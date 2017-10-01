Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics (5560 Views)

According to information gathered from Cameroon media, the commander had driven the solider to the brigade in Mora to jail him when the latter got a weapon and shot his boss before killing himself.



The reason for which the soldier was being taken to the cell is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.



A Cameroonian soldier sent to fight Boko Haram killed his boss, a senior commander in the Cameroonian army before killing himself, according to multiple reports. The head of army Battalion in Bonderi, Mora in the far north region, Captain Ayisi Tsanga was gruesomely murdered by the junior soldier on Wednesday afternoon.

Never abuse power handed over to you.



Rip to the dead.

Sad. I dont know what transpired. But officers in african armies need to begin to treat their subordinates as humans before any other thing. Soldiers should also try to exercise patience with their commanders because they are humans after all and cannot be perfect at all times.

Brutai deserve this too.

Smh. How can you drive a soldier to jail him and not put him under restriction? Haven't you watched 24?

Very sad one btw.

This is Gory..oh my God

There's more to this than the eye sees...maybe the commander was a Muslim who was feeding his Islamic terrorist brothers with informations about the military and their strategies....

So unfortunate!

Nawaoo... Some of these soldiers are depressed, little thing and they snap. I wonder if they go for medical checkups sef

the man slept with his wife am sure



by the way them no even get ode shi what if na boko haram bullet nko



no ode shi..no vest na wa the man slept with his wife am sureby the way them no even get ode shi what if na boko haram bullet nkono ode shi..no vest na wa