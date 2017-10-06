₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,552 members, 3,835,193 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 12:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right (3443 Views)
Kanu Violation Of Bail Conditions: Abaribe, Others Risk Imprisonment- Presidency / Court Grants Agbele Bail, Awards N5m Damages Against EFCC / Letter To President Buhari Warns Against EFCC Boss Lamorde And Senator Akpabio (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Factfinder1(f): 9:14pm On Oct 05
Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has filed a N2 billion rights enforcement suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In the law suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the former first lady is praying for an order for general damages and compensation in the sum of N2 billion against the EFCC for the violation of her fundamental rights.
Patience Jonathan alleged in the suit that the EFCC has incessantly harassed her through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation, trial or conviction by a court. She wants the court to declare that the said harassment is a violation of her rights under section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.
She is also seeking a declaration that the “indiscriminate” freezing of her bank accounts and those of her relatives by the EFCC under the guise of investigation of proceeds of crime, without any invitation or interrogation by the respondent is a violation of her rights to own property and to fair hearing guaranteed under sections 44 and 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.
She further asked for “an order of court restraining the EFCC or any person acting on its behalf from further violating” her fundamental rights. The case has been assigned to Justice John Tsoho and will come up on November 16, 2017 for hearing.
http://ogashub.com.ng/patience-jonathan-files-n2bn-suit-efcc-violation-fundamental-rights/
6 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by madridguy(m): 9:17pm On Oct 05
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by LUGBE: 9:34pm On Oct 05
Really good
6 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by josephine123: 9:45pm On Oct 05
Na wa o
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Hashimyussufamao(m): 9:49pm On Oct 05
This woman can not write composition about herself, yet her account is smiling. And some mumus go dey spot errors on nairaland without 2k in their acct., u better grow up and plan ya life.
#awon wole shoyinka
16 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:00pm On Oct 05
Useless Jubrinhari from useless sudan uselessing Nigeria
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by neonly: 10:00pm On Oct 05
;Dgood
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Deivid10(m): 10:01pm On Oct 05
[/b]TO COMMENT FOR THIS COUNTRY MATTER SELF DON TIRE ME[b]
Abeg..... Who anti-corrption don epp for this administration?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Wisedove(m): 10:01pm On Oct 05
Money fall on me.....(money fall )
, Dollar fall on me.... (dollar fall)
Pounds fall fall on me (pounds fall)
Because........
I don't know what to say again self the person above me have said it all
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by cristianisraeli: 10:01pm On Oct 05
Patience Jonathan alleged in the suit that the EFCC has incessantly harassed her through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation, trial or conviction by a court. She wants the court to declare that the said harassment is a violation of her rights under section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.
yes !
we support you mama peace
i said it if you have anything on her
charge her to court
i believe in due process
instead of the media trial
you will win this mama peace
you destroyed amechi and made him irrelevant in politics
magu is too small for you
zombies feel free to attack me and let me walking dead you
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Nazeren(f): 10:01pm On Oct 05
Olé! Who been dey deceive this yeye woman?
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Bolustical: 10:01pm On Oct 05
This is one of the reasons Diezani wants to be tried in Nigeria by force, so that she can exploit the loopholes in the Nigerian judicial system like Mama Piss is doing.
This country sha, a looter has gut to sue for human rights infringement. God why?
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by twilliamx: 10:01pm On Oct 05
Her right to loot...Nigeria!!!!!! I tire for u.
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Bolustical: 10:01pm On Oct 05
Yes
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by guy1234: 10:01pm On Oct 05
Hashimyussufamao:
See the way you dey reason.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by martinz1: 10:01pm On Oct 05
This is naija
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by BrutalJab: 10:02pm On Oct 05
Incompetent EFCC...Sue their asss!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Flashh: 10:02pm On Oct 05
I see corruption on her face.
6 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 10:02pm On Oct 05
In love with this her picture
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Odianose13(m): 10:02pm On Oct 05
Lol. This woman still dey do court case?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by rbernaldo2: 10:02pm On Oct 05
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Chukason1(m): 10:02pm On Oct 05
Hashimyussufamao:
Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Sixaxis: 10:03pm On Oct 05
Naija for life...
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Nofuckgiven: 10:03pm On Oct 05
Sue off their stupid asses. Media trial EFCC!
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by omobs(m): 10:03pm On Oct 05
This woman is very intelligent
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by cristianisraeli: 10:04pm On Oct 05
Nazeren:
shut up can you even read??
ok read again below
Patience Jonathan alleged in the suit that the[b] EFCC has incessantly harassed her through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation, trial or conviction by a court.[/b] She wants the court to declare that the said harassment is a violation of her rights under section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Odianose13(m): 10:04pm On Oct 05
Hashimyussufamao:
Be like her then.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by oshe11(m): 10:05pm On Oct 05
hmmmm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Promismike(m): 10:05pm On Oct 05
Ok
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by magoo10: 10:05pm On Oct 05
After many months Robot Magu have not been able to make a case against patience Jonathan other than illegal freezing of her accounts and infringement of her rights,this is pure molestation coming from frustrated persons .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Files N2bn Suit Against EFCC For Violation Of Her Human Right by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:06pm On Oct 05
guy1234:*u sound naive, hw do i reason? #c d fact is am busy i manage 2reply ur quote am sorry if i ignore ur subsequent quotes. The fact remains go get raba b4 spoting people's error #poor_oversabi_people
1 Like
The Trouble With The Yoruba / Anambra Hands Over Health Centres To Communities / Pictures Of Arik Air's Maiden Flight To Dubai
Viewing this topic: Anejinwed, gabby1002(m), FreshShavedBalls(m), dandadee and 13 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16