there


And bath twice a day


Don't expect head from anyone cheesy wink
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by gabuzee(m): 7:01pm
Nice Tips, but you can also get Masculine Wash.
It's a liquid soap specially made for that down side, lt also prevents infections and make the thing stand stronger.
Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by YelloweWest: 7:01pm
Men stink down there! I've heard so many reports when I was in the hostel.

I experienced it once angry dirty bastard. I just picked my things and ran!!!!

