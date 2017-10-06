₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by GentleNaaz(m): 11:31am
EIGHT THINGS YOU NEED TO DO TO BE WEALTHY
1. Wake up early.
Avoid spending a whole lot of the night sleeping. Wake up early to plan for the day. You don't hear of successful men who sleep a lot, if they did sleep so much, they won't be successful.
2. Set goals
As you have short-term goals you want to achieve in a short time, make sure you also set long-term goals for yourself. Setting goals gives you a target you want to meet and it also keeps you focused.
3. Read
Many successful men are readers. Instead of buying things that don't have value, buy at least a motivational book or a book on finance and money every month. Sharpen your mental skills. It helps in personal development.
4. Spend within your income
If you can't afford some things, make do with what you have, you won't die if you don't have them. So try to spend within your means.
5. Save to invest
Learn how to save out of your income. No matter how small your income is, you should try to save a part of it. Don't spend and then save what is left. Save and spend what is left. As you save, invest wisely. Don't save to save. Save to invest.
6. Avoid debts
Make sure you avoid debts. If you are not taking a loan for a business or a reasonable project, don't take a loan. The thing about debt is that when you clear your debt, you still end up needing more money because you don't have enough anymore, then you need to borrow again. Which means you still end up being in debt. So avoid it like a plague.
7. Spend less time in front of a screen
Stop wasting a lot of precious time you can invest in front of a screen. If you are not on television to look for vital information, online surfing to get useful information or your work entails you to do so and you are only in front of a television screen, computer or phone screen whiling away time, doing nothing but feeding your eyes with useless information, you need to quit.
8. Have at least two major sources of income
Keep investing until you have at least two major sources of income, with, perhaps, two other minor sources. Don't rely on income from your salary. Tell me of any wealthy man, and I will show you at least his two major sources of income.
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by braivheart: 11:38am
On point
Succinct write up
An important addition would be to network with wealthy and like minded people too.
Lalasticlala
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by kenny5811(m): 11:50am
braivheart:......tnx.... bt do wealthy dudes associate wil lower class brothers?....
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by delishpot: 11:51am
Good advice. Thank you OP
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Psalmpy(m): 12:53pm
NICE ONE...
I KNOW OF A MAN IN LAG WHO SELLS MOTIVATIONAL BOOKS AND BOOKS ABOUT WEALTH YET FINDS IT HARD TO PAY HIS HOUSE RENT.
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Sixaxis: 12:54pm
Gbam!!
Easier sed dan don..
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by OyiboOyibo: 12:54pm
Nigerians hate dis
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by buffalowings: 12:55pm
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Heylius(m): 12:55pm
Nice one..
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by justineu(m): 12:55pm
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Swiftjay: 12:56pm
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by brownskilo(m): 12:56pm
Nice one
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by bettercreature(m): 12:56pm
Nonsense!
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Heylius(m): 12:57pm
Nice one op check my signature if you want to become wealthy.
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by lyriclekidd(m): 12:57pm
okay
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Crystalline(f): 12:57pm
Thanks for sharing.
Lets add determination, hard work and prayers
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Frenchfriez: 12:58pm
Word! I can relate with all the listed points. As pertains to screens, being thrifty and non-indebtedness , these are lessons young ones have to take to heart.
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Queenserah26(f): 12:59pm
Well said OP
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Barselonia(m): 1:00pm
story...
no dey work jare
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by seunmohmoh(f): 1:00pm
na today
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Souqwaqif: 1:01pm
Thanks for this great info
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by charlesazeh(m): 1:01pm
kenny5811:
As long as you dont become a pest to them, have a style that they would want to learn, your thoughts and spoken words
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Frenchfriez: 1:01pm
kenny5811:A lower class dude should not seek to jump from the lower rung to immediately associate with top dawgs. Instead he should make a steady climb up the ladder.
The friends you had last year shouldn't be the exact friends you have this year, weed some out and step up.
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by TechEnthusiast(m): 1:02pm
9.Stop looking for Facebook likes
10.Stop looking for FTC on nairaland
11.Stop following celebrities
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by ezenwajosh(m): 1:02pm
Psalmpy:
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Koolking(m): 1:03pm
GentleNaaz:
I would be so disappointed if this dude is not one of the wealthiest guys
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by thoollz: 1:03pm
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by IamProdigy: 1:03pm
Psalmpy:
That he sells doesn't mean he reads....
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by akanbiaa(m): 1:06pm
Frenchfriez:What if the one you weed out later become the influential people in society and the movers and shakers?
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Ratello: 1:07pm
Wealthy you mean? Naaa all these will
Not suffice it can only help you to be focused
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by Frenchfriez: 1:08pm
akanbiaa:Except you have a crystal ball through which you can predict the future of those around you, if a friend or associate doesn't key into or aids in your life pursuits, then why keep a multitude of friends for the fun of it? With time they become a liability and you'd experience the bandwagon effect.
Common men take pride in having a thousand friends , how many friends do the wealthy and powerful have?
|Re: Eight Ways To Improve Your Chance Of Becoming Wealthy In Life by dulux07(m): 1:11pm
There is more to wealth than all these. These r just basics, There r many people who practice all these and r still not wealthy.
