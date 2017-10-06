₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor Ugwuanyi Trains 5 To Be Helicopter Pilots
Gov. Ugwuanyi presents Licenses and Logbooks to Five Enugu Indigenes trained as Helicopter Pilots and sponsored by Enugu State Government.
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State today at the hallowed Chambers of the State Executive Council (EXCO) formally presented licenses processed and approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to five indigenes of the state who have successfully undergone training as helicopter pilots at the International Helicopter Flying School, Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu, through the sponsorship of the state government.
The graduate pilots are:
Captain Osita Ohagwasi
Captain Kenechukwu Eze
Captain Emmanuel Chime
Captain Onyekachi Owo-onu
Captain Henry Ezengene
Presenting the licenses, Gov. Ugwuanyi noted that the successful trainees have been found worthy in character and learning to be issued with the Commercial Pilot Licenses (CPL) of different ratings, along with the pilot logbooks.
The governor congratulated them for passing out meritoriously from the rigorous training and urged them to see the opportunity as a rare one which they are expected to reciprocate by making Enugu State proud “as you practise this profession with great dexterity”.
The governor also expressed the appreciation of the state government to the management and staff of International Helicopter Flying School, Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu, for painstakingly drilling the new pilots through the rudiments of flying helicopters, saying that they are not only professional pilots but commercial pilots.
“We shall continue to partner with the International Helicopter Flying School, Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu to empower and develop more of our youths as long as Enugu State remains in the hands of God”, Gov. Ugwuanyi said.
Responding, Captain Ohagwasi, on behalf of other pilots applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the sponsorship and helping them actualize their dream, and promised to be dedicated in their duties to do the state and the country proud.
One of the pilots, Captain Henry Ezengene was absent at the ceremony.
