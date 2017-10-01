₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by zoba88: 7:51pm
Actresses Uche Jombo and Juliet Ibrahim were the hosts of GloLafftaFest held last week in Onitsha.Many celebs performed at the fun filled event.
Check out photos of the duo at the event below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/uche-jombo-and-juliet-ibrahim-stun-at.html?m=1
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by zoba88: 7:52pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:55pm
O ya gbe fun
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:26pm
Which one Uche Jombo come fat like Omawumi?
Anyways,
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by christaddicted: 8:26pm
Ok oo.. And it made FP.. That MOD deserve ban.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by lilmax(m): 8:26pm
why is that one fat exactly?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by emmanuel596(m): 8:27pm
Nonsense as usual
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by bdemix(m): 8:27pm
Spread Mats
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by CARLOSZ: 8:28pm
And who gave that ike nsi our isi agu?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by Teewhy2: 8:28pm
Lovely and smart dress sense from Juliet ibrahim, thumbs up.
The rich keep getting richer all this brands don't like using unfamiliar names or unsuccessful celebrity.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by toprealman: 8:29pm
ok.....but wait ooo, these babes are making lotta penny from this shii. Na turn by turn sha....no hating.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by SojiCash(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by adonismuller(m): 8:30pm
Why is Uche looking fat and old?
Juliet is good looking.. Ice Berg is a lucky man... They are opposite of each other
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by SenatePresdo(m): 8:30pm
This Juliet is very pretty.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by melzabull(f): 8:30pm
nice one!
I love Juliet's outfit
but that doesn't look isiagu to me thou
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by Jamesmatic(m): 8:30pm
To bleep dis Juliet gal jst de hungry me...
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:31pm
They look wonderful,
lols ,
nice ishiagu worn by juliet!
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 8:31pm
Juliet is beautiful
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by melzabull(f): 8:31pm
CARLOSZ:
don't hate. It looks good on her
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:32pm
Is this olosho Juliet not meant to be mourning her brother?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by frankIzuchukwu(m): 8:34pm
Uche jombo are you pregnant via last pix
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by rossyc(f): 8:34pm
Uche jombo needs to work on her weight.Juliet isn't looking bad.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by Nnaabros: 8:35pm
CARLOSZ:
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:37pm
Sanusi leaked memo on $20bBMC: it's corruptionKachikwu leaked memo on $25bBMC: it's a misunderstandingok
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by legitnow: 8:40pm
Nna eh, is it our Royal Isi Agu that Juliet Ibrahim turn to jump suit.
Chei, these girls should leave the Isi Agu for Ndi Nze na Ozo, Ichie
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by slendxy: 8:40pm
Nice outfit on Juliet.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by Bgorgeous: 8:41pm
lilmax:Goat ! She is pregnant
And what's wrong with being fat
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:42pm
jombo dat year
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by lelvin(m): 8:45pm
Juliet has always impressed me with her dressing...Beta pikin
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by lilmax(m): 8:47pm
Bgorgeous:so because say you fat you dey call me goat?
sorry for your fatness
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by Ojuororun: 8:52pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Uche Jombo Stun At Glo Event In Onitsha (Photos) by Ojuororun: 8:54pm
OKAY
