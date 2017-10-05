₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,434 members, 3,834,799 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 07:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? (2317 Views)
Sorry Oh. But What Do Men Do With Big Ass? / Why Do Men Patronize Prostitutes? (Video) / Why Do Men Grab? Una Should Try Stop (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by kaykith05(m): 5:38pm
A friend visited me recently and we got talking, cutting across different subjects.we discussed if it's healthy/hygienic to administer MouthAction on a female partner and my friend was like, Gosh!!!, never in his entire life week he try it.I asked him why, his response was that down there smells. The next thing he said got my attention and that's what I want us to talk about. He said even men's private smells not to talk ladies own.we got into a serious argument cuz I disagreed, telling him that if the region is well cared for, it will be void of any foul odour.he left and I did some research about it.
Have you ever been concern about the way you smell down there? Do you think MouthAction is one of the best things in the world but you are not lucky enough because of your joystick odor? Are you ready to eradicate the smell and add aroma and flavors to your sex life? If the answer is big “YES”, Read on:
Beside bad breath and smelly armpits, joystick odor is also one of the major turn offs on the male body. Genital odor can have major adverse effect to one’s self-esteem and confidence and may directly affect his sex life. Getting rid of genital odor can give both couples new level of confidence and improve the way both couples experience oral pleasure.
Where does male genital odor come from?
Well, it’s just sweat and moisture mixed with natural bacteria on your skin. Initially sweat is odorless, but when it comes in contact with normal bacteria in our skin, they break down the sweat to produce offensive odor. However joystick odor may be present even without excessive perspiration or bacteria. Some foods (Garlic, onion, and asparagus) and drinks, alcohol, or certain medications can also produce bad genital odor.
How do you eliminate male genital odor?
Take regular bath
Take bath every day and every time after strenuous activity like soccer, exercise etc. Focus on inner thigh, groin, scrotum, foreskin and armpits.
Trim the hair short
The hair down there can trap moisture that may prevent skin to stay cool and dry resulting in pungent smell. You may clean shave yourself down there, but if you are uncomfortable with it, trimming very short can help keep away with the odor.
Wash carefully n properly
When you wash , get into every corner and details, and if you’re uncircumcised, the odor may be the result of a buildup of smegma beneath the foreskin. If this is the problem, then cleaning the area will wipe out the joystick odor.
Dry out the groin area
Another trick to avoid odor is to dry out the moisture. Consider using hair drier to completely dry the genitals. Damp underwear and excess sweating are the major contributors that facilitate bacterial or fungal growth. So make sure to use clean and dry undergarments.
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by thesicilian: 5:42pm
Don't get it twisted, it is women that smell down there, not men.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by RoyalBlak007: 5:43pm
♤ Fresh clean shave
♤ So smooth on her lips>>>>$he don't wanna let go
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by Babysnow1: 5:45pm
GOOD!! PLS MY FUTURE HUSBAND SHOULD READ THIS
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by jamariwolf: 5:49pm
This one tryna console herself while selling her fake products. The female private part smells like rotten fish. Case closed
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by kaykith05(m): 5:50pm
Babysnow1:Hahaha, he needs it ooooo.
Btw , a soft smile on that face of yours will draw the future husband nearer.
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by funmisticqueen(f): 5:52pm
thesicilian:funny enough, it is not the man's secretion that smell, but the skin surrounding it especially when they dont shave, the hair would trap the sweat for bacteria to play with, now add, your boxers and your trousers.
For women it is not the pubic area/ skin surrounding but the vaginal secretions, plus mixing with urine(since both holes are neighbors) leaving the bacteria to party and say ' do you prefer jollof or swallow. Now add tight panties to it, especially those non asorbent ones made of nylon or polyester.
We havent even considered STIs which xan cause both men and women to smell down there
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by lefulefu(m): 5:52pm
Those guys wey dey wear urine stained boxers for a whole week should read this
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:53pm
RoyalBlak007:
Omo baba oga oya...u know the drill here...
PISHURE OR IDONBELIEVIT
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by Babysnow1: 5:56pm
kaykith05:LOL THANKS
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by kaykith05(m): 6:00pm
lefulefu:
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by HauteReel: 6:02pm
funmisticqueen:
Both holes are neighbours? Do they like say hello to each other every morning, or are they more like snobby neighbours? Do they hiss at each other? I think I've heard both holes hissing a couple of times. Very amusing.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by RoyalBlak007: 6:03pm
IamKashyBaby:
♤ How did you
♤find me Jul
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:06pm
RoyalBlak007:
With ur colorful signature? You shine bright like a diamond
Hahahaahha... besides im so curious how "SMOOTH" ur bazooka is..
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by RoyalBlak007: 6:08pm
IamKashyBaby:
♤You get to see .....only
♤if you bring some FRESH PINK PIZZA
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:11pm
RoyalBlak007:
Hahahaha..
Pink pizza ni? Lemme go and find the woman u are so crazy about The one who told her friends that she met u and gave u a good 2hrs BJ ...
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by RoyalBlak007: 6:14pm
IamKashyBaby:
♤I can only get a perfect Blowjöb
♤ session from the pizza lady , She has this wild twisting jerk motion
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by iamJ(m): 6:14pm
IamKashyBaby:
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by jamariwolf: 6:20pm
iamJ:
You never pay brideprice yet. Take a chill pill
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:24pm
iamJ:
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by iamJ(m): 6:39pm
jamariwolf:
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by funmisticqueen(f): 6:54pm
HauteReel:yes they say hello to each other and can like to share bacteria especially with poor hygiene
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by funmisticqueen(f): 6:56pm
lefulefu:they know themselves
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by emmyspark007(m): 6:59pm
men don't smell down there na
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by KevinDein: 6:59pm
Is that Joachim Low sniffing his "down there"
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by maxiuc(m): 6:59pm
It is so simple
Have as many boxers as possible
After all day stress take your bath before sleeping each day
Guys with thick thighs is never easy with us
You can hide mouth odour by not talking but body and armpit odour you can't hide it
Body spray is never the solution
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by theapeman: 7:00pm
kaykith05:
unless you didn't take your bath for more than a week!
men don't smell down there, only women private part do smell
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by YelloweWest: 7:00pm
thesicilian:Men smell even worse!
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by rozayx5(m): 7:00pm
If u don't shave down down there
And bath twice a day
Don't expect head from anyone
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by gabuzee(m): 7:01pm
Nice Tips, but you can also get Masculine Wash.
It's a liquid soap specially made for that down side, lt also prevents infections and make the thing stand stronger.
|Re: Why Do Men Smell Down There? How To Eliminate The Odor? by YelloweWest: 7:01pm
Men stink down there! I've heard so many reports when I was in the hostel.
I experienced it once dirty bastard. I just picked my things and ran!!!!
Spammmmmmmmmm / Detoxification: A Pathway To A Healthy Lifestyle. / Reasons Of Pains In Wearing Shoes
Viewing this topic: kennynelcon(m), skybird1, Ikocyztem, Bhenjamin(m), Jelvy, ademijuwonlo(f), marcus554(m), panco, robobo, obaataaokpaewu, Naaseer01(m), Cire80, lokozoni(m), Dontripsy(m), silas24(m), Richyicon(m), skerries, pixey(m), Onyema1(m), syllas007, jericco1(m), DanielsParker(m), sloopyy, sikells(m), harch354(m), Adagunduro, Gangster1ms, Foxyn, abiodunbest(m), Nkeiruka2015(f), verygudbadguy(m), ellitexas, sirzent(m), kings009(m), potolistic(m), Marvel1206, Tochytee(m), IsaacBuchi(m), IamZod(m), funnynation(m), ELgordo(m), Blueberrie(f), leumas91, physise(m), mrtayesynchro(m), nawtikid(m), lordixon(m), Elnino4ladies, victvames(m), lalasticlala(m), dgsam255, Luvbius, Sleezwizz, Ken55ng, Uceegal, Bonimoney(m), chuksp09(m), RaggedyAnn, jihday(m), SAKUR, dbanj7(m), DancingSkeleton(m), sinkhole, uwemubia, NobleBeer, Avicol, Geoxplorer, Omolecturer419(m), kanirip, Tisevadon, voiceofreasonin, tofolo(m), Ceasar24(m), Paragon311(m), carlmerz(m), igahdavid(m), Salligreen, oliidell(m), IYIMAN, Bernardinho(m), NaijaBinaryKing, maballack(m), stevejireh01, maleekberry, cmt1(m), kolinton007, Johnchike(m), vihechimere(m), teelaw4life(m), GoldCircle, samkleen(m), henryblaze25(m), sammievincie, samidogs, Uhomanbulus110(f), Stbottle(m), occam(m), tetronappa, grailer(m), AlexanderGreat(m), temi2008, donmatin(m), Raheemzee(m), Zico4real(m), Lawfex, Prodigee, qubys(m), Ebonka1, byna, urchman3000(m), Firstboi01(m), adimsmt, shenaxy, Ezigbonmadu, SammieLowkey(m), slavemerchant, baiaon, nikz(f), imstrong1, akinsdeji, lhordspy, slimmoney(m), Tensionstar(m), dabossman(m), cooldudeng(m), Sammypedro18(m), Mediapace, GlobalGisting, ejifranks(m), hemenie(m), peterDiamond(m), ddeston(m), MrPristine, Kellzmann01(m), oz4real83(m), ErnyyBobo, Heryordele94(m), ade3164(m), weirdo17(f), LordIsaac(m), ClickSis, Ayospanish(m), cupidkef(m), Mkolayinka, TimeMod1, W3xy1(m), freshyd, ekolina(m), TimAllen, wristbangle(m), Baz4, dollarprincess(f), Lastevens, Mumben(f), Asolab(m), ayblack, elms, Reski(m), nullboss, kanfixng, Obason22(m), Timbercrush, johncesc04(m), Alexgray(m), Johnson799(m), jeggienut, dhardline(m), Aystarz, davspog2(m), kkoreday(m), Balo963, nurustent(m), excelsiorfarm(m), Marv650(m), prof22(m), Luckygurl(f), BobbyDean(m), tossyvickykenny(f), Mosjentle(m), SWORD419, mamatayour(f), rahmathassan(m), emmchi(m), mokrizi, NtoAkwaIbom(m), mahkanjuh, Toba2009(m), Jonzingmaster(m), telure, sagitariusbaby(m), not4sure(m), nairalandfreak(m), AuthoritySpeaks(m), ajepako(f), jerrythafinisher(m), twilliamx, Wristler, RealPanda(m), HeWrites, afrovizioncinem(m), Barywhyte(m), naughtylagosguy(m), kingLebron, VincentOkojie(m), zaragoza(m), Farkson(m), Unibentested(m), sucre, GenBuhari(m), Adeoye89, john4reala(m), Emotionless100, Odicious, Adelivinggreat(m), NLPsychologist, talk2percy(m), dejive, valtech24, awesomenigga, Jasper14(m), Abujafinest(m), YelloweWest, Saintsammy59, bignoisemaker, Jidecs, oluwafemim(m), Igholize(m), exclusive7(m), beadaholic, Godwithme01, Donovan, Tstone1(m), adexiology(m), stone316, mrphysics(m), Danielomisco(m), Ilajeboy(m), emidon007(m), globigpun(m), Jigba(f), Yorubabhoy, Yewandequeen(f), Michelle55(f), Mutuwa(m), skydon(m), sholay2011(m), dolak, funmisticqueen(f), chiddyj, Middlefinger1, supersystemsnig, mayor07(m), mekuso89(m), mastermind2020(m), Silvawazza(m), 99foxxy(f) and 328 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33