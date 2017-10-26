₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Sakie: 2:58pm
Popular Nigerian singer Ayeleye Solomon aka Reekado banks shared these throwback pictures on his Instagram page and he wrote
"Haha,where did you guys get this picture from.yup we started from the bottom...I'm definitely coolike that".
Please who knows the guy in the first picture?who said money is not good?
Cc lalasticlala
Finestboi
Mynd44
Source;
https://www.instagram.com/p/BatrFrplXkW/
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Papiikush: 3:04pm
Even those pastors preaching about the love of money being the source of evil are still fücking wealthy.
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by chriskosherbal(m): 3:10pm
God first and after God then money ..
Indeed money is good ....whoever is saying otherwise is not from this planet ...
Today I totally agree with this statement that " you are not ugly but broke".
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Seeker17(m): 3:14pm
The difference? Money
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Evablizin(f): 3:26pm
Wow he is blazing,the second picture is ok to be used as a meme.
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by kenonze(f): 3:57pm
The only thing I love in him is his name
Sweeter than the rest....
Moyorkun.....hot agidi
Teckno....... Fake /Chinese
Ycee......... Old grandma
Maleeke......more like Kwashioko
Wizkid........ Outdated
Davido.........more like names given by friends
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Keneking: 3:58pm
HungerisBad
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by ghosteen(m): 3:58pm
see his bicycle head seat!..........................
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by motun2017(f): 3:58pm
he don white na
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by megareal(f): 3:59pm
The difference is clear ......
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by CynthiaChi(f): 3:59pm
Lol.... See transformation ooo.... Money is good
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by maberry(m): 3:59pm
Is that make up on his face in the 3rd pic?
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by OCTAVO: 3:59pm
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Iseoluwa2020(m): 4:01pm
Life all about it- Money
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by donnaD(f): 4:01pm
did he bleach or what??becuse from the first pics him and dudu osun soap are competing who is more darker. did he bleach or what??becuse from the first pics him and dudu osun soap are competing who is more darker.
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by naijamafioso: 4:01pm
now him don become big boy
check my signature for free bitcoins
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by room089: 4:02pm
Grass to grace story!
Boy hope you are saving for rainy days?
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Egein(m): 4:02pm
Ugly in throwback. Still ugly in present day.
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Mhizkel(f): 4:02pm
Papiikush:Papii
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by snowstormm(m): 4:02pm
.
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Nedfed(m): 4:03pm
Who say money no good sama he/she a slap.
Poverty no good at all, I hawk palm oil, pure water and sobo, groundnut, and kerosene in the past. But now, I own a G-wagon, a duplex@lagos.
No be brag but na God.
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by victorakpabome: 4:03pm
Sakie:
The guy has always been ugly. No offense
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by pinkus: 4:04pm
Oluwa elevate ur boi
|Re: Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos by Cigo1(m): 4:04pm
Nigga been ugly from day one, riches or not.
(0) (Reply)
