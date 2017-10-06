₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,940 members, 3,836,396 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 03:10 PM

Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life (13634 Views)

Investment: Becoming Wealthy From Transport Business / Ten (10) Ways One Can Remain Poor In Life / 5 Signs That Shows You May Never Be Successful In Life! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by GentleNaaz(m): 11:31am
EIGHT THINGS YOU NEED TO DO TO BE WEALTHY

1. Wake up early.

Avoid spending a whole lot of the night sleeping. Wake up early to plan for the day. You don't hear of successful men who sleep a lot, if they did sleep so much, they won't be successful.

2. Set goals

As you have short-term goals you want to achieve in a short time, make sure you also set long-term goals for yourself. Setting goals gives you a target you want to meet and it also keeps you focused.

3. Read

Many successful men are readers. Instead of buying things that don't have value, buy at least a motivational book or a book on finance and money every month. Sharpen your mental skills. It helps in personal development.

4. Spend within your income

If you can't afford some things, make do with what you have, you won't die if you don't have them. So try to spend within your means.

5. Save to invest

Learn how to save out of your income. No matter how small your income is, you should try to save a part of it. Don't spend and then save what is left. Save and spend what is left. As you save, invest wisely. Don't save to save. Save to invest.

6. Avoid debts

Make sure you avoid debts. If you are not taking a loan for a business or a reasonable project, don't take a loan. The thing about debt is that when you clear your debt, you still end up needing more money because you don't have enough anymore, then you need to borrow again. Which means you still end up being in debt. So avoid it like a plague.

7. Spend less time in front of a screen

Stop wasting a lot of precious time you can invest in front of a screen. If you are not on television to look for vital information, online surfing to get useful information or your work entails you to do so and you are only in front of a television screen, computer or phone screen whiling away time, doing nothing but feeding your eyes with useless information, you need to quit.

8. Have at least two major sources of income

Keep investing until you have at least two major sources of income, with, perhaps, two other minor sources. Don't rely on income from your salary. Tell me of any wealthy man, and I will show you at least his two major sources of income.

71 Likes 12 Shares

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by braivheart: 11:38am
On point

Succinct write up

An important addition would be to network with wealthy and like minded people too.

Lalasticlala

5 Likes

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by kenny5811(m): 11:50am
braivheart:
On point

Succinct write up

An important addition would be to network with wealthy and like minded people too.

Lalasticlala
......tnx.... bt do wealthy dudes associate wil lower class brothers?....

5 Likes

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by delishpot: 11:51am
Good advice. Thank you OP
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Psalmpy(m): 12:53pm
NICE ONE...
I KNOW OF A MAN IN LAG WHO SELLS MOTIVATIONAL BOOKS AND BOOKS ABOUT WEALTH YET FINDS IT HARD TO PAY HIS HOUSE RENT.

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Sixaxis: 12:54pm
Gbam!!

Easier sed dan don..

1 Like

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by OyiboOyibo: 12:54pm
Nigerians hate dis
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by buffalowings: 12:55pm
grin
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Heylius(m): 12:55pm
Nice one..
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by justineu(m): 12:55pm
Bet9ja tongue
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Swiftjay: 12:56pm
Start Mining BTC &other 10 Currencies Day & Night Using smart phone with Data. No Capital, Simply leave the phone ON visit:www.automaticminer.blogspot.com
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by brownskilo(m): 12:56pm
Nice one
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by bettercreature(m): 12:56pm
Nonsense!
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Heylius(m): 12:57pm
Nice one op check my signature if you want to become wealthy.
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by lyriclekidd(m): 12:57pm
okay
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Crystalline(f): 12:57pm
Thanks for sharing.

Lets add determination, hard work and prayers

1 Like

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Frenchfriez: 12:58pm
Word! I can relate with all the listed points. As pertains to screens, being thrifty and non-indebtedness , these are lessons young ones have to take to heart.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Queenserah26(f): 12:59pm
Well said OP
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Barselonia(m): 1:00pm
story...
no dey work jare

1 Like

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by seunmohmoh(f): 1:00pm
na today
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Souqwaqif: 1:01pm
Thanks for this great info
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by charlesazeh(m): 1:01pm
kenny5811:
......tnx.... bt do wealthy dudes associate wil lower class brothers?....


As long as you dont become a pest to them, have a style that they would want to learn, your thoughts and spoken words

5 Likes

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Frenchfriez: 1:01pm
kenny5811:
......tnx.... bt do wealthy dudes associate wil lower class brothers?....
A lower class dude should not seek to jump from the lower rung to immediately associate with top dawgs. Instead he should make a steady climb up the ladder.
The friends you had last year shouldn't be the exact friends you have this year, weed some out and step up.

2 Likes

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by TechEnthusiast(m): 1:02pm
9.Stop looking for Facebook likes
10.Stop looking for FTC on nairaland
11.Stop following celebrities

8 Likes

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by ezenwajosh(m): 1:02pm
Psalmpy:
NICE ONE...
I KNOW OF A MAN IN LAG WHO SELLS MOTIVATIONAL BOOKS AND BOOKS ABOUT WEALTH YET FINDS IT HARD TO PAY HIS HOUSE RENT.
grin grin grin
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Koolking(m): 1:03pm
GentleNaaz:
EIGHT THINGS YOU NEED TO DO TO BE WEALTHY

1. Wake up early.

2. Set goals

3. Read

4. Spend within your income[/s]

5. Save to invest

6. Avoid debts

7. Spend less time in front of a screen

8. Have at least two major sources of income

9. You forgot to add 'Tithe.

I would be so disappointed if this dude is not one of the wealthiest guys

4 Likes

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by thoollz: 1:03pm
Bet9ja

1 Like

Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by IamProdigy: 1:03pm
Psalmpy:
NICE ONE...
I KNOW OF A MAN IN LAG WHO SELLS MOTIVATIONAL BOOKS AND BOOKS ABOUT WEALTH YET FINDS IT HARD TO PAY HIS HOUSE RENT.

That he sells doesn't mean he reads....
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by akanbiaa(m): 1:06pm
Frenchfriez:

A lower class dude should not seek to jump from the lower rung to immediately associate with top dawgs. Instead he should make a steady climb up the ladder.
The friends you had last year shouldn't be the exact same friends you have this year, weed some out and step up.
What if the one you weed out later become the influential people in society and the movers and shakers?
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Ratello: 1:07pm
Wealthy you mean? Naaa all these will
Not suffice it can only help you to be focused
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Frenchfriez: 1:08pm
akanbiaa:
What if the one you weed out later become the influential people in society and the movers and shakers?
Except you have a crystal ball through which you can predict the future of those around you, if a friend or associate doesn't key into or aids in your life pursuits, then why keep a multitude of friends for the fun of it? With time they become a liability and you'd experience the bandwagon effect.
Common men take pride in having a thousand friends , how many friends do the wealthy and powerful have?
Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by dulux07(m): 1:11pm
There is more to wealth than all these. These r just basics, There r many people who practice all these and r still not wealthy.

4 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Someone Help Me With Efcc Address In Lagos / Fruit Juice Making Business / Karu Market Abuja Demolished

Viewing this topic: RICKYMARIO(m), FSFitzGerald, princemidon(m), hahnsmall, purplelady, akinloye216, dungburu, GreatManBee, iaatmguy(m), McShime(m), mcjibs22(m), waleco2008, Ifynoble100(m), otee42, Mreazi121(m), confido2017, Olayinka777, Athena4, musamadallah(m), Royal155(m), OmoManU, DEADALIVE, Manatural, Nono21(f), francoflex, ndmoore, harlems02, Awori247, SLEEMYDRIZ(m), dheilaw1, haykay33, Amos15, Toyrem, theMusicNerd(m), wizza, LordKO(m), Simpleman247, Mediapace, Ayofaks(f), Semmarich, oluwazoba, cnonyechi(f), EKPETI(m), rangis(m), IZIBLAZE4JESUS(m) and 70 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.