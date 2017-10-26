Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Reekado Banks' Throwback Photos (1207 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



"Haha,where did you guys get this picture from.yup we started from the bottom...I'm definitely coolike that".

Please who knows the guy in the first picture?who said money is not good?



Cc lalasticlala

Finestboi

Mynd44

Source;

https://www.instagram.com/p/BatrFrplXkW/ Popular Nigerian singer Ayeleye Solomon aka Reekado banks shared these throwback pictures on his Instagram page and he wrotePlease who knows the guy in the first picture?who said money is not good?Cc lalasticlalaFinestboiMynd44Source;

Even those pastors preaching about the love of money being the source of evil are still fücking wealthy.

God first and after God then money ..



Indeed money is good ....whoever is saying otherwise is not from this planet ...



Today I totally agree with this statement that " you are not ugly but broke".

The difference? Money



Wow he is blazing,the second picture is ok to be used as a meme. Wow he is blazing,the second picture is ok to be used as a meme. 1 Like



The only thing I love in him is his name



Sweeter than the rest....



Moyorkun.....hot agidi

Teckno....... Fake /Chinese



Ycee......... Old grandma

Maleeke......more like Kwashioko

Wizkid........ Outdated

Davido.........more like names given by friends



HungerisBad 1 Like

see his bicycle head seat!..........................

he don white na

The difference is clear ......

Lol.... See transformation ooo.... Money is good

Is that make up on his face in the 3rd pic?

Life all about it- Money

did he bleach or what??becuse from the first pics him and dudu osun soap are competing who is more darker. did he bleach or what??becuse from the first pics him and dudu osun soap are competing who is more darker.did he bleach or what??becuse from the first pics him and dudu osun soap are competing who is more darker.

now him don become big boy





check my signature for free bitcoins

Grass to grace story!



Boy hope you are saving for rainy days?

Ugly in throwback. Still ugly in present day.

Papiikush:

Even those pastors preaching about the love of money being the source of evil are still fücking wealthy. Papii Papii

.

Who say money no good sama he/she a slap.

Poverty no good at all, I hawk palm oil, pure water and sobo, groundnut, and kerosene in the past. But now, I own a G-wagon, a duplex@lagos.

No be brag but na God.

Sakie:

Popular Nigerian singer Ayeleye Solomon aka Reekado banks shared these throwback pictures on his Instagram page and he wrote

"Haha,where did you guys get this picture from.yup we started from the bottom...I'm definitely coolike that".

Please who knows the guy in the first picture?who said money is not good?



Cc lalasticlala

Finestboi

Mynd44

Source;

https://www.instagram.com/p/BatrFrplXkW/

The guy has always been ugly. No offense The guy has always been ugly. No offense

Oluwa elevate ur boi