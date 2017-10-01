₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:02pm
A Cameroonian soldier sent to fight Boko Haram killed his boss, a senior commander in the Cameroonian army before killing himself, according to multiple reports. The head of army Battalion in Bonderi, Mora in the far north region, Captain Ayisi Tsanga was gruesomely murdered by the junior soldier on Wednesday afternoon.
According to information gathered from Cameroon media, the commander had driven the solider to the brigade in Mora to jail him when the latter got a weapon and shot his boss before killing himself.
The reason for which the soldier was being taken to the cell is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/cameroon-soldier-kills-army-commander-and-himself-in-mora.html
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Cacawa2: 8:07pm
See this nonsense o
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:07pm
see more photos here >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/cameroon-soldier-kills-army-commander-and-himself-in-mora.html
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by NCP: 8:10pm
Ok
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by hisgrace090: 8:38pm
Never abuse power handed over to you.
Rip to the dead.
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:40pm
It's a pity
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Reski(m): 9:24pm
Sad. I dont know what transpired. But officers in african armies need to begin to treat their subordinates as humans before any other thing. Soldiers should also try to exercise patience with their commanders because they are humans after all and cannot be perfect at all times.
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Kingbet: 9:26pm
Brutai deserve this too.
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by DieBuhari: 9:28pm
All because of Buhari's Boko haram
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by emeijeh(m): 9:35pm
Imagine other nationals dying because of Boko Haram.
And our police force are idling away
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Opakan2: 9:35pm
Enemy within..
Exactly the same thing biafra freedom seekers are facing. Their masses want out whereas the politicians don't.
Someone should help me with that trained biafran soldier meme biko.
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Ladyjumong(f): 9:36pm
Hian! why kwanu
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by jashar(f): 9:36pm
Na wa ooo..
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by tlops(m): 9:36pm
DieBuhari:eeya.. poor Buhari!
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by VickyRotex(f): 9:37pm
Smh. How can you drive a soldier to jail him and not put him under restriction? Haven't you watched 24?
Very sad one btw.
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by kygo(m): 9:37pm
This is Gory..oh my God
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Factfinder1(f): 9:38pm
There's more to this than the eye sees...maybe the commander was a Muslim who was feeding his Islamic terrorist brothers with informations about the military and their strategies.... Quote me and perish
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Livingrace(m): 9:38pm
na wa
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Sixaxis: 9:38pm
But, they say my enemy's enemy is supposed to be my friend naw..ow can we be friendly with dis?
So unfortunate!
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Chukason1(m): 9:39pm
The commander must have been gay or trying to force him .... This post goes to all python dance commanders ... Homo issa sin
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Manson1(m): 9:39pm
U killed someone, den killed urself
How many likes for this Cameronian hero
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by elfmann: 9:39pm
fuckingAyaya:Him no c Paul Bila??
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by buffalowings: 9:40pm
M
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by Adaumunocha(f): 9:40pm
Nawaoo... Some of these soldiers are depressed, little thing and they snap. I wonder if they go for medical checkups sef
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by gaeul(f): 9:40pm
hmmm
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by 1shortblackboy: 9:41pm
Shizne
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by cr7rooney10(m): 9:41pm
Asasi or assasin?
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by SleekHoyeen(f): 9:43pm
See blood o... omo!
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by PMBtill2023(m): 9:43pm
DieBuhari:FVCKING IDIOTTT!
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by MorataFC: 9:43pm
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by cristianisraeli: 9:43pm
ChangeIsCostant:
the man slept with his wife am sure
by the way them no even get ode shi what if na boko haram bullet nko
no ode shi..no vest na wa
|Re: Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics by fvckme(f): 9:44pm
One Condom could have prevented this issue o
