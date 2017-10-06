₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,552 members, 3,835,193 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 12:16 AM

Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood (22950 Views)

Woman Dumps Her Husband After He Lost Bank Job / Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta / Woman Dumps Her Baby In A Gutter In Agege Area Of Lagos. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by dre11(m): 9:50pm On Oct 05
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A woman Mrs. Ngozi (surname withheld) has finally opened up on why she dumped her banker husband simply known as Agu barely two years after marrying him, as she claimed that she cannot cope with his short joystick.

She confessed that she needed deep penetration during the act which she was not getting and she had to quit the marriage in order to have peace. The incident happened at Fegge in Onitsha area where her husband Agu lived while her parents resided at Obi Street in the Nkutaku area of Ogbaru Local government in Anambra.

The embattled woman said that she married her husband with the high expectation of achieving sexual desire and enjoying peaceful married life, but she did not get that and had to leave. Her family members were shocked when she parked her belongings and returned home saying she was no longer interested in the marriage.

Her parents wanted to know what her husband did to her. She explained that Agu did not maltreat her; he took care of her and her baby but she had to leave the marriage to have peace.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Ngozi’s husband works with a bank branch located at the bridge head where he met Ngozi, assisted her and she was also employed in the bank. They later fell in love, got married without intimate relationship and the marriage produced a female child before the incident happened.

She also resigned from the bank and started private business without given any reason for her action. As she did not disclose the reason she took such decision she was accused of being possessed by strange spirit but she did not reply anybody and faced her business.

However, she decided to opened up recently when she revealed that Agu was nice to him but she had strong challenge in the marriage and she decided to quit.

Ngozi said that she was unable to cope with his small joystick because of the nature of her body and her desire for sexual satisfaction. She told P.M.EXPRESS that it was a difficult decision she had to take despite the fact that Agu was taking care of her. She confessed that she needed deep penetration during the act which she was not getting.

She further explained that she decided not to state the reason because she did not know how to give that kind of reason to the family which may portray her as prostitute.

She added that her estranged husband knew she did complain and it was not his fault.

She however warned the reporter not to publish her full name or that of the estranged husband in order not to embarrass him as she said she does not know his whereabout after the incident.


http://pmexpressng.com/woman-dumps-husband-size-manhood/


lalasticlala

3 Likes

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by madridguy(m): 9:52pm On Oct 05
tongue

3 Likes

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by KunkAcid: 9:54pm On Oct 05
shocked


Very shocking & shameful.

So sexual gratification only is the reason why she went into marriage. God gave her a caring husband but she despises his joystick.

This woman is so ungrateful!

Useless & worthless piece of trash.

47 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by RoyalBlak007: 9:55pm On Oct 05
♤ ßîtch wanna ride

♤a ßigger ßike grin

25 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by josephine123: 9:58pm On Oct 05
Any Lady Who Complains About Men With Small Manhood Is A Gold Digger : WATCH VIDEO


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1Jc0ga3lA8

4 Likes

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:00pm On Oct 05
grin
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by emmpire: 10:13pm On Oct 05
Ehen. Na wa o. Level 55 news.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by flawlessT(f): 10:13pm On Oct 05
E better make she leave the marriage rather than to cheat sha... Na she dey wear the shoes so she know whr e dey pinch her

56 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by ProsperMVE(m): 10:14pm On Oct 05
women
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Chukason1(m): 10:14pm On Oct 05
KunkAcid:
shocked


Very shocking & shameful.

So sexual gratification only is the reason why she went into marriage. God gave her a caring husband but she despises his joystick.

This woman is so ungrateful!

Useless & worthless piece of trash.






Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations ....

46 Likes

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by free2ryhme: 10:15pm On Oct 05
Another Ngozi again

3 Likes

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Slimgenius(f): 10:15pm On Oct 05
Lol ungrateful human being .. Olosho

4 Likes

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by cristianisraeli: 10:15pm On Oct 05
hahahaha...

wide p*ussy ladies make una get in here oo

small joystick guys where una day

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by lilmax(m): 10:15pm On Oct 05
ash.......
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by tolexy123: 10:15pm On Oct 05
Buhaaaaaahaaaahaaa grin grin grin Ishilove next on the line

1 Like

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Differential: 10:15pm On Oct 05
undecided
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by lilmax(m): 10:15pm On Oct 05
KunkAcid:
shocked


Very shocking & shameful.

So sexual gratification only is the reason why she went into marriage. God gave her a caring husband but she despises his joystick.

This woman is so ungrateful!

Useless & worthless piece of trash.




this guy can relate grin

17 Likes

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by oshe11(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
"Quit the marriage in other to have Peace" shocked



SO BIG PREEK IS NOW A PEACEMAKERgrinshocked

33 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by free2ryhme: 10:16pm On Oct 05
dre11:








http://pmexpressng.com/woman-dumps-husband-size-manhood/





The previous post was about Ngozi now this one

Ngozi must be mean ooo

1 Like

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Oyindidi(f): 10:16pm On Oct 05
grin grin

Na wa o

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Chukason1(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
Slimgenius:
Lol ungrateful human being .. Olosho

you sound pained

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by cr7rooney10(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
1-0
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by lifestyle1(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
stupid women...
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by macaranta(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
Ok
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by yaqq: 10:17pm On Oct 05
obgeni! after una don describe the bank address una still de hide name! when we say testing before buying is the best some hypocritical being will always claim ignorance!
what about embarrassing moment for the guy, I just can't even place myself in his shoes.
prick wie don produce pikin fa!
ds woman no be borehole she get ooo na dam tunnel she get abeg

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Unik3030: 10:17pm On Oct 05
you say whaaaaaaa?
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by kerr9(f): 10:17pm On Oct 05
this is serious
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by alexistaiwo: 10:17pm On Oct 05
And small-sized peeps be consoling themselves that size doesn't matter.

You can see for yourself now.
Husband should count himself lucky that the wife didn't start playing away matches

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by veacea: 10:17pm On Oct 05
Chioss
Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Mille: 10:17pm On Oct 05
PM news and beer parlour journalism.

Moment I read the first paragraph, I knew it was PM news. I wonder if real news is now so scarce in Nigeria.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by YeyeGirl(f): 10:18pm On Oct 05
"Who no like better tin make I see oooo". #Singing# grin.. But short cassava means ntin na..There are oda ways 2 satisfy a lady.. I guess her husband na " Ancient of days".. Ndi Nnamdi azikwe regime...

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

How To Be A Good Daughter-in-law / Meet Nigeria's Miss Virginity / How Do You Handle A Stubborn Kid?

Viewing this topic: castro316(m), Rzq4, lincontee(m), oooopss(m), ruffhandu, DonPsymon(m), Akassh(m), KingSango(m), ollah1, policy12, valueinnovation, idyypaddi, Russellval(m), katki, ArcEmmanuel(m), illustriousson(m), Oziahete(m), jaxxy(m), HDee(m), Redbird(f), Sierusvirus(m), Akin51(m), jerome84(m), Gtworld001, GeneralFeezy(m), akpaan(m), Abdulqareem(m), costal(m), abike12(f), eulogy, qoudous(m), rayblings(m), Graycoder, Youngmaster0(m), MendeZ(m), Breezy90(m), earldoyex(m), ogalawyer(m), teewhye(m), iberu001(m), doyinbaby(f), germainediva(f), Leez(m), chidi4eze(m), emm4nuel, Roon9(m), RealPanda(m), lordpreceey, extol187, rejoice4eva(m), donogaga(m), mjaylala(m), wizjaybee(m), Pedagogue, Mickeywilliams(m), Olameen1713, lonelyhousewife(m), dumero, billibod, Biggaboi(m), luwee(m), luka, hardballripplez, greenguy, Codyt(m), bistonsmith, Kingxway, tpbehappy(m), emmateejay(m), NXTDANGOTE(m), yarimo(m), Itzurboi(m), Darksider131, Caution30, Ayotunde200(m), DukeNija(m), Abelino(m), Aykush, prof800(m), mobosteve, sukkot, Emhicee(m), DIKEnaWAR and 123 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 98
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.