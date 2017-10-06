Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right (3443 Views)

In the law suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the former first lady is praying for an order for general damages and compensation in the sum of N2 billion against the EFCC for the violation of her fundamental rights.





Patience Jonathan alleged in the suit that the EFCC has incessantly harassed her through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation, trial or conviction by a court. She wants the court to declare that the said harassment is a violation of her rights under section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.







She is also seeking a declaration that the “indiscriminate” freezing of her bank accounts and those of her relatives by the EFCC under the guise of investigation of proceeds of crime, without any invitation or interrogation by the respondent is a violation of her rights to own property and to fair hearing guaranteed under sections 44 and 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.





She further asked for “an order of court restraining the EFCC or any person acting on its behalf from further violating” her fundamental rights. The case has been assigned to Justice John Tsoho and will come up on November 16, 2017 for hearing.



This woman can not write composition about herself, yet her account is smiling. And some mumus go dey spot errors on nairaland without 2k in their acct., u better grow up and plan ya life.

#awon wole shoyinka



Useless Jubrinhari from useless sudan uselessing Nigeria Useless Jubrinhari from useless sudan uselessing Nigeria 13 Likes 1 Share

TO COMMENT FOR THIS COUNTRY MATTER SELF DON TIRE ME









Abeg..... Who anti-corrption don epp for this administration?

Patience Jonathan alleged in the suit that the EFCC has incessantly harassed her through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation, trial or conviction by a court. She wants the court to declare that the said harassment is a violation of her rights under section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.



i said it if you have anything on her



charge her to court



i believe in due process



instead of the media trial



you will win this mama peace



you destroyed amechi and made him irrelevant in politics



Olé! Who been dey deceive this yeye woman?

This is one of the reasons Diezani wants to be tried in Nigeria by force, so that she can exploit the loopholes in the Nigerian judicial system like Mama Piss is doing.



This country sha, a looter has gut to sue for human rights infringement. God why? 3 Likes

Her right to loot...Nigeria!!!!!! I tire for u. 2 Likes

Incompetent EFCC...Sue their asss!

I see corruption on her face. 6 Likes

Lol. This woman still dey do court case?

Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations

Sue off their stupid asses. Media trial EFCC! 1 Like

This woman is very intelligent 2 Likes

shut up can you even read??



ok read again below



shut up can you even read??

ok read again below

Patience Jonathan alleged in the suit that the EFCC has incessantly harassed her through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation, trial or conviction by a court. She wants the court to declare that the said harassment is a violation of her rights under section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.

After many months Robot Magu have not been able to make a case against patience Jonathan other than illegal freezing of her accounts and infringement of her rights,this is pure molestation coming from frustrated persons .