Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? (2317 Views)

Sorry Oh. But What Do Men Do With Big Ass? / Why Do Men Patronize Prostitutes? (Video) / Why Do Men Grab? Una Should Try Stop (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A friend visited me recently and we got talking, cutting across different subjects.we discussed if it's healthy/hygienic to administer MouthAction on a female partner and my friend was like, Gosh!!!, never in his entire life week he try it.I asked him why, his response was that down there smells. The next thing he said got my attention and that's what I want us to talk about. He said even men's private smells not to talk ladies own.we got into a serious argument cuz I disagreed, telling him that if the region is well cared for, it will be void of any foul odour.he left and I did some research about it.



Have you ever been concern about the way you smell down there? Do you think MouthAction is one of the best things in the world but you are not lucky enough because of your joystick odor? Are you ready to eradicate the smell and add aroma and flavors to your sex life? If the answer is big “YES”, Read on:



Beside bad breath and smelly armpits, joystick odor is also one of the major turn offs on the male body. Genital odor can have major adverse effect to one’s self-esteem and confidence and may directly affect his sex life. Getting rid of genital odor can give both couples new level of confidence and improve the way both couples experience oral pleasure.



Where does male genital odor come from?



Well, it’s just sweat and moisture mixed with natural bacteria on your skin. Initially sweat is odorless, but when it comes in contact with normal bacteria in our skin, they break down the sweat to produce offensive odor. However joystick odor may be present even without excessive perspiration or bacteria. Some foods (Garlic, onion, and asparagus) and drinks, alcohol, or certain medications can also produce bad genital odor.



How do you eliminate male genital odor?



Take regular bath



Take bath every day and every time after strenuous activity like soccer, exercise etc. Focus on inner thigh, groin, scrotum, foreskin and armpits.



Trim the hair short



The hair down there can trap moisture that may prevent skin to stay cool and dry resulting in pungent smell. You may clean shave yourself down there, but if you are uncomfortable with it, trimming very short can help keep away with the odor.



Wash carefully n properly



When you wash , get into every corner and details, and if you’re uncircumcised, the odor may be the result of a buildup of smegma beneath the foreskin. If this is the problem, then cleaning the area will wipe out the joystick odor.



Dry out the groin area



Another trick to avoid odor is to dry out the moisture. Consider using hair drier to completely dry the genitals. Damp underwear and excess sweating are the major contributors that facilitate bacterial or fungal growth. So make sure to use clean and dry undergarments.

Don't get it twisted, it is women that smell down there, not men. 13 Likes 1 Share

♤ Fresh clean shave



♤ So smooth on her lips>>>>$he don't wanna let go

GOOD!! PLS MY FUTURE HUSBAND SHOULD READ THIS 2 Likes

This one tryna console herself while selling her fake products. The female private part smells like rotten fish. Case closed 2 Likes

Babysnow1:

GOOD!! PLS MY FUTURE HUSBAND SHOULD READ THIS Hahaha, he needs it ooooo.

Btw , a soft smile on that face of yours will draw the future husband nearer. Hahaha, he needs it ooooo.Btw , a soft smile on that face of yours will draw the future husband nearer.

thesicilian:

Don't get it twisted, it is women that smell down there, not men. funny enough, it is not the man's secretion that smell, but the skin surrounding it especially when they dont shave, the hair would trap the sweat for bacteria to play with, now add, your boxers and your trousers.



For women it is not the pubic area/ skin surrounding but the vaginal secretions, plus mixing with urine(since both holes are neighbors) leaving the bacteria to party and say ' do you prefer jollof or swallow. Now add tight panties to it, especially those non asorbent ones made of nylon or polyester.



We havent even considered STIs which xan cause both men and women to smell down there funny enough, it is not the man's secretion that smell, but the skin surrounding it especially when they dont shave, the hair would trap the sweat for bacteria to play with, now add, your boxers and your trousers.For women it is not the pubic area/ skin surrounding but the vaginal secretions, plus mixing with urine(since both holes are neighbors) leaving the bacteria to party and say ' do you prefer jollof or swallow. Now add tight panties to it, especially those non asorbent ones made of nylon or polyester.We havent even considered STIs which xan cause both men and women to smell down there 2 Likes

Those guys wey dey wear urine stained boxers for a whole week should read this 3 Likes

RoyalBlak007:



♤ Fresh clean shave



♤ So smooth on her lips>>>>$he don't wanna let go









PISHURE OR IDONBELIEVIT Omo baba oga oya...u know the drill here...PISHURE OR IDONBELIEVIT 2 Likes 1 Share

kaykith05:



Hahaha, he needs it ooooo.

Btw , a soft smile on that face of yours will draw the future husband nearer. LOL THANKS LOL THANKS

lefulefu:

Those guys wey dey wear urine stained boxers for a whole week should read this



funmisticqueen:

funny enough, it is not the man's secretion that smell, but the skin surrounding it especially when they dont shave, the hair would trap the sweat for bacteria to play with, now add, your boxers and your trousers.



For women it is not the pubic area/ skin surrounding but the vaginal secretions, plus mixing with urine(since both holes are neighbors) leaving the bacteria to party and say ' do you prefer jollof or swallow. Now add tight panties to it, especially those non asorbent ones made of nylon or polyester.



We havent even considered STIs which xan cause both men and women to smell down there

Both holes are neighbours? Do they like say hello to each other every morning, or are they more like snobby neighbours? Do they hiss at each other? I think I've heard both holes hissing a couple of times. Very amusing. Both holes are neighbours? Do they like say hello to each other every morning, or are they more like snobby neighbours? Do they hiss at each other? I think I've heard both holes hissing a couple of times. Very amusing. 1 Like

IamKashyBaby:











PISHURE OR IDONBELIEVIT Omo baba oga oya...u know the drill here...PISHURE OR IDONBELIEVIT



♤ How did you



♤find me Jul

RoyalBlak007:







♤ How did you



♤find me Jul













Hahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is.. With ur colorful signature? You shine bright like a diamondHahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is.. 1 Like

IamKashyBaby:













Hahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is.. With ur colorful signature? You shine bright like a diamondHahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is..







♤You get to see .....only



♤if you bring some FRESH PINK PIZZA

RoyalBlak007:











♤You get to see .....only



♤if you bring some FRESH PINK PIZZA















Pink pizza ni? Lemme go and find the woman u are so crazy about The one who told her friends that she met u and gave u a good 2hrs BJ ... Hahahaha..Pink pizza ni? Lemme go and find the woman u are so crazy aboutThe one who told her friends that she met u and gave u a good 2hrs BJ ... 1 Like

IamKashyBaby:















Pink pizza ni? Lemme go and find the woman u are so crazy about The who told her friends that she met u and gave u a good 2hrs BJ ... Hahahaha..Pink pizza ni? Lemme go and find the woman u are so crazy aboutThe who told her friends that she met u and gave u a good 2hrs BJ ...





♤I can only get a perfect Blowjöb



♤ session from the pizza lady , She has this wild twisting jerk motion

IamKashyBaby:













Hahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is.. With ur colorful signature? You shine bright like a diamondHahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is..

iamJ:



You never pay brideprice yet. Take a chill pill You never pay brideprice yet. Take a chill pill

jamariwolf:



You never pay brideprice yet. Take a chill pill

HauteReel:





Both holes are neighbours? Do they like say hello to each other every morning, or are they more like snobby neighbours? Do they hiss at each other? I think I've heard both holes hissing a couple of times. Very amusing. yes they say hello to each other and can like to share bacteria especially with poor hygiene yes they say hello to each other and can like to share bacteria especially with poor hygiene

lefulefu:

Those guys wey dey wear urine stained boxers for a whole week should read this they know themselves they know themselves

men don't smell down there na 1 Like

Is that Joachim Low sniffing his "down there"

It is so simple



Have as many boxers as possible



After all day stress take your bath before sleeping each day



Guys with thick thighs is never easy with us



You can hide mouth odour by not talking but body and armpit odour you can't hide it



Body spray is never the solution

kaykith05:

A friend visited me recently and we got talking, cutting across different subjects.we discussed if it's healthy/hygienic to administer MouthAction on a female partner and my friend was like, Gosh!!!, never in his entire life week he try it.I asked him why, his response was that down there smells. The next thing he said got my attention and that's what I want us to talk about. He said even men's private smells not to talk ladies own.we got into a serious argument cuz I disagreed, telling him that if the region is well cared for, it will be void of any foul odour.he left and I did some research about it.



Have you ever been concern about the way you smell down there? Do you think MouthAction is one of the best things in the world but you are not lucky enough because of your joystick odor? Are you ready to eradicate the smell and add aroma and flavors to your sex life? If the answer is big “YES”, Read on:



Beside bad breath and smelly armpits, joystick odor is also one of the major turn offs on the male body. Genital odor can have major adverse effect to one’s self-esteem and confidence and may directly affect his sex life. Getting rid of genital odor can give both couples new level of confidence and improve the way both couples experience oral pleasure.



Where does male genital odor come from?



Well, it’s just sweat and moisture mixed with natural bacteria on your skin. Initially sweat is odorless, but when it comes in contact with normal bacteria in our skin, they break down the sweat to produce offensive odor. However joystick odor may be present even without excessive perspiration or bacteria. Some foods (Garlic, onion, and asparagus) and drinks, alcohol, or certain medications can also produce bad genital odor.



How do you eliminate male genital odor?



Take regular bath



Take bath every day and every time after strenuous activity like soccer, exercise etc. Focus on inner thigh, groin, scrotum, foreskin and armpits.



Trim the hair short



The hair down there can trap moisture that may prevent skin to stay cool and dry resulting in pungent smell. You may clean shave yourself down there, but if you are uncomfortable with it, trimming very short can help keep away with the odor.



Wash carefully n properly



When you wash , get into every corner and details, and if you’re uncircumcised, the odor may be the result of a buildup of smegma beneath the foreskin. If this is the problem, then cleaning the area will wipe out the joystick odor.



Dry out the groin area



Another trick to avoid odor is to dry out the moisture. Consider using hair drier to completely dry the genitals. Damp underwear and excess sweating are the major contributors that facilitate bacterial or fungal growth. So make sure to use clean and dry undergarments.







unless you didn't take your bath for more than a week!



men don't smell down there, only women private part do smell unless you didn't take your bath for more than a week!men don't smell down there, only women private part do smell 1 Like

thesicilian:

Don't get it twisted, it is women that smell down there, not men. Men smell even worse! Men smell even worse! 1 Like





If u don't shave down down there





And bath twice a day





Don't expect head from anyone If u don't shave down down thereAnd bath twice a dayDon't expect head from anyone

Nice Tips, but you can also get Masculine Wash.

It's a liquid soap specially made for that down side, lt also prevents infections and make the thing stand stronger.