₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,552 members, 3,835,193 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 12:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood (22950 Views)
Woman Dumps Her Husband After He Lost Bank Job / Teacher Divorces Her Husband Over “Unattractive Joystick” In Delta / Woman Dumps Her Baby In A Gutter In Agege Area Of Lagos. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by dre11(m): 9:50pm On Oct 05
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-dumps-husband-size-manhood/
lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by madridguy(m): 9:52pm On Oct 05
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by KunkAcid: 9:54pm On Oct 05
Very shocking & shameful.
So sexual gratification only is the reason why she went into marriage. God gave her a caring husband but she despises his joystick.
This woman is so ungrateful!
Useless & worthless piece of trash.
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by RoyalBlak007: 9:55pm On Oct 05
♤ ßîtch wanna ride
♤a ßigger ßike
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by josephine123: 9:58pm On Oct 05
Any Lady Who Complains About Men With Small Manhood Is A Gold Digger : WATCH VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1Jc0ga3lA8
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:00pm On Oct 05
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by emmpire: 10:13pm On Oct 05
Ehen. Na wa o. Level 55 news.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by flawlessT(f): 10:13pm On Oct 05
E better make she leave the marriage rather than to cheat sha... Na she dey wear the shoes so she know whr e dey pinch her
56 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by ProsperMVE(m): 10:14pm On Oct 05
women
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Chukason1(m): 10:14pm On Oct 05
KunkAcid:
Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations ....
46 Likes
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by free2ryhme: 10:15pm On Oct 05
Another Ngozi again
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Slimgenius(f): 10:15pm On Oct 05
Lol ungrateful human being .. Olosho
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by cristianisraeli: 10:15pm On Oct 05
hahahaha...
wide p*ussy ladies make una get in here oo
small joystick guys where una day
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by lilmax(m): 10:15pm On Oct 05
ash.......
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by tolexy123: 10:15pm On Oct 05
Buhaaaaaahaaaahaaa Ishilove next on the line
1 Like
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Differential: 10:15pm On Oct 05
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by lilmax(m): 10:15pm On Oct 05
KunkAcid:this guy can relate
17 Likes
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by oshe11(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
"Quit the marriage in other to have Peace"
SO BIG PREEK IS NOW A PEACEMAKER
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by free2ryhme: 10:16pm On Oct 05
dre11:
The previous post was about Ngozi now this one
Ngozi must be mean ooo
1 Like
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Oyindidi(f): 10:16pm On Oct 05
Na wa o
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Chukason1(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
Slimgenius:
you sound pained
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by cr7rooney10(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
1-0
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by lifestyle1(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
stupid women...
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by macaranta(m): 10:16pm On Oct 05
Ok
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by yaqq: 10:17pm On Oct 05
obgeni! after una don describe the bank address una still de hide name! when we say testing before buying is the best some hypocritical being will always claim ignorance!
what about embarrassing moment for the guy, I just can't even place myself in his shoes.
prick wie don produce pikin fa!
ds woman no be borehole she get ooo na dam tunnel she get abeg
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Unik3030: 10:17pm On Oct 05
you say whaaaaaaa?
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by kerr9(f): 10:17pm On Oct 05
this is serious
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by alexistaiwo: 10:17pm On Oct 05
And small-sized peeps be consoling themselves that size doesn't matter.
You can see for yourself now.
Husband should count himself lucky that the wife didn't start playing away matches
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by veacea: 10:17pm On Oct 05
Chioss
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by Mille: 10:17pm On Oct 05
PM news and beer parlour journalism.
Moment I read the first paragraph, I knew it was PM news. I wonder if real news is now so scarce in Nigeria.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Dumps Her Husband Over Short Manhood by YeyeGirl(f): 10:18pm On Oct 05
"Who no like better tin make I see oooo". #Singing# .. But short cassava means ntin na..There are oda ways 2 satisfy a lady.. I guess her husband na " Ancient of days".. Ndi Nnamdi azikwe regime...
2 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
How To Be A Good Daughter-in-law / Meet Nigeria's Miss Virginity / How Do You Handle A Stubborn Kid?
Viewing this topic: castro316(m), Rzq4, lincontee(m), oooopss(m), ruffhandu, DonPsymon(m), Akassh(m), KingSango(m), ollah1, policy12, valueinnovation, idyypaddi, Russellval(m), katki, ArcEmmanuel(m), illustriousson(m), Oziahete(m), jaxxy(m), HDee(m), Redbird(f), Sierusvirus(m), Akin51(m), jerome84(m), Gtworld001, GeneralFeezy(m), akpaan(m), Abdulqareem(m), costal(m), abike12(f), eulogy, qoudous(m), rayblings(m), Graycoder, Youngmaster0(m), MendeZ(m), Breezy90(m), earldoyex(m), ogalawyer(m), teewhye(m), iberu001(m), doyinbaby(f), germainediva(f), Leez(m), chidi4eze(m), emm4nuel, Roon9(m), RealPanda(m), lordpreceey, extol187, rejoice4eva(m), donogaga(m), mjaylala(m), wizjaybee(m), Pedagogue, Mickeywilliams(m), Olameen1713, lonelyhousewife(m), dumero, billibod, Biggaboi(m), luwee(m), luka, hardballripplez, greenguy, Codyt(m), bistonsmith, Kingxway, tpbehappy(m), emmateejay(m), NXTDANGOTE(m), yarimo(m), Itzurboi(m), Darksider131, Caution30, Ayotunde200(m), DukeNija(m), Abelino(m), Aykush, prof800(m), mobosteve, sukkot, Emhicee(m), DIKEnaWAR and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 98